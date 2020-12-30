Ready to light the fuse on 2020: QC retailer sees uptick in fireworks sales

With the vast majority of fireworks displays canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, many cooped-up Americans and Quad-City residents took matters into their own hands to keep an old tradition alive over the Independence Day holiday.
Consumer fireworks sales more than doubled over the summer compared to 2019, according to area retailers and CNN.
And this winter more stir-crazy Iowans are ready to light the fuse to 2020 and bid good riddance to a turbulent year with a ceremonial bang.
"We’re definitely seeing some more interest that we typically would this time of the year," said Justin Bartlett, managing partner of Crossroads Fireworks in Bettendorf. "Summer was a huge increase from the previously year and we’re at least seeing an echo of that at least this winter. ... I think people are kind of excited to say goodbye to 2020."
Bartlett anticipates up to a 50% increase in sales over last winter.
With the widespread cancellation of community New Year’s Eve celebrations nationwide due to social distancing mandates and other COVID-19-related restrictions, more families are planning to bring the New Year’s celebration home to their backyards, like they did over the 4th of July, according to the American Pyrotechnics Safety & Education Foundation.
"With more families planning to say goodbye to 2020 and celebrate the welcoming of 2021 at home this year with sparklers and other types of backyard fireworks, safety must be a top priority,” foundation Executive Director Julie L. Heckman said in a news release.
Both the APSEF and Quad-City area police and fire departments are urging families to take the time to plan their fireworks celebrations by selecting a safe location free of debris and safely distanced from other structures.
"You shouldn’t mix alcohol while engaging in fireworks," Davenport Fire Marshal Jim Morris said.
The APSEF and area police and fire officials, too, encourage families to carefully read and follow all instructions for use of consumer fireworks; follow local laws; be considerate of neighbors with young children and pets and military veterans who may have a hard time with the noise; and keep spectators at a safe distance.
This is the fourth year that Iowans can legally discharge consumer fireworks through Jan. 3 under a change made to state law. However, Davenport, Bettendorf and Scott County restrict the use of fireworks to between 10 p.m. Dec. 31 and 12:30 a.m. Jan. 1.
"It's taking people some time to get used to the idea of the New Year’s Eve is a time they use fireworks," Bartlett said. "People don’t necessarily think about it, but interest has been growing and it’s been growing since the first year since Iowa legalized fireworks. It’s nowhere near summer (sales volumes), but it has been growing."
Individuals are only allowed to shoot off fireworks on their own property, or with the permission of another property owner. Individuals are prohibited from discharging fireworks on public property, streets or in city parks. Untethered sky lanterns are also prohibited.
Fines start at $250, plus court costs (or about $400 total) for a first offense. A second offense carries a fine of $400 and $625 for a third offense, plus court costs.
Illinois prohibits the sale, possession and use of consumer fireworks, unless a permit has been issued for a professional display. The law makes exceptions for novelty items such as sparklers, snakes, smoke devices and party-poppers. Violating the state's ban is considered a class A misdemeanor, carrying a fine of up to $2,500 and up to a year in jail.
In Moline, those caught setting off fireworks illegally in city limits could face citations and fines of $10 up to $750, plus court costs, per city ordinance.
"It's against city ordinance to light off any fireworks, and we will respond to the calls accordingly and handle them depending on the situation," said Lt. Jason Kratt with the East Moline Police Department.
Richard Landi, deputy chief with the Rock Island Police Department, echoed Kratt.
Both Moline and Davenport police officials said they generally field few fireworks complaints around New Year's. The Moline police responded to six fireworks complaints from 5 p.m. Dec. 31, 2019 and 5 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2020. Davenport police received 18 fireworks-related calls for service on New Year's Eve and New Year's in 2019.
"We will respond to calls and take any necessary enforcement action that is warranted," said Maj. Jeff Bladel with the Davenport Police Department.
John Norris is president and owner of Uncle Norm’s Fireworks based in Milan. The business sells fireworks at satellite locations at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport over the summer and is open by appointment only during the winter. While business leading up to New Year's is typically slow, Norris said he has seen slightly more interest from individuals wanting to set off fireworks this New Year's Eve.
"It’s either too cold, or they have enough stuff left over from the 4th of July to send the year out, or they fire their shotgun into the air," Norris said.
Iowa law provides a bigger window to sell fireworks over the summer, from June 1 to July 8, while sales ahead of New Year's are limited to Dec. 10 to Jan. 3. And retailers can set up tents, booths and other temporary locations to sell fireworks over the summer, while winter sales are limited to a brick-and-mortar location.
This past summer, Davenport saw six tents and one brick-and-mortar store selling fireworks. This winter, the only vendor with an open storefront selling fireworks on the Iowa side of the Quad-Cities is Crossroads Fireworks in Bettendorf, said Morris, the Davenport fire marshal.
"I would just ask that the public use them responsibly and safely," Morris said. "Keep a safe distance. Be a good neighbor."