Real estate transactions for April 10, 2022

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Harman, John, to Hays, Brittany A., 149 W. 4th Ave., Woodhull; $45,000.

Bodsham Inc., to Anji Gas Inc., 111 N.W. 5th St., Woodhull; $470,000.

Johnson Rentals of Geneseo, to Sovereign Properties LLC, Lots 4-7 of “Boone Park,” a subdivision of Lots 2 & 3 of Horton subdivision of a part of the west half of the southwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Sect. 22, Township 17N, Range 3 East of the 4th Principal Meridian situated in the city of Geneseo; $150,000.

Lipscomb, Elijah J., and Greer, Donna R., to Palafox, Ruben and Banuelos, Maria S. De Palafox, 600 Williams St., Kewanee; $19,000.

Sundvall, Michael A., to Dahl, Andrew C. and Jillian R., 2703 Co. Hwy. 7, Lynn Center; $1,440,000.

Deakin, Cynthia A., to Francque, Joel and Heather, 22045 E. 1950 St., Geneseo; $218,500.

Favri, William A. and Teresa A., to Eagles, Nicholas, 307 N. Poplar St., Cambridge; $130,000.

Butcher, Kathy S., to Schultz, Hailey B., 28494 U.S. Hwy. 6, Annawan; $268,000.

Ellis Renovations Inc., to VanHoe, Hannah C. and Michael J., 149 Rita Drive, Colona; $140,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Davis, Ella J., estate, Rock Island, to Fenton, Carol, trust, Rock Island; 1930 11th St., Rock Island; $59,900.

Wiedner, Lawrin O., trust, Moline, to Siam, Brittney, Moline; 2339 5th Ave., Moline, office; $220,000;

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Goertzen, Bob and Julie A., Milan; 713 11th St. W., Milan; $62,000.

Allen, Scott A., Rock Island, to Delong, Rylie and Paul, Rock Island; 1014 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $53,000.

Ladde, Miracle, Chicago, to Baerwaldt, Bradley E., Rock Island; 2812 47th Ave., Rock Island; $125,000.

Stropes, Edward D., Aledo, to Stropes, DeWayne E. and Edward D., Taylor Ridge; 11623 134th Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; $185,000.

Barr, Mark A., Robinson, Ill., to Zendeli, Leutrime, Port Byron; 703 9th St. Ct., Port Byron; $298,000.

Bermes Properties, Bettendorf, to Unger, Michael, and Castaneda, Andrea, Silvis; 127 Cliff Ct., Carbon Cliff; $138,500.

Bessler, Jerry E., and Chantelle G., Hillsdale, to Marden, Stephanie, Moline; 1804 41st St., Moline; $157,500.

Davila, Daniel, Silvis, to Gameti, Kokou, Moline; 3519 37th St., Moline; $156,000.

Calvert, Wade A. and Connie S., Port Byron, to Mongreig, Dirk S. and Sarah S., Port Byron; Lot 2 & 3 Sunny Knoll Estates, land only, Port Byron; $57,500.

Schwigen, Chase and Cole, Andalusia, to Pittard, Andrew, Andalusia; 78th Ave. and 101st St. W., vacant land, Andalusia; $30,000.

Bowker, Gary, East Moline, to Marquez, Constancio and Leonor, Silvis; 1025 14th St., Silvis; $70,000.

Hughes, John R., Eau Claire, Wis., to Thirtyacre, Loretta A., trust, Moline; 2997 3rd St., Suite 200, Moline; $130,000.

Hoover, Brian L. and Angela A., Bettendorf, to Butler, Kathy, East Moline; 816 23rd Ave., East Moline; $202,000.

Head, William R. and Kelly F., Moline, to Chalder, Danielle and Christopher, Coal Valley; 602 E. 6th St., Coal Valley; $263,000.

U.S. Bank Trust, Dallas, Texas, to Woller, Fred, Rock Island; 1304 25th St., Rock Island; $55,000.

Dively-Wiedenmann, Barbara, Sherrard, to Zmuda, Mark, Moline; 17 acres of vacant lots, Coal Valley; $130,000.

Dykema, William L. and Theresa A., Franklin, Tenn., to Limani, Ibraim and Gjulsime, Silvis; 1117 16th St. Ct., Silvis; $274,900.

PRH, LLC, Orion, to Zeto, Blaise, Moline; 1113 37th St. Ct., Moline; $93,000.

Lopez, Juan M. and Leticia L., Moline, to Haney, Cathleen, Moline; 3804 15th St. B, Moline; $99,000.

Schott, Michael J., Geneseo, to Ewert, Nickolas, Moline; 4117 18th Ave., Moline; $175,000.

VanDuyne, Joseph and Adrianna, Walcott, Iowa to VanDuyne Properties, Rapids City, Ill.; 2016 2nd Ave., Rapids City; $85,000.

Evans, Mark A. and Paula M., Moline, to Midwest Land Development, Coal Valley; 228, 224, & 220 19th St., East Moline, office; $132,000.

Behrens, Mary Ann, Ankeny, Iowa, to Green, Rachel, and Riffe, Zach, Moline; 4005 16th Ave., Moline; $185,100.

Mahieu, Jeffrey A., Moline, to Delp, Jarrod A., Moline; 1926 15th St. A, Moline; $123,000.

Zimmerman Land & Timber, Sherrard, to Heath, Ronald and Lynn; Heath, Ronald H., Sr., Taylor Ridge; land only, Milan; $120,000.

Erie State Bank, Rock Island, to Rock Island County Forest Preserve District, Illinois City; 19215 Route 2 & 92, land only, East Moline; $586,500.

Cavazos, Ashton and Elizabeth, Clear Lake, Iowa, to Themas, Stacy, Rock Island; 2913 30th St., Rock Island; $110,000.

Work, Chandler, Rock Island, to Wells, Christopher S. and Tara L., Rock Island; 7809 10th St. W., Rock Island; $145,000.

Lemmon, David, and Garczynski, Nicole, East Moline, to Gonzalez, Christian, East Moline; 2309 Kennedy Drive, East Moline; $185,000.

Fortynine Fiftyone, Camas, Wash., to Blangin, Paul E., Berwyn, Ill.; 8822 & 8823 86th Ave., Coal Valley; $84,000.

Arsenal Properties, Chesterton, Ind., to Nguyen, Jonathan Q., Rock Island; 2831 8th Ave., Rock Island; $92,000.

Moyers, Nancy, Davenport, to Neece, Gerald Lee Jr. and Janet, East Moline; 1800 7th St., Unit 10C, East Moline; $129,000.

Cox, Kevin, and Jones, Danielle, Colorado Springs, Co., to SKV Holdings, Moline; 1527 18th St., Moline; $61,000.

Rosas, Jose, Moline, to Habana, Hector Mayoral, and Torres, Liliana Leal, East Moline; 339 13th St., East Moline; $30,000.

Rangel, Maria Paula, Milan, to Ramirez, Gabriel, Rock Island; 3900 12th St., Rock Island; $95,500.

ROI Capital, Davenport, to Trujillo, Balentin, Orion; 1810 12th Ave., Moline; $34,900.

DePorter, Judith C., Milan, to Zwicker, Trenten, Orion; 16.81 acre farm, Milan; $157,000.

Repass, Kathleen A., trust, Geneseo, to Zwicker, Trenten J., Orion; 68 acre farm, Milan; $615,000.

Armes, Teresa L., Moline, to Campbell, Samantha, East Moline; 1605 15th Ave., Moline; $99,900.

Besse, Brenda J., Erie, to Orr, Joshua and Erica, Hillsdale; 1 acre farmland, Hillsdale; $16,000.

Birdsell, David, Moline, to Rodkhong, Jantra, Henderson, N.V.; 545 17th Ave., Moline; $90,000.

Cosner, Diane, and Moncrief, Janet, trust, Las Vegas, N.V., to Johnson, Jennifer E., Moline; 5305 11th Ave. C, Moline; $110,000.

Illini Hospital District, Silvis, to Genesis Health System, Davenport; 801 Illini Drive, Silvis, hospital; $1,000.

Hendricks, Donald G., estate, Moline, to Varner, Ryan, Rock Island; 2402 30th St., Rock Island; $100,000.

Rursch, Orville A., estate, Reynolds, to Mueller, Jason, Taylor Ridge; 13924 134th Ave. W. and vacant lot, Taylor Ridge, rental building; $110,000.

RBH Resources, Colona, to Franks, Olivia; Franks, Stanley, and Franks, Deanna, Moline; 2421 47th St., Moline; $71,000.

Fowlers & Sons, trust, Muscatine, to Wedekind-Balualua, Emilee, and Balvalva, Donato R., Illinois City; 13510 238th St. W., Illinois City; $265,000.

Hoepner, Donald C., estate, Moline, to Kincaid, Riley, Moline; 1536 17th Ave., Moline; $92,500.

McLaughlin, Michaela, Rock Island, to Lyons, Donna J., Rock Island; 8201 10th St., W., Rock Island; $160,000.

