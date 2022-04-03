Real estate transactions for April 3, 2022

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

AICP Properties, to Murray, John K. and Richard J., 105 S. Tremont St., Kewanee and 401-403 S. Chestnut St., Kewanee; $310,000.

Ingle, Leonard R. and Kelly, Tammy, to LaFollette, Ricky, 1328 Chestnut St., Kewanee; $10,000.

Cernovich, Rick S.; Randy L.; Bradley G., and Gibson, Lisa A., to Gibson, Lisa A., 312 W. 5th St., Kewanee and 318 W. 5th St., Kewanee; $20,000.

Hohl, Logan, to Johnson, Ashley Elizabeth, 708 14th Ave., Orion; $136,000.

Loitz, Jared T.; Lacey T.,/ Clark, Lacey T., and Loitz Laurie A., to Ries, Braden A. and Robert V., 613 S. Oakwood Ave., Geneseo; $126,000.

Grudzinski, Tully J., to Troester, Jill E. and Spencer A. Jr., 159 Dayton Valley View, Colona; $174,000.

Martinez, Hernestina, to Herrera, Ruben Gutierrez / Hurtado, Ruben Gutierrez, 205 N. Tremont St., Kewanee; $10,000.

Pronschinske, Bradley E. and Angela L., to Lippens, Laura, 230 Mosher Ave., Kewanee; $65,000.

Cardoso, Nicholas and Jimenez, Lucia C., to Verduzco, Raul Gutierrez, 807 and 809 N. Chestnut St., Kewanee; $22,500.

Kincaid, Brent T. and Amanda K., to Goepper, Elizabeth A., 207 S. 3rd St., Cambridge; $94,500.

Thompson, Cheryl E., to Amadour, Kirk A. and Michelle L., 1319 3rd St., Orion; $60,000.

Bates, Pamela R., to Ehnle, Paul R. and Cheryl A., 1362 Midland Road, Kewanee; $300,000.

Johnson, Jeffrey S. and Kristi R., to Woods, Drake Andrew and Kaila Ann, 304 Oakwood Place, Geneseo; $178,000.

Stoudt, Brian W. and C. Arlan, to Stropes Properties, 1006 and 1008 4th St., Orion; $2,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Utz, Floyd, New Windsor, Ill., to Limitless Opportunity Investments, Davenport; 2507 23rd Ave. Ct., Moline; $60,000.

Utz, Floyd and Joyce, New Windsor, Ill., to Limitless Opportunity Investments, Davenport; 1915 31st St., Moline; $60,000.

Partenza, Louis F., West Palm Beach, Fla., to Cordova Land Management, Sterling, Ill.; 19425 Rt. 84 N., Cordova, race track; $1,000,000.

Rolph, David K., Wichita, Kans., to Thrive Real Estate Holdings, Wichita, Kans.; 3805 41st Ave. Drive, Moline, retail establishment; $1,024,430.

OPP Reality, Moline, to Ocean Side 50 Five, Moline; 302 12th St., East Moline; $14,000.

Saathoff, Timothy K., Cordova, to Roberts, Lemuel E. and Diane M., Cordova; 24306 171th Ave. N., vacant land, Cordova; $11,833.

Simpson, Cherie L., Bettendorf, to Ryan, Eve, Rock Island; 33 Blackhawk Hills Ct., Rock Island; $146,900.

Muni Investments, Hanahan, S.C., to Solis, Leslie, Rock Island; 3125 9 1/2 St., Rock Island; $68,000.

Phelps, Jean, Denver, Colo., to Slutz, Mary and Gary, Rock Island; 2142 31st Ave., Rock Island; $310,000.

Secretary of HUD, Atlanta, Ga., to Bohannon, Samantha, Colona; 229 Cliff Ct., Carbon Cliff; $85,000.

Rumpp, John, and Rumpp, Robert M., estate, Urbandale, Iowa, to Hodge, Benjamin L., Taylor Ridge; 320 7th St. W., Andalusia; $96,000.

Danley, Joyce P., Silvis, to 3C's Equity, East Moline; 822-824 15th Ave., East Moline, retail building; $57,000.

Carter, Brett E. and Amanda M., Moline, to AEO Ventures, Moline; 857 23rd Ave., Moline; $351,000.

Sapthavee, La-Orpan, trust, Moline, to Montague, Jacob W. and Carrie S., Moline; 3502 12th St. Ct., Moline, land/lot only; $3,500.

Lomas, Jayne B., East Moline, to Yoa, Mauwa, Rock Island; 1327 8th St., Rock Island; $30,000.

Hardin, Michael C. and Tamara S., Rock Island, to ROI Capital, Davenport; 2408 30th St., Rock Island; $60,000.

PHH Mortgage, Mount Laurel, N.J., to First Financial Group, Bettendorf; 521 Bruce Ave., Milan; $126,290.

Wood, Dwight, Taylor Ridge, to Verschoore, Tomas and Christine, Taylor Ridge; 11909 127th Ave. W., Taylor Ridge, 80 acre farm; $500,000.

Ellsworth, Steven C., Muscatine, to Williams, Larry L., Rock Island; 1337 21st Ave., Unit 11B, Rock Island; $115,000.

Spencer, Devin J., Rapids City, Ill., to Oakland, Maribeth Ann, Rock Island; 1500 2nd Ave., Rock Island; $75,000.

Rade, Timothy and Dalla, Rock Island, to Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge; 1519 42nd St., Rock Island; $55,000.

Mathews Enterprises, Rock Island, to Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge; 1211 29th St., Rock Island; $55,000.

Boney, Stan R. and Elizabeth A., trust, Reynolds, to Prewitt, Candice and Robert, Reynolds; 706 W. Edgington St., Reynolds; $185,000.

Lewis, Donald A., trust, Moline, to Galvin, Pamela, Rock Island; 203 38th St., Moline; $60,000.

Lestor, Elaine E., Rock Island, to Clark, Michael, Rock Island; 3847 28th Ave., Rock Island; $90,700.

Amidon, Jeffry B. and Helen S., Rock Island, to Chuich, Christine, Rock Island; 638 43rd St., Rock Island; $40,000.

Hunt, Pamela J.; Johanson, Jill M., and Wilson, Ronald F., Taylor Ridge, to ICC Properties, Rock Island; 4021 10th St., Moline; $95,500.

United Township Self Storage, Newton, Iowa, to East Moline Storage, New York, N.Y.; 19200 Hwys 5 & 92, East Moline, self storage facility; $1,025,000.

Four Seasons Properties, Newton, Iowa, to East Moline Storage, New York, N.Y.; 2.81 acre vacant land/lot only, East Moline; $75,000.

Schmacht, Wayne R., estate, Cambridge, to Carronza, Alan J., Moline; 3920 4th Ave. A, East Moline; $13,000.

Pauley, Patricia, Cummings, Ga., to Brathall, Traci and Brandon, Milan; 506 W. 29th Ave., Milan; $139,000.

Zimmerman Land & Timber, Sherrard, to Bush, Julie R., trust, Milan; land only, Milan, farm; $50,000.

Gordon, Grant G., Rock Island, to Humility Homes and Services, Davenport; 1527 37th St., Rock Island, Rental-Triplex; $115,000.

Gordon, Grant G., Rock Island, to Humility Homes and Services, Davenport; 1506 24 1/2th St., Rock Island; $105,000.

Gustafson, Alan and Jana, trust, Abilene, Texas, to Dixon, Glenn, East Moline; 3023 10th St., East Moline; $158,500.

Limani, Enver, Silvis, to Ruiz, Michelle L., Silvis; 1609 12th St., Silvis; $149,900.

The Acri Company, Milan, to Acri, Jaimes Jacob and Michelle Denise, East Moline; 359 19th Ave. Ct., East Moline; $137,225.

Schmidt, Ashlee Z., Moline, to Ptak, Deanna and Kelsey, Moline; 6606 33rd St., Moline; $63,000.

Wages, Roselee, Moline, to Wade Rice, LLC, Moline; 1620 40th Ave., Moline; $35,000.

E.C.S., Inc., Moline, to Al Quhshi, Musleh Saleh Ali, Moline; 2321 16th St., Moline, retail building; $256,000.

Rowe, Ryan L. and Lieschen L., Moline, to Rodriguez-Lara, Juan A. and Perla L., Moline; 4715 51st Ave., Moline; $159,000.

Stigner, Heather L., South Bend, Ind., to Evans Investments, Carbon Cliff; 852 Mansur Ave., Carbon Cliff; $300,000.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., to Torres, Cristian Ivan, Moline; 719 51st St., Moline; $148,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Aitken-Low, Erik L., East Moline; 3000 4th St.. A, East Moline; $46,400.

Douglas, Michael, Carbon Cliff, to Mederos, Claudia, Moline; 2929 11th Ave. B, Moline; $109,900.

Ellison, Barbara, Moline, to Work, Chandler and Veyette, Rock Island; 1100 45th St., Rock Island; $88,000.

Brasel, Christopher J., East Moline, to Brasel, Daniel C., East Moline; 2426 5th St., East Moline; $150,000.

Meadows, Gloria and Mark, Rock Island, to City of East Moline, a municipal corporation, East Moline; vacant land, East Moline; $1,000.

Lenberg, Mary, estate, Moline, to ROI Capital, Davenport; 1810 12th Ave., Moline; $28,500.

Winchester, Mark, and O'Connell, Caroline, Ceres, Calif., to Espino, Rolando Cabrera, Moline; 119 5th Ave., Moline; $75,000.

Heatherstone Condos, Bettendorf, to Dave Prochaska Construction, Bettendorf; 3505 72nd St. Ct., Moline; $30,000.

Fullington, Danielle K., Coal Valley, to Martinez, Arianna, and Gengler, Ki, Moline; 5212 11th Ave. A, Moline; $149,000.

