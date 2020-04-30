Quad-City tourism officials confident in local recovery after COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Local hotel occupancy was cut in half for Quad-City operators in March.

That is just one stat to show the economic impact of the sudden halt to daily life because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dave Herrell, president and CEO of Visit Quad Cities, hosted a web conference call Thursday to give an overview of what the destination management and marketing organization is doing during the shutdown.

And while a slew of local events, from sporting events to concerts and everything in-between, have been canceled and/or postponed, Herrell is confident of an economic rebound for the travel and tourism industry.

“It’s not a safe time to travel, but rest assured it will be. Travel will rebound, we know this to be true and Visit Quad Cities will be prepared when it does. I think our focus has been being a good community resource at this time,” Herrell said.

The travel and tourism industry has suffered a $1.2 trillion economic loss, Herrell said Thursday citing info from the U.S. Travel Association. He did not provide statistics on the Quad-Cities specifically, other than saying the normal mid-50 percentile rate of hotel occupancy was cut in half for the month of March.