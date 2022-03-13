Real estate transactions for March 13, 2022

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Hannabarger, Linda S., to Meyers, Stephen B. and Victoria M., 817 7th St., Colona; $175,000.

Townsedge Properties LLC and Kuffel, Daniel J. and Brenda A., to Landwehr Properties LLC, 102 Townsedge Court, Kewanee; $295,000.

Kuffel, Kayla R., to Anderson, Larry A. and Dorothy A., 609 William St., Kewanee; $61,000.

Foerder, Mark C., to Foerder, Robert S.; Steven M. and Wendy L. and Steven M. & Wendy L. Foerder Family Trust, farmland, Annawan; $267,500.

Johnson, Lori A. and Brian D., to Green, Christopher D. and Tricia E., 402 Meadow Brook Lane, Colona; $281,000.

Israel, Jyrel, to Chavez, Maria and Jose, 111 S. Park St., Kewanee; $7,000.

Pronschinske, Bradley E. and Angela L., to Reed, Justin and Sarah, 130 Houle Avenue, Kewanee; $25,000.

Hogue, William D. and Lisa D., to Hogue, Christopher A. and Morgan L., 13.65 acres vacant land; $79,500.

Heise, Paul A. and Rachel L., to Frank, Shawn J., 21534 S. Wilsey Road, Annawan; $124,000.

Smith, John D., to Smith, Jeffrey S., 204 S. East St., Cambridge; $60,000.

Orion Land Development LLC, to Downey, Samuel L. and Tracy L., 106 11th Ave. Court West, Orion; $21,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Simpson, Judith A., estate, Erie, to Blair, Richard A., Cordova; 808 Main Ave., Cordova; $130,000.

Winston, Charles L., and Jane E., trust, Sherrard, to Roberts, Evan D., Moline; 5415 11th Ave. A, Moline; $137,900.

Belt, Melinda, Rock Island, to Lofgren, Mark and Alina, East Moline; 28801 Route 2 N., Hillsdale; $76,250.

McAllister, Donald C., O'Fallon, Ill., to LaVally, Michael and Selena, Coal Valley; 602 E. 14th Ave. Ct., Coal Valley; $236,000.

JAM #1, Taylor Ridge, to Pelligrini, Vincent, Moline; 3910 14th Ave., Rock Island; $120,000.

DMOK EM Properties, East Moline, to Kuban, Aaron and Rhea, Canoga Park, Calif.; 3061 - 3063 5th St., East Moline; $152,500.

Brinkmeier, Brent A., and Nicole A., Port Byron, to Kruckenberg, Katherine A., trust, Port Byron; 106.5-acre farm ground, Port Byron; $1,325,000.

Ray, William R., and Lundeen, H. Gayle, Davenport, to Nino, Alexander H. and Jade A., Moline; 1649 20th Ave., Moline; $105,000.

Meza, Teresa A., East Moline, to Stewart, Derrian, East Moline; 421 15th Ave., East Moline; $11,500.

Edmondson, Angela, Orion, to Larson, Benjamin A., East Moline; 232 15th Ave., East Moline; $75,000.

Shaw, Patricia A., and Jeffrey, estate, East Moline, to Shull, Stephanie, and Johnson, Travis, Port Byron; 907 16th St., Port Byron; $130,000.

Hiner, Gregory A. and Denise, Aledo, to Kingsley, Maxim and Haley B., Spring Arbor, Mich.; 2911 21st Ave., Rock Island; $158,000.

Stemper, Adam, East Moline, to DeNeve, Christopher and Timothy, Moline; 967 40th St., Moline; $97,900.

Pettifer, Ronald V., DeWitt, to Phelps, Donald J., Moline; 2326 18th Ave. A, Moline; $119,900.

Rogers, Gary Steven and Sharon Jean, Andalusia, to Douglas, Tammy, Moline; 2318 18th St. B, Moline; $139,500.

Brill, Cindy E. and Brett, East Moline, to Tannahill, MayLouise, East Moline; 2210 7 1/2 St., East Moline; $97,900.

Wilhelm, Jeanette, Spring Hill, Fla., to Wilhelm, Matthew, Rock Island; 112 East 14th Ave., Milan; $78,000.

Johnson, Matthew W. and Andrea M., Geneseo, to Banister, Keegan, Rock Island; 1519 22nd Ave., Rock Island; $139,500.

Lamoo, Sweetsley Hotoo and Moodoh, Rock Island, to Carlin, Aaron R., Rock Island; 3018 37th Ave., Rock Island; $128,500.

Davis, William R., Jr. and Kelly J., Moline, to Kain, Joshua and Tara, Rock Island; 3808 25th St., Rock Island; $212,500.

Truong, Kenny H., Las Vegas, Nev., to Kleinhans-Schulz, Paul, Moline; 1225 29th St., Moline; $133,500.

Copperline Properties QCA, Eldridge, to Romero, Felipe, Moline; 2755 14th Ave., Moline; $170,000.

Nelson, Susan R., and Parvin, Michael S., Silvis, to Schnipkoweit, Joed, Davenport; 1016 40th St., Moline; $91,225.

Lodge, Donovan, Andover, to White, Ronald and Nancy, East Moline; 552 29th Ave., East Moline; $136,500.

Edgington Investments, Taylor Ridge, to Beam, James and Alysia, Milan; 13409 140th St. W., Taylor Ridge; $30,500.

Gallagher, Shane and Katherine, Albany, Ill., to Isenberger, Walter W., East Moline; 841 24th Ave., East Moline; $107,500.

Becker, Joshua and Ashley, Davenport, to Hartzell, James L., Moline; 3103 15th St., Moline; $156,000.

Hollenbach, Dylan J., Prophetstown, to Gripp, Kristina, East Moline; 1121 48th Ave., East Moline; $100,900.

Murray, Craig A., Port Byron, to Hyrkas, Shayne, and Anderson, Angela, Rapids City; 905 16th St., Rapids City; $136,900.

Mattson, Kelly M., Sherrard, to Pineda, Anthony T., Moline; 4302 21st Ave., Moline; $162,600.

P & G Real Estate Investment, Rock Island, to Bright Day Properties, Coal Valley; 3908 14th St., Moline; $410,000.

Higareda, Robert, Rock Island, to Claude, Benjamin, Rock Island; 2025 38th St., Rock Island; $70,000.

Reans, Brenna R. and James S., Orion, to Amavi, Bella, and Togbenou, Parfait, East Moline; 3338 Kennedy Drive, East Moline; $185,000.

Mills, Michael C., East Moline, to Mann, LLC, Davenport; 601-609 15th St. and 1506-1512 6th Ave., Rock Island; $120,000.

Toppert, James E. and Darci L., Hillsdale, to Kessler, Cody and Karissa, Hillsdale; 27715 57th Ave. N., Hillsdale; $260,000.

Hecker, James E. and Debbra I., trust, Port Byron, to Rushing, Rita, Port Byron; 9300 270th St. N., Port Byron; $555,000.

Krantz, Brian C. and Mikki Vrban, Moline, to DeSplinter, Hunter, Rapids City; 903 16th St., Rapids City; $169,000.

Hayes, Jack L. and Tanya, Geneseo, to Presentacion, Saul and Ma Jonnabelle, Rock Island; 2042 34th St., Rock Island; $140,000.

Future Capital, Davenport, to Connell, Steven, Lenmore, Calif.; 2505 15th Ave., Moline; $87,000.

Grantz, Nick, Bryant, Iowa, to Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge; 405 W. 30th Ave., Milan; $80,000.

Buckholtz, Barry B. and Jennifer L., Moline, to Poston, Michael, Moline; 418-420 18th Ave. A, Moline; $120,000.

Reed, Greg L. and Anastasha, Milan, to Rico-Pantoja, Jose, Milan; 402 33rd Ave. W., Milan; $128,500.

Future Capital, Davenport, to Cedeno, Roberto M., Bronx, N.Y.; 1320 7th Ave., Rock Island; $32,500.

Bernstrom, David N., Tipton, to Bradford, Raven Arelle, Moline; 1128 25th St., Moline; $152,900.

Quiet Capital, Davenport, to Sweet, Gregory, Hempstead, N.Y.; 1308 43rd St., Rock Island; $50,000.

Wright, Lavernon P., Moline, to Selby Enterprises, Davenport; 4209 15th St., Moline; $12,500.

Granatler, Kelly J. and Christina, Brooksville, Fla., to Mally, Mitchell R., and Cook, Pamela, Coal Valley; 6300 120th Ave., Coal Valley; $475,000.

Taflinger, Robert A. and Maurice, trust, Charlotte, N.C., to Thornborough, Kolton, Moline; 3428 52nd St., Moline; $196,500.

Mosher, Matthew L., Ottawa, Ill., to Mosher, Nathan L., Moline; 4823 48th Ave., Moline; $142,000.

Castle 2020, White Plains, N.Y., to Vasquez, Alma, East Moline; 2101 10th St., East Moline; $30,000.

City of Rock Island, Rock Island, to Castillo-Cisneros, Kimberly, and Cisneros-Chicoa, Miguel, Rock Island; 1013 4th Ave., land/lot only, Rock Island; $978.

Anthony, David, Taylor Ridge, to Catterton, Floyd, Jr., Moline; 4227 26th Ave., Moline; $140,000.

