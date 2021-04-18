 Skip to main content
Real estate transactions for Sunday, April 18, 2021
Real estate transactions for Sunday, April 18, 2021

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Thompson, Rita, to Leander, Aaron Matthew, 71 Sunny Hill Drive, Orion; $154,500.

Smith, Todd M., to Hathaway, Colby and Caitlin, 224 West Street South, Kewanee; $155,000.

Harlacher, Ryan, to Williams, Katherine Rae, 245 N. State Street, Geneseo; $210,000.

Miles, Todd and Denise, to Hancock, Christopher Sean and Jillanne Nicole, 605 Cherry Court, Colona; $190,000.

Christakos, Gregory W. and Susan M., to Malecha, Leasing, Lot 16 of Winter's subdivision of Lots 3 to 8 inclusive, in Block #4 of Sloan's addition to the Town, now city of Kewanee, situated in the county of Henry in the state of Illinois; $40,000.

Chasey, Larry and Sigred, to Gauley, Jeffrey A. and McManus, Sydney D., 1103 10th Avenue, Orion; $219,000.

Brown, Richard E. and Linda L., to Priest, Austin L. and Kristin M., 128 S. State Street, Geneseo; $273,000.

Jensen, Thomas L., to Bartz, Denny R. and Tamera J., 233 Melrose Drive, Colona; $142,000.

Morey, Patrick J. and Ashley L., to Loehr, Jill M., 530 E. North Street, Geneseo; $141,500.

Welge, Derek T. and Amy D./ Cooper, Amy D., to Zanfes, Bryce D. and Kelcey R., 795 Neptune Street, Geneseo; $205,000.

Seitzinger, Vanece M., to Friedline, Abbey and Adam and Bryant, Gary Scott, 10009 Wolf Road, Geneseo; $176,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

QCA Holdings, Davenport, to Walker, David, Greenacres, Wash.; 1919 31st St., Moline; $82,500.

Johnson, C. Douglas, Naples, Fla., to Dow, Leslie A., East Moline; 16204 Rt. 84 N., East Moline; $443,000.

Hender, Lorraine, Rock Island, to Hender Wallerich, Benjamin A., Rock Island; 2501 28th Ave., Rock Island; $97,500.

Eagle Property Holdings, Moline, to Blue House Properties, Aledo; 4210 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $25,000.

Stockwell, Joel R. and Jessica B., Rock Island, to Sim, Justine, East Moline; 2824 8th St., East Moline; $155,500.

Westbrook, Terry W., trust, Moline, to Robertson, Dan, and Humphrey, Holly, Moline; 2609 31st St., Moline; $200,000.

Benhart, Michael D., Moline, to Brackevelt, Jason, Rock Island; 1253 37th Ave., Rock Island; $296,000.

Van Hook, David Craig, Moline, to Hernandez, Timothy, Bettendorf; 402 27th Ave., Moline; $135,000.

Begyn, Kristina, Milan, to Munoz, Janelle, Milan; 520 9th Ave. W., Milan; $62,000.

Roman, Scott, Rock Island, to Schaeckenbach, Trista, Rock Island; 4600 14th St., Rock Island; $133,000.

Wood, Dwight and Martha, Taylor Ridge, to Paulsgrove III, Lyle James, Andalusia; 13517 139th St. W., Taylor Ridge, land/lot only; $7,500.

Schafer, William, Rock Island, to Schenebricker, Richard, Rock Island; 4017 18th Ave., Rock Island; $30,000.

Dunsmoor, Larry D., estate, Davenport, to Stanley, Stephanie, Davenport; 1036 30th St., Rock Island; $32,500.

Hinman, Nathan M., Albany, to Life and Property Solutions, LeClaire; 128 Butzer St., Hillsdale; $31,276.

Babcock, William J., Bettendorf, to Wood, Nicholas J. and Sarah E., Moline; 2916 36th St., Moline; $75,000.

Black, Patricia A. and Charles F., Hillsdale, to Graham, Michael and Amanda A., Hillsdale; 607 Main St., Hillsdale; $65,836.

Fannie Mae, Dallas, Texas, to Reamy, Jeffrey Lynn, Hampton; 365 23rd St., East Moline; $13,000.

Earl, Kelly, Rock Island, to Paxton, Traci, Rock Island; 3107 20th Ave., Rock Island; $113,500.

JBB Enterprises, Scottsdale, Aziz., to Differenced Living, Rock Island; 309 24th Ave., East Moline; $41,000.

Markward, Brooke E., Moline, to Hintzke, Daniel C., Rock Island; 2323 26th St., Rock Island; $147,400.

Mix, Kimberly M., Erie, to Muller, Merrill G., Las Vegas, Nev.; 79th Ave. W. and 137th St. W., Andalusia, land/lot only; $4,300.e

Flynn, Margaret P., trust, Moline, to Thomsen Farm Enterprise, Camanche; 13400 105th St. W., Taylor Ridge, 163.4 acre farm; $1,516,272.

Moore, Eric D. and Sonya L., Chicago, to Brownfield, Emily, Rock Island; 4710 14th St., Rock Island; $212,000.

Godwin, John A., Milan, to Godwin, John A. Jr., Moline; 1134 39th St., Moline; $64,900.

Nelson, James B. and Donna S., Colona, to Teager, Darla D., Hillsdale; 24800 1st Ave. N., Hillsdale; $105,000.

Quintanilla, Kelsey, Moline, to Taylor, Kyle C., Moline; 3809 5th Ave., Moline; $84,900.

Fisher, Grace E., Moline, to Johnson, Christopher A., Moline; 3322 8th St., Moline; $170,000.

Newsom, Jack L. and Julie A., Milan, to Dehnke, Jason and Jessica, Milan; 1921 127th Ave., Milan; $745,000.

Nash, Deonne K, trust, Port Byron, to Sims, Jeremy T., Port Byron; 20721 41st Ave. Ct. N., Port Byron; $238,000.

Casper, Dorothy E., estate, Andover, to Keegan, Lindsay, East Moline; 4105 9th St., East Moline; $93,500.

Lundeen, Carolyn S., Bettendorf, to Erenberger, Joe and Lydia, Bettendorf; 21119 Barstow Rd., Barstow; $300,000.

Jefferson, Matthew A., Silvis, to Potter, Ryne, Hampton; 313 8th Ave., Hampton; $235,000.

Port, Lucas J. and Shannon L., Geneseo, to Wassenhove, Matthew and Christina, Moline; 5128 21st Ave., Moline; $176,000.

Strader, Bruce, estate, Taylor Ridge, to Reynolds Telephone Company, Reynolds; 211 Main St., Reynolds, warehouse; $60,000.

Egan, John J., Brownsville, Texas, to Longview Real Estate, Rock Island; 2958 13th Ave., Rock Island; $97,000.

Swanson, Barry and Joyce, Port Byron, to Hess, Jake and Shari, Carbon Cliff; 113 1st Ave., Carbon Cliff; $113,934.

Kincaid, Linda and Keith, Colona, to Severtsgaard, Robert and Casey, Moline; 1914 34th St,. Moline; &195,000.

Joens, Todd, Rock Island, to Billups, Frank Jr., Rock Island; 4411 9th St., Rock Island; $90,000.

Widener, Tonya K., Moline, to Declerck, Jon, Aledo; 3112 22nd Ave., Rock Island; $136,000.

Gargano, Marilyn, Silvis, to Future Capital, Davenport; 2752 12th Ave., Moline; $19,000.

Batten, Joe, Davenport, to Allen, Tyler, Moline; 2811 27th St. Ct., Moline; $128,000.

Future Capital, Davenport, to Gonzalez, Daniel Moreno, Moline; 2752 12th Ave., Moline; $29,000.

Heiar, Daniel M, Andover, to Swanson, Doreen, East Moline; 927 34th Ave., East Moline; $103,000.

Kerres, August and Mary, Taylor Ridge, to McManus, Christopher and Karen, Taylor Ridge; 13606 134th Ave. W., Taylor Ridge, land/lot only; $20,000.

Rule, Ronald K., estate, Renton, Wash., to Day, Tricia J., Rock Island; 1609 37th St., Rock Island; $53,144.

Von Arx, Michael, St. Petersburg, Fla., to Marquez Acquisitions, East Moline; 722 17th Ave., East Moline; $48,000.

Neppl, Jeffrey J., and Kerr, Stefanie E., Colorado Springs, Colo., to Almanza, Jose, Rock Island; 18 Brittany Lane, Rock Island; $142,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Twisted Madrone Iowa, Grass Valley, Calif.; 619-621 23rd St., Rock Island; $82,290.

Keppy, Dale, Coal Valley, to Lohman, Brett M., and Mangan-Lohman, Harlene R., trust, Silvis; 601 W. 6th St. Ct., Coal Valley; $129,000.

Selby Enterprises, Davenport, to Burrage, Melissa, Davenport; 2828 5 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $45,000.

Hemingway, Jarred J., trust, Springfield, Ill., to Schultz, Robert, Moline; 1509 N. Shore Dr., Moline; $67,000.

Durbin, Thomas M., Orion, to Sullivan, Stephen and Rose, East Moline; 3022 16th St. Ct., East Moline; $210,000.

Wreath, William Wayne, estate, Moline, to McRell, Marvin and Ardda Fae, LeClaire; farm, Rock Island County, Canoe Creek Township; $378,040.

Pfau, Marvin, East Moline, to Romero, Giovanni, East Moline; 468 29th Ave., East Moline; $132,500.

21st Mortgage Corporation, Knoxville, Tenn., to Ellis Renovations, Silvis; 2415 45st St., Moline; $67,501.

Appelquist, Lois, estate, Winter Garden, Fla., to Strupp, Alex, Rock Island; 1316 36th St., Rock Island; $143,500.

OHP 5, Davenport, to Rottman, Julie and Andy, Rock Island; 804 18th Ave., Rock Island; $44,900.

Rottman, Julie and Andy, Grand Mound, Iowa, to Hayes, Mary, Rock Island; 804 18th Ave., Rock Island; $70,900.

Fulkerson, John T. and Jaianne, Moline, to Dumond, Jan, Coal Valley; 2422 1st St., Coal Valley; $87,000.

Schauenberg, Stephen B., LeClaire, to Hancock, Michael and Jolene, Hampton; 212 1st Ave., Hampton; $235,000.

Carter, Kataivreonna M., East Moline, to SBD Property Acquisitions, Blue Springs, Md.; 220 30th Ave., East Moline; $45,000.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage, Carrollton, Texas, to Noel, Diane M., Port Byron; 305 North High St., Port Byron; $12,000.

Rock Island Development Group, Milan, to Short, David and Lisa, Milan; Lot 71 Holly Hill Estates, Milan; $17,000.

