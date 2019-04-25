The Illinois Quad-Cities' unemployment rate rose to 4.9% last month.
The Illinois Department of Employment Security, or IDES, reported on Thursday the Quad-Cities' rate rose 0.4% in March, up from 4.5% the same month one year ago. The rate rose as more people entered the labor market to find jobs.
"We continue to see solid job growth taking hold in most metro areas," Deputy Governor Dan Hynes said in the report. "As more people enter the labor market to work or seek employment, this administration is committed to giving Illinois workers the training they need for the jobs of today's economy."
In February, the Quad-City metro region remained unchanged from the previous year at 4.8%.
IDES reported Illinois' statewide unemployment was 4.5% in March, up 0.2% from 4.3% in March 2018. Unemployment rates increased over-the-year in 12 Illinois metro areas, decreased in one and remained unchanged in one last month.
The number of jobs rose in eight metro areas and dropped in six, according to the report. The Quad-Cities added more than 1,300 jobs last month.
In March, IDES estimated the number of unemployed people in the Quad-Cities labor force was 9,500.
The greatest job gains in the Quad-Cities were in the manufacturing sector, which added 1,300 positions and employed 24,900 people in March. Professional-business services added 500 jobs, employing 25,400 people.
The construction sector added 400 jobs, while transportation-warehousing-utilities added 200 positions.
The government sector recorded a loss of 400 jobs last month and employed 25,700 people. Retail-trade recorded 400 fewer jobs than the same month a year ago. The Educational-Health Services sector lost 500 jobs.
In March, Rockford reported the highest unemployment rate, at 6.6%. The Chicago metro region reported the lowest rate, 3.6%.
March jobless rates for the Quad-City region were:
• Scott County: 3.1%, down from 3.3% in March 2018.
• Rock Island County: 6.3%, up from 5.4%.
• Henry County: 6.3%, up from 5.2%.
• Mercer County: 7.3%, up from 6.1%.
• Whiteside County: 5.3%, up from 4.5%.
• Rock Island city: 4.4%, up from 3.9%.
• Moline city: 6.2%, up from 5.4% last year.