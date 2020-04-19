Real estate transactions for Sunday, April 19, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Martin, James M. and Brenda L. and Jones, Caroline M. to Haars, Kolby J., the south one-half of southeast quarter of Section 1 in Township 17N, Range 2E of the 4th Principal Meridian, situated in the County of Henry and State of Illinois; $480,000.

Goetz, Joel R. and Susan S. to Haars, Randy J. and Terry L., 8631 U.S. Hwy. 6, Geneseo; $200,000.

Haars, Randy J. and Terry L. to Haars, Kolby J., farmland, a tract of land located in a part of the northeast quarter of Section 21, Township 17 N., Range 2E of the 4th Principal Meridian, Henry County, Illinois; $173,500.

Peach, John C. and Sandra L. to Sisco, Frank, 809 David Street, Kewanee; $140,000.

Shrum, Robert G. and Rachel J. to Heene, Joseph A. and Jessica, 338 Willard Street, Kewanee; $59,500.