Real estate transactions for March 20, 2022

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Brunson, William A., to Winn, Alysha, 454 Page St., Kewanee; $77,000.

Sexton, Anthony W. and Brenda D., to Rodriguez, Elizabeth, 339 E. Wells St., Geneseo; $192,000.

Stern, Carole A., to Global Signal Acquisitions IV LLC, 29225 U.S. Hwy 6, Annawan; $87,000.

Stollenwerk, Fred, to LNBGR Inc. 508 Pleasant St., Kewanee; $35,000.

Bryner, Brent B. and Dawn M., to Osmani, Dzelil, North East St., Kewanee; $2,000.

Raschke, Bren R. and Amanda R., to Coons, Matthew T., 103 N. Park Ave., Geneseo; $195,000.

Mulligan, David F. and Monica L., to Swearingen, Perry, Lot #3 and the north half of Lot #4 in Block #1 of Bauer's 4th Addition to the city of Kewanee; $24,000.

Sauer, Sophia G./ Roumbos, Sophia G., to EA Real Estate, 718-720 E. 4th St., Kewanee; $39,000.

MRB1, to Whitetail Antlers, County Hwy. 16, Cambridge; $1,928,500.

Yaklich, Robert A. and Kimberly J., to Kropf, Doyle L. and Kaylene R., a part of the south half of Sect. 12, Township 18N, Range 5 East of the 4th Principal Meridian, Henry County; $1,036,500.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Advantage RE Enterprises, Milan, to Hobert, Christopher A., East Moline; 4340 8th St., East Moline; $117,500.

Greenstate Credit Union, North Liberty, to Deer Valley Properties, Taylor Ridge; 4020 14th St., Moline; $58,411.

Davis, William Stephen and Lien, Rock Island, to Garza, Roy A. and Melissa A., Rock Island; 2345 41st St., Rock Island; $114,000.

Vibrant Credit Union, Moline, to Landwehr, Owen, East Moline; 2814 10th St., East Moline; $110,000.

Schramm, Joseph J. and Mary Beth, Bettendorf, to Bowser, Robert T. and Tara A., Moline; 4809 5th St., land/lot only, East Moline; $3,500.

Christiansen, Ryan, Tumwater, Wash., to Krishnan, Rahui and Ria, Mantain View, Calif.; 1821 27th Ave., East Moline; $88,000.

Bassford Construction, Coal Valley, to Bermes Properties, Bettendorf; 220 13th St., Silvis; $30,000.

Whitcher, Steven, East Moline, to Boblit, Alexis and Sean, Silvis; 1005 21st Ave., Silvis; $99,900.

Winger, Craig, Cordova, to Barber, Jordan, Cordova; 809 4th St. S., Cordova; $179,500.

Blais, Jimmie, East Moline, to Lopez, Augustine and Raquel, Davenport; 2514 4th Ave., Moline; $27,750.

Haynes, Connie J., Silvis, to Althiser, Leann M., and Geyssens, Michael J., Silvis; 910 10th St., Silvis; $140,000.

Hays, Jill E., Williamsburg, Iowa, to Singleton, John and Gabriele, Rock Island; 2503 29th Ave., Rock Island; $162,000.

Alley, Samantha L., Coal Valley, to Marquez Carlos, Victor, East Moline; 4000 8th Ave., East Moline; $95,000.

Kais Properties, Milan, to Bloch Eigentum, Belvidere, Ill.; 3101 11th St., Rock Island, retail establishment; $189,000.

Hoffman, Judith A., Davenport, to Myers, Jeff, Moline; 1931 23rd St. A., Moline; $101,750.

Edwards, Carla J., Geneseo, to Brown, Stacey L., Hampton; 3103 - 3105 18th Ave., Rock Island; $125,000.

K & L Hoffman, Bettendorf, to Gengler, Andrew A., Moline; Lots 10 & 5 Woods Sub at Fancy Creek, vacant land/lot, Andalusia; $104,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Eggers, Trenton, Rock Island; 2714 8th Ave., Rock Island; $2,000.

Nevada 5 Star Investments, Fresh Meadows, N.Y., to Vargas, Kayla Michelle, Moline; 1612 33rd St., Moline; $90,000.

Smith, Tyler R., Bettendorf, to Kizungu, Romain, Rock Island; 1006 16th St., Rock Island; $138,500.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Peer Capital Group, Coconut Creek, Fla.; 4533 11th St. Ct., East Moline; $72,500.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Vicuna, Candido, East Moline; 1848 1st St., East Moline; $37,900.

Allen, Donna J., Rock Island, to Becker, Joshua A., Rock Island; 2605 47th Ave., Rock Island; $50,000.

Engle, W. Jeanne, Davenport, to Johnson, Taylor C., Moline; 427 23rd Ave., Moline; $104,900.

Claeys, Gloria, Clever, Mo., to Lopez, Erica, Moline; 3601 36th St., Moline; $178,900.

Gore, William Z., Geneseo, to Blue, Bah, Rock Island; 2131 36th St., Rock Island; $143,000.

Carter, Helen L., Silvis, to Ivey, Jodi, East Moline; 3326 10th St., East Moline; $124,900.

Troche, Ricardo and Sonia P., Moline, to Martinez, Maribel Herrara, Moline; 2333 29th St., Moline; $65,000.

Kessler, Brett, Port Byron, to Trevino, Diana, East Moline; 1519 16th St., Moline; $59,900.

Buss, Randall D., Bettendorf, to Schild, Terry A., East Moline; 1315 23rd Ave. Ct., East Moline; $115,000.

Bonnett, Robert L., estate, Milan, to McCall, Elizabeth; 104 9th St. E., Milan; $158,000.

Fry, Dennis R., Muscatine, to Koepping, Robert, Muscatine; 7.9 acre land/lot only, Buffalo Prairie; $16,680.

Edell, Keith E., and Monson-Edell, Kimberly A., East Moline, to Where I Want to Live Rentals, East Moline; 1702 35th Ave., East Moline; $67,000.

Tschappat, Duane, Illinois City, to Clark, Ivory and Ana, Rock Island; 1010 & 1014 3rd Ave., Rock Island; $95,000.

Creamer, Nathan W., Mound, Minn., to Bernheimer, Alexandra, Rock Island; 1600 25th Ave., Rock Island; $148,500.

Burhans, Harlan and Melissia, Portland, Texas, to Woller, Fred, Rock Island; 1119 16th Ave., Moline; $50,500.

Carter, Diane, Moline, to Midwest HomeBuyers, Eldridge; 4510 22nd Ave., Moline; $60,000.

Vollrath, Beverly J., estate, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Erenberger, Joseph, Bettendorf; 62.1 acres land/lot only, Hampton; $125,000.

Perez, Joshua and Janet, Hampton, to Cherry, Ryan Craig, Silvis; 818 9th Ave., Silvis; $109,000.

Swanson, Richard A. and Helen June; Moline, to City of Silvis; two lots, land/lot only, Silvis; $33,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Norville Enterprises, Colona; 147 6th St., Silvis; $43,900.

Garrison, Dianna, trust, Rock Island, to Elliott, Rose and Phil, Taylor Ridge; 2812 6th Ave., Rock Island; $55,000.

Lubben, Sally, West Lafayette, Ind., to Lauritzen, Titus J., Moline; 3904 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $71,000.

Conroy, Evette, Milan, to Lauritzen, Titus, Moline; 2330 45th St.,, Rock Island; $80,000.

Presbytery of Great Rivers, Rock Island, to Diocese of Quincy Karen Ministries, Peoria, Ill.; 4200 12th St., Rock Island; $38,000.

Rock Island Industrial Partners, Janesville, Wis., to LMF, Rock Island; 111 4th Ave., Rock Island, industrial building; $1,125,000.

Engstrom, Corey J., Coal Valley, to Leach, Josh A., Coal Valley; 206 E. 19th Ave., Coal Valley; $145,000.

Hoener, Brian J. and Alyssa, Geneseo, to Kigenyi, Frank, East Moline; 630 1st Ave., East Moline; $118,000.

Terhune, Stacey, Urbandale, Iowa, to Schatz, Rachael, Rock Island; 3505 11th St., Rock Island; $82,000.

Anderson, Billie, Milan, to Humility Homes & Services, Davenport; 1005 16th Ave., Rock Island; $50,000.

McMillin, David E., Rapids City, Ill., to McMillin, Adam and Amanda, East Moline; 218 163rd St., East Moline; $40,000.

Wood, Clinton, Jr., Bradley, Fla., to Flynn, Matthew, Coal Valley; 514 E. 22nd Ave., Coal Valley; $162,000.

Tran, Rochelle, Orion, to Tran, Brandon, Carbon Cliff; 703 Allen St., Carbon Cliff; $102,000.

Cox, Bill, Milan, to Theilig, Riley and Emily, Milan; 214 Hilltop Ct., Milan; $149,900.

Shoger, Stanley E., Holmen, Wis., to Perez, Janet and Joshua, Hampton; 415 12th Ave., Hampton; $155,000.

Hulbert, Ronda, Moline, to Glenn, Jeremy, Moline; 3550 7th St., Moline; $200,000.

