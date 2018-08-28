Quad-City residents can learn how to successfully use data-driven marketing techniques at a workshop in Bettendorf Wednesday.
At 11:30 a.m., the Iowa Quad-Cities branch of the American Marketing Association will host a luncheon to discuss the newest ideas in marketing, at the Hilton Garden Inn, 959 Middle Road, Bettendorf. The program will begin at noon, according to a news release.
The event will include a panel discussion to focus on how to identify successful marketing campaigns, metrics needed to determine successes, as well as the best way to set those analytics in place. The marketing experts also will talk about how to start the process of mining data for decision making, according to the release.
The panel will include: Keri Rursch, executive director of Public Relations, Communication and Marketing for Augustana College; Gary Gaeth, professor of marketing who holds the Cedar Rapids Chair of Business; and Amy Orr, the vice president of marketing for IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union.
For more information, visit the event page or email the organization.
—Times staff