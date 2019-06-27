The Illinois Quad-Cities' unemployment rate dropped last month to 3.5%.
The Illinois Department of Employment Security, or IDES, reported on Thursday the Quad-Cities' rate declined 0.1% in May, down from 3.6% the same month one year ago. Most metro areas of Illinois reported lower unemployment rates last month, as well as continued job growth.
"Job growth was widespread across most metro areas in May as job opportunities and confidence in the economy continue to improve," said Dan Hynes, deputy governor, in the report.
The last time the Quad-Cities' May unemployment rate was equal to or lower than this past month's rate was in 2000, when it was 3.4%, according to the report.
In April, the Quad-City rate rose 0.1% to 3.9%. In March, the Quad-City metro region's unemployment rate rose over-the-year from 4.5% to 4.9%.
IDES reported unemployment rates dropped over-the-year in 12 Illinois metro areas in May and increased in two.
The number of jobs rose in 12 metro areas across the state, including the Quad-Cities. The bi-state metro region added 2,600 jobs last month.
In May, IDES estimated there were 6,800 unemployed people in the Quad-Cities labor force.
The greatest job gains in the Quad-Cities were in the construction industry, which added 1,700 positions last month. The sector employed 12,000 people.
The professional-business services sector added 900 jobs and employed 26,200 people in May. The manufacturing industry added 700 positions.
Retail-trade recorded the largest employment decline, losing 500 jobs and employing 21,200 people. The government sector lost 300 positions.
Across the state last month, Rockford reported the highest unemployment rate, at 5.2%. The Bloomington and Springfield metros recorded the lowest rates, both at 3.3%.
IDES reported Illinois' statewide unemployment rate was 3.6% last month, a 0.1% drop from May 2018.
May jobless rates for the Quad-City region were:
• Scott County: 2.6%, unchanged from May 2018.
• Rock Island County: 4.4%, down from 4.5%.
• Henry County: 4.1%, down from 4.2%.
• Mercer County: 4%, unchanged from last year.
• Whiteside County: 3.7%, unchanged from May 2018.
• Rock Island city: 3.2%, down from 3.4%.
• Moline city: 4.1%, down from 4.3% the same month last year.