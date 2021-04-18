Real estate transactions for Sunday, April 18, 2021

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Thompson, Rita, to Leander, Aaron Matthew, 71 Sunny Hill Drive, Orion; $154,500.

Smith, Todd M., to Hathaway, Colby and Caitlin, 224 West Street South, Kewanee; $155,000.

Harlacher, Ryan, to Williams, Katherine Rae, 245 N. State Street, Geneseo; $210,000.

Miles, Todd and Denise, to Hancock, Christopher Sean and Jillanne Nicole, 605 Cherry Court, Colona; $190,000.

Christakos, Gregory W. and Susan M., to Malecha, Leasing, Lot 16 of Winter's subdivision of Lots 3 to 8 inclusive, in Block #4 of Sloan's addition to the Town, now city of Kewanee, situated in the county of Henry in the state of Illinois; $40,000.

Chasey, Larry and Sigred, to Gauley, Jeffrey A. and McManus, Sydney D., 1103 10th Avenue, Orion; $219,000.