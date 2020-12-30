Ready to light the fuse on 2020: QC retailer sees uptick in fireworks sales

"We will respond to calls and take any necessary enforcement action that is warranted," said Maj. Jeff Bladel with the Davenport Police Department.

John Norris is president and owner of Uncle Norm’s Fireworks based in Milan. The business sells fireworks at satellite locations at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport over the summer and is open by appointment only during the winter. While business leading up to New Year's is typically slow, Norris said he has seen slightly more interest from individuals wanting to set off fireworks this New Year's Eve.

"It’s either too cold, or they have enough stuff left over from the 4th of July to send the year out, or they fire their shotgun into the air," Norris said.

Iowa law provides a bigger window to sell fireworks over the summer, from June 1 to July 8, while sales ahead of New Year's are limited to Dec. 10 to Jan. 3. And retailers can set up tents, booths and other temporary locations to sell fireworks over the summer, while winter sales are limited to a brick-and-mortar location.

This past summer, Davenport saw six tents and one brick-and-mortar store selling fireworks. This winter, the only vendor with an open storefront selling fireworks on the Iowa side of the Quad-Cities is Crossroads Fireworks in Bettendorf, said Morris, the Davenport fire marshal.

"I would just ask that the public use them responsibly and safely," Morris said. "Keep a safe distance. Be a good neighbor."

