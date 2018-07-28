For one family, the Quad-City Times Bix 7 has become a time to honor the memory of their beloved sister, mother and grandmother by promoting the need for organ donation.
The clan, originally from Davenport, was dressed in neon T-shirts with a photo of the late Mary Ellen Smith and the tag #wwMEd, which stood for "what would Mary Ellen do?"
Tom Hughes of Davenport, said his sister was killed nearly two years ago in a pedestrian-car crash in Cincinnati, Ohio, where she lived. Upon her death, all of her organs were donated.
Her death has led him and his wife, Linda, to volunteer for the Iowa Donor Network.
The shirts, which the family first wore to Bix last year, are designed to raise awareness, he said. The shirts feature a picture of Mary Ellen Smith having fun at the 2016 Bix and the phrase "Just BIX it Donate Life."
Among the family members sporting the shirt was Smith's 8½-year-old granddaughter, Evelyn Markey, of Colorado, who ran her first half-Bix. She got out of the race to join her family lining along a stretch of McClellan Boulevard.
Hughes said Smith's son and family were en route Friday for Bix weekend when they were involved in a car crash in Peoria. He said they were injured and released from the hospital, but their plans to run were dashed.
In addition, he said the Hughes siblings also lost their mother and father in the past year.
"Dad died in March, and he was an eye donor," Hughes said. "Now the bar has been set high for all of us to be donors."