Real estate transactions for April 17, 2022

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Wexell, Michael E. and Christine P., to Gustus, Alyssa M., 518 W. Division St., Galva; $68,000.

Calef, Larry A. and Bonnie K., to Thomson, Noland C., 811 N.E. 3rd Ave. Galva; $150,500.

Verbaker, Frank C., to Smith, Chelsea, 26833 W. State Road, Kewanee; $25,000.

The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, to Hawk, Shelly, 326 7th St., Colona; $65,500.

Pierce, Cansada L., Connie, and Costigan, Amanda Brooke, to Murphy, William Earl, 544 Greenview Ave., Colona; $75,000.

Johnson, Christopher L., to Stout, Nathan F., 216 N. Depot St., Annawan; $70,000.

McCallum Real Estate, to Lathrop, Thomas H. and Michell M., 541 N. Russell Ave., Geneseo; $87,000.

Plumley, Sheryl K., to Barnhart, Broderick W., 335 N. Vail St., Geneseo; $100,000.

Frankowski, James, to Myers, Grant C., 621 E. Locust St., Geneseo; $205,000.

Brants, Jacob and Kelly E., to Talley, William L. and Donna L., 327 Main St., Hooppole; $48,000.

Reiling Investments, to Reiling, Kyle and Priscilla, 18632 U.S. Hwy 6, Atkinson; $103,500.

Crozier, James A. and Katherine E., to DeFauw, Kyle R., 22966 E. 1680 St., Geneseo; $160,500.

Ingle, Calib, to Kyser, Emily, 209 E. Church St., Kewanee; $66,000.

Werkheiser, Ronald D., to Werkheiser, Ryan, 500 N 2100 E Galva Twp., Kewanee; $71,000.

Griggs, Patricia, to Elias, Mercaydeez M., and Yelm, Bradley A., 35 N.E. 6th St., Galva; $100,000.

Hanford, Susan E., to Peters, Tess and Jeremy, 414 W. Pearl St., Geneseo; $187,500.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Illini Hospital District, Silvis, to Genesis Health System, Davenport; 801 Illini Drive, Silvis, hospital; $1,000.

Hendricks, Donald G., estate, Moline, to Varner, Ryan, Rock Island; 2402 30th St., Rock Island; $100,000.

Rursch, Orville A., estate, Reynolds, to Mueller, Jason, Taylor Ridge; 13924 134th Ave. W. and vacant lot, Taylor Ridge, rental building; $110,000.

RBH Resources, Colona, to Franks, Olivia; Franks, Stanley, and Franks, Deanna, Moline; 2421 47th St., Moline; $71,000.

Fowlers & Sons, trust, Muscatine, to Wedekind-Balualua, Emilee, and Balvalva, Donato R., Illinois City; 13510 238th St. W., Illinois City; $265,000.

Hoepner, Donald C., estate, Moline, to Kincaid, Riley, Moline; 1536 17th Ave., Moline; $92,500.

Head, William R. and Kelly F., Moline, to Chalder, Danielle and Christopher, Coal Valley; 602 E. 6th St., Coal Valley; $263,000.

McLaughlin, Michaela, Rock Island, to Lyons, Donna J., Rock Island; 8201 10th St., W., Rock Island; $160,000.

McCord, Steven, Geneseo, to White, Chiquita, and Harris, John Wallace; 2604 12th Ave., Moline; $86,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Pennestri, Phillip and Tricia, trust, Santa Barbara, Calif.; 1125 37th St., Rock Island; $47,000.

VanBelle, Taggart and Shellie R., Lewton, Okla., to Varner, Derek and Tyler, Milan; 1618 116th Ave., Milan; $100,000.

Gomez, Jose and Alicia, Rock Island, to Gomez, Esquivel, Victor, Rock Island; 1627 14 1/2 St., Rock Island; $15,000.

Schnier, Mary Jeanne, Aledo, to Gibbs, Melvin K. and Linda D., Andalusia; 198th St. W., Illinois City; $206,000.

Theuninck, Ricky J., trust, Moline, to Mang, Baik Nun, and Mawi, Sui Len East Moline; 3614 7 1/2 St., East Moline; $138,000.

Huntley, Karen L., Andalusia, to Andalusia Cemetery Association, Andalusia; vacant land, Andalusia; $35,000.

E & A Living, Long Grove, Iowa, to Schmidt, Peter A., Moline; 3807 12th St., Moline; $71,000.

Atkins, Carol, East Moline, to Earel, Joshua and Shawna, Andalusia; 818 5th Ave. W., Andalusia; $137,000.

Cook, Robert L. and Patty L., Rock Island, to Farrell, Kelsey, Rock Island; 1616 20th Ave., Rock Island; $118,500.

Rider, Nichollette L., and Jackson, Jay, Taylor Ridge, to Reed, Greg, Rock Island; 2317 44th St., Rock Island; $118,000.

Beserra, Isaac, Davenport, to First Financial Group, Bettendorf; 540 46th St., Rock Island; $26,000.

Marine Credit Union, La Crosse, Wis., to Classic Renews, Blue Grass, Iowa; 2926 25th Ave. A, Moline; $140,000.

Bowman, Sara E., trust, Moline, to Hutchinson, James E. and Melissa L., Milan; vacant land, Milan; $28,000.

Campagna, Jeffrey D., trust, Bettendorf, to Tinsman, Christopher, and Bird, Claire M., Moline; 1 and 2 Orchard Hill Blvd., Moline; $640,000.

Eck, Christopher W. and Taylor, Alexander, Ill., to Yenney, Andrew, Port Byron; 402 Agnes St., Port Byron; $231,000.

Nickell, Pauline W., estate, East Moline, to Schnell, Caleb J., Moline; 607 33rd Ave., Moline; $125,900.

Willemarck, Bruce W., trust, East Moline, to Karman, Garrett and Kathleen, Erie; 1110 8th St. Ct., Silvis, 6 unit apartment building; $334,000.

Creamer, Nathan W., Mound, Minn., to Bernheimer, Alexandra, Rock Island; 1600 25th Ave., Rock Island; $148,500.

Burhans, Harlan and Melissia, Portland, Texas, to Woller, Fred, Rock Island; 1119 16th Ave., Moline; $50,500.

Carter, Diane, Moline, to Midwest HomeBuyers, Eldridge; 4510 22nd Ave., Moline; $60,000.

Vollrath, Beverly J., estate, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Erenberger, Joseph, Bettendorf; 62.1 acres land/lot only, Hampton; $125,000.

Perez, Joshua and Janet, Hampton, to Cherry, Ryan Craig, Silvis; 818 9th Ave., Silvis; $109,000.

Swanson, Richard A. and Helen June; Moline, to City of Silvis; two lots, land/lot only, Silvis; $33,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Norville Enterprises, Colona; 147 6th St., Silvis; $43,900.

Garrison, Dianna, trust, Rock Island, to Elliott, Rose and Phil, Taylor Ridge; 2812 6th Ave., Rock Island; $55,000.

Lubben, Sally, West Lafayette, Ind., to Lauritzen, Titus J., Moline; 3904 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $71,000.

Conroy, Evette, Milan, to Lauritzen, Titus, Moline; 2330 45th St.,, Rock Island; $80,000.

Presbytery of Great Rivers, Rock Island, to Diocese of Quincy Karen Ministries, Peoria, Ill.; 4200 12th St., Rock Island; $38,000.

Rock Island Industrial Partners, Janesville, Wis., to LMF, Rock Island; 111 4th Ave., Rock Island, industrial building; $1,125,000.

Engstrom, Corey J., Coal Valley, to Leach, Josh A., Coal Valley; 206 E. 19th Ave., Coal Valley; $145,000.

Hoener, Brian J. and Alyssa, Geneseo, to Kigenyi, Frank, East Moline; 630 1st Ave., East Moline; $118,000.

Terhune, Stacey, Urbandale, Iowa, to Schatz, Rachael, Rock Island; 3505 11th St., Rock Island; $82,000.

Anderson, Billie, Milan, to Humility Homes & Services, Davenport; 1005 16th Ave., Rock Island; $50,000.

McMillin, David E., Rapids City, Ill., to McMillin, Adam and Amanda, East Moline; 218 163rd St., East Moline; $40,000.

Wood, Clinton, Jr., Bradley, Fla., to Flynn, Matthew, Coal Valley; 514 E. 22nd Ave., Coal Valley; $162,000.

Tran, Rochelle, Orion, to Tran, Brandon, Carbon Cliff; 703 Allen St., Carbon Cliff; $102,000.

Cox, Bill, Milan, to Theilig, Riley and Emily, Milan; 214 Hilltop Ct., Milan; $149,900.

Shoger, Stanley E., Holmen, Wis., to Perez, Janet and Joshua, Hampton; 415 12th Ave., Hampton; $155,000.

Hulbert, Ronda, Moline, to Glenn, Jeremy, Moline; 3550 7th St., Moline; $200,000.

Castle 2020, LLC, White Plains, New York, to Sedano, Alex, East Moline; 1513 9th Ave., East Moline; $23,000.

McCormick, Markeese, Davenport, to Cerda, Isaac, Colona; vacant lot, Andalusia; $9,500.

Fannie Mae, Plano, Texas, to De Decker, Dane, Rock Island; 5812 36th Ave. Ct., Moline; $125,500.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0