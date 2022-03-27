Real estate transactions for March 27, 2022

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Whitetail Antlers, to Roberson, Clifford M. and Cristina L., County Hwy. 16, Cambridge; $62,000.

GKM Investments, to Hitzhusen, Thomas E. Living Trust; Hitzhusen, Margaret M., Thomas E., Daniel T., Kristine L., Scott E. and Dana K., N. 2200 Ave., Colona; $576,000.

Seyller, Paul T., to McKee, Kyle and Kayla, 48 Meadowbrook Drive, Geneseo; $193,500.

Wilson, Janet E., to Corbin, Daniel, Lots 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4 and the west half of 3 all in Block 2 in the village of Ophiem; $110,000.

Blumenshein, Kirk and Kandra, to Anderson, Matthew L. and Hailee R., N. 600th Ave., Lynn Center; $120,000.

McCallum, Meghan and Joanna, to Schneider, Drake J., and Bender, Alaycia R., 406 N. State St., Geneseo; $150,000.

Scott, Dennis and Deirdre, to Lynes, Candice S. and David C., 941 W. Division St., Kewanee; $33,000.

Tuttle, Kenneth H. and Carolyn E., to Westefer, Kenneth A., 556 Commercial St., Kewanee; $13,000.

Baze, Joel, to Kurzeja, Debra, 25 N.E. 4th St., Galva; $59,000.

Meyer Citivest, to Reed, Donnie, 1200 W. Church St., Kewanee; $25,500.

Morgan, Douglas S., to Olson, Taylor and Kristina, 1 Circle O Addition, Colona; $165,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Johansen, Linda S. and James E., trust, Milan, to Ahrens, Mark C. and Rebekah L., Milan; 2626 Coyne Center Rd., Milan, farm; $200,000.

Cornmesser, Tammy, East Moline, to Ford, Lance, East Moline; 2320 5th St., East Moline; $83,000.

DeMarlie, Michael J. and Tricia, Port Byron, to West, Gary and Misty, Port Byron; 20703 41st Ave. Ct. N., Port Byron; $325,000.

Wilford, Taylor and Cayne W., Moline, to Lamberson, Cole, and Nielsen, Samantha, Moline; 2430 11th Ave. A, Moline; $133,000.

Cederoth Properties, Coal Valley, to Ochsner, Brian, and Kerschieter, Miachel, Moline; 1420 17th Ave., Moline; $134,500.

Lance, Laurie, Moline, to Hughes, Carol D., Moline; 3718 13th Ave., Moline; $93,000.

Podolski, Shawn F. and Linda L., Moline, to Dennison, Larry and Cathy, Seaton, Ill.; 1211 48th Ave., East Moline; $75,000.

Moreno, Anthony and Heidi, Colorado Springs, Colo., to Anderson, Farah, East Moline; 723 15th Ave., East Moline; $112,300.

Mason, Howard W., estate, Geneseo, to Abbey, Anthony D. and Kaitlyn J., Hampton; 911 4th St., Hampton; $108,000.

Belser, Hunter Christian, Cordova, to Smith, Justin M., Port Byron; 107 Hickory St., Port Byron; $100,000.

Braddy, Andrea L. and Michael A., Hampton, to Washam, Kristen, Rock Island; 743 22nd St., Rock Island; $109,000.

Elliott, James D., Milan, to Frye, Dennis K. and Jeanie L., Milan; 11525 Ridgewood Rd., Milan; $180,000.

Frye, Dennis K. and Jeanie L., Milan, to Stevens, Nyle B. and Arianna M., Milan; 15427 20th St. Ct. W., Milan; $240,000.

Gegenhuber, Mary, Evanston, Ill., to Carter, Tianna, Reynolds; 208 N. Clark St., Reynolds; $86,000.

Howard, James A. and Gayla M., Milan, to Sakho, Richinda D. Lisle, Rock Island; 1618 7th St., Rock Island; $25,000.

Lakeview Loan Servicing, Getzville, N.Y., to Saliu, AGIM, Hillsdale; 103 2nd St., Hillsdale; $42,000.

Jacobs, Justin C. and Brittany C., Port Byron, to Nesseler, Rich, Port Byron; 9419 228th St. N., Port Byron; $363,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Birch Properties, Rock Island; 2734 7th Ave., Rock Island; $59,000.

Bertelsen, Wayne, Davenport, to Mora, Maria, Moline; 625 33rd Ave., Moline; $100,000.

Whipple, James L., East Moline, to Rhodes, Patricia S., Bettendorf; 709 40th Ave., East Moline; $116,000.

Mendoza Properties, LeClaire, to Merrill, Teresa I. and Bradley A., Moline; 1112 3rd St. A, Moline; $55,000.

Horton, Janet L., Moline, to ROI Capital, Davenport; 1011 19th Ave., Moline; $8,000.

ROI Capital, Davenport, to FortuneX, Bettendorf; 1011 19th Ave., Moline; $12,900.

City of Rock Island, Rock Island, to Hughes, Thomas, Rock Island; 3000 5th Ave., Rock Island, land/lot only; $500.

Ndiaya, Cheikh Moussa, Rock Island, to Lopez, Marisela Moreno, 2115 3rd St., Moline; $125,000.

Haemer, Robert L., Moline, to Haemer, Jon, Moline; 1512 45th St., Moline; $63,000.

Peters, Michael R. and Nancy A., Rock Island, to Crimmins-Price, Cynthia, East Moline; 2206 7 1/2 St., East Moline; $106,000.

Estell, Theodore William, estate, Tolono, Ill., to Leno, Tanya, Rock Island; 8913 19th St. W., Rock Island; $128,000.

Gustafson, Glenn E. and Dana J., Milan, to Schweska, Thomas, Moline; 4428 51st St., Moline; $150,000.

Lohmeier, Robert H. and Dinah, Estero, Fla., to Schwartzkopf, Kendra, Rock Island; 1840 22nd St., Rock Island; $175,500.

Shullaw, Steven G., Coralville, Iowa, to First Financial Group, Bettendorf; 1433 45th Ave., Rock Island; $82,000.

Cardenas, Samantha A., and Aguilar, Ramiro P., Sherrard, to Oceanside50five Holdings, Moline; 1415 18th Ave., East Moline; $40,000.

Wheatley, Kay, Champaign, Ill., to Declercy, Todd E., trust, Hillsdale; 30932 Rt. 2 N., 49.639 acre farm, Hillsdale; $307,762.

JIT CO, Rock Island, to Brown, David H. and Jacquelyn E., East Moline; 910 20th Ave., East Moline; $67,000.

McCord, Steven, Geneseo, to White, Chiquita, and Harris, John Wallace; 2604 12th Ave., Moline; $86,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Pennestri, Phillip and Tricia, trust, Santa Barbara, Calif.; 1125 37th St., Rock Island; $47,000.

VanBelle, Taggart and Shellie R., Lewton, Okla., to Varner, Derek and Tyler, Milan; 1618 116th Ave., Milan; $100,000.

Gomez, Jose and Alicia, Rock Island, to Gomez, Esquivel, Victor, Rock Island; 1627 14 1/2 St., Rock Island; $15,000.

Schnier, Mary Jeanne, Aledo, to Gibbs, Melvin K. and Linda D., Andalusia; 198th St. W., Illinois City; $206,000.

Theuninck, Ricky J., trust, Moline, to Mang, Baik Nun, and Mawi, Sui Len East Moline; 3614 7 1/2 St., East Moline; $138,000.

Huntley, Karen L., Andalusia, to Andalusia Cemetery Association, Andalusia; vacant land, Andalusia; $35,000.

E & A Living, Long Grove, Iowa, to Schmidt, Peter A., Moline; 3807 12th St., Moline; $71,000.

Atkins, Carol, East Moline, to Earel, Joshua and Shawna, Andalusia; 818 5th Ave. W., Andalusia; $137,000.

Cook, Robert L. and Patty L., Rock Island, to Farrell, Kelsey, Rock Island; 1616 20th Ave., Rock Island; $118,500.

Rider, Nichollette L., and Jackson, Jay, Taylor Ridge, to Reed, Greg, Rock Island; 2317 44th St., Rock Island; $118,000.

Beserra, Isaac, Davenport, to First Financial Group, Bettendorf; 540 46th St., Rock Island; $26,000.

Marine Credit Union, La Crosse, Wis., to Classic Renews, Blue Grass, Iowa; 2926 25th Ave. A, Moline; $140,000.

Bowman, Sara E., trust, Moline, to Hutchinson, James E. and Melissa L., Milan; vacant land, Milan; $28,000.

Campagna, Jeffrey D., trust, Bettendorf, to Tinsman, Christopher, and Bird, Claire M., Moline; 1 and 2 Orchard Hill Blvd., Moline; $640,000.

Eck, Christopher W. and Taylor, Alexander, Ill., to Yenney, Andrew, Port Byron; 402 Agnes St., Port Byron; $231,000.

Nickell, Pauline W., estate, East Moline, to Schnell, Caleb J., Moline; 607 33rd Ave., Moline; $125,900.

Willemarck, Bruce W., trust, East Moline, to Karman, Garrett and Kathleen, Erie; 1110 8th St. Ct., Silvis, 6 unit apartment building; $334,000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0