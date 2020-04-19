Real estate transactions for Sunday, April 19, 2020

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Martin, James M. and Brenda L. and Jones, Caroline M. to Haars, Kolby J., the south one-half of southeast quarter of Section 1 in Township 17N, Range 2E of the 4th Principal Meridian, situated in the County of Henry and State of Illinois; $480,000.
Goetz, Joel R. and Susan S. to Haars, Randy J. and Terry L., 8631 U.S. Hwy. 6, Geneseo; $200,000.
Haars, Randy J. and Terry L. to Haars, Kolby J., farmland, a tract of land located in a part of the northeast quarter of Section 21, Township 17 N., Range 2E of the 4th Principal Meridian, Henry County, Illinois; $173,500.
Peach, John C. and Sandra L. to Sisco, Frank, 809 David Street, Kewanee; $140,000.
Shrum, Robert G. and Rachel J. to Heene, Joseph A. and Jessica, 338 Willard Street, Kewanee; $59,500.
Edmund, Diane L. to Edmund, Thomas L. and Edmund, Carolyn M. Revocable Trust, vacant farmland at the west one-half of the southwest quarter of Section 16 in Township 14 N, Range 1E of the 4th Principal Meridian situated in the county of Henry and State of Illinois; $66,500.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
McDonald, Jan R. and Joe A., trust, Harlingen, Ill., to Jones, Theresa L., and Griffith, Gale R., Rock Island; 3810 35th St., Rock Island; $148,000.
Pareigis living trust, Coal Valley, to Sattizahn, Kathleen L., Coal Valley; 1600 1st Ave., Rapids City, $257,841.
Scolopax, Seattle, Wash., to Bowser, Scott, Moline; 2101 43rd St., Moline; $29,900.
Mill Creek Manor, Fiscella, Ronald, president, Fort Myers, to McCreight, Mark L., Milan; 1506 Jondre Dr., Milan; $27,000.
Johnson, Matthew and Meghan, Rock Island, to 1 Bear Hawk Properties, Rock Island; 1015 40th St., Moline; $50,000.
Gunnink, Russell and Lisa, LeClaire, to Baptiste Twizerumuki, Jean, and Uwimana Muzerwo, Regine, Silvis; 749 26th Ave. Ct., Silvis; $290,000.
Munson, John, Rock Island, to DeWitte, Brandon, Rock Island; 3517 18th Ave., Rock Island; $67,400.
Aubry, Suzanne, Moline, to Gaffney, Kathie, Moline; 2845 18th St. C., Moline; $182,000.
Box, Rachel, Rock Island, to Bayfield Capital Partners, Moline; 1213 14th Ave., Moline; $65,000.
Exchange State Bank, Lanark, Ill., to Strayer, Jim, Moline; 938 19th St., Rock Island; $30,250.
Flag Stick Holdings, Davenport, to Future Capital, Davenport; 1201 Glenhurst Ct., Rock Island; $40,000.
Runge, Bruce A., Preemption, to Future Capital, Davenport; 730 E. 2nd Ave., Milan; $60,000.
ILLOWA Funding, Rock Island, to Salazar Raya, Luis, Rock Island; 3829 28th Ave., Rock Island; $89,900.
Platt, Stephen A., Davenport, to Melnitz, Mitchell, Coal Valley; 137 E. 7th St., Coal Valley; $136,000.
Welch, Ruth Ann, estate, Colona, to Kelly, Kerry, East Moline; 1800 7th St., Unit 5E, East Moline; $48,000.
Trause Simon, Mathew, Rock Island, to Johnapelete, Ndayiragite, Rock Island; 908 15th St., Rock Island; $500.
QCPM, Moline, to Leyva, Jesus, Moline; 2336 5th Ave., Moline; $46,000.
Thies, Angela and Jonathan, Blue Grass, to Tristan, Selica, and Johnson, Dakota, Moline; 4906 48th Ave., Moline; $135,000.
Zimmerman, Judith D., Bettendorf, to Puckett, Vivian E., East Moline; 2108 Woodlawn Ave., East Moline; $139,900.
McMurray, Randall and Debra, Rock Island, to McMurray, Jarrod, Rock Island; 1325 102nd Ave. W., Rock Island; $75,000.
Barker, Gregory, Bettendorf, to Christianson, Jacob and Amber, Coal Valley; 12405 Niabi Zoo Rd., Coal Valley; $178,000.
Robinson, Joshua M. and Shanna H., trust, Moline, to Lee, Corey, Moline; 2481 31st St. Ct., Moline; $113,500.
Williard, Clinton R., and Hamilton, Emily L., Florence, S.C., to Friedrichsen, Peter, Mission Viejo, Calif.; $136,050.
Davis Jr., William and Kelly, Moline, to Maiden, Vanessa, Rock Island; 2104 37th St., Rock Island; $122,000.
Leslein, Tricia J., East Moline, to Frideres, Noel H., Colona; 1536 35th St., Rock Island; $66,000.
Ferguson, Cole R. and Sarah E., Coal Valley, to Bradshaw, Jack Allen, to Sara Kathleen, Moline; 3504 26th Ave., Moline; $215,000.
Catterton, Corey R., Port Byron, to Hamerly, Matthew, Moline; 2310 3rd St., Moline; $115,500.
Ruckey, Tim and Denise, Cleveland, Mo., to Mosely, Dennis, Reynolds; 504 Bush St., Reynolds; $122,000.
Lehmann, Jr., William and Cheryl L., Moline, to Robinson, Joshua M. and Shanna H., Moline; 3505 26th Ave. B., Moline; $286,000.
Ducoing, Beatrice, East Moline, to Mills, David and Angie, Milan; 11026 Ridgewood Rd., Milan; $125,000.
Olson, Kent Cass, trust, Moline, to Ramos, David, Moline; 395 25th St., Moline; $13,000.
Tew, Pernon R. and Joyce, Rock Island, to Glavin, Pamela D., Rock Island; 2941 11th Ave. A., Moline; $38,400.
Paulsen Manor Apartments, Chicago, to Paulsen Holdings, Sherrard; 2424 41st St., Moline, 67 unit apartment building; $3,300,000.
Berger, Marie A., Blue Grass, to Park, Morgan, Rock Island; 1505 40th Ct., Rock Island; $133,000.
Blanc, Gene M., trust,. Sanibel, Fla., to Peterson, Robert, Moline; 1105 34th Ave. Dr., Moline; $825,000.
Blanc, Gene M., trust,. Sanibel, Fla., to Peterson, Robert, Moline; 1004 34th Ave. Dr., Moline, land/lot; $125,000.
Spangler, Robert, Estes Park, Colo., to Clark, Nancy, Moline; 3650 70th St. Ct., Moline; $315,000.
Gentry, Elaine, Silvis, to Bybee, Judith, Moline; 2997 3rd St., Apt. 202, Moline; $135,900.
Dorman, Ruby, trust, Milan, to Devega, Angela, East Moline; 1556 10th Ave., East Moline; $88,000.
Ketner, Bruce A. and Janet K., Silvis, to Ketner, Jeffrey W. and Shelley L., Silvis; 2315 12th St., Silvis; $70,500.
DeMarlie, Jeffry and Pamela, Milan, to Wlaskolich, Barbara A. and Randy B., Milan; 10 acre lot, Milan; $8,325.
Blaser, Joanne F., Bettendorf, to Williams, Dawn C., Rock Island; 2501 26th Ave. Ct. Unit G-1, Rock Island; $44,000.
Mosley, Brent, Coal Valley, to Freeman, Dustin W. and Anna C., Moline; 43rd Ave. and 3rd St., vacant land, East Moline; $15,000.
Trujillo, Hortencia and Guillermo, Davenport, to Future Capital, Davenport; 1206 14th St., Rock Island; $25,000.
Raya, Guillermo, Moline, to Raya, Antonio, and Villagomez, Rosa Cruz, Moline; 1036 29th St., Moline; $65,000.
Zude, Daniel R., East Moline, to Rinaldi, Gayle, East Moline; 1800 7th St., Unit 12D, East Moline; $112,000.
Lancaster, Diane L., Marseilles, Ill., to Taylor, Alexis, and Curley, Jerid, Milan; 407 14th Ave W., Milan; $120,000.
Selby, Blake, Moline, to Frirleres, Noel, Colona; 910 14 1/2 St., Rock Island; $57,000.
L & L Floor Covering, Rock Island, to DBL Properties, Sherrard; 4200 11th St., Rock Island; $379,692.
Perkins, Andrea L., and Whitmarsh, Rhonda J., East Moline, to Watters, Jasmine M., and Folk, Jeremy, East Moline; 18015 Rt. 5 & 92, East Moline; $75,000.
Newlon, Ricky D., trust, East Moline, to Perkins, Andrea L., and Witmarsh, Rhonda J., East Moline; 4002 5th Ave., East Moline; $51,500.
Federal National Mortgage, Dallas, Texas, to Fues, Gary, Taylor Ridge; 326 W. 4th St. W., Milan; $23,000.
Bowman, Timothy J. and Cathy I., East Moline, to Breitbach, Ryan J. and Michelle E., Moline; 5327 36th Ave. Ct., Moline; $256,000.
Langan, Pat and Marie, Silvis, to Torres, Ofelia, Moline; 530 27th Ave., Moline; $101,000.
Helm, Robert A., Milan, to Rasheed, Amir, Rock Island; 1620 14 1/2 St., Rock Island; $20,000.
Harrison, Carla A., estate, Lyndon, Ill., to Causevic, Abdulah and Tahira, Moline; 2309 47th St., Moline; $69,000
Ruplinger, Daniel G., Coal Valley, to Runge, Robert C., Milan; 13114 Highway 67, Milan; $123,500.
Ris Jr., Robert A., and Villanueva, Bethzaida, Coal Valley, to Selby, Enterprises, Moline; 2402 1st St., Coal Valley; $6,567.
Lange, Brenda, Port Byron, to Swift, Mark A., Albany; 401 Walnut St., Port Byron; $72,150.
Sauk Valley Bank & Trust, Sterling, to Voyage Real Estate, Davenport; 3307 15th St. A., Moline; $75,000.
Legler, David W., Rapids City, to Ebenroth, Andrea, Rapids City; 326 13th St., Rapids City; $159,900.
Stoermer, William, LeClaire, to Knobloch, Michael, Port Byron; 1311 Hunter Dr., Port Byron; $335,000.
Kivisto, Sarah R., Princeton, to Rocha, David A., Moline; 1632 25th Ave., Moline; $99,000.
Santillan, Francisco, Rock Island, to Ruiz-Roya, Valentin, Rock Island; 2736 5 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $46,500.
QC Homes Finders, Pleasant Valley, to Woller, Fred, Rock Island; 715 11th St. A., Moline; $88,000.
Ezeuqwu, Chioma, Geneseo, to Speidel, Jacob M., Rock Island; 1228 21st Ave., Rock Island; $111,000.
Collins III, Alvin J. Stockton, Iowa, to Johnson, Nicholas R., Andalusia; 225 E. 3rd Ave., Andalusia; $80,000.
Hoskins, Kathryn A., and Springer, Megan M., Denver, Colo., to Alatorre, Melinda M., Silvis; 1420 11th St., Silvis; $183,000.
We Buy Houses, LeClaire, to Wolsyn 12, Orem, Utah; 4527 11th St. Ct., East Moline; $87,000.
Bell, Vena, estate, Bettendorf, to Future Capital, Davenport; 230 34th Ave., East Moline; $30,000.
Great River Property Development, East Moline, to Bend Development Land Company Phase II, East Moline; 1100 3rd St., East Moline, land/lot size 3,450,023 sq. feet; $750,000.
Great River Property Development, East Moline, to Bend Development Land Company Phase I, East Moline; 1100 3rd St., East Moline, land/lot size 152.783 sq. foot; $750,000.
Aunan, Brock, Davenport, to Brown, Andrew, and Churchill, Julia, Rock Island; 2706 32nd Ave. Ct., Rock Island; $167,000.
Cervantes, Richard J., Moline, to Herrmann Hagerty, Karen, Rock Island; 1001 45th St., Rock Island; $89,000.
Passini, Daniel J., Davenport, to Seibert, Richard D. and Janice M., Moline; 4708 11th Ave. C., Moline; $169,000.
Vannatta, Carol, Sun City, Ariz., to Savage, Marcia, Moline; 5226 11th Ave., Moline; $115,000.
Hyett, Dorothy, Aledo, to Hays, Jill, Rock Island; 2503 29th Ave., Rock Island; $127,500.
Wells Fargo Bank, Frederic, Md., to Van Hook, David Craig, Moline; 402 27th Ave., Moline; $72,070.
Causevic, Abdulah and Tahira, Moline, to Marrs, Theron, Moline; 2359 48th St., Moine, $88,500.
Day, Jeannine C., Moline, to Pauwels, Christopher, Moline; 310 30th Ave. Ct. #7, Moline; $50,000.
Cheek, Kayla D., Moline, to Pruett, Timothy G., East Moline; 2502 7 1/2 St., East Moline; $122,000.
Lee, Jennette N., Cordova, to Adams, Ronald, East Moline; 1703 9th Ave., Rapids City; $109,900.
Manary, Moline, to Bethany Enterprises, Bettendorf; 1300 41st St., Moline; $400,000.
Deibert, Rose, Rock Island, to Fitzpatrick, Jack, Rock Island; 1337 21st Ave. 10B, Rock Island; $92,500.
Fritz, Josh, Navarre, Fla., to Brindza, Laszlo, Rock Island; 4066 25th Ave., Rock Island; $112,500.
The Family Credit Union, Davenport, to Find A Place Now, Colona; 243 Orchard Ct., Carbon Cliff; $63,500.
Dailey, Charles and Alice, Moline, to Ochab, Robert and Lisa, Moline; 3420 N. Shore Dr., Moline; $135,000.
Gay, Marcus, Rock Island, to Quiet Capital, Davenport; 3920 6th St., Rock Island; $20,000.
Bogen, Brent and Cory, Moline, to Bell, Andrew, and Young, Jacklyn, Rock Island; 1836 36th St., Rock Island; $152,000.
Polit Jr., Carolos B., Coal Valley, to Metz, Matthew K., and Parker, Sara C., Moline; 3206 35th Ave., Moline; $177,000.
Hammer, William R. and Karlotta E., Minnetrista, Minn., to Petrov, John N., Rock Island; 2201 24 1/2 St., Rock Island; $146,000.
Ayers, Ronald, Lynn Center, to Bennett, Hawk, East Moline; 4319 10th St., East Moline; $97,500.
Earp, Brian, Muscatine, to Hawkins, Rodney, Milan; 3009 3rd St. W., Milan; $89,000.
Reynolds, Russell E. and Patricia A., trust, Moline, to Seamus49, Moline; 2428 45th St., Moline; $145,000.
Chenoweth, Rondell L. and Denise K., Port Byron, to Huff, Drew, Bettendorf; 5.46 acres farm, Rock Island County; $135,000.
Kizer, Jacqueline, estate, Moline, to Kizer, Robin, Moline; 1147 24th St., Moline; $55,000.
Walkowicz, Christine J., estate Bettendorf, to Miller, Jason A., East Moline; 1208 47th Ave. Ct., East Moline; $135,000.
Roberts, Russell L., Bettendorf, to Guedje, Kossi, Moline; 3621 14th Ave., Moline; $92,000.
Freeze, Reginald M., Galesburg, to Bogen, Brent D. and Cory L., Moline; 7707 37th Ave., Moline; $250,000.
Lohman, Mary Louise, East Moline, to Cruz, Rebecca and Lorena, East Moline; 1316 32nd Ave. Ct., East Moline; $88,000.
Wright, Gary A. and Karen J., East Moline, to Lawrence, Annette L., Hampton; 906 5th St. A., Hampton; $145,000.
Dechert, Susan, Davenport, to Mohammed, Sarfraz, Rock Island; 3822 45th St. Ct. Rock Island; $244,900.
Haney, Cathy and Richard, Oscala, Fla., to Coen Jr., David and Carol, Rock Island; 1850 41st St., Rock Island; $147,465.
Knittle, Marilyn F., Moline, to Jensen, Patrick, and Cox, Debra, Moline; 3566 56th St. Pl., Moline; $132,000.
Ford, Robert J. and Virginia L., trust, Davenport, to Brinkman, Scot E. and Kelly S., Moline; 3420 28th Ave. Ct., Moline; $221,500.
Allen, Brian, and Hepner, Sarah, Orion, to Waligorski, Shawn, Moline; 2808 17th St. Pl., Moline; $136,500.
Novak, Virginia V., estate, Highland Park, Ill., to Blue House Properties, Aledo; 512 2nd Ave. W., Andalusia; $28,000.
Weed, Mildred L., Milan, to Brandt, Justin L., Milan; 2810 W. 7th St. Ct., Milan; $55,000.
B.M. Bagby, East Moline, to McGehee, James Alex, Silvis; 705 - 738 6th Ave. Ct., Moline; Five multi-unit 2 story townhouse buildings; $1,920,000.
Martin, Richard and Sharon, Palmyra, Wis., to Giese, Nathan Wayne, Rock Island; 1314 44th St., Rock Island; $125,000.
Logan, Timothy E. and Theresa J., East Moline, to Dobbelare, William D., Moline; 2444 31st St., Moline; $140,500.
Nichols, Carol A., trust, Plano, Texas, to Schroeder, Jessica and Jason, Coal Valley; 9804 Rte 150, Coal Valley; $140,250.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Ismail, Ramy, Tampa, Fla.; 201 16th Ave., Moline; $100,000.
First Financial Group, Bettendorf, to McGee Sr., Kevin, Davenport; 801 4th Ave., Rock Island; $28,570.
McGee Sr., Kevin, Davenport, to Quiet Capital, Davenport; 801 4th Ave., Rock Island; $33,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Sky High Capital, Closter, N.J.; 2015 38th St., Rock Island; $79,000.
Seeburger, Irmgard H., estate, heirs and legatees, Rock Island, to Eastman, Blake and Alyssa, Coal Valley; 9407 Rt. 150, Coal Valley; $90,000.
Miroballi, Francis M., Clearwater Beach, Fla., to Miroballi, Frank, Woodstock, Va.; 4026 - 4028 32nd Ave., Moline; $155,000.
Christal, Audra, Messa, Ariz., to Hofmann, Chad Lee and Monica L., Andalusia; 8020 126th St. W., Andalusia; $305,000.
Ro, Kaw, and Paw, Htoo Mu, Rock Island, to Bi, Pah, Rock Island; 629 24th Ave., Rock Island; $55,000.
Tullberg, Allen and Marjorie, Davenport, to Future Capital, Davenport; 5408 3rd Ave., Moline; $22,460.
Ruyack, Benjamin and Hannah, Alcoa, Tenn., to Erickson, Matthew and Julie, Moline; 2728 13th Ave., Moline; $131,000.
Smith, Travis J. and Christina R., Port Byron, to Tessendorf, Michael, Rapids City; 242 12th St., Rapids City; $167,000.
Lemonade Properties & Design, Bettendorf, to Boo, Liberty, Iowa; 121 E. 2nd St. E., Andalusia; $230,000.
Rhoades, Andrew and Collette, Moline, to Goodwin, Natasha, Moline; 5232 11th Ave. A., Moline; $170,000.
Martinez, Maria Lux, Moline, to City of Moline, Moline; 520 21st St., Moline; $100,000.
May, Patricia A., Silvis, to Dempsey Tamyra, Rock Island; 1634 18th Ave. #1, Rock Island; $28,000.
Witt, Jeff, Plainfield, Ill., to Norris, Sindy, Coal Valley; 123 E. 7th St., Coal Valley; $117,500.
Erickson, Sharon, Roswell, N.M., to JEDC, Rock Island; 3315 S. Shore Dr., Moline; $60,000.
Lance II, Richard S., Moline, to Wynn, Kyle J. and Erin J., Reynolds; 101st St. Ct. W., vacant lot, Taylor Ridge; $41,850.
Anders, Boyd C., estate, Colona, to Prodino Real Estate, Bettendorf; 1613 9th St., Moline; $70,000.
Winkel, Kevin R. and Carrie A., Silvis, to Smith, Travis, Port Byron; 27417 122nd Ave. N., Port Byron; $210,000.
