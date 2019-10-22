Former Quad-City Times Bix 7 race director Ed Froehlich already has at least one lifetime achievement award on his resume.
He received one from USA Track and Field in 2005 for his many years as the driving force behind one of the country’s most successful road races.
On Wednesday, he will receive another one from a new organization devoted to enhancing tourism in the state of Iowa.
Froehlich will be presented the inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award from the Iowa Festivals and Events Association at a luncheon at Iowa River Landing in Coralville.
The fledgling organization is holding a two-day conference, including workshops, panel discussions and vendor presentations related to the tourism industry, and Froehlich’s award will be part of a luncheon on the second day of the event.
"I’m very thrilled that I’m being honored," Froehlich said. "This is a really nice honor, especially since it’s the first one. I’m sure there are a lot of other people they could have chosen so I’m flattered that they picked me."
Dave Herrell, president and CEO of Visit Quad-Cities, said he was first approached about possibly giving the award to Froehlich by T.J. Juskiewicz, former director of RAGBRAI and one of the organizers of the new association.
"We’re grateful to Ed for everything he’s done," Herrell said. "I think it’s a fitting tribute to him that he will be the first recipient of this award."
Froehlich retired as the Bix 7’s race director following the July 27 race through the streets of Davenport. Under his guidance, the race grew from a field of 800 runners to include more than 12,000 participants in each of the past 33 years.
Juskiewicz and Michelle Juehring, who has replaced Froehlich as the Bix 7’s race director, will make a few remarks at the luncheon and then Froehlich will be asked to say a few words.
Froehlich admitted he doesn’t know a great deal about the new organization that is honoring him.
"Other states have organizations like this where people work together and try to help one another," Herrell said. "I think there were a few folks who saw a gap. Hopefully, this one sticks around for a while."
Ed Froehlich was a starter for the Davenport West basketball team in the 1960s.
Jeff Hartman of Rock Island, Quad-City Times Bix 7 race director Ed Froehlich and George Thuenen of Bettendorf head down the Perry Street hill as they complete the inaugural Quick Bix in 1999. The scene was reminiscent of the first Bix races, which used Perry Street.
The Quad-City Times Bix 7 Race Director, Ed Froehlich, holds up a bottle of Swiss Valley chocolate milk and announces it is the newest addition to the family of sponsors for the 2007 race. They will be sponsoring the new timing chip each runner will have, attached to their shoe, so more accurate times can be recorded.
Ed Froehlich is stepping down as the race director of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 after performing those duties for the 40th time on Saturday, July 27.
Ed Froehlich was a starter for the Davenport West basketball team in the 1960s.
Ed Froehlich piled the snow high in front of his home at 116 W. Central Park, Davenport. Photo taken Saturday, Jan. 13, 1979. Published Sunday, Jan. 14, 1979. (Photo by Don Jones/Quad-City Times)
Dan Hayes, right, and Ed Froehlich, center, chat with former Davenport Mayor Thom Hart.
Ed Froehlich, director of the Quad-City Times Bix 7, smiles during a press conference at the Blackhawk hotel.
QC Times Bix 7 Race Director Ed Froehlich presents a token of appreciation to longtime volunteer and friend Delores Jepsen.
Jeff Hartman of Rock Island, Quad-City Times Bix 7 race director Ed Froehlich and George Thuenen of Bettendorf head down the Perry Street hill as they complete the inaugural Quick Bix in 1999. The scene was reminiscent of the first Bix races, which used Perry Street.
Quad-City Times sports columnist Don Doxsie takes on Bix 7 race director Ed Froehlich in a little one-on-one during the Times' annual Hoopfest in 2000.
Ed Froehlich announces the 2002 Bix t race is an All-American race. In the background is the All American "Santa Ed".
Ed Froehlich, race director for the Quad-City Times Bix 7, talks during Thursday’s Bix Brix walkway dedication. The walkway is at the corner of River Drive and 4th Street.
Ed and Sandy Froehlich
The Quad-City Times Bix 7 Race Director, Ed Froehlich, holds up a bottle of Swiss Valley chocolate milk and announces it is the newest addition to the family of sponsors for the 2007 race. They will be sponsoring the new timing chip each runner will have, attached to their shoe, so more accurate times can be recorded.
Bix 7 race director Ed Froehlich stands next to a statue of himself during Friday's, July 24, 2009, unveiling ceremony at the Quad-City Times building.
Ed Froehlich, right, the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race director, talks with Art Nickerson before the 2013 event. Froehlich said he looked to Nickerson as his surrogate father. Saturday, July 27, 2013.
Joan Samuelson chats with race director Ed Froehlich during Thursday's, July 28, 2011, Brady Street Challenge.
Genesis Health Systems Vice President Ken Croken, right, jokes with Quad-City Times Bix 7 race director Ed Froehlich during a news conference Wednesday, March 9, 2011.
Quad-City Times Bix 7 Race Director Ed Froehlich, left, and his friend and race-day assistant, Bobby Lowe.