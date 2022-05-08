Real estate transactions for May 8, 2022

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Hetzel, Gaige M., to Ruiz, Juan A., 929 Ash Drive, Colona; $132,000.

McCormick, Charles L. and Debra, to DeBarre, Alexander, 308 7th St., Colona; $114,000.

Hancock, Steven A. and Cindy J., to Harris, John W. and Mary A., Valley Drive, Geneseo; $2,500.

Marshall, Joseph R., to Wangelin, Johnathan J. and Alysia R., 404 Mulberry St., Andover; $170,000.

Collins, Jeffrey C., to Tatman, Jeremy and Bethany, 9002 Wolf Road, Geneseo; $915,000.

Edwards, Mark and Debra, to Sharpe Investments, 20490 E. 550th St., Colona; $750,000.

Wilson, Jay A., to Gerleman, Taylor A., 16353 IL Hwy. 78. Annawan; $51,000.

Shoemaker, Mary Lynn, to Schiltz, Ronald D. and April L., the east half of the southeast quarter of Sect. 14, in Township 15N, Range 5 East of the 4th Principal Meridian; $356,500.

Shoemaker, Mary Lynn, to Schiltz, Benjamin and Amelia, a part of the southeast quarter of Sect. 14, Township 15 N, Range 5 East of the 4th Principal Meridian; $24,500.

Patterson, Misty/ Kuykendall, Misty, to Murray, Richard T. and John K., 1016 Harrison St., Kewanee; $24,000.

Brown, Justin R. and Carlie M., to Corgan, Jesse M. and Katrina L., 429 E. Palace Row, Geneseo; $70,000.

Vail, Donald E., to Mika Made It, 106 W. D St., Alpha; $50,000.

Ringier, Sharon L./ Poma, Sharon L., to Swarts, Manal Houasse, 203 N. 1700th Ave., Orion; $197,000.

Franklin, Michelle L., and Stilwell, Richard L., to Wheelwright, Morgan, 118 Henry Drive, Orion; $200,000.

Gallaugher, James R. and Haley L., to Peterson, Kody L., 224 Carroll St., Colona; $165,000.

Gray, Adam, to Carlson, Nelson W., 241 E. Garfield St., Kewanee; $58,000.

Willmington Savings Fund Society and Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust I, to Hai, Pervez, 401 E. Henry St., Cambridge; $26,000.

Summit Ag Fund II, to Acretrader, 185,000 IL Hwy. 92 and 00000 IL Hwy. 92, Prophetstown; $1,122,000.

Boyd, Brandon and April, to Dolielslager, Cherri, 318 School St., Cambridge; $135,000.

Hoffman, Daniel L., to Johnson, Craig A., 1411 5th St., Orion; $136,000.

Sentry Estates, to TSA Rentals 3, 921 S.E. 2nd St., Galva; $120,000.

Autery, Donna L., to Murphy, Zoe Raelee, and Autery, Denton Levi, 320 S. Maple Ave., Kewanee and Maple Ave., Kewanee; $85,000.

Powells 5 Iron, to Hodges, Jennifer, 117 E. 2nd St., Kewanee; $30,000.

Green, Robert E. and Madelyn K., to Winter, Braeden D., Todd Lee and Carrie Ann, 1547 E. 2450 St., Galva; $250,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Kilcoin, Sydney, Milan, to Kilcoin, Liam, Moline; 2939 16th Ave., Moline; $190,000.

J Harp, LLC, Davenport, to JJ Nagol, LLC, Galesburg; 2263 7th St., Silvis; $250,000.

Ramirez, Rafaela, Moline, to Call, Aaron, Moline; 349 8th St., Moline; $2,000.

GreenState Credit Union, North Liberty, Iowa, to King, James, Rock Island; 1425 34th Ave., Rock Island; $130,000.

Carlson, Mitchell F., Moline, to Atnip, Mark and Lori, Moline; 2326 18th St., B, Moline; $90,000.

Moskaloff, Jeremy R. and Johnna T., Milan, to Moo, Elber, and Zar, Mya Thu, Milan; 1145 6th St. W., Milan; $212,000.

Newkirk Living Trust, Gravois Mills, Mo., to Neumann, Sheryl D., Moline; 629 3rd St. A, Moline; $235,000.

Rade, Tim and Della, Rock Island, to Raya, Edgar, Rock Island; 2525 27th St., Rock Island; $90,000.

Snyder, Mark J. and Jennifer M., Hebron, K.Y., to Sanders, Amanda, and Abbott, Stephan, Milan; 27 Suburban Heights, Milan; $89,000.

The Family Credit Union, Davenport, to Ellis Renovations Inc., Silvis; 4004, 4009 and 4013 4th St., East Moline; $35,000.

Wietting, Amelia, Des Moines, to Garrett, Shawn, East Moline; 1800 7th St #10F, East Moline; $74,000.

Brall, Harry, Rock Island, to Nylin, Richard and Debbie, Rock Island; 7903 8th St. W., Rock Island; $75,000.

Bonnett, Robert, estate, Milan, to Bonnett, Gregory L., Milan; 804 E. 2nd Ave., Milan; $104,000.

Vallee, Charles R., estate, East Moline, to Kpatcha, Aklesso, East Moline; 2398 5th St., East Moline; $178,000.

Bassford Construction, Coal Valley, to Gates, Jeffrey, Moline; 3546 3rd St. A., East Moline; $192,500.

Klugger Properties, Moline, to Moore, Brayden, Moline; 2522 18th Ave. A, Moline; $104,000.

Austin, James L., Silvis, to Bassford Construction, Coal Valley; 752 41st Ave., East Moline; $84,160.

Shelton, Timothy R., Rock Island, to Dehalva, LLC, Milan; 1619 6th St., Rock Island; $41,000.

Kain, Tara M. and Joshua L., Rock Island, to Wenzel, Gretchen, Moline; 3800 10th Ave. Court, Moline; $115,000.

Kline, Jerry, Rock Island, to Barrera, Chelsi, Rock Island; 1436 40th St., Rock Island; $152,500.

McGuinty, Sheryl, Port Byron, to B.M. Bagby, Inc., East Moline; 1120 13th St., Silvis; $90,000.

Neels, Michael, Moline, to Kluever, Kelli M., Moline; 5321 28th Ave., Moline; $148,000.

Cleek, Rodney E. and Penelope J., Coal Valley, to Clavel, Ever Avila, Moline; 2413 18th Ave., Moline; $76,000.

Meyer, Larry W. and Linda S., East Moline, to Huette, Anthony A., Moline; 1724 31st St. Place, Moline; $267,500.

Serres, Dawn R., East Moline, to Lannoo, Aaron M., Rock Island; 810 38th Ave., Rock Island; $27,964.

Stevens, Nyle, Milan, to De Santiago, Daniela Rios, and Ojeda, Yvan, Coal Valley; 9 Timothy Sirkl, Coal Valley; $240,000.

Christopher, Cynthia G., Moline, to Rosenthal, Alexis K., Hampton; 907 4th St., Hampton; $110,000.

Quad City Bank & Trust, Davenport, to Carver, John Alexander Jr., Moline; 3601 70th St. Court, Moline; $288,000.

McGreer, Marian V., estate, Illinois City, to McGreer, Brian C., Illinois City; 12322 294th St. W., Illinois City, 200 acre farm; $400,000.

Truist Bank, Getzville, N.Y., to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Nashville, Tenn.; 3702 15th Ave., Moline; $100.

Dream Real Estate Investment, Moline, to Blankenship, Dennis and Kimber; 459 32nd Ave., East Moline; $216,000.

Selby Enterprises, Davenport, to Villafana, Benito and Maria L., Moline; 938 19th Ave., Moline; $9,500.

Shamsie, Michael, Moline, to Scherbring, Twyla, Moline; 2435 23rd Ave. B, Moline; $147,500.

Carns, Roxanne M., Rock Island, to Whan, Blake Michael, and Dye, Jenny, Rock Island; 4993 24th Ave., Rock Island; $210,000.

10th Level Realty, LLC, Champaign, to Brooks, Thurgood, Rock Island; 726 17th St., Rock Island; $85,000.

Prime Shield Capital, Portsmouth, Va., to Price, Jermiah, and Larry, Rachel, Moline; 1929 3rd St., Moline; $115,000.

Petre, Patrick J., Milan, to First Financial Group, Milan; 612 1st Ave. W., Milan; $57,000.

Gasser, Michael T. and Lori M., LeClaire, to Henrichs, Scott, Milan; 521 28th Ave., Milan; $120,000.

Michael, Karen S., estate, Rock Island, to Michael, Alison K., Rock Island; 914 42nd Ave., Rock Island; $60,000.

Graff, Robert C. and Krista L., Rock Island, to Levis, Ndayiziga, Rock Island; 3201 17h Ave., Rock Island; $107,500.

Flanigin, Andrea Zinga, Wonder Lake, Ill., to Ontiveros, Hector, Milan; 406 W. 28th Ave., Milan; $135,000.

D R B E Properties, Moline, to TFQC Property, Dubuque; 3400 1st Ave., Milan, commercial building plus vacant land, Milan; $450,000.

Verbeke, Craig A., estate, Moline, to Broadway 8th Ave. Apartments, Rock Island; 1909-1911 8th Ave., Rock Island; $42,000.

Solomonson, John C. and Debra A., Orion, to Reid, Jason K. and Rachel E., Orion; vacant land, Orion; $29,040.

Martens, Dennis W. and Phyllis J., Rock Island, to Leech, Wanda and Robert, Andalusia; 334 7th St. W., Andalusia; $115,000.

Vroman, Michael E. and Bonnie K., Taylor Ridge, to Rice, Jonathan, Milan; 7929 Knoxville Rd., Milan; $65,000.

Johnson, Bryan B., Coal Valley, to Bassford Construction, Coal Valley; 135 E. 3rd St., Coal Valley; $140,000.

Williams, Charles L., Port Byron, to Cruz, Marcelino, Rock Island; 1409 7th Ave., Moline; $56,000.

Bassford Construction, Coal Valley, to Phillips, Richie, Moline; 5321 31st Ave. Court, Moline; $120,000.

McClendon, Jonathon P. and Erin E., Coon Valley, Wis., to Terry, Julie A., Rock Island; 3540 30th Ave., Rock Island; $147,354.

Robertson, Colette Tricia Mary and John C., Modesto, Calif., to Eckman, Matthew J., Moline; 2331 15th Ave., Moline; $115,000.

Candyman, Inc., and Nestler, Kenneth H., Eldridge, to Churchill, Juanita L., Rock Island; 1526 14 1/2 St., Rock Island; $30.

Navarro Family Trust, Moline, to Gutierrez, Kristina Marie, Moline; 423 53rd St., Moline; $25,000.

Allen, Kathleen, Milan, to Scott, Christopher and Emily; 209 17th St. E., Milan; $57,000.

Callow, Alexander J., and Alt, Misty K., trust, Chicago, to Zillmer, Susan, Bettendorf; $115,000.

Spencer, Brenda M., trust, Moline, to Agbodeka, Yaovi Wada Francis, East Moline; 195 38th Ave., East Moline; $215,000.

Draminski, Steve and Samantha, Moline, to Taflinger, Jesse, and Wren, Tyler, Rock Island; 4438 Parkview Court, Rock Island; $110,500.

Bruce, Sharon L., Cambridge, to Gibson, Shane R., Moline; 4723 27th Ave., Moline; $120,500.

Atilano, Laura, Winter Haven, Fla., to Carey, Aubriana, Rock Island; 1844 41st St., Rock Island; $73,500.

Vincent, O Terry, Moline, to Portner, Wade and Jana, Moline; 2107 and 2109 5th Ave., Moline; $71,624.

McReynolds, Dayna, DeWitt, to Vertiz-Gonazlez, Jose, and Martinez, Victoria, Milan; 600 34th Ave. Court W., Milan; $153,500.

U.S. Bank Trust National Association, Chicago, to Bautista, Eleazer, Rapids City; 2032 2nd Ave., Rapids City; $6,500.

Griffin, Michael J. and Tatum M., Rock Island, to Malzewski, Kaylina, and Brown, Sabrina, Moline; 2424 15th Ave., Moline; $137,000.

Secretary of HUD, Atlanta, Ga., to Bible Missionary Institute, Rock Island; 3602 37th St., Moline; $125,000.

Stewart, LaGina, Rock Island, to Boyd, Shawn, Madison, Ala.; 1229-1231 9th Ave. & 820 14th St., Rock Island; $60,000.

Edward Jones Trust Company, St. Louis, Mo., to Cook, Lisa, Rock Island; 3600 32nd Ave., Rock Island; $105,000.

QCA Holdings, Davenport, to Kranitz, Gabor, and Dekay, Gabriella Babane, Paldale, Calif.; 524 23rd St., Rock Island; $139,900.

Welch, Meghan and Michael, Moline, to Carter, Brett E. and Amanda M., Moline; 1416 34th Ave. B Court, Moline; $419,900.

Hemmen, Henry, trust, Bettendorf, to Rogenski, Steven J. and Bailey L., Moline; 1516 N. Shore Drive, Moline; $145,000.

Wojcinski, David A. and Laurie L., East Moline, to Courson, Brian l., and Haigwood, Ashley, Moline; 5214 14th Ave. Court, Moline; $188,000.

MacMillan, Jon R., Hampton, to James, Cheryl Diane, East Moline; 1112 30th Ave., East Moline; $158,000.

Zeitler, Larry D. and Susan I., Chelsea, Ala., to Head, Kelly F., Moline; 2608 44th St. Court, Moline; $180,000.

Sedam, Mike A., and Jessica J., Milan, to Beals, Anthony J., Taylor Ridge; 9405 Turkey Hollow Rd., Taylor Ridge; $273,500.

TC Homes, Schaumburg, Ill., to 2939 13th Ave., LLC, Elmhurst, Ill.; 2939-2941 13th Ave., Rock Island, 3 unit apartment building; $120,000.

Duyvejonck, Nicholas and Elizabeth, Andover, to Terronez, Samuel, East Moline; 3433 2nd St., East Moline; $130,000.

Iams, Nicholas and Jill, Hampton, to Perry, Nicholas, Coal Valley; 508 E. 13th Ave. Court, Coal Valley; $265,000.

Brett, Audrie L., Moline, to Underwood, Bobby W. and Petra D., Moline; 2620 7th St., East Moline; $90,000.

Williams, George O. and Verna E., Springfield, Ohio, to Clemenis, Yalanda, Rock Island; 1926 10th St., Rock Island; $72,100.

Harger, LLC, Germantown Hills, Ill., to Nitram, LLC, Marco Island, Fla.; 3720 85th Ave. W., Rock Island, industrial building; $860,000.

Albers, Julie K., Lake Panasoffkee, Fla., to Platz, Delly E., Moline; 720 48th St. A, Moline; $205,000.

