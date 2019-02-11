Job hunters on Wednesday can pass out resumes and meet with more than 40 employers at the Quad-City Times Career Fair.
The Quad-City Times will host the area's largest career fair from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport.
Among the companies participating are: AARP, ABM Industry Groups, Access Systems, Adecco, Aldi, Allied, Bernatello's Foods, Cintas Corporation, Eastern Iowa Community College, Express Employment Professionals, Family Resources, Good Samaritan Society Services, Group O, Hill & Valley, iHeart Media Quad Cities, Iowa 80 Group, Jewell Group, LA-Z-BOY Furniture Gallery, Lee Enterprises, Mediacom Communications Group, Muscatine Power and Water, Norfolk Iron & Metal, Performance Foodservice, Project NOW, Rhythm City Casino Resort, Rock Island-Milan School District, Royal Publishing, Runge Mortuary, Scott County Sheriff's Office, Sedona Staffing, Seneca Companies, Senior Star, Sentry, Team Staffing Solutions, The Arc of the Quad Cities Area, Tri-City Electric Co., Tyson Fresh Meats, UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Volt Workforce Solutions, Von Maur, Vonachen Services, Yes! Communities.
Job seekers are encouraged to bring copies of their resume and dress professionally to meet with company representatives and hiring managers.
The career fair is sponsored by The Quad-City Times, iHeart Media and QC Employ Me.