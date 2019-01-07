R.I.A. Federal Credit Union is offering assistance to its members who have had their pay suspended because of the partial government shutdown.
On Monday, R.I.A. announced it was the latest credit union to offer help to federal employees. In a news release, company officials said the credit union's board of directors revised and reinstated measures used during other government shutdowns, with the goal of "easing the financial burden experienced by our affected members."
Members with a loan can defer payment, or reduce the loan payment for up to six months. To qualify, members must show proof of furlough status.
Members are eligible for a payroll-impaired loan up to $3,500, at a lower rate for up to 18 months, with up to 60 days before the first payment is due, according to the release. To qualify, members must provide proof of furlough status and their most recent paystub.
R.I.A. Federal Credit Union officials said anyone struggling because of the ongoing partial government shutdown may call 1-800-742-CU4U.