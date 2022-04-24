Real estate transactions for April 24, 2022

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Sanders, Amanda M., and Abbott, Stephan J., to Robertson, Travis, 406 Maple St., Colona; $89,000.

Hollenkamp, JoAnn and Henry, to Stroud, Brian J. and Sara E., 1130 Heather Court, Geneseo; $299,000.

Grudzinski, Tully, to Marschang, Dylan J., and Shofner, Jamie L., 508 6th St., Colona; $160,000.

Johnson, Jessica, to Pugliano, Jason William, 318 S.W. 3rd St., Galva; $60,000.

Green, Robert E., to Ehnle, Paul R., Cheryl A., Robert P., 62.12 acres farmland, Kewanee; $578,000.

Peach, John C. and Sandra L., to Samuels, Verina Kay, 202 Regina Court, Kewanee; $205,000.

Brackett, William H., to Arzola, Tyler and Shannon, 937 May St., Kewanee; $50,000.

JAZOR, to DeGerengel, Daryl, vacant land, Yorktown Township; $1,230,000.

Lopez, Armando Perez, to Martinez, Estela, 231 S. Burr Blvd., Kewanee; $26,000.

Simpson, Gary L. and Tammy L., to Whitmire, John 136 and 150 N. Ward St., Geneseo; $135,000.

Johnson Rentals of Geneseo, to Romero, David Samuel, 126 N. College Ave., Geneseo; $90,000.

Ince, Ashlyn T., and Myers, Grant C., to Peach, John C. and Sandra L., 516 E. Church St., Kewanee; $131,000.

ASC, to Land Investments and Adams Farm Investments, N. 2300 Ave., Geneseo; $763,500.

Manuel, Karen E. and Victor C., and Lee, Jeffrey F. and Gregory R., to Dornfeld Limited Partnership, farmland, Atkinson; $1,225,000.

VanDeRostyne, Mark A. and Susan L., to Van Wassenhove, Richard L. and Ann E., 23087 N. 650th Ave., Kewanee; $400,000.

Buban, Ronald G. and Linda L., to Irons, Daniel R., 306 Marlane Drive, Alpha; $200,000.

Fuller, Kristen E. and Mary E., to Cioffi, Catherine M. and Nicola, 536 Franklin St., Kewanee; $72,000.

Porch Light Property Solutions, to Jensen, Emily, 521 E. Park St., Geneseo; $139,000.

Corral, Silvia Meza; Meza, Silvia, and Logsdon, Jared, to LNBGR, 724 Harbour St., Kewanee; $40,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Nickell, Pauline W., estate, East Moline, to Schnell, Caleb J., Moline; 607 33rd Ave., Moline; $125,900.

Willemarck, Bruce W., trust, East Moline, to Karman, Garrett and Kathleen, Erie; 1110 8th St. Ct., Silvis, 6 unit apartment building; $334,000.

Creamer, Nathan W., Mound, Minn., to Bernheimer, Alexandra, Rock Island; 1600 25th Ave., Rock Island; $148,500.

Burhans, Harlan and Melissia, Portland, Texas, to Woller, Fred, Rock Island; 1119 16th Ave., Moline; $50,500.

Carter, Diane, Moline, to Midwest HomeBuyers, Eldridge; 4510 22nd Ave., Moline; $60,000.

Vollrath, Beverly J., estate, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Erenberger, Joseph, Bettendorf; 62.1 acres land/lot only, Hampton; $125,000.

Perez, Joshua and Janet, Hampton, to Cherry, Ryan Craig, Silvis; 818 9th Ave., Silvis; $109,000.

Swanson, Richard A. and Helen June; Moline, to city of Silvis; two lots, land/lot only, Silvis; $33,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Norville Enterprises, Colona; 147 6th St., Silvis; $43,900.

Garrison, Dianna, trust, Rock Island, to Elliott, Rose and Phil, Taylor Ridge; 2812 6th Ave., Rock Island; $55,000.

Lubben, Sally, West Lafayette, Ind., to Lauritzen, Titus J., Moline; 3904 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $71,000.

Conroy, Evette, Milan, to Lauritzen, Titus, Moline; 2330 45th St.,, Rock Island; $80,000.

Presbytery of Great Rivers, Rock Island, to Diocese of Quincy Karen Ministries, Peoria, Ill.; 4200 12th St., Rock Island; $38,000.

Rock Island Industrial Partners, Janesville, Wis., to LMF, Rock Island; 111 4th Ave., Rock Island, industrial building; $1,125,000.

Engstrom, Corey J., Coal Valley, to Leach, Josh A., Coal Valley; 206 E. 19th Ave., Coal Valley; $145,000.

Hoener, Brian J. and Alyssa, Geneseo, to Kigenyi, Frank, East Moline; 630 1st Ave., East Moline; $118,000.

Terhune, Stacey, Urbandale, Iowa, to Schatz, Rachael, Rock Island; 3505 11th St., Rock Island; $82,000.

Anderson, Billie, Milan, to Humility Homes & Services, Davenport; 1005 16th Ave., Rock Island; $50,000.

McMillin, David E., Rapids City, Ill., to McMillin, Adam and Amanda, East Moline; 218 163rd St., East Moline; $40,000.

Wood, Clinton Jr., Bradley, Fla., to Flynn, Matthew, Coal Valley; 514 E. 22nd Ave., Coal Valley; $162,000.

Tran, Rochelle, Orion, to Tran, Brandon, Carbon Cliff; 703 Allen St., Carbon Cliff; $102,000.

Cox, Bill, Milan, to Theilig, Riley and Emily, Milan; 214 Hilltop Ct., Milan; $149,900.

Shoger, Stanley E., Holmen, Wis., to Perez, Janet and Joshua, Hampton; 415 12th Ave., Hampton; $155,000.

Hulbert, Ronda, Moline, to Glenn, Jeremy, Moline; 3550 7th St., Moline; $200,000.

Castle 2020, LLC, White Plains, New York, to Sedano, Alex, East Moline; 1513 9th Ave., East Moline; $23,000.

McCormick, Markeese, Davenport, to Cerda, Isaac, Colona; vacant lot, Andalusia; $9,500.

Fannie Mae, Plano, Texas, to De Decker, Dane, Rock Island; 5812 36th Ave. Ct., Moline; $125,500.

Illinois Domus, LLC, Davenport, to Senne, Jason, Davenport; 1300 - 1342 6th Ave., Moline, townhomes; $525,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Martin, Emily, Rock Island; 1000 16th St., Rock Island, land/lot only; $1,500.

Monson, Krista J., trust, Bettendorf, to Hammond, Jason, and Jasper, Beth, Moline; $335,000.

Clemmons, Joyce B., Milan, to Wiese, Charles, East Moline; 934 39th Ave., East Moline; $89,000.

Senne Property Investments, Davenport, to Boston Lofts, Davenport; 419-423 15th St. and 1441 5th Ave., Moline, apartment building and restaurant; $1,600,000.

ABW Properties, Frisco, Texas, to Martin, Eric R., and Ashton D., Solon, Iowa; 31st St., Moline, land/lot only; $1,500.

Patterson, Muquitu, Romulus, Mich., to Roof, Luke, Rock Island; 905 21st St., Rock Island; $73,000.

Butler, Michael A., Milan, to Zimmerman, Jennifer, Coal Valley; 139 E. 3rd St., Coal Valley; $134,500.

Peel, Elmer R., Jr., Silvis, to Marquez, Heraclio and Annamaria, Silvis; 256 6th St., Silvis; $62,500.

Leonard, Michael and Michele M., Moline, to Zillmer, Susan, Bettendorf; 2371 24th St., Moline; $144,000.

DJ Props, Rock Falls, to Avila, Eric N., Moline; 1414 15th Ave., East Moline; $36,400.

Johnson, Jennifer, Moline, to Larson, McKae, Silvis; 2302 9th St., Silvis; $107,000.

Pollack, Joseph S., estate, Moline, to Kajdacsi, Angela, Milan; 1810 W. 3rd St., Milan; $99,500.

Hanson, Jonathan, Bettendorf, to Carlson, Mikayla, Rock Island; 1706 Stadium Ct., Rock Island; $58,000.

Groothaert, Wendy J., Milan, to Brereton, Scott D. and Amber D., Milan; 409 4th St. E., Milan; $30,000.

Baugher, Debora L., Celeste, Texas, to Nagovan, Paul II and Kristin, Coal Valley; 8625 55th St., Coal Valley; $280,000.

Bivens, Sylvia A., Taylor, Texas, to Pankey, Ryan and Ashley, Moline; 3852 27th Ave., Rock Island; $95,000.

Carey, John M., Moline, to Kastner, Brianna, East Moline; 560 Forest Road, East Moline; $133,000.

Walker, David and Stephanie, Greenacres, Wash., to Lopez, Alberto, Moline; 1919 31st St., Moline; $93,400.

Bassford Construction, Coal Valley, to Kosminsky, Christopher, Moline; 507 30th Ave., Moline; $173,000.

Bassford Construction, Coal Valley, to Silva, Robert and Manuel, East Moline; 564 26th Ave. Ct., East Moline; $258,900.

Central Illinois Real Estate Holdings, Peoria, to Carpentier, Brian, Rock Island; 2408 11th St., Rock Island; $8,000.

Covemaker, Charles F., New Windsor, to Sloan, Zachary A. and Jessica, Taylor Ridge; 11515 81st St. W., Taylor Ridge; $8,000.

Easter, Basil and Treva, Matherville, to MVP Rentals, Milan; 217 28th Ave. W., Milan; $72,500.

Nix and Family, Lincoln, Nebr., to FortuneX, Bettendorf; 2416 4th Ave., Moline; $30,450.

Durbin, Devin J. and Emily J., East Moline, to Kepler, Katie J., Silvis; 158 7th St., Silvis; $92,918.

Cox, William E. and Terry L., Port Byron, to Hawk, Paul A., Port Byron; 1320 North High St., Port Byron; $150,000.

Meiresonne, Benjamin C. and Angela, Orion, to Johns, Gunnar, Rock Island; 3014 25th Ave., Rock Island; $124,900.

Calderon, Cristian, East Moline, to Perez, Grwauslly, East Moline; 909 20th St., East Moline; $89,900.

Swanson, Bryan, Silvis, to Douglas, Michael, Carbon Cliff; 202 N. 2nd Ave., Carbon Cliff; $168,000.

Ziemer, Luella A., estate, Sherrard, to DeClerck, Thomas; DeClerck, Tracy, and DeClerck, William, Taylor Ridge; State Highway 94, Reynolds, 123.651 acre farm; $952,112.

Burnett, Teresa D. and Gregory, Bettendorf, to Chilla, Michael and Sandra, Moline; 1835 24th Ave., Moline; $80,000.

Lopez, Eric J., East Moline, to Sanchez, Nestor, and Gustavo, Moline; 1453 18th St., East Moline; $46,500.

Altemeier, Clyde W., Taylor Ridge, to Hart, Dylan, Moline; 1558 36th Ave., Moline; $142,500.

Ropp, Sena, Hillsdale, to Snook, Mary A., East Moline; 2610 8th Ave., East Moline; $98,000.

Cravens, Amber L., trust, Cordova, to Griffin, Ashley, Port Byron; 211 S. High St., Port Byron; $120,000.

Josvanger, Kent, Dubuque, to Barnhart, Lisa Fay and Angelia Kay, Silvis; 427 12th Ave., Silvis; $65,000.

Baheti, Manoj and Manisha, Moline, to Crawford, April, East Moline; 4522 8 1/2 St. Ct., East Moline; $250,000.

Kelsall, Darrell and Nora, Bettendorf, to Laleman, Kathleen and Robert, Coal Valley; 1602 E. 6th St., Coal Valley; $319,900.

Bybee, Kylie, and Hughes, Joshua, Moline, to Morris, Justin and Carly, Moline; 3605 36th St., Moline; $189,000.

Miller, Dannie E. and Katherine I., Reynolds, to Leech, Robert, Andalusia; 501 W. Maple St., Reynolds; $115,000.

Klauer, Carol A., Taylor Ridge, to Greuel, Austin and Michelle T., East Moline; 1325 30th St., Rock Island; $315,000.

McDonald, Jon R. and Judy L., Unionville, Mo., to River Bend Realty Company, Rock Island; 4011 7th Ave., Rock Island; $118,500.

Wallarab, Dean E.; Wallarab, Mark W., and Wallarab, Todd A., Blue Grass, to Downing, Samuel J., and Lao, Kelly M., Rock Island; 3308 33rd Ave. Ct., Rock Island; $230,000.

