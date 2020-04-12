Real estate transactions for Sunday, April 12, 2020

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Yarger, Dwight A., to Edmund, Dalton A., 6158 E. 1270 St., Cambridge; $130,000.
Lampe, Ronald W., to Zirkle, Keaton J., 20 Crestview Drive, Geneseo; $125,000.
J & K Housing, to Cashion, Loma Lea, 1003 2nd St. W., Orion; $230,000.
Black Kitty, to DeJesus, Sandra D., 742 Greenview Ave., Colona; $84,000.
Nice, Michelle/Stone, Michelle; Nice, Jason; Nichols, Amber, to Shinn, Tyler J., 502 7th Ave., Colona; $68,000.
Bruner, Timothy E. and Debra L., to Anthony, Warren and Jody, 514 W. Division St., Galva; $69,000.
Carton, Steven L., to Olson Electric and Maintenance, 21575 E. 1950 St., Geneseo; $113,500.
Mason, Richard D., to J.T. Hirsch, 286 S. Division St., Woodhull; $14,500.
Lee, Floyd G., to Stone, Patricia J., a part of Lot 3 of Owner's Re-Plat of Lands lately belonging to the Kewanee Mining and Manufacturing Company, being a part of the southeast quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 28, Township 15N, Range 5E of the 4th Principal Meridian as shown by a plat thereof dated June 7, 1920 situated in the city of Kewanee in the County of Henry, State of Illinois; $15,500.
Kehoe, Brent J. and Jacqueline D., to Kelly, Mark L., and Nystrom, Rebecca M./ Rebecca Marie Michelle, 37 Camaieux Drive, Geneseo; $317,000.
Grabbe, Penney L., to Gruszeczka, Shaun P. and Amber M., 410 Ross Street, Kewanee & 406 Ross St., Kewanee; $20,000.
Schnowske, Brady and Alexis R., to Miller, Robert M. and Dana G., rural route, Geneseo; $63,000.
Buser, Robert D. and Sandra K., to Buser, Joseph R., 655 S. 3rd St., Colona; $135,000.
DeClercq, Kevin J. and Kimberly, to Verstraete, Lorraine M. and Benjamin J., 821 Wilson St., Kewanee; $45,000.
Lange, Cory J. and Kimberly A., to Powell, Austin, 106 N. Yates St., Alpha; $132,000.
Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, to Tornquist, John, 923 N. 50th Ave., Alpha; $118,000.
Main, Ryan J., to Rose, Jason C., 727 N.W. First Ave., Galva; $89,000.
Chief Initiatives, to the Combine, 117 N. Prospect St., Cambridge; $55,000.
Brunner, Jon and Carol, to Reyes, Javier and Lams, Sarah Elizabeth, 5363 Poppy Garden Rd., Colona; $177,000.
Bowers, Heather M., to Hofmann, Preston Michael, 404 E. Ct. St., Cambridge; $84,000.
Carmen, Bruce L., to DeKezel, Joseph D., 209 N. Poplar St., Cambridge; $120,000.
Galbreath, Betsy E. and Weyant, Karl, to Baum, Bryan, 1142 Melodie Lane, Colona; $130,000.
Gibson, Diana L., Jeremy W., Tyler B., Ryan S., to McGarvey, Autumn M., 518 Whitney Ave., Kewanee; $98,000.
Goff, Eric M., to Johnson, Lori A., 107 S. 2nd St., Cambridge; $70,000.
Maher, Michael J., to Medina, Thomas A., 417 W. 2nd St., Geneseo; $146,000.
Brown, Betty Ruth H., to Klein, Barbara and Brett, 905 Pleasant St., Kewanee; $18,500.
Neumann, Karen E., to Boersen, Tyler and Diamond, Donald E. Jr., 13801 IL Hwy. 81, Cambridge; $123,500.
Cation, Cindy, to Anseeuw, Ryan and Sims, Sarah, 4926 Knoxville Road, New Windsor; $155,000.
Caudill, Angela, to Kent, Kriss R. and Bonnie J., 21931 Green River Road, Colona; $152,000.
Smith, Jarod D., to Gottwalt, Nicholas R., 533 N. Ward Street, Geneseo; $143,000.
Vannor and Vanunnik, Wanda L., to Kewanee House of Prayer, 114 N. Main Street, Kewanee; 106 N. Main Street, Kewanee and 107 N. Burr Blvd., Kewanee; $39,500.
US Bank and Bluewater Investment Trust, to Johnston, Kim and Richard, 216 S. Holmes Street, Cambridge; $11,500.
Harms, Aaron J. and Miriam Spinola, to Anderson, Carly A., 436 S. Tremont Street, Kewanee; $65,000.
Palmer, Barbara L., to Sovey, Melissa and Anthony K., 106 E. Exchange Street, Cambridge; $25,000.
Smith, Christopher L. and Nicole L., to Sall, Tyler J., 626 N.E. 2nd Street, Galva; $49,500.
First Generation Properties, to Williamson, Kraig D., 203 N. State Street, Annawan; $107,500.
Jackson, George M., and Jackie A., to JS & KG/ JS & KG Incorporated, 911 Pleasant View Avenue, Kewanee; $25,000.
Berg, Marlene, to J.T. Hirsch, 11 & 15 S.E. 2nd Avenue, Galva and 203 & 205 E. Division Street, Galva; $42,000.
Hogue, James N. and William D., to Cocquit, Carson H., a tract of land being all that part of the west half of the southwest quarter of Section 13, Township 17 North, Range 3 East of the 4th Principal Meridian, Henry County, lying north of the Hennepin canal parkway; $220,500.
Humphreys, Sarah Hanson and David Alan, to Hanson, Sarah Humphreys and Lanz, Max R., 8 Maplewood, Geneseo; $157,000.
Johnsen, Lawrence E. and Bonnie J., to Reschke, Joshua A. and Jenna D., 7 Carlynn Court, Geneseo; $410,000.
Celus, Robert and Pat, to Hayes, Jennifer and G.T. Jr., 410 S. Main Street, Annawan; $70,000.
Sand, David B., to Weber, Brandan J., rural route, Geneseo; $1,048,500.
Manuel, Flor Evangelista, to Lessard, Zachary Lee and Wilson, Taylor Evan Michele, 303 Windmont Road, Kewanee; $127,500.
Anderson, Charles E. and Melody A., to Craig, Lee R. and Steven M., Midland Road, Galva; $208,000.
Clark, Anthony L. and Katy A., to Rodriguez, Nicholas A., 406 6th Street, Andover; $117,000.
Sullivan, James and Lisa, to Clark, Anthony L. and Katy A., 11500 E. 250th Street, Lynn Center; $197,000.
James G. Dodge and Joyce M. Dodge Trust, to Widener, John A. and Johnson, Hannah N., 412 N. Williams Street, Geneseo; $140,000.
Martin, James M. and Brenda L. and Jones, Caroline M., to Jones, Caroline M., Haars, Randy J. and Terry L., 23387 E. 1200 Street, Geneseo; $480,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Apex Construction Consultants, Bettendorf, to Cooley, John W., and Fierror, Rodolfo, East Moline; $25,000.
DeWitte, Chad and Stephanie, Milan, to Moo, Has, Rock Island; 3912 12th St., Rock Island; $87,500.
Gonzalez, Consuelo and Bogar, East Moline, to Garcia Romero, Lorena, Moline; 1820 11th St., Moline; $69,000.
Roessler, Jerrod L., Rock Island, to Hougard, Dennis and Mary, Rock Island; 3744 12th St., Rock Island; $104,900.
Holmer, Matthew C., Bettendorf, to Rogers, Dennis, Moline; 2329 33rd St., Moline; $103,200.
Excelsior Crossings, Hopkins, Minn., to Copeland, Nicolas Charles, East Moline; 438 Ridge Rd., East Moline; $16,500.
Sim, Justine E. and Joshua S., East Moline, to Peal, Daniel G. and Nancy R., and Terry, S. Christine, East Moline; 2632 6th St., East Moline; $95,000.
Huber, Martha L., trust, Kalispell, Mont., to Ethridge, James, Moline; 1607 40th St. Ct., Moline; $230,000.
Ferry, Patricia Florence, Moline, to Pordon, Julie A. and John H. III, Colona; 37th Ave. and Archer Dr., East Moline; $39,480.
Ferry, Patricia Florence, estate, Moline, to Ferry, Jr., Robert L., Moline; 3704 Archer Dr., East Moline; $122,200.
Casselman, Tonya S., Davenport, to Schwartz, Allyson, Rock Island; 2247 32nd St., Rock Island; $95,000.
Schmidt, David, Coal Valley, to Escajeda Ruben, Coal Valley; 133 W. 2nd St., Coal Valley; $125,000.
Johnston, Gary A., Glen Ellyn, Ill., to Catterton, Corey, Port Byron; 404 Berry Ct., Port Byron; $270,000.
Huss, Neil R. and Jacklyn L., Superior, Wis., to Hernandez-DeSilva, Aaron, Moline; 4726 19th Ave., Moline; $138,000.
Woodward, Michael B., Moline, to Susmita Dahal Rental Properties, Moline; 1848 32nd St., Moline; $85,000.
Federal National Mortgage, Dallas, Texas, to Cederoth Properties, Moline; 927 13th Ave., Moline; $44,000.
Barnes, Charlotte, Davenport, to Happy Happy Illinois Homes, Bettendorf; 1061 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $53,000.
Foss, Natalie M., Milan, to Tamayo, Jennifer, Rock Island; 3237 38th Ave., Rock Island; $150,500.
First Financial Group, Bettendorf, to Cumberworth, Brian M., Rock Island; 1503 29 1/2 St., Rock Island; $105,949.
Carpathian Capital Fund I, Minneapolis, Minn., to Sedlock, Jason and Carmen, Colona; 1928 23rd St. A., Moline; $64,000.
Turner, Rebecca S., Buffalo, Iowa, to Michaud, Steven, Moline; 2317 23rd St. A., Moline; $84,900.
Montez, Jessie and Sarah, Carbon Cliff, to Robb, Lani, Silvis; 1006 12th St., Silvis; $105,900.
Goss, Joshua d. and Shannon c., Pekin, Ill., to Guerdet, Colette R., Moline; 4610 8th Ave., Moline; $144,500.
Lewis, Jason L. and Carol A., Coal Valley, to Livengood, Jason E. and Sommer L., Rock Island; 3232 29th Ave. Ct., Rock Island; $255,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Smith, Tyler R., Rock Island; 1006 16th St., Rock Island; $65,000.
DeWitte, Mayla M., West Des Moines, to First Financial Group, Bettendorf; 912 34th Ave., Rock Island; $34,000.
Hiner, Anthony, Muscatine, to Timm, Morgan, Rock Island; 3223 24th Ave., Rock Island; $115,900.
Mellgren, Rosalie J., Aledo, to Lian, Ngun He, Moline; 3172 13th Ave. Ct., Moline; $115,000.
Metz, Matthew K., Moline, to Berhenke, Lacy K., Moline; 1823 31st St., Moline; $100,000.
Guerdet, Colette, Moline, to Ray, Dalton and Rebecca, Milan; 11 Suburban Heights, Milan; $92,000.
Herbst, Todd W. and Cassandra L., trust, Moline, to Whitten, Rosetta G., Moline; 2350 33rd St., Moline; $55,000.
Mazzarollo, Lester N. and Brenda G., Rock Island, to Linton, Gloria E., Rock Island; 2513 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $105,000.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage, Carrollton, Texas, to Norvilla, Caleb A., and Jones, Larry R., Colona; 515 14th Ave., Silvis; $39,900.
Lakeview Loan Servicing, Coral Gables, Fla., to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Oklahoma City, Okla.; 925 45th St., Rock Island; $100.
C&H Property Group, Corvallis, Ore., to Angusich, Joshua, East Moline; 497 44th Ave. Ct., East Moline; $65,900.
Maess, George and Sandra, Milan, to Olver, Terry, Rock Island; 8415 10th St. W., Rock Island; $61,000.
McConnell, Malinda A., Rock Island, to Sturms, Donald E., and Stange, Scott W., Rock Island; 533 30th St., Rock Island; $43,000.
Coutts, Victoria Leonard, Moline, to Mazzarollo, Lester and Brenda, Moline; 2301 3rd St., Moline; $142,500.
Reid, John and Diane, Aurora, Ill., to Reyburn, Andrew N. and Patricia A., Moline; 2710 8th St. Ct., Moline; $389,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to G1 Investments, Beaumont, Texas; 1600 14th St., Rock Island; $98,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to G1 Capital, Beaumont, Texas; 1230-32 19th St. & 1715 13th Ave., Rock Island; $183,000.
Houser, Kellie, Muscatine, to Williams, Shawn, Illinois City; 30802 W. 141st Ave., Illinois City; $170,000.
Stewart, Perry D., Estero, Fla., to Senger, Kelli and Ramsey, Moline; 3330 14th St., Moline; $266,500.
Hodge, Michael J., Davenport, to Stickrod, Stefanie, Rock Island; 625 79th Ave. W., Rock Island; $124,700.
Streeter, Galen, Mishawaka, Ind., to Bruck, Austin, Port Byron; 5910 230th St. N., Port Byron; $280,000.
Carpathian Capital Fund I, Minneapolis, Minn., to First Financial Group, Bettendorf; 3902 4th Ave., Moline; $37,400.
Carpathian Capital Fund I, Minneapolis, Minn., to First Financial Group, Bettendorf; 2840 7th Ave., Rock Island; $42,000.
Logan, Thomas E., Davenport, to Kjera, Rachel, East Moline; 825 20th Ave., East Moline; $252,200.
Lott, Edward W., Rock Island, to Welch, Kevin, Moline; 1922 3rd St., Moline; $26,000.
Chicoa, Anna Cisneros, Moline, to Ramos, Juan M., Rock Island; 606 8th St., Rock Island; $15,000.
Dickey, Donald M. and Rita F., Colona, to Tarbill, David, Silvis; 120 11th St., Silvis; $75,900.
Allen, Carol S., by Brow, Mary Ann, attorney, guardian, Moline, to Bally, Victor J., Moline; 519 27th St., Moline; $32,000.
Daniels, Barbara, estate, Milan, to Traman II, George E., Milan; 308 14th Ave. E, Milan; $18,000.
Carpathian Capital Fund I., Minneapolis, Minn., to First Financial Group, Bettendorf; 1511 25th St., Rock Island; $42,500.
Essono, Euris S., Rock Island, to Rhoden, Elia, Rock Island; 4316 18th Ave., Rock Island; $46,000.
Sikes, Mark A. and Lauren E., Rock Island, to Lowther, Scott E., Rock Island; 4108 27th Ave., Rock Island; $137,000.
Kupresin, Marilyn R., trust, Bettendorf, to McGovern, Alanna K., Moline; 3645 71st St. Ct., Moline; $351,000.
Hernandez, Efren, Silvis, to Canterbury, Megan, Moline; 434 51st St., Moline; $74,900.
Ekblad, Kathleen, executor, Falconer, Evelyn D., estate, Davenport, to Diehl, Kendra L., Milan; 1725 116th Ave., Milan; $72,500.
Whittington Jr., Richard E., Hillsdale, to Woller, Fred, Rock Island; 1329 17th St., Rock Island; $53,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Pestana, Sandro, Aliso Viejo, Calif.; 4210 6th Ave., Rock Island; $92,500.
Mencarow, Inc., Geneseo, to Ceres Farms Cropland Holdings, South Bend, Ind.; 171st Ave. N., Cordova, 158 acre farm; $680,000.
NYMT Loan Trust, Chicago, to Rosas, Freddy, Moline; 1427 24th Ave., Moline; $15,500.
Wise, Andrea J., Manlius, Ill., to Redmon, Jeffrey K. and Laura J., East Moline; 745 21st Ave., East Moline; $144,000.
Betsworth, James D., Geneseo, to Schneider, Duffy L., East Moline; 913 27th Ave. Ct., East Moline; $170,000.
Cordell, Priscilla E., estate, Metamora, Ill., to ACDC Investments, Moline; 5332 30th Ave., Moline; $73,000.
Newpoint Advisors, Moline, to Big River Investments, Silvis; 403 W. 11th Ave., Milan; $145,123.
Future Capital, Davenport, to G1 Capital, Beaumont, Texas; 1228 11th Ave., Moline; $111,000.
Jones, Michelle L., Bettendorf, to Slininger, Daniel Lamar, Milan; 437 4th St. E., Milan; $78,000.
Carpathian Capital Fund I, Minneapolis, Minn., to DDH Holdings, Port Byron; 149 4th St., Silvis; $28,500.
Czupka, Linda, Moline, to Diallo, Mamadou, East Moline; 466 30th Ave., East Moline; $130,000.
Burlingame, Roy, East Moline, to Enright Enterprises, Port Byron; 2034 2nd Ave., Rapids City; $58,500.
Cheek, Ella Mae, by Cate, Matthew J., attorney, Springfield, to Kui, Hung, Moline; 3701 15th Ave., Moline; $79,900.
Sanzy, Moline, to Hamilton, Tedgie, Moline; 3341 3rd St., Moline; $112,500.
Montsam, Bettendorf, to JS Motorcycle, Moline; 1214 17th Ave., Moline; $65,000.
Eagle Property Holdings, Moline, to Welsh, Justin M., Moline; 418 20th Ave., Moline; $100,900.
Vogel, Colten E., Milan, to Majetic, Derek, Denver, Colo.; 2405 47th St., Moline; $66,750.
Henderson, Daniel L., Milan, to RMO Properties, Sherrard; 602 3rd Ave. W., Milan; $60,000.
Hart, Bob C. and Betty A., trust, Moline, to Fennelly, Michael and Rose, Moline; 2824 32nd Ave. Dr., Moline; $194,000.
Pettit, Sharon K., Rock Island, to Guzman, Ezequiel, Rock Island; 2427 8 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $5,000.
Dave Prochaska Construction, Bettendorf, to Mealman, Michael and Amy, Milan; 12609 48th St. Ct., Milan; $343,454.
Smith, Trista J., Colona, to ICC Properties, Rock Island; 2997 3rd St., Moline; $127,000.
B.O.R.G. Properties, Davenport, to Clean Sweep I & I, Lexington, Ky.; 3800 39th Ave., Moline, car wash; $2,890,000.
B.O.R.G. Properties, Davenport, to SCF RC Funding IV, Princeton, N.J.; 3800 38th Ave., Moline, car wash; $2,200,000.
Schild, Stephanie, Punta Gorda, Fla., to Pond, Gary and Deborah, Milan; 4910 107th Ave., Milan; $210,000.
Weber, William, on behalf of Sleyster, Lorriane E., estate, Peoria, to Dennis, Joe E., and Prime, Autumn M., East Moine; 16912 10th Ave., Carbon Cliff; $49,000.
Carpathian Capital Fund I, Minneapolis, to Tha, Eh Tu, Rock Island; 953 34th Ave., Rock Island; $57,900.
Baxter, Cory W. and Lindsey, Estero, Fla., to Hankins, Kaitlin H. and Kyle R.; 926 5th Ave. Dr. W., Andalusia; $164,900.
Finzel, Paul E., Colona, to Selby Enterprises, Moline; 1417 18th Ave., East Moline; $7,000.
Anderson, Mitchel F.; Anderson, Wayne L. and Delores J., trust, Andalusia, to Anderson, Michael E., Milan; 10315 140th St. W., Taylor Ridge; $90,000.
Qualls, Dennis and Linda, Mission, Texas, to Simmons, David and Leslie, East Moline; 3408 12th St., East Moline; $120,000.
Ballard, Stacey L., Orion, to Sandoval, Cruz and Alexis, Rock Island; 4203 24th Ave., Rock Island; $119,500.
Arsenal Properties, Chicago, to McCaulley, Grant, DeWitt; 3717 10th Ave. Ct. and 3910 10th Ave., Moline; $75,000,.
Russell, Michael J. and Jodie L., Geneseo, to Washburn, Cris Allen, Rock Island; 3735 14th St., Rock Island; $233,000.
Kennedy, Patrick, Colona, to Kennedy, Ethan Aaron, Silvis; 145 11th St., Silvis; $85,000.
Ransom, Jon Dean, and Ding, Ying, Murfreesboro, Tenn., to Espinoza, Jaime, Moline; 3046 4th St., Unit 12, Moline; $72,000.
Sletten, Vernon D., East Moline, to DeVore, Doug D., North Liberty; 503 17th St. Ave., East Moline; $38,500.
McDonald, Jan R. and Joe A., trust, Harlingen, Ill., to Jones, Theresa L., and Griffith, Gale R., Rock Island; 3810 35th St., Rock Island; $148,000.
Pareigis living trust, Coal Valley, to Sattizahn, Kathleen L., Coal Valley; 1600 1st Ave., Rapids City, $257,841.
Scolopax, Seattle, Wash., to Bowser, Scott, Moline; 2101 43rd St., Moline; $29,900.
Mill Creek Manor, Fiscella, Ronald, president, Fort Myers, to McCreight, Mark L., Milan; 1506 Jondre Dr., Milan; $27,000.
Johnson, Matthew and Meghan, Rock Island, to 1 Bear Hawk Properties, Rock Island; 1015 40th St., Moline; $50,000.
Gunnink, Russell and Lisa, LeClaire, to Baptiste Twizerumuki, Jean, and Uwimana Muzerwo, Regine, Silvis; 749 26th Ave. Ct., Silvis; $290,000.
Munson, John, Rock Island, to DeWitte, Brandon, Rock Island; 3517 18th Ave., Rock Island; $67,400.
Aubry, Suzanne, Moline, to Gaffney, Kathie, Moline; 2845 18th St. C., Moline; $182,000.
Box, Rachel, Rock Island, to Bayfield Capital Partners, Moline; 1213 14th Ave., Moline; $65,000.
Exchange State Bank, Lanark, Ill., to Strayer, Jim, Moline; 938 19th St., Rock Island; $30,250.
Flag Stick Holdings, Davenport, to Future Capital, Davenport; 1201 Glenhurst Ct., Rock Island; $40,000.
Runge, Bruce A., Preemption, to Future Capital, Davenport; 730 E. 2nd Ave., Milan; $60,000.
ILLOWA Funding, Rock Island, to Salazar Raya, Luis, Rock Island; 3829 28th Ave., Rock Island; $89,900.
Platt, Stephen A., Davenport, to Melnitz, Mitchell, Coal Valley; 137 E. 7th St., Coal Valley; $136,000.
Welch, Ruth Ann, estate, Colona, to Kelly, Kerry, East Moline; 1800 7th St., Unit 5E, East Moline; $48,000.
Trause Simon, Mathew, Rock Island, to Johnapelete, Ndayiragite, Rock Island; 908 15th St., Rock Island; $500.
QCPM, Moline, to Leyva, Jesus, Moline; 2336 5th Ave., Moline; $46,000.
Thies, Angela and Jonathan, Blue Grass, to Tristan, Selica, and Johnson, Dakota, Moline; 4906 48th Ave., Moline; $135,000.
Zimmerman, Judith D., Bettendorf, to Puckett, Vivian E., East Moline; 2108 Woodlawn Ave., East Moline; $139,900.
McMurray, Randall and Debra, Rock Island, to McMurray, Jarrod, Rock Island; 1325 102nd Ave. W., Rock Island; $75,000.
Barker, Gregory, Bettendorf, to Christianson, Jacob and Amber, Coal Valley; 12405 Niabi Zoo Rd., Coal Valley; $178,000.
Robinson, Joshua M. and Shanna H., trust, Moline, to Lee, Corey, Moline; 2481 31st St. Ct., Moline; $113,500.
Williard, Clinton R., and Hamilton, Emily L., Florence, S.C., to Friedrichsen, Peter, Mission Viejo, Calif.; $136,050.
Davis Jr., William and Kelly, Moline, to Maiden, Vanessa, Rock Island; 2104 37th St., Rock Island; $122,000.
Leslein, Tricia J., East Moline, to Frideres, Noel H., Colona; 1536 35th St., Rock Island; $66,000.
Ferguson, Cole R. and Sarah E., Coal Valley, to Bradshaw, Jack Allen, to Sara Kathleen, Moline; 3504 26th Ave., Moline; $215,000.
Catterton, Corey R., Port Byron, to Hamerly, Matthew, Moline; 2310 3rd St., Moline; $115,500.
Ruckey, Tim and Denise, Cleveland, Mo., to Mosely, Dennis, Reynolds; 504 Bush St., Reynolds; $122,000.
Lehmann, Jr., William and Cheryl L., Moline, to Robinson, Joshua M. and Shanna H., Moline; 3505 26th Ave. B., Moline; $286,000.
Ducoing, Beatrice, East Moline, to Mills, David and Angie, Milan; 11026 Ridgewood Rd., Milan; $125,000.
Olson, Kent Cass, trust, Moline, to Ramos, David, Moline; 395 25th St., Moline; $13,000.
Tew, Pernon R. and Joyce, Rock Island, to Glavin, Pamela D., Rock Island; 2941 11th Ave. A., Moline; $38,400.
Paulsen Manor Apartments, Chicago, to Paulsen Holdings, Sherrard; 2424 41st St., Moline, 67 unit apartment building; $3,300,000.
Berger, Marie A., Blue Grass, to Park, Morgan, Rock Island; 1505 40th Ct., Rock Island; $133,000.
Blanc, Gene M., trust,. Sanibel, Fla., to Peterson, Robert, Moline; 1105 34th Ave. Dr., Moline; $825,000.
Blanc, Gene M., trust,. Sanibel, Fla., to Peterson, Robert, Moline; 1004 34th Ave. Dr., Moline, land/lot; $125,000.
Spangler, Robert, Estes Park, Colo., to Clark, Nancy, Moline; 3650 70th St. Ct., Moline; $315,000.
Gentry, Elaine, Silvis, to Bybee, Judith, Moline; 2997 3rd St., Apt. 202, Moline; $135,900.
Dorman, Ruby, trust, Milan, to Devega, Angela, East Moline; 1556 10th Ave., East Moline; $88,000.
Ketner, Bruce A. and Janet K., Silvis, to Ketner, Jeffrey W. and Shelley L., Silvis; 2315 12th St., Silvis; $70,500.
DeMarlie, Jeffry and Pamela, Milan, to Wlaskolich, Barbara A. and Randy B., Milan; 10 acre lot, Milan; $8,325.
Blaser, Joanne F., Bettendorf, to Williams, Dawn C., Rock Island; 2501 26th Ave. Ct. Unit G-1, Rock Island; $44,000.
Mosley, Brent, Coal Valley, to Freeman, Dustin W. and Anna C., Moline; 43rd Ave. and 3rd St., vacant land, East Moline; $15,000.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.