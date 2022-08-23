 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Raygun is coming to Davenport this winter

082422-qc-nws-raygun2.jpg

Raygun is expanding in Iowa and will open a new location in downtown Davenport this winter. The store will be at 210 E. Second Street, inside the Urbane building.

Second Street in Davenport is getting another tenant. 

Popular t-shirt and novelty shop, Raygun, is joining the mix in November. Moving into the Urbane building at 210 E. Second St., the store will be neighbors with bakery Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie, which will move into its new location in February.

Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie moving to new location in February

Raygun owner Mike Draper said the move to the Quad-Cities was a long time coming. Staff had been thinking about it for a while, but could never find the perfect location.

"We spend a lot of time in I-80, so we have been past the Quad-Cities many times," he said. "This one just worked out, timing wise."

082422-qc-nws-raygun.jpg

When it comes to retail, Draper said its all about the location. Joining the likes of a vibrant area where apartments will be above and other thriving retail businesses are scattered throughout, just fit.

“It's just fun to kind of fill out the entire state of Iowa, and with this one, to connect Iowa to Illinois," he said. "It's just exciting in general to be involved in a new community."

Raygun started in Des Moines in 2005, before expanding not only across Iowa but the Midwest. There are now locations in Iowa City, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Falls, Omaha, Kansas City and Chicago.

"Now, Davenport brings us to the present day," he said.

