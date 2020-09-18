 Skip to main content
R.I.A. Federal Credit Union donates $4,700 to Honor Flight of the Quad Cities
R.I.A. Federal Credit Union's Jake Ward, vice president of marketing and center, along with Steve Ducey, R.I.A.'s chief experience officer at far left, present a check to board members of Honor Flight of the Quad Cities.

R.I.A. Federal Credit Union recently presented a $4,700 check to the Honor Flight of the Quad Cities.

Credit union officials presented the check of representatives of the Honor Flight of the Quad Cities at a ceremony earlier this month, according to a news release.

The donation is the result of sponsorships and donations collected this past spring. Normally, R.I.A. Federal Credit Union sponsors and hosts the organization’s annual golf outing every May, but this year’s was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, the news release said.

“Although we could not hold the event this year, we wanted to continue to support this awesome organization through donations and company sponsorships that were already in place. We look forward to next year’s events,” said Jake Ward, vice president of marketing at R.I.A.

