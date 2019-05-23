As the region continued to add jobs last month, the Illinois Quad-Cities' unemployment rate rose slightly to 3.9%
The Illinois Department of Employment Security, or IDES, reported on Thursday the Quad-Cities' rate rose 0.1% in April, up from 3.8% the same month one year ago. The Quad-Cities metro posted the second-lowest unemployment rate in Illinois last month, after the Chicago region.
More people continued to enter the labor market in search of jobs last month.
"Job growth remains strong in most areas of the state, which is encouraging more Illinoisians to enter the labor force," said Deputy Governor Dan Hynes, in the report. "This administration is working to continue this growth by providing workers with the training they need and restoring fiscal responsibility in state government."
In March, the Quad-City metro region's unemployment rate rose over-the-year from 4.5% to 4.9%. The rate remained unchanged in February.
IDES reported Illinois' statewide unemployment was 4% in April, up 0.2% from 3.8% in April 2018. Unemployment rates increased over-the-year in 11 Illinois metro areas, decreased in one and remained unchanged in two last month.
The number of jobs rose in 10 metro areas across the state, including the Quad-Cities. The bi-state metro region added 2,300 jobs last month.
In April, IDES estimated the number of unemployment people in the Quad-Cities labor force was 7,600.
The greatest job gains in the Quad-Cities were in the professional-business services sector, which added 1,100 positions and employed 26,400 people in April. The construction sector also grew by 1,100 jobs, employing 10,800 workers. The manufacturing sector added 600 jobs.
The retail-trade sector lost 400 positions, employing 21,200 people in April. The government sector recorded a loss of 300 jobs.
April jobless rates for the Quad-City region were:
• Scott County: 2.5%, down from 2.9% in April 2018.
• Rock Island County: 5.2%, up from 4.5%.
• Henry County: 5.2%, up from 4.3%.
• Mercer County: 5.4%, up from 4.6%.
• Whiteside County: 4.3%, up from 3.8%.
• Rock Island city: 3.8%, up from 3.3%.
• Moline city: 5%, up from 4.4% last year.