Quad City Manufacturing Lab receives $1.5 million for defense industry research

The Quad City Manufacturing Lab recently received more funding to continue research into support armor for U.S. military personnel and vehicle protection.

Eric Faierson, interim director of the lab based at the Rock Island Arsenal, said the facility obtained $1.5 million for continued research and equipment to further develop manufacturing to fabricate and test armor panel designs for soldier and vehicle protection.

That funding goes toward a collaboration between the local lab, the University of North Texas and Army Research Lab, a news release said.

“The materials/structures we are developing would be integrated into vehicular armor and personnel armor for the Army," Faierson said in an email this week.

"It is very satisfying to know that the work we are involved with will be used to protect U.S. soldiers on the battlefield."

The Quad City Manufacturing Lab, a non-profit staffed through Western Illinois University, uses additive manufacturing technology and 3D metal printing. It is also involved with government research programs, commercial work and research collaborations with other universities while lab personnel also teaches courses in WIU's engineering school.

