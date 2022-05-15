Real estate transactions for May 15, 2022

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Westefer, Gerald E. and Constance S., to Perez, Angely E., 1108 Knox St., Kewanee; $35,000.

Wilburn, Chad W., Rebecca C., Bruce W. and Susan A., to Scharpman, Jeffrey J. and Jill J., vacant land, Orion; $26,000.

Wilburn, Chad W., Rebecca C., Bruce W. and Susan A., to Scharpman, Jeffrey J. and Jill J., vacant land, Orion; $15,000.

Waugh, Christopher M. and Terri L., to Classic Aircraft Services, 1855 Burlington Ave., Kewanee; $140,000.

Palmer, Rebecca L. and Ty A., to Gazzera, Sandra and Valerie A., 405 McKinley, Kewanee; $110,000.

Monroe, Patricia A., to PAT MS LLC, 116 W. 2nd St., Kewanee; $30,000.

Flaherty, Timothy M.; Brown, Teresa A.; Flaherty, James P., Flaherty, Daniel J., to Flaherty, Jared P., 118 Sherwood Drive, Geneseo; $190,000.

Taylor, Judith, to Rider, Stephen, 48, 49 and 50 Pinetree Road, Kewanee; $295,000.

Longeville, Brett A., to Martinez, Rosa Meza, 812 N. Chestnut St., Kewanee; $26,000.

Ritter, William E., to State Street Development, 118 E. 1st St., Geneseo; $149,000.

Harris, Jill and Roger, to Tillis, Job, 302 1st Ave., Colona; $145,000.

Barton, Randall J.; Boisen, Renee L.; Mitchell, Tancy K., to Lapping, Ashley, 364 E. 3rd Ave., Woodhull; $85,500.

Fender, Cory L. and Lindsay L., to Brondos, Joel and Marilyn, 234 Meadowbrook Court., Geneseo; $290,000.

Meiresonne, Daniel R. and Christine J., to Hagen, Roger and Patti, 1505 12th Ave., Unit C, Orion; $205,000.

Lindquist, Aaron, to Nguyen, Toan, 6257 Dayton Corner A St., Colona; $45,000.

Thompson, Ronald J., to Pettifer, Aaron M. and Amy D., 4th St. and 11th Ave., Orion; $85,000.

Erickson, Gary H. and Christine A., to Autery, Donna L., 500 Ladd Ave., Kewanee; $80,000.

Knoll, Sandra R./ Smith, Sandra R., to Smith, Ryne, 324 W. Locust St., Cambridge; $125,000.

Witter, John A. and Carla S., to Johnson, Blake H., 512 and 600 W. Locust St., Cambridge; $85,000.

Stenzel, John Albert and Jeannette N. and J. Albert, to Bennett, Joseph and Mary, 14619 E. 600th St., Osco; $345,000.

Armoska, Stephanie A., to Duyvejonck, Nicholas and Elizabeth, 326 6th St., Andover; $153,000.

Union Federal Savings and Loan Association, to Garcia, Alondra, 518 Elliott St., Kewanee; $10,000.

Rivera, Margarito, to Lozano, Angel, and Bermudez, Sonia, 308 N. Main St., Kewanee; $20,000.

Peoples National Bank of Kewanee, to Beaman, John C. Sr., 1002 Madison Ave., Kewanee; $9,500.

Ruff, Julie Kay, to Chapman, Joshua, 817 Cypress Drive, Colona; $185,000.

Lievens, Dean A. and Amanda J., to Johnson, Tracy, 409 Pin Oak Drive, Geneseo; $185,000.

Orlando, Jeffrey T. and Stephanie, to LNBGR, 335 Payson, Kewanee; $36,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Griffin, Michael J. and Tatum M., Rock Island, to Malzewski, Kaylina, and Brown, Sabrina, Moline; 2424 15th Ave., Moline; $137,000.

Secretary of HUD, Atlanta, Ga., to Bible Missionary Institute, Rock Island; 3602 37th St., Moline; $125,000.

Stewart, LaGina, Rock Island, to Boyd, Shawn, Madison, Ala.; 1229-1231 9th Ave. & 820 14th St., Rock Island; $60,000.

Edward Jones Trust Company, St. Louis, Mo., to Cook, Lisa, Rock Island; 3600 32nd Ave., Rock Island; $105,000.

QCA Holdings, Davenport, to Kranitz, Gabor, and Dekay, Gabriella Babane, Paldale, Calif.; 524 23rd St., Rock Island; $139,900.

Welch, Meghan and Michael, Moline, to Carter, Brett E. and Amanda M., Moline; 1416 34th Ave. B Court, Moline; $419,900.

Hemmen, Henry, trust, Bettendorf, to Rogenski, Steven J. and Bailey L., Moline; 1516 N. Shore Drive, Moline; $145,000.

Wojcinski, David A. and Laurie L., East Moline, to Courson, Brian l., and Haigwood, Ashley, Moline; 5214 14th Ave. Court, Moline; $188,000.

MacMillan, Jon R., Hampton, to James, Cheryl Diane, East Moline; 1112 30th Ave., East Moline; $158,000.

Zeitler, Larry D. and Susan I., Chelsea, Ala., to Head, Kelly F., Moline; 2608 44th St. Court, Moline; $180,000.

Sedam, Mike A., and Jessica J., Milan, to Beals, Anthony J., Taylor Ridge; 9405 Turkey Hollow Rd., Taylor Ridge; $273,500.

TC Homes, Schaumburg, Ill., to 2939 13th Ave., LLC, Elmhurst, Ill.; 2939-2941 13th Ave., Rock Island, 3 unit apartment building; $120,000.

Duyvejonck, Nicholas and Elizabeth, Andover, to Terronez, Samuel, East Moline; 3433 2nd St., East Moline; $130,000.

Iams, Nicholas and Jill, Hampton, to Perry, Nicholas, Coal Valley; 508 E. 13th Ave. Court, Coal Valley; $265,000.

Brett, Audrie L., Moline, to Underwood, Bobby W. and Petra D., Moline; 2620 7th St., East Moline; $90,000.

Williams, George O. and Verna E., Springfield, Ohio, to Clemenis, Yalanda, Rock Island; 1926 10th St., Rock Island; $72,100.

Harger, LLC, Germantown Hills, Ill., to Nitram, LLC, Marco Island, Fla.; 3720 85th Ave. W., Rock Island, industrial building; $860,000.

Albers, Julie K., Lake Panasoffkee, Fla., to Platz, Delly E., Moline; 720 48th St. A, Moline; $205,000.

Kerchner, Gregory M., Milan, to Mesa, Gregory J., Moline; 953 41st St., Moline; $150,000.

May, Michele R., Rapids City, to Bostrom, John Wallace, East Moline; 109 Cherry St., Port Byron; $125,000.

May, Michele R., Rapids City, to Bostrom, John Wallace, East Moline; 111 Cherry St., Port Byron; $200,000.

Kilcoin, Lori A., Rock Island, to O'Neall, Katrina M., Rock Island; 1602 20th Ave., Rock Island; $129,900.

Johnson Bros Realty, Moline, to Phipps, Matthew E., Rock Island; 4002 20th Ave., Rock Island; $139,900.

Gable, Sherry K., trust, Waterloo, to Urban Revival, Rock Island; 1362 26th Ave., Rock Island; $150,000.

King, James M., Rock Island, to Davis, Joshua M., Rock Island; 1561 41st St., Rock Island; $98,000.

Southwell, Darren R. and Savanna C., Andalusia, to Kapraun, Kirsten, Taylor Ridge; 14005 140th Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; $168,000.

Sparks, James R., and Paula A., Bluffton, S.C., to Campo, Mikhaela D., Moline; 1170 33rd St. Ct., Moline; $315,000.

Henry, Helena M., Tuscan, Ariz., to Klick, Rimmie J., Rock Island; 2355 45th St., Rock Island; $102,900.

O'Leary, James, East Moline, to Valladares, Robert, and Velazquez, Maria, Milan; 609 34th Ave. Ct. W., Milan; $146,000.

Washburn, Cris A., Rock Island, to Kilcoin, Christopher and Lori, Rock Island; 4027 24th St., Rock Island; $135,000.

Shelby Enterprises, Moline, to Daeron, Davenport; 450 30th Ave., East Moline; $65,000.

Bank of America, Plano, Texas, to American National Properties, Woodmere, N.Y.; 183 Island Ave., East Moline; $23,325.

Davis, Michael L. and JoAnn, trust, Beaufort, S.C., to Soppe, Christopher W., East Moline; 3100 4th St. A, East Moline; $135,000.

Christensen, Diane E., trust, East Moline, to Francisko, Steven T. and Brenna S., trust, Rapids City; 14 Eagle Pointe Pass, Rapids City; $540,000.

Pulley, Daniel W. and Kaitlyn J., Bettendorf, to DeDecker, Andrea D., and Haydon, Brent E., Hampton, Ill.; 912 1st Ave., Hampton; $383,000.

Diaz, Ricardo A., East Moline, to Quin, Gregory D. and Mariah L., East Moline; 2200 18th St., East Moline; $183,500.

Pruis, Gary, Omaha, Nebr., to Carson, Alex, and Adams, Molly, Rock Island; 2405 47th St., Rock Island; $245,500.

Saviano-Brett, Donna L., Rock Island, to Jodon, Beverly, Rock Island; 836 17th St., Rock Island; $130,000.

Hicks, Jeanette K., estate, Colorado Springs, Colo., to Blaser, Ted P., Jr. and Diane K., Moline; 1212 13th Ave., Moline; $20,000.

Roberts, Dana, Davenport, to Jones, Darwin and Nicole; Rock Island; 8016 8 12 St. W., Rock Island; $135,000.

Lewison, Jeremy T., Bettendorf, to Rigsby, Bo Ryan, Moline; 3045 4th St. #11, Moline; $75,000.

Longley, Daniel B., trust, Moline, to Serres, Amber and Matthew, Moline; 2330 5th Ave., Moline; $90,000.

McSparin, Robert G., Jr. Alma, Ariz., to Hertter, Ashley, Coal Valley; 507 E. 22nd Ave. A, Coal Valley; $130,900.

The 2023 11th St. Trust, Sandy, Utah, to MHB Homes, Eldridge; 2023 11th St., Rock Island; $40,000.

Stewardship Homes Midwest, Oregon City, Ore., to Bartholomew, Rogers, Ariz.; 1546 12th Ave., Moline; $100,000.

Kennedy Square Properties, East Moline, to Grasz, Wendell H. and C. Louise, trust, 1321 33rd Ave. Cir., Silvis; $229,900.

Hancock, Richard M., Ava, Mo., to Schneekloth, Estela G., Rock Island; 17005 IL Route 84 N, East Moline; $57,500.

Davis, Chad and Stephanie, Moline, to Villarreal, Walter and Heather, East Moline; 4005 4th Ave., East Moline; $94,900.

Platz, Kelly E., Moline, to Nieto, David A., East Moline; 2348 6th St. Ct., East Moline; $89,500.

Sanderlin, James and Jillian, West Columbia, S.C., to Johnson, Brandi, Rock Island; 2450 26th St., Rock Island; $165,000.

Huskey, Randy, Kewanee, to Langford, Derek D. and Leslie M., Rock Island; 508 21st Ave., Rock Island; $140,000.

Washburn, Gene, trust, Detroit, Mich., to Sattu, Goutham Reddy, Moline; 920 6th St. Drive, Moline; $152,000.

McCurdy, Carrie R., Moline, to Mozqueda, Patricia, Moline; 1715 18th Ave. A, Moline; $92,500.

Snyder, Ray and Kelly, trust, Charlotte, Iowa, to Christopher, Cynthia, Moline; 4229 39th St., Moline; $75,000.

The Village at Deer Meadows 2, Moline, to Gary Hodge, Inc., Moline; 1110 33rd Ave. Circle, Silvis; $30,000.

Gary Hodge, Inc., Moline, to Pritchard Living Trust, Silvis; 1110 33rd Ave. Circle, Silvis; $316,260.

Passini, Matthew W., Austin, Texas, to Schluter, Haley, Moline; 5328 6th Ave., Moline; $120,000.

Kamba, Georgiann K., Countryside, Ill., to Bohnsack, Jay E and Sarah A., Taylor Ridge, 45.24 acre farmland; $230,000.

Quiet Capital, Davenport, to Lindahl, Elizabeth, and Kinser-Lindahl, Amber, Morton Grove, Ill.; 3217 14th Ave., Rock Island; $116,000.

Leonhardt, Jeff and Emily, East Moline, to Ernst, Devan, Moline; 513 18th Ave., Moline; $93,375.

Saddoris, Glenn and Beth Ann, Aledo, to Southwell, Darren and Savanna, Andalusia; 9330 126th St. W., Andalusia; $292,500.

Hurt, Patricia Ann, Machinaw, Ill., to Alford, Michael, Milan; 519 13th Ave., Milan; $161,000.

Thompson, Herbert C., Moline, to Pitcher, Gail R., Moline; 3423 41st St., Unit 16, Moline; $137,000.

Oppenheimer, Jeffrey G., East Moline, to Thiem, Robert, East Moline; 1316 17th St., East Moline; $56,000.

Jones, Kayla, Davenport, to Martin, Justin G., Lawrence, Kans.; 308 5th St. W., Andalusia; $134,900.

Ponce, Michelle L., Clinton, to Stark, Garry A. and Jona K., Port Byron; 20712 43rd Ave. Ct. N., Port Byron; $320,000.

Tharp, Dale, Moline, to Engelbrecht, Deanne, Rock Island; 2501 26th Ave. Ct., Unit C, Rock Island; $50,000.

Martensen, Vieno E., trust, Rock Island, to Kennedy, Ashley, Rock Island; 2516 22 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $149,900.

Francisko, Steven T. and Brenna S., trust, Rapids City, to Hebbeln, Paul and Angie, Cordova; 23905 145th Ave. N., Cordova; $905,000.

Waterstone Support Foundation, Colorado Springs, Colo., to PH Farms, Denver, Colo.; farmland, Illinois City; $3,000,000.

Freeman, Dustin and Anna, Midlothian, Va., to Wiegel, Alan and Chelsea, East Moline; 323 43rd Ave., East Moline; $346,000.

Davila, Zachary J. and Alora E., East Moline, to Radue, Quentin, Moline; 421 39th St., Moline; $93,900.

Village of Carbon Cliff, Carbon Cliff, Ill., to Holmes, Dan, Carbon Cliff, Ill.; 700-701 Foret Mansur, Carbon Cliff; $31,000.

Warren, Christopher P., trust, Geneseo, to Djehiche, Bachir, and Benhanachi, Khaoula, East Moline; 2505 5th St., East Moline; $262,000.

Santillan, Juan M. and Felicitas, Bettendorf, to Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge; 1408 12th St., Moline; $20,000.

Spector, Marcia G., trust, Chicago, to Bengtson, Thomas, Rock Island; 1337 21st Ave., Rock Island; $175,000.

Miller Holdings, and Miller, Jarrod S., and Miller, Justin L., Silvis, to Rock Island County Forest Preserve District, Illinois City; 18215 Route 2 & 92, land/lot only, East Moline; $629,500.

Foley, Michele, estate, Davenport, to Mital, Michael James and Deborah Anne, East Moline; 4100 180th St. N., East Moline; $105,000.

Everything Nice, Davenport, to Agbolo, Adjima, and Adedze, Akuvi, East Moline; 570 33rd Ave., East Moline; $205,000.

Reynolds, Christopher I., Milan, to Gragg, Karen M., trust, Moline; 4017 24th St., Rock Island; $195,000.

Snyder, Steven C., Erie, to Scott, Ryan L. and Jodi N., Hillsdale; 11626 298th St. N., Hillsdale; $300,000.

Leihsing, Andrew L. and Kathryn L., Hillsdale, to Abeyta, Ricardo, Port Byron; 2022 Parkway Drive, Port Byron; $335,000.

Calsyn, Nancy C., trust, Mineral, Ill., to Hall, Carlene, East Moline; 3533 3rd St. A, East Moline; $145,000.

Quite Capital, Davenport, to Buckrop, Alexa, Moline; 2420 15th St., Moline; $79,900.

Miller, Janice N., Milan, to Meguffy, Patrick G. and Mary E., Milan; vacant lot, Milan; $10,000.

Knodel, Brandon G., Glen Ellyn, Ill., to MacPherson, Shaun, Milan; 8314 47th St., Milan; $279,000.

