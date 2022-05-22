Real estate transactions for May 22, 2022

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

LOLA Properties, to Norin, Jacob L. and Terry J., 13303 E. 1500 St., Cambridge; $63,000.

Lievens, Linda L.; Brown, Carles R.; Atwell, Tim E.; Atwell, Corey R., to Atwell, Corey R. and Atwell, Tim E., 11094 N. 2300 Ave., Geneseo; $20,000.

Hyer, Patricia H., to Currier, Logan P. and Valerie L., 29145 N. 300 Ave., Kewanee; $31,500.

Kempin, Jeffrey T., to Turner, Rhonda, 219 S.W. 7th St., Galva; $40,000.

Meyers, Victoria M. and Stephen, to Stauffacher, Ryan D., 111 3rd St., Colona; $130,000.

Sweat, Kimberly A., to Converse, Jessica S. and Michael L., 209 W. 2nd St., Geneseo; $199,500.

Merritt, Cathy L., to Owens, Tracy A., 410 S.W. 2nd Ave., Galva; $95,000.

Baruzzini, Kelli L., to Falk, Jay C.; Hoskins, Falk Julie M.; Falk, Julie M., 151.59 acres in Geneseo Township; $2,209,000.

Almadon Enterprises, to Orduna, Martin U. and Ma Agripina Sierra, 713 Pine St., Kewanee; $69,000.

Holmstrom, Christopher W.; Timothy R.,; Angela E./ Himmelman, Angela E., to Zobrist, Janet M. and Zobrist Janet M. Living Trust, farmground, Geneseo Township; $903,000.

Holmstrom, Christopher W.; Timothy R.; Angela E./ Himmelman, Angela E., to Wendl, Fredric R.; Fredric R. and Judy A. Wendl Living Trust, Wendl, Judy A., farmground, Edford Township; $913,000.

Schultz, Drake A., to Willett, Derek D., Lots 3 & 4 in Block 2 of Peterson's Addition to the village of Alpha, $126,000.

Pettifer, Linda M., to Johnstone, Sarah Marie and John Ryan, 1523 8th St., Orion; $140,000.

Longest, Michael, and Tegtmeier, Ryan, to Mueller, Matthew D., 815 4th St., Colona; $165,000.

Toye, Robert J. and Crystal L., to Middleton, Christopher and Ashley, 1117 Meadow Lane, Colona; $231,500.

Colwell, Brent E. and Karen S., to LNBGR, 506 Pine St., Kewanee; $54,000.

Corral, Jesus Meza, and Perez, Angely, to Cazares, Ramirez Jose E., and Guerrero, Alicia Bretado, 120 Maple Ave., Kewanee; $18,000.

Calhoon, Doris M., to Mayse Homes, 310 Exchange St., Colona; $75,000.

Wilburn, Chad W., Rebecca C.; Wilburn, Bruce W., Susan A., to Swanson, Evan, vacant land, Orion; $40,500.

Jodts, Robert M. and Deanna L., to Jodts, Alexis M., 613 E. South St., Geneseo; $110,000.

Graham, Kyle, to LNBGR, 5 Percil Court, Kewanee; $40,000.

Martinez, Ausencia, and Favela, Benito, to Fierro, Fita; Corral, Jose and Maricela, 516 E. 9th St., Kewanee; $64,000.

Dwyer, Todd E. and Megan R., to Harris, Shawn and Rachel, 25700 Stagecoach Rd., Geneseo; $480,000.

Wallace, Timothy G. and Kelli L., to Putt, Michale S., 211 S. Holmes St., Cambridge; $115,000.

Ehnle, Alan, to Jackson, Tyler J., rural route, Kewanee; $1,230,000.

Nowland, Stephanie, to Vail, Addy J. and Brandon M., 329 E. Orange St., Geneseo; $70,000.

Lough Properties; Lough, Shannon G., to Dierikx, Lawrence E. and Jerrie E., 1303 14th Ave. A., Orion; $203,500.

Havelka, Donna H., to Adkison, Jason and Kristen, 910 Irwin Ave., Kewanee; $40,000.

Demont, Shirley M. Cravens, to Wisniewski, Thomas F., 1121 June St., Kewanee; $20,000.

Meier, Kyle C. and Linda K., to Wells, Austin and BriAnn, 209 3rd St., Colona; $157,500.

Snyder, Timothy G. and Sharon S., to Snyder, Ashley M. and Joseph R., 488 Sullivan Drive, Colona; $285,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Warren, Christopher P., trust, Geneseo, to Djehiche, Bachir, and Benhanachi, Khaoula, East Moline; 2505 5th St., East Moline; $262,000.

Santillan, Juan M. and Felicitas, Bettendorf, to Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge; 1408 12th St., Moline; $20,000.

Spector, Marcia G., trust, Chicago, to Bengtson, Thomas, Rock Island; 1337 21st Ave., Rock Island; $175,000.

Miller Holdings, and Miller, Jarrod S., and Miller, Justin L., Silvis, to Rock Island County Forest Preserve District, Illinois City; 18215 Route 2 & 92, land/lot only, East Moline; $629,500.

Foley, Michele, estate, Davenport, to Mital, Michael James and Deborah Anne, East Moline; 4100 180th St. N., East Moline; $105,000.

Everything Nice, Davenport, to Agbolo, Adjima, and Adedze, Akuvi, East Moline; 570 33rd Ave., East Moline; $205,000.

Reynolds, Christopher I., Milan, to Gragg, Karen M., trust, Moline; 4017 24th St., Rock Island; $195,000.

Snyder, Steven C., Erie, to Scott, Ryan L. and Jodi N., Hillsdale; 11626 298th St. N., Hillsdale; $300,000.

Leihsing, Andrew L. and Kathryn L., Hillsdale, to Abeyta, Ricardo, Port Byron; 2022 Parkway Drive, Port Byron; $335,000.

Calsyn, Nancy C., trust, Mineral, Ill., to Hall, Carlene, East Moline; 3533 3rd St. A, East Moline; $145,000.

Quite Capital, Davenport, to Buckrop, Alexa, Moline; 2420 15th St., Moline; $79,900.

Miller, Janice N., Milan, to Meguffy, Patrick G. and Mary E., Milan; vacant lot, Milan; $10,000.

Knodel, Brandon G., Glen Ellyn, Ill., to MacPherson, Shaun, Milan; 8314 47th St., Milan; $279,000.

Williams, Hildred, The Villages, Fla., to Davila, Zachary J., and Alora E., East Moline; 3900 172nd St. Ct. North, East Moline; $220,000.

Sabey, Kristiin, Hudson, Fla., to Stiles, Zac, Moroni, Utah; 547 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $75,000.

Arroyo, Roberto, East Moline, to Jennings, Dorothy, and Meth, Shawn, Carbon Cliff; 120 3rd St., Carbon Cliff; $91,000.

Wiegel, Alan R. and Chelsea L., East Moline, to Roach, Tim and Emily, Silvis; 616 11th St., Silvis; $202,900.

Boyce, Meryll, Springfield, Ill., to Schickert, Kyle, Silvis; 1306 15th St., Silvis; $110,000.

Aguilar, Jesus M., East Moline, to Hernandez, Brenda Corlin Guadalupe, East Moline; 701 24th St., East Moline; $53,000.

Shaw, Michael II, and Rubalcava, Lisa, Moline, to Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge; 1708 16th St., Moline; $60,000.

Peterson, Laronda and Thomas, Milan, to Prine, Kameron, Moline; 1913 3rd St., Moline; $149,900.

McGrew, Matthew and Meg, Rock Island, to Raines, Catherine, Rock Island; 2809 12th Ave. #404, Rock Island; $137,900.

Murphy, Timothy J., trust, Moline, to Frey, Janet L., Moline; 125 31st Ave., Moline; $215,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Johnson, Sheila, Rock Island; 2012 17th St., Rock Island; $50,000.

DeSchepper, Paul J. and Dawn E., Coal Valley, to McConohy-Klundt, Zoe A. and Stanley, Tyler C., Moline; 1320 25th St., Moline; $118,000.

Flick, James, Coal Valley, to Jaimes, Stephanie, Rock Island; 3625 14th St., Rock Island; $260,000.

Schanfish, Kyle B. and Janelle L., Parrish, Fla., to Hisle, Justin and Sarahi, Moline; 5510 20th Ave. Ct., Moline; $360,000.

LaBorde, Connor and Sally, Rockford, Ill., to Rodriguez, Juan and Amarilys, Austin, Texas; 825 21st St., Rock Island; $96,000.

Hisle, Justin and Sarahi, Moline, to Salis, Makenna, and Deason, Bradley Zane, East Moline; 3001 4th St. A, East Moline; $163,900.

Riddell, Sally A., estate, Reynolds, to Villarreal III, Edwardo, Milan; 1425 113th Ave., Milan; $130,000.

Doyle, Andrew J., Davenport, and Rebitzer, Frederick D., Davenport, to 4402 16th St., Davenport; 4402-4408 16th St., Moline, shopping center; $5,375,000.

Gekas, Stephen, Moline, to Gekas, Mitchell J., East Moline; 642 31st Ave., East Moline; $103,000.

Schmeizer Family Trust, Bettendorf, to Peters, Brent, Coal Valley; 1108 E. 5th St., Coal Valley; $307,000.

Lopez, Teresa, Moline, to Eagle Property Holdings, Moline; 1712 14th Ave., Moline; $30,000.

Agan, Jonathan and Olen, East Moline, to Garcia, Jose De Jesus Mina, and Morales, Viviana Garcia; 730 13th St., East Moline; $40,500.

Lynn, Bessie L., Moline, to Gekas, Stephen, Moline; 3617 37th St., Moline; $173,000.

Harrison, Matthew T., Glen Ellyn, Ill., to Hiner, Gregory A., Milan; 2723 E. 12th St., Milan; $366,000.

Ohlsen, Scott W. and Lisa R., Moline, to Olson, Kevin C., Moline; 4616 11th Ave. C, Moline; $195,000.

Camarillo, Arnulfo and Beatriz, Moline, to Narvaez, Josue, and Martinez, Ana L., Moline; 810-810 1/2 17th St., Moline; $75,000.

Schoon, Geoffrey C., and Marceleno, Monica Rivera, Rock Island; 300 17th Ave. W., Milan; $125,000.

Taylor, Stephanie N., West Kelowna, British Columbia, to Wilson Investment Properties, Hampton; 1830 43rd St., Rock Island; $80,000.

Haskins, Maria A., Moline, to Dyar, Michael A., Silvis; 1305 Crosstown Ave., Silvis; $105,000.

Mang, Lian, Madison, Wis., to Thang, Thawng Lain, and Tial, Sui Tin, East Moline; 1204 30th Ave., East Moline; $152,500.

Madina, Jose, and Nevarez, Maria, Rock Island, to Anderson, Christopher Joseph, Rock Island; 506 22nd Ave., Rock Island; $79,500.

The Bank of New York Mellon, trust, Mount Laurel, N.J., to Moore, Markus, Grass Valley, Calif.; 1540 30th St., Rock Island; $42,900.

Findlay, Clifford W. and Della I., Moline, to Frazelle, Jamison, Moline; 3816 13th St., Moline; $35,000.

Hallene, Alan M., Jr., estate, Naperville, Ill., to Miner, Adam E., Moline; 2533 30th Ave. Ct., Moline; $180,000.

Smith, Eva Ruth, Port Byron, to Souza, Andrew L., Carbon Cliff; 230 Orchard Ct., Carbon Cliff; $121,000.

Matheis, Stephen E., Silvis, to Nguyen, David, East Moline; 2819 19th St., East Moline; $152,500.

Killian, Howard J., Jr. and Mary Lou, Moline, to Diallo, Mamadou, East Moline; 2803 5th St., East Moline; $129,900.

Clyde, Margaret A., Walcott, to Epperly, Kirk, East Moline; 875 48th Ave. Ct., East Moline; $183,000.

Coster, Connie S. and John R., Sherrard, to Brandmeyer, John, Jr., Rock Island; 1003 44th St., Rock Island; $72,000.

Rodney L. Peterson Properties, Carbon Cliff, to Miller Real Estate Holdings, Silvis; 228 3rd St. & 300 2nd Ave., Carbon Cliff; $325,000.

Heber, Honey Lou, Durant, to Gapinski, Douglas and Jennifer, Hillsdale; 218 Jackson St., Hillsdale, land/lot only; $35,000.

Hilligoss, Derek C., Illinois City, to Anderson, Arnold R. and Teresa M., Taylor Ridge; 13519 137th St. W., $139,000.

Wolfe, Alice E., trust, Carbon Cliff, to Fazliu, Ljatif, Silvis; 3003 17th St. Ct., East Moline; $17,500.

Johnson, Michael R., Jr. and Megan L., Moline, to Johnson, Brenden M., Silvis; 147 16th St., Silvis; $70,000.

Ryder, Colin J. and Nicole L., Bettendorf, to Johnson, Megan L. and Michael R., Jr., Moline; 3622 75th St., Moline; $307,000.

Sanchez, Magdaleno, East Moline, to Ruiz-Cervantes, Antonio, East Moline; 1414 18th St., East Moline; $50,000.

Janes, Alan, East Moline, to Hutchinson, Barry and Cheryl, East Moline; 530 Island Ave., East Moline; $67,000.

Nelson, Jeremy, Viola, to Nelson, Jeffrey A. and Lori J., Moline; 821 26th Ave., Moline; $68,220.

Kline Holdings, Hampton, to Cortez, Nayely, Rock Island; 1301 39th St., Rock Island; $116,000.

Wirt Family Trust, Willard, Mo., to Leihsing, Andrew and Kathryn, Hillsdale; 29015 122nd Ave. N., Hillsdale; $525,000.

Sanchez, Samuel and Jessica Desiree, Coal Valley, to Wulgaert, Joseph, Moline; 3125 15th St. C, Moline; $101,000.

Auker, Kenneth D., Rock Island, to Kososki, Jennifer A., Milan; 5616 27th St. W., Milan; $75,000.

Daebelliehn, Jeanene, Rock Island, to Cash, William Joshua, Moline; 2509 12th St., Moline; $147,000.

Austin, Heather A., Othello, Wash., to King, Samual, Silvis; 2307 9th St., Silvis; $139,000.

ROI Capital, Davenport, to Rettig, Zachory, and Minor, Ashlee, Rock Island; 2408 30th St., Rock Island; $140,000.

M3 Companies, Davenport, to Duenas, Alejo G., Moline; 4231 7th Ave., Moline; $367,000.

Reyburn, Andrew N. and Patricia A., Richland, Mich., to McCarthy, Mary Margaret, and Daniels, Seth Thomas, Moline; 2710 8th St. Ct., $440,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Mora, Shaye, Rock Island; 192 17th Ave., East Moline; $37,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Ogden, Stefanie Michelle, Moline; 2426 15th St., Moline; $58,000.

Vollrath, Beverly J., estate, Cedar Rapids, to Durbin, Devin J. and Emily J., East Moline; 1311 193rd St. N., East Moline; $135,000.

Smith, Willis Howard, Milan, to Morton Drive Partners, Silvis, retail establishment; 2220 1st St. W., Milan; $575,000.

Natario, Sarah I., Colona, to Haynie, Kenneth E., East Moline; 846 27th St., Moline; $115,000.

Swanson, Merin and Marilyn, trust, Davenport, to Calderon, Jennifer T., and Escoto, Francisco Javier, Rock Island; 3241 29 Ave. Ct., Rock Island; $145,000.

Koehler, Robyn, Moline, to Moskaloff, Kenneth R. and Kimberly S., East Moline; 351 17th Ave., East Moline; $81,575.

Blue House Properties, Aledo, to Hayles, Madison, and Koehler, Robyn, Moline; 1071 15th St. A, Moline; $145,000.

VanDusseldorp, Jared A., Sherrard, to Abbott, Allen T., Rock Island; 8304 7th St. W., Rock Island; $128,000.

Schoemaker, Andrea C., Moline, to Eden, E.M., trust, Moline; 4702 20th Ave., Moline; $185,000.

Hazen, Myron O., Milan, to Whan, James O., Jr., East Moline; 1615 18th Ave., East Moline, auto repair commercial building; $67,500.

Vroman, Michael E. and Bonnie K., Taylor Ridge, to Rice, Victoria, Milan; 8005 Knoxville Rd., Milan; $35,000.

