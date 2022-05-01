Real estate transactions for May 1, 2022

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Osborn, Jacob William and Sara, to Browning, Jeffery, and Wilson, Cynthia, 206 N. State St., Annawan; $205,000.

Kensinger, Scott A. and Jessica B., to Spivey, Weston, 112 S. School St., Atkinson; $!48,000.

Johnson, Christopher L., to Stout, Nathan F., 216 N Depot St., Annawan; $70,000.

Johnson, Michael E. and Jennifer L., to Sisk, Robert E., 340 4th St.,, Andover; $180,000.

Ibragimova, Shahnoza, to Schweitzer, Gina and Jason, 823 Meadowlawn Drive, Geneseo; $105,000.

Dauphin, Larry M. and Lynette F., to Wachtel, Mary L. and Robert M., 701 Dragonfly Lane, Geneseo; $225,000.

Rosenbalm, Patricia E., to Brossman, Ronald H. and Ronald H. Brossman Revocable Trust, 265 Hillcrest Drive, Geneseo; $135,000.

Adkison, Carl R. and Dorothy D., to Stewart, Tayler M., 117 N.E. 1st St., Galva; $95,000.

Schnowske, Bradley, to Blankenship, Jesse L., Lot 14 in Block 3 of McFarlane's Addition to the city of Geneseo; $140,000.

Franks, Kennard and Janet, to Houlihan, Tracey Lee and James Patrick, 507 W. Front St., Annawan; $110,000.

Zazworsky, Michelle, to Malone, Darin S., and Bainbridge, Pamela S., 507 S.W. 4th St., Galva; $49,000.

Uraski, Sherry, to Gazzera, Marcelo and Sandra, 520 W. 5th St., Kewanee; $50,000.

Nykrin, Edward H. and Rita A., to 4 Auto Partners, 222 S. Oakwood Ave., Geneseo; $100,000.

Walline, Travis J., to DeKezel, Dakota, 8978 E. 1400 St., Cambridge; $103,000.

McLean, Dustin D. and Corissa, to PRH Storm Restoration, 410, 412 and 414 W. 2nd St., Kewanee; $215,000.

Guerecca, Jose, to Gamboa, Raul and Alma, 1114 June St., Kewanee; $28,000.

Beneke, Jason W., to Borkgren, Molly and Nicholas, 13585 N. 2150th Ave., Geneseo; $606,000.

McCaulley, Grant, to Jones, Dan, Lot 8, the east 2.5' of Lot 7 and the west half of Jackson St. (now vacated) all in Block 12, original town of Dayton in the southeast quarter of Section 1, Township 17N, Range 1 East; $100,000.

Jones, Dan, to Chaney, Ginger and Matthew, 5908 Dayton Corner A St., Colona; $163,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Mill Creek Manor, Fort Myers, Fla., to Sopher, Dakota, Moline; 1627-1623 Jondre Drive, Milan, land/lot only; $69,800.

French, Brianna, Rock Island, to Oritz, Margarita, East Moline; 332 12th St., East Moline; $20,000.

Gomez, Gerald and Susan K., Coal Valley, to Gomez, Jeremy, Coal Valley; 8004 49th St. Ct., Coal Valley; $206,000.

Argo, Caleb, Coal Valley, to Meldrum, Christopher S., Coal Valley; 210 E. 2nd St., Coal Valley; $140,000.

McCormack, John W. and Patricia A., trust, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Davis, Deborah A., Rock Island; 3838 27th Ave., Rock Island; $145,000.

Hintz, Bill and Hope, Silvis, to Ford, Nicole B., Carbon Cliff; 108 1st St., Carbon Cliff; $105,000.

Deer Valley Properties, Taylor Ridge, to Gerst, Riley, and Keimig, Cooper, East Moline; 3617 9th St., East Moline; $125,500.

Willett, Dawn, Milan, to Copley, Jacob and Michelle, Milan; 220 E. 3rd Ave., Milan; $131,000.

Welch, Meghan D. and Michael T., Moline, to Graves, Victoria J. and Shaun J., Moline; 1416 34th Ave. B Court, Moline, land/lot only; $7,750.

Hutchcraft, Annette Suzanne, estate, Port Byron, to Cravens, Amber L., Cordova; 400 7th Ave. S., Cordova; $144,000.

Vanraes, Tammi A. and Darin L., East Moline, to Vanraes, Conner Marcel, Moline; 5231 11th Ave. B, Moline; $130,000.

Midfirst Bank, Oklahoma City, Okla., to Hughes, Jordan Parrish, Moline; 29508 34th Ave. N., Hillsdale; $193,277.

Kohrt, Brian F., Port Byron, to Quick, Gary L. and Katherina F., Rapids City; 1319 4th Ave., Rapids City; $205,000.

Woods, Kaila A. and Drake A., Geneseo, to Casas, Tara M., Silvis; 136 15th St., Silvis; $89,000.

Gates, Jeffrey R. and Irma, East Moline, to Paul, Brenda L., East Moline; 3508 12th St., East Moline; $164,500.

Fonteyne, Raldo Achiel, trust, Geneseo, to Fonteyne, Harry, East Moline; 2713 19th St., East Moline; $75,000.

E.L. Wendt Properties, Moline, to Doss, Tanya, Moline; 1816 15th St., Moline; $158,000.

Blank, Luann, Bettendorf, to Gator Properties 17, Bettendorf; 3710 14th Ave., Moline; $87,000.

Gottwalt, David A., estate, East Moline, to Gottwalt, Jacob, East Moline; 212 Mansur St., Carbon Cliff; $49,000.

Rowell, Eric, Rock Island, to River Valley Partners, Davenport; 2907 12th Ave., Moline; $105,000.

Bista, Tul B.; Bista, Devi M., and Bista, Hom B., Cincinnati, Ohio, to Jackson, Lorrie, Rock Island; 2104 Stadium Drive, Rock Island; $105,000.

Bannas, Edwin, Milan, to SKV Holdings, Moline; 1531 21st Ave., Moline; $56,800.

Paxton, Nathen Allen, Silvis, to Ellis, Charles A., and Paxton-Ellis, Rebecca I., Moline; 537 Oaklawn Ave., East Moline; $35,000.

Windisch, Charles A., estate, Moline, to Roque, Noemi G., Moline; 2315 44th St., Moline; $73,475.

Miller, Harlee, Milan, to Long View Condominium Owners Association, Rock Island; 1624 18th Ave., Rock Island, land/lot only; $2,100.

Conway, Joe F. and Marguerite M., Huntington Beach, Calif., to Schultz, Mitchell T., and Dempkowski, Katelyn, Moline; 1610 N. Shore Drive, Moline; $246,000.

Gibson, Robert W. and Kimberly, East Alton, Ill., to Calmer, Nancy, Milan; 7701 24th St., Milan; $81,500.

Tucker, Tonda, East Moline, to Yakish, Julie, Bettendorf; 940 17th St. #4, Moline; $72,000.

Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge, to ICC Properties, Rock Island; 1537 41st St., Rock Island; $96,500.

Fowler & Sons, LLC, Muscatine, to Wedekind-Balualua, Emilee J., and Balualua, Donato R., Illinois City; 13510 238th St. W., Illinois City, land/lot only; $142,000.

Malmstrom, Arnold, Colona, to Wray, Christine and Timothy, Moline; 4628 50th St., Moline; $147,000.

Attebery, D. Sanford and Catherine L., Andalusia, to Parchert, Alan W., Jr., Andalusia; 320 1st St. W., Andalusia; $155,000.

Bloeser, Merry Carole, Coralville, to Churuvia, John D. and Patricia A., Rock Island; 4102 46th St. Ct., Rock Island; $255,000.

Franck, Grace E., trust, Sherrard, to Vipond, Richard and Pamela, Rock Island; 3930 38th St., Unit L., Rock Island; $160,000.

Barrera, Pedro, Moline, to Sanchez-Plata, Adrian, Moline; 1712 12th Ave., Moline; $49,000.

Carton, Robert T., trust, Rock Island, to Kline, Jerry Lloyd, Rock Island; 2514 29th Ave., Rock Island; $100,000.

Sneath, Clifford A., Jr., Rock Island, to Miller, Brittany, Moline; 4431 Parkview Ct., Rock Island; $103,000.

Crowe, Ralph K., Moline, to Schubert, Andrew and Katrina, Coal Valley; 212 W. 28th Ave., Coal Valley; $230,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Winston, Rachel, Moline; 2210 18th St. A, Moline; $86,000.

Chicago Tube and Iron Company, Romeoville, Ill., to Zolo Master Series, Sterling; 1040 W. 11th St., Milan, industrial building; $3,150,000.

BBI Holdings, Davenport, to AOC Center, Bettendorf; 4310-4327 Avenue of the Cities, Moline, retail establishment; $1,100,000.

Steelandt, Kymberly K., Moline, to Lucey, William, Moline; 2311 18th Ave., Moline; $169,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Jones, Prentiss, Rock Island; 816 47th Ave., Rock Island; $35,500.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Cederoth Properties, Coal Valley; 1713 18th St. A, Moline; $66,400.

Blair, Richard A., Cordova, to Blair, Adam and Amy, Cordova; 200 4th Ave. S., Cordova; $175,000.

Hart, Ruth A., Geneva, Ill., to Meyer, Linda and Larry W., East Moline; 476 26th Ave. Ct., East Moline; $140,000.

Hicks, Shawn R., Milan, to Fry, Jeremiah, Rock Island; 107 State St., Carbon Cliff; $20,000.

Kilcoin, Sydney, Milan, to Kilcoin, Liam, Moline; 2939 16th Ave., Moline; $190,000.

J Harp, LLC, Davenport, to JJ Nagol, LLC, Galesburg; 2263 7th St., Silvis; $250,000.

Ramirez, Rafaela, Moline, to Call, Aaron, Moline; 349 8th St., Moline; $2,000.

GreenState Credit Union, North Liberty, Iowa, to King, James, Rock Island; 1425 34th Ave., Rock Island; $130,000.

Carlson, Mitchell F., Moline, to Atnip, Mark and Lori, Moline; 2326 18th St., B, Moline; $90,000.

Moskaloff, Jeremy R. and Johnna T., Milan, to Moo, Elber, and Zar, Mya Thu, Milan; 1145 6th St. W., Milan; $212,000.

Newkirk Living Trust, Gravois Mills, Mo., to Neumann, Sheryl D., Moline; 629 3rd St. A, Moline; $235,000.

Rade, Tim and Della, Rock Island, to Raya, Edgar, Rock Island; 2525 27th St., Rock Island; $90,000.

Snyder, Mark J. and Jennifer M., Hebron, K.Y., to Sanders, Amanda, and Abbott, Stephan, Milan; 27 Suburban Heights, Milan; $89,000.

The Family Credit Union, Davenport, to Ellis Renovations Inc., Silvis; 4004, 4009 and 4013 4th St., East Moline; $35,000.

Wietting, Amelia, Des Moines, to Garrett, Shawn, East Moline; 1800 7th St #10F, East Moline; $74,000.

Brall, Harry, Rock Island, to Nylin, Richard and Debbie, Rock Island; 7903 8th St. W., Rock Island; $75,000.

Bonnett, Robert, estate, Milan, to Bonnett, Gregory L., Milan; 804 E. 2nd Ave., Milan; $104,000.

Vallee, Charles R., estate, East Moline, to Kpatcha, Aklesso, East Moline; 2398 5th St., East Moline; $178,000.

Bassford Construction, Coal Valley, to Gates, Jeffrey, Moline; 3546 3rd St. A., East Moline; $192,500.

Klugger Properties, Moline, to Moore, Brayden, Moline; 2522 18th Ave. A, Moline; $104,000.

Austin, James L., Silvis, to Bassford Construction, Coal Valley; 752 41st Ave., East Moline; $84,160.

Shelton, Timothy R., Rock Island, to Dehalva, LLC, Milan; 1619 6th St., Rock Island; $41,000.

Kain, Tara M. and Joshua L., Rock Island, to Wenzel, Gretchen, Moline; 3800 10th Ave. Ct., Moline; $115,000.

Kline, Jerry, Rock Island, to Barrera, Chelsi, Rock Island; 1436 40th St., Rock Island; $152,500.

McGuinty, Sheryl, Port Byron, to B.M. Bagby, Inc., East Moline; 1120 13th St., Silvis; $90,000.

Neels, Michael, Moline, to Kluever, Kelli M., Moline; 5321 28th Ave., Moline; $148,000.

Cleek, Rodney E. and Penelope J., Coal Valley, to Clavel, Ever Avila, Moline; 2413 18th Ave., Moline; $76,000.

Meyer, Larry W. and Linda S., East Moline, to Huette, Anthony A., Moline; 1724 31st St. Place, Moline; $267,500.

Serres, Dawn R., East Moline, to Lannoo, Aaron M., Rock Island; 810 38th Ave., Rock Island; $27,964.

Stevens, Nyle, Milan, to De Santiago, Daniela Rios, and Ojeda, Yvan, Coal Valley; 9 Timothy Sirkl, Coal Valley; $240,000.

Christopher, Cynthia G., Moline, to Rosenthal, Alexis K., Hampton; 907 4th St., Hampton; $110,000.

Quad City Bank & Trust, Davenport, to Carver, John Alexander Jr., Moline; 3601 70th St. Ct., Moline; $288,000.

McGreer, Marian V., estate, Illinois City, to McGreer, Brian C., Illinois City; 12322 294th St. W., Illinois City, 200 acre farm; $400,000.

Truist Bank, Getzville, N.Y., to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Nashville, Tenn.; 3702 15th Ave., Moline; $100.

Dream Real Estate Investment, Moline, to Blankenship, Dennis and Kimber; 459 32nd Ave., East Moline; $216,000.

