The Illinois Quad-Cities' unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.8 percent in February.
The Illinois Department of Employment Security, or IDES, reported on Thursday while unemployment remained the same, job growth continued in the bi-state region.
The region's unemployment rate in February was slightly lower than the rate of 5.5 percent reported in January.
Statewide, Illinois' unemployment rate was 4.7 percent last month, compared to 4.9 percent in February 2018. IDES reported unemployment rates increased over-the-year in 10 of Illinois' metropolitan areas, decreased in two and was unchanged in two.
The report showed jobs increased in eight of the state's metro areas, including in the Quad-Cities, which added more than 1,500 jobs over-the-year.
IDES estimated there were 9,200 people seeking employment in the Quad-Cities last month.
The greatest job gains in the Quad-Cities were in the manufacturing sector, which added 1,400 positions and employed 24,800 people in February. Professional-business services added 700 jobs, employing 25,500 people.
The construction sector added 300 jobs, while transportation-warehousing-utilities added 200 positions.
The government sector recorded a loss of 500 jobs last month, and employed 25,500 people. Retail-trade recorded 400 fewer jobs than the same month a year ago.
In February, Kankakee reported the highest unemployment rate, at 6.7 percent. The Chicago metro region reported the lowest rate, 4 percent.
February jobless rates for the Quad-City region were:
• Scott County: 3 percent, down from 3.7 percent in February 2018.
• Rock Island County: 6.2 percent, up from 5.7 percent.
• Henry County: 6.3 percent, up from 5.6 percent.
• Mercer County: 7.7 percent, up from 7.1 percent.
• Whiteside County: 5.6 percent, up from 5 percent.
• Rock Island city: 4.4 percent, up from 4.2 percent.
• Moline city: 6.1 percent, up from 5.5 percent last year.