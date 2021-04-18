Real estate transactions for Sunday, April 18, 2021

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Thompson, Rita, to Leander, Aaron Matthew, 71 Sunny Hill Drive, Orion; $154,500.
Smith, Todd M., to Hathaway, Colby and Caitlin, 224 West Street South, Kewanee; $155,000.
Harlacher, Ryan, to Williams, Katherine Rae, 245 N. State Street, Geneseo; $210,000.
Miles, Todd and Denise, to Hancock, Christopher Sean and Jillanne Nicole, 605 Cherry Court, Colona; $190,000.
Christakos, Gregory W. and Susan M., to Malecha, Leasing, Lot 16 of Winter's subdivision of Lots 3 to 8 inclusive, in Block #4 of Sloan's addition to the Town, now city of Kewanee, situated in the county of Henry in the state of Illinois; $40,000.
Chasey, Larry and Sigred, to Gauley, Jeffrey A. and McManus, Sydney D., 1103 10th Avenue, Orion; $219,000.
Brown, Richard E. and Linda L., to Priest, Austin L. and Kristin M., 128 S. State Street, Geneseo; $273,000.
Jensen, Thomas L., to Bartz, Denny R. and Tamera J., 233 Melrose Drive, Colona; $142,000.
Morey, Patrick J. and Ashley L., to Loehr, Jill M., 530 E. North Street, Geneseo; $141,500.
Welge, Derek T. and Amy D./ Cooper, Amy D., to Zanfes, Bryce D. and Kelcey R., 795 Neptune Street, Geneseo; $205,000.
Seitzinger, Vanece M., to Friedline, Abbey and Adam and Bryant, Gary Scott, 10009 Wolf Road, Geneseo; $176,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
QCA Holdings, Davenport, to Walker, David, Greenacres, Wash.; 1919 31st St., Moline; $82,500.
Johnson, C. Douglas, Naples, Fla., to Dow, Leslie A., East Moline; 16204 Rt. 84 N., East Moline; $443,000.
Hender, Lorraine, Rock Island, to Hender Wallerich, Benjamin A., Rock Island; 2501 28th Ave., Rock Island; $97,500.
Eagle Property Holdings, Moline, to Blue House Properties, Aledo; 4210 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $25,000.
Stockwell, Joel R. and Jessica B., Rock Island, to Sim, Justine, East Moline; 2824 8th St., East Moline; $155,500.
Westbrook, Terry W., trust, Moline, to Robertson, Dan, and Humphrey, Holly, Moline; 2609 31st St., Moline; $200,000.
Benhart, Michael D., Moline, to Brackevelt, Jason, Rock Island; 1253 37th Ave., Rock Island; $296,000.
Van Hook, David Craig, Moline, to Hernandez, Timothy, Bettendorf; 402 27th Ave., Moline; $135,000.
Begyn, Kristina, Milan, to Munoz, Janelle, Milan; 520 9th Ave. W., Milan; $62,000.
Roman, Scott, Rock Island, to Schaeckenbach, Trista, Rock Island; 4600 14th St., Rock Island; $133,000.
Wood, Dwight and Martha, Taylor Ridge, to Paulsgrove III, Lyle James, Andalusia; 13517 139th St. W., Taylor Ridge, land/lot only; $7,500.
Schafer, William, Rock Island, to Schenebricker, Richard, Rock Island; 4017 18th Ave., Rock Island; $30,000.
Dunsmoor, Larry D., estate, Davenport, to Stanley, Stephanie, Davenport; 1036 30th St., Rock Island; $32,500.
Hinman, Nathan M., Albany, to Life and Property Solutions, LeClaire; 128 Butzer St., Hillsdale; $31,276.
Babcock, William J., Bettendorf, to Wood, Nicholas J. and Sarah E., Moline; 2916 36th St., Moline; $75,000.
Black, Patricia A. and Charles F., Hillsdale, to Graham, Michael and Amanda A., Hillsdale; 607 Main St., Hillsdale; $65,836.
Fannie Mae, Dallas, Texas, to Reamy, Jeffrey Lynn, Hampton; 365 23rd St., East Moline; $13,000.
Earl, Kelly, Rock Island, to Paxton, Traci, Rock Island; 3107 20th Ave., Rock Island; $113,500.
JBB Enterprises, Scottsdale, Aziz., to Differenced Living, Rock Island; 309 24th Ave., East Moline; $41,000.
Markward, Brooke E., Moline, to Hintzke, Daniel C., Rock Island; 2323 26th St., Rock Island; $147,400.
Mix, Kimberly M., Erie, to Muller, Merrill G., Las Vegas, Nev.; 79th Ave. W. and 137th St. W., Andalusia, land/lot only; $4,300.e
Flynn, Margaret P., trust, Moline, to Thomsen Farm Enterprise, Camanche; 13400 105th St. W., Taylor Ridge, 163.4 acre farm; $1,516,272.
Moore, Eric D. and Sonya L., Chicago, to Brownfield, Emily, Rock Island; 4710 14th St., Rock Island; $212,000.
Godwin, John A., Milan, to Godwin, John A. Jr., Moline; 1134 39th St., Moline; $64,900.
Nelson, James B. and Donna S., Colona, to Teager, Darla D., Hillsdale; 24800 1st Ave. N., Hillsdale; $105,000.
Quintanilla, Kelsey, Moline, to Taylor, Kyle C., Moline; 3809 5th Ave., Moline; $84,900.
Fisher, Grace E., Moline, to Johnson, Christopher A., Moline; 3322 8th St., Moline; $170,000.
Newsom, Jack L. and Julie A., Milan, to Dehnke, Jason and Jessica, Milan; 1921 127th Ave., Milan; $745,000.
Nash, Deonne K, trust, Port Byron, to Sims, Jeremy T., Port Byron; 20721 41st Ave. Ct. N., Port Byron; $238,000.
Casper, Dorothy E., estate, Andover, to Keegan, Lindsay, East Moline; 4105 9th St., East Moline; $93,500.
Lundeen, Carolyn S., Bettendorf, to Erenberger, Joe and Lydia, Bettendorf; 21119 Barstow Rd., Barstow; $300,000.
Jefferson, Matthew A., Silvis, to Potter, Ryne, Hampton; 313 8th Ave., Hampton; $235,000.
Port, Lucas J. and Shannon L., Geneseo, to Wassenhove, Matthew and Christina, Moline; 5128 21st Ave., Moline; $176,000.
Strader, Bruce, estate, Taylor Ridge, to Reynolds Telephone Company, Reynolds; 211 Main St., Reynolds, warehouse; $60,000.
Egan, John J., Brownsville, Texas, to Longview Real Estate, Rock Island; 2958 13th Ave., Rock Island; $97,000.
Swanson, Barry and Joyce, Port Byron, to Hess, Jake and Shari, Carbon Cliff; 113 1st Ave., Carbon Cliff; $113,934.
Kincaid, Linda and Keith, Colona, to Severtsgaard, Robert and Casey, Moline; 1914 34th St,. Moline; &195,000.
Joens, Todd, Rock Island, to Billups, Frank Jr., Rock Island; 4411 9th St., Rock Island; $90,000.
Widener, Tonya K., Moline, to Declerck, Jon, Aledo; 3112 22nd Ave., Rock Island; $136,000.
Gargano, Marilyn, Silvis, to Future Capital, Davenport; 2752 12th Ave., Moline; $19,000.
Batten, Joe, Davenport, to Allen, Tyler, Moline; 2811 27th St. Ct., Moline; $128,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Gonzalez, Daniel Moreno, Moline; 2752 12th Ave., Moline; $29,000.
Heiar, Daniel M, Andover, to Swanson, Doreen, East Moline; 927 34th Ave., East Moline; $103,000.
Kerres, August and Mary, Taylor Ridge, to McManus, Christopher and Karen, Taylor Ridge; 13606 134th Ave. W., Taylor Ridge, land/lot only; $20,000.
Rule, Ronald K., estate, Renton, Wash., to Day, Tricia J., Rock Island; 1609 37th St., Rock Island; $53,144.
Von Arx, Michael, St. Petersburg, Fla., to Marquez Acquisitions, East Moline; 722 17th Ave., East Moline; $48,000.
Neppl, Jeffrey J., and Kerr, Stefanie E., Colorado Springs, Colo., to Almanza, Jose, Rock Island; 18 Brittany Lane, Rock Island; $142,000.
DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Twisted Madrone Iowa, Grass Valley, Calif.; 619-621 23rd St., Rock Island; $82,290.
Keppy, Dale, Coal Valley, to Lohman, Brett M., and Mangan-Lohman, Harlene R., trust, Silvis; 601 W. 6th St. Ct., Coal Valley; $129,000.
Selby Enterprises, Davenport, to Burrage, Melissa, Davenport; 2828 5 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $45,000.
Hemingway, Jarred J., trust, Springfield, Ill., to Schultz, Robert, Moline; 1509 N. Shore Dr., Moline; $67,000.
Durbin, Thomas M., Orion, to Sullivan, Stephen and Rose, East Moline; 3022 16th St. Ct., East Moline; $210,000.
Wreath, William Wayne, estate, Moline, to McRell, Marvin and Ardda Fae, LeClaire; farm, Rock Island County, Canoe Creek Township; $378,040.
Pfau, Marvin, East Moline, to Romero, Giovanni, East Moline; 468 29th Ave., East Moline; $132,500.
21st Mortgage Corporation, Knoxville, Tenn., to Ellis Renovations, Silvis; 2415 45st St., Moline; $67,501.
Appelquist, Lois, estate, Winter Garden, Fla., to Strupp, Alex, Rock Island; 1316 36th St., Rock Island; $143,500.
OHP 5, Davenport, to Rottman, Julie and Andy, Rock Island; 804 18th Ave., Rock Island; $44,900.
Rottman, Julie and Andy, Grand Mound, Iowa, to Hayes, Mary, Rock Island; 804 18th Ave., Rock Island; $70,900.
Fulkerson, John T. and Jaianne, Moline, to Dumond, Jan, Coal Valley; 2422 1st St., Coal Valley; $87,000.
Schauenberg, Stephen B., LeClaire, to Hancock, Michael and Jolene, Hampton; 212 1st Ave., Hampton; $235,000.
Carter, Kataivreonna M., East Moline, to SBD Property Acquisitions, Blue Springs, Md.; 220 30th Ave., East Moline; $45,000.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage, Carrollton, Texas, to Noel, Diane M., Port Byron; 305 North High St., Port Byron; $12,000.
Rock Island Development Group, Milan, to Short, David and Lisa, Milan; Lot 71 Holly Hill Estates, Milan; $17,000.