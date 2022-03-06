Real estate transactions for March 6, 2022

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Federal National Mortgage Association, to Cordell, Frank, 106 S. School St., Atkinson; $55,000.

Ericson, Bart E., to Kenney, Patricia, 603 S.W. 4th Ave., Galva; $10,000.

Jacobson, Delabele, to Mulcahy, Kathryn R. and Michael J., 611 Midland Drive, Kewanee; $126,000.

HTFF Reit, to Bos, Kevin and Karen, rural route, Geneseo; $317,000.

Doubet, Steven L. and Jeanne M., to Doubet, Joseph C. and Kara M., 16827 Co. Hwy. 5, Atkinson; $285,000.

GEMAX, to Comandatore, Mario, 139 W. McClure, Kewanee; $36,500.

Rettig, Danny P., to Hiebert, Katherine A. and Sarah M., 710 Neptune St., Geneseo; $174,000.

Carlson, Blaine P., to Carlson, James A. and Lanette A., Lot #1 and the north 6.2 feet of Lot #2 in Block 2 of the town of Osco; $50,000.

Fraikes, Gary A. and Kimberly I./ Mannon, Kimberly I., to Neves, Katherine Elizabeth Rasing and Laion Moreira, 726 Stone Church Lane, Geneseo; $377,000.

Matter, Eric J. and Deidre M., to Poppy, Daisy and John W., 453 W. 3rd Ave., Woodhull; $122,500.

GJAKE and Orion Veterinary Service, to Henry Hospital District and Hammond-Henry Hospital, 1001 Division St., Orion; $110,000.

Ellis Renovations, to Pauwels, Megan K. and James Richard, 19 Western Oaks Drive, Orion; $242,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Slover, John A. Jr., Moline, to S N K Properties, Moline; 1872-1974 20th Ave. & 2001, 2003, 2007 & 2009 18th St. C, Moline; $324,400.

Gromoll, Judith K., estate, Moline, to Masterson, John M., Rock Island; 1109 29th Ave., Rock Island; $89,900.

Dillard, Gordan J., Rock Island, to Gaywah, Tha, and Htoo, Paw, Rock Island; 962 24th Ave., Rock Island; $70,000.

Mayorga, Alejandro and Sonia, Coal Valley, to Kaukaskie, Kristina, Moline; 2719 16th St., Moline; $180,000.

Mbile, Freddy, Kalamazoo, Mich., to ROI Capital, Davenport; 726 23rd St., East Moline; $2,500.

Nimrick, Branden, Viola, to Pate, Andrew and Chelsey, Illinois City; 12211 235th St., Illinois City; $32,000.

Hantz, Daniel L., trust, Port Byron, to Parsons, Matthew Robert, Silvis; 201 14th St., Silvis; $115,000.

Poquet, Spencer L., Davenport, to ICC Properties, Rock Island; 4813 52nd Ave., Moline; $110,500.

Granet Real Estate, Rock Island, to Bethany Enterprises, Milan; vacant land, Milan; $125,000.

Ross, Amy M., Rock Island, to Bord, Sarah, Moline; 2413 S. Shore Drive, Moline; $106,000.

Grizzle, Robert D. and Karen J., Bettendorf, to Goetsch, Michael, Hampton; 315 8th Ave., Hampton; $210,000.

Robinson, Sharon E., trust, Springfield, Ill., to Twing, Phyllis, Moline; 1303 29th St., Moline; $180,000.

Bane, David D. and Josephine A., Rock Island, to Behncke, Jodi, Rock Island; 1422 40th Ave., Rock Island; $147,000.

Zimmerman, Clinton R., Sherrard, to Henniges, Brian and Melissa, Milan; 2605 106th Ave. W., Milan; $90,000.

Estes, Joseph R. and Darlene M., trust, Donahue, Iowa, to Aring, Travis and Krista, Taylor Ridge; 70 acre farmland, Taylor Ridge; $350,000.

Natural Land Institute, Rockford, Ill., to State of Illinois, Department of Natural Resources, Real Estate Services & Consultation, Springfield, Ill.; Illinois Hwy 92, Milan, land/lot only, Milan Bottoms; $458,798.

Stranberg, Irene E., trust, Moline, to Jenkins, Chasney, Davenport; 1028 25th St., Moline; $30,000.

Adamson, Jamie, Moline, to Ramos, David, and Skinner, David, Moline; 2005 14th St., Moline; $58,000.

Mill Creek Manor, Fort Myers, Fla., to Anderson, Emma, and Howard, Kendall, Milan; 1402 Legends Drive, Milan, land/lot only; $2,500.

Escontrias, Juan and Gina, East Moline, to Webb, Timothy J., Jr. and Amy J., Silvis; 1111 6th Ave., Silvis; $262,000.

Golden, Brandon and Jennifer, Hughes Springs, Texas, to Land Stewards, Elwood, Ill.; 3901 307th St. N., Hillsdale, land/lot only; $337,500.

Schneekloth, Estela, Rock Island, to Headley, Scott, Rock Island; 2103 18th Ave., Rock Island; $224,900.

Cashion, Carol, San Diego, Calif., to Lott, Megan, Silvis; 219 Greenwood Ave., Silvis; $134,000.

Matykiewicz, Matthew and Jennifer, Orion, to Calhoun, Lawson Charles, Moline; 405 22nd Ave., Moline; $133,000.

Nation, Colleen and Jon, Blue Grass, to Garton III, Tommie Randolf, Taylor Ridge; 10200 135th St. W., Taylor Ridge; $323,000.

Rodriguez-Lara, Juan and Perla, Rock Island, to Dickinson, James, Rock Island; 1036 15th St., Rock Island; $70,000.

Mathias Industries, Moline, to ICC Properties, Rock Island; 1311 39th St., Moline; $102,500.

Rock Island Development Group, Milan, to Allison, Matthew, Rapids City; Lot 38 Holly Hill Estates, Milan; $24,500.

Fiscella, Ronald and Donna, Fort Meyers, Fla., to Lyon, Shane, Moline; 704 43rd Ave. Drive, Moline; $79,000.

Yuris, Carol A., estate, Laveen, Ariz., to Woller, Fred, Rock Island; 920 43rd Ave., Rock Island; $62,000.

Snyder, Ray and Kelly, trust, Charlotte, Iowa, to Fisher, Trever, Milan; 409 1st St., Andalusia; $75,000.

Citibank, Coppell, Texas, to Plumb Capital & Holdings, Northridge, Calif.; 3250 N. Shore Dr., Moline; $39,000.

Hubbard, Kim D., estate, Rock Island, to Rohwer, Autumn, Moline; 1712 12th St., Moline; $82,000.

Neels, Gregory M. and Nancy, Cape Fair, Mo., to Galindo-Jaimes, Franuel, East Moline; 2525 4th St. A, East Moline; $170,000.

Jorgensen, Shawn and Shannon, Elgin, Ill., to Potts, Bryan, East Moline; 4104 9th St., East Moline; $87,000.

Fauser, Jennifer, Wheatland, Iowa, to Khirh, Chan, and Par, Tial, East Moline; 2719 9th St., East Moline; $140,000.

Anderson, Maxine, trust, Naperville, Ill., to Belser, Hunter, Cordova; 18712 River Rd. N., Cordova; $150,000.

Rock, Sharon L., Moline, to Tovar, Yolanda M. and Alfredo R., Moline; 5015 49ht St. Ct., Moline; $115,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Lazenby, Jennifer, Silvis; 312 8th St., Silvis; $47,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Cederoth Properties, Coal Valley; 2004 15th St., Moline; $65,000.

Van Acker, Michael, estate, Bettendorf, to Cederoth Properties, Coal Valley; 1533 24th Ave., Moline; $22,500.

Van Acker, Kathleen, Bettendorf, to Cederoth Properties, Coal Valley; 1533 24th Ave., Moline; $22,500.

Farnsworth, Deborah J., Coal Valley, to Turner, Jorie, Reynolds; 304 W. Main St., Reynolds; $65,000.

R & D Holdings, Milan, to Rooted Acres, Milan; 8002 31st St. W., Rock Island; $210,000.

Allen, Andrew W. and Taelor, Port Byron, to Jensen, David A. and Laurie A., Taylor Ridge; 12726 Turkey Hollow Rd., Taylor Ridge; $358,000.

GSD Petroleum, Mequon, Wis., to Rajput, Moline; 3401 4th Ave., Moline, gas station; $750,000.

Specialized IRA Services, Albuquerque, N.M., to Colbrese, Michaela, East Moline; 2334 6th St. Ct., East Moline; $90,000.

MDTK Investments, Bettendorf, to Daebelliehn, Jeanene, Rock Island; 1615 35th St., Rock Island; $75,000.

Schlenker, George J., trust, Davenport, to Habana, Abigale, Rock Island; 3611 33rd Ave., Rock Island; $89,900.

SRI Real Estate Properties, Atlanta, Ga., to SDI of Silvis IL, Silvis; 1751 16th Ave., Silvis, restaurant; $675,000.

SDI of Silvis IL, Quincy, Ill., to PCA NLJV Sonic Holdco, New York, N.Y.; 1751 16th Ave., Silvis, restaurant; $1,283,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Birch Properties, Tacoma, Wash.; 1502 17th St., Moline; $69,900.

Jacks, Norman C. and Darcy, Moline, to Ross, Amy M., Rock Island; 2222 43rd St., Rock Island; $61,900.

