Real estate transactions for Sunday, April 26, 2020

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Budde, James J. and Kim M., to Gluck, Mario and Jennifer, 515 N. Russell Ave., Geneseo; $98,000.
Carlson, James and Lanette, to Herd, Kenneth, 1208 10th St., Orion; $122,500.
Pender, Brenda, to Karenke, Gary L., Carole L., Chad A., 5054 W. Washington St., Colona; $31,000.
Gleason, Rose Marie, to Passini, Linda, 711 Dragonfly Lane, Geneseo; $202,500.
Rumbold, Timothy, to AICP Properties, 401-403 S. Chestnut St., Kewanee; $170,000.
Greenhagen, Jeffrey Martin and Donna, to Faulkner, Alex, 822 Lake St., Kewanee; $65,000.
Davis, Jeffrey L./Jeffery L., to Lukens, Darrel and Sharon, Lots 5, 6, 7 and 8 in Block 12 of Green River Heights, a subdivision of a part of the northeast quarter of Sect., 15, Township 17N, Range 1E of the 4th Principal Meridian lying north of the center of Green River, now situated in the city of Green Rock in accordance with the recorded plat of said subdivision situated in the County of Henry and State of Illinois.
Express Lane, to Bodsham, 111 N.W. 5th St., Woodhull; $225,000.
Pauley, Guy T., to Beneke, Rhonda M., 1045 Hickory St., Geneseo; $182,000.
Green, Robert E., to Ehnle, Paul R., Cheryl A., Robert P., farmland, Galva; $322,500.
Ropp, Alexander/Alexander T, Raymond/Raymond L., to Barnes, Eric Dean, 102 Carroll St., Colona; $157,500.
Angus, Robert H., to Vroman, Ronald P. Trust, Vroman Susan B. Trust, 158 acres more or less in Section 30 and 31, Atkinson Township, Henry County, Illinois; $420,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Sill, Andrew L. and Jean E., Davenport, to Martinez, Maria, Moline; 1855 10th St., Moline; $87,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Saphan Investment, Santa Ana, Calif.; 1521 14th St. Rock Island; $82,000.
Hillyer, Chadwick B., Bettendorf, to Quiet Capital, Davenport; 324 R R Ave., Moline; $30,000.
The Marcia A. Herr, trust, Cleveland, Ill., to Hurley, Joshua D., Moline; 1128 54th St., Moline; $54,000.
Carpathian Capital Fund I, Minneapolis, Minn., to Gripp, Gina, Moline; 2380 29th St., Moline; $64,700.
Phelps, Spencer T., Fulton, to Morris, Shelby, Hampton; 304 3rd Ave., Hampton; $137,000.
CCF 2, Minneapolis, Minn., to Alpeter, Trevor, Moline; 1916 11th Ave. A., Moline; $68,800.
Howe, Danielle, Bettendorf, to Hesselbeg, Claudia, Moline; 1728 17th Ave., Moline; $71,000.
Rasso, Terry and Martha, Moline, to Turner, Dorian, Moline; 404 16th Ave., Moline; $118,900.
Walton, Kenneth and Sara, Milan, to Waterman, James, Milan; 1702 116th Ave., Milan; $88,000.
Carpathian Capital Fund I, Minneapolis, Minn., to Duprey, Kyle, East Moline; 213 15th Ave., East Moline; $51,000.
Ahrens, Adam R., Davenport, to Clemence, Ngendahoruri, Rock Island; 3154 11th St., Rock Island; $85,000.
Wright, Sara E., Lone Tree, Iowa, to Duncan, Alexander and Chelsey, Moline; 1515 34th St., Moline; $75,500.
Holmes, Michael N., Cordova, to Conner Jr., Jerry D., Port Byron; 402 Walnut St., Port Byron; $87,900.
Holgate Family, trust, Omaha, Nebr, to Lopez, Salvador, Milan; 1911 W. 4th St., Milan; $96,500.
Wirth, Ki C., Geneseo, to Nicewanner, Dustin M., Moline; 2380 27th St., Moline; $119,000.
Lassen-Ealy, trust, Moline, to Weckel, David, and Chesser, Jackie, Moline; 4818 6th Ave. Dr., Unit 10, Moline; $175,000.
Hensley-Olson, Nancy and Janet, Des Plaines, Ill., to Browning, David L., Sherrard; 1638 24th St., Moline; $40,000.
Ward, Warren, Rock Island, to Dunham Properties, Davenport; 1529 13th Ave., Moline; $84,250.
Wassell-Hast, Kelly A., Port Byron, to Wilkey, Shane E. and Kimberly J., Port Byron; 11420 228th St. N., Port Byron; $225,000.
Anderson, Jean L., trust, Savoy, Ill., to Anderson, Larry, East Moline; 2821 10th St., East Moline; $104,294.
Egert, Judy, trustee of Horton, Barbara, trust, Moline, to Dunham Properties, Davenport; 536 17th Ave., Moline; $40,000.
Vibrant Credit Union, Moline, to DeClerq, Janice, Colona; 137 40th Ave., East Moline; $50,000.
Mendoza, Veronica, East Moline, to Olvera, Deisy, Silvis; 255 12th St., Silvis; $86,500.
Schwigen, Cole, Sherrard, to Gibson, Steven J. and Tracey M., Andalusia; 9615 115th St. W., Andalusia; $260,000.
Hagerty, Karen H. and Paul H., III, Rock Island, to Warren, Michael, Rock Island; 918 22nd St., Rock Island; $106,000.
Harding Dopler, Joseph, Westminster, Colo., to Dopler, Cindy Jo, Hampton; 632 12th Ave., Hampton; $140,000.
Duncan, Michael L. Colona, to Price Jr., Charles E., Port Byron; 30629 52nd Ave. N., Hillsdale; $66,900.
Williams, Neal L. and Angela M., Moline, to Campos, Anthony Cesar East Moline; 827 Oaklawn Ave., East Moline; $177,500.
Yates, Richard C. and Judith E., Milan, to Pressly, Steven D. and Cynthia K., Rock Island; 2140 31st Ave., Rock Island; $283,000.
Peterson, Helen L., Reynolds, to Curry, Richard J. and Bonnie K., Reynolds; 707 W. Main St., Reynolds; $60,000.
Fox, Dwayne B., East Moline, to Sensabaugh, Stacy, Moline; 1632 - 1634 20th Ave., Moline; $69,900.
Bertelli, Michael A. and Belinda J., Rockwall, Texas, to Moore, Alexander, and Johnson, Marina E., Moline; 3533 33rd St. Ct., Moline; $215,000.
Wells Fargo Bank, Frederick, Md., to PMA Properties, Milan; 1130 8th St., Rock Island; $22,200.
Rohwer, Fernando P., Rock Island, to Quiet Capital, Davenport; 1333 15th St. A., Moline; $35,000.
Amundsen, John and Rita, Coal Valley, to Cederoth Properties, Coal Valley; 2043 - 2045 33rd St., Rock Island; $73,500.
Amundsen, John and Rita, Coal Valley, to Cederoth Properties, Coal Valley; 2039 and 2041 33rd St., Rock Island; $73,500.
Montogomery, Brad and Carla, Andalusia, to Osborn, Ernest and Ellen, Milan; 10027 W. 115th St., Andalusia; $105,500.
Schmidt, Linda L., Rock Island, to Irwin, David, Moline; 1849 Avenue of the Cities, Moline; $128,900.
Carter, Gerald, Moline, to Thang, Mang, Rock Island; 2225 45th St., Rock Island; $93,500.
Hallber-Hall, Patricia, Irverness, Fla., to Seutter, Madeline, Rock Island; 2112 35dth St., Unit 2, Rock Island; $79,000.
Carlson, Michael, Moline, to Massey, Allison, East Moline; 2561 9 1/2 St., East Moline; $131,000.
Park, Mi Ya, Fullerton, Calif., to Damade, Gagan, Moline; 3604 74th St., Moline; $241,500.
Handel, Dayton Z., Hampton, to Nelson, John, Silvis; 1217 1st St., Silvis; $56,000.
Cederoth Properties, Coal Valley, to Timler, Mary, Bloomington, Ill.; 1501 Crosstown Ave., Silvis; $230,000.
Hanson, Marvin, Milan, to Deden, Brandon, Coal Valley; 116 1st St., Coal Valley; $75,000.
D'Hooge Family trust, Coal Valley, to Lange, Kaila A., and Woods, Drake A., Silvis; 136 15th St., Silvis; $70,000.
Barber, Benjamin, Port Byron, to Clevenger, Matthew, Rapids City; 304 14th St., Rapids City; $144,500.
Ricketts Sr., Gary W., estate, Geneseo, to Frey, Michael E. and Christine M., Port Byron; 1601 9th Ave., Port Byron; $80,000.
Northcutt, Pamela K., trustee, Thompson, Carol D., trust, Coal Valley, to Harker, Robert and Nancy, Milan; 11705 Knoxville Rd., Milan; $158,000.
Morrison, Janice, trust, Rock Island, to Davis, Andrew Glen and Brittany, Milan; 3030 Sycamore Lane, Milan; $365,500.
Ward, Robbie L., Carbon Cliff, to Leenerts, Richard D. and Cindy K., Carbon Cliff; 108 3rd St., Carbon Cliff; $80,000.
Vandemoortel, Anne and Gary, Moline, to Quiet Capital, Davenport; 501 - 506 16th Ave., Moline; $31,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Meierhoefer, Axel and Adelheid, Escondido, Calif.; 713 13th St., Rock Island; $105,000.
Peterson, Steven R., Saint Germain, Wis., to Albino, Leticia, Moline; 1827 17th St., Moline; $64,000.
Jump, Sylvia, Silvis, to Patrick, James and Carol J., East Moline; 1022 46th Ave., East Moline; $142,000.
US Bank National, Hopkins, Minn., to Dickhut, David, Hillsdale; 527 Main, Hillsdale; $15,500.
Cope, Dorothy J., Rock Island, to Ende, Joseph, and Nichols, Rhiannon, Taylor Ridge; 10425 108th St. W., Taylor Ridge; $205,000.
Johnson, Roger E., Fulton, to Mishler, Kevin, Moline; 3211 55th St. Ct., Moline; $104,000.
Swanson, Kitt and Kevin, Camanche, to Coulter, Carolyn, and Dudgeon, Constance, Moline; 1921 12th St., Moline; $126,900.
Paul, Jeanne M., Marion, Iowa, to Smith, Patrick O., East Moline; 2317 7th St., East Moline; $93,000.
Keebler, Lee B., St. Charles, Mo., to First Financial Group, Bettendorf; 2035 34th St., Rock Island; $88,500.
PO Properties, Bettendorf, to Dekhead Properties, Davenport; 2836 8th Ave., Rock Island; $40,000.
Fortynine Fiftyone, Camas, Wash., to Smith, Shane, Moline; 3216 13th Ave. Ct., Moline; $120,000.
Magee, Jesse E., East Moline, to Eggermont, Belinda J., and Gottsche, John E., East Moline; 1459 19th St., East Moline; $36,000.
Foster, Lyle G. and Barbara J., Milan, to Silvestri, Mark and Maria, Rock Island; 11127 Ridgewood Rd., Milan; $154,000.
Chapman, John, Davenport, to Mays, Alexandria, Moline; 915 24th St., Moline; $117,000.
Fritz, Robert, Galesburg, to Carlson, Jason, Moline; 1437 25th Ave., Moline; $230,000.
Hafeman, Edith J., Rock Island, to Quiet Capital, Davenport; 4341 11th St., Rock Island; $17,000.
Hill, Thomas R., Rock Island, to Future Capital, Davenport; 524 23rd St., Rock Island; $70,000.
J & K Housing, Moline, to Highsmith, Jacqualine, Silvis; 2320 13th St., Silvis; $204,900.
Knudsen, Karl E. and Patricia J., Rock Island, to Lopez, Alyssa, Rock Island; 1429 41st St., Rock Island; $76,500.
RLB Land, trust, Geneseo, to GTI Rock Island Partners, Chicago; Blackhawk 4243, 28.522 acres vacant land, Rock Island; $106,667.
Blaser, Betty, Rock Island, to GTI Rock Island Partners, Chicago; Blackhawk 4243, 28.522 acres vacant land, Rock Island; $106,666.
Watkins, Janette, Milan, to GTI Rock Island Partners, Chicago; Blackhawk 4243, 28.522 acres vacant land, Rock Island; $106,667.
Norris, Sindy F., Milan, to McQueen-Zingre, Justin E., Milan; 1818 E. 1st Ave., Milan; $175,000.
Moens, Thomas O., Moline, to Schwigen, Chase, Andalusia; 11th Ave. E. and 15th St. Ct. E., vacant land/lot, Andalusia; $35,000.
Segura, Frank N. and Mercedes, trust, Silvis, to Hamilton Sr., Kasey and Allison, Silvis; 320 2nd Ave. A., Silvis; $134,000.
Laud, Danny D., estate, Moline, to Agan, Jonathan, East Moline; 101 1st St., 103 1st St., Andalusia; $50,000.
Briggs, Donald E., Ft. Myers, Fla., to Kargl, Adam, Rock Island; 3217 29th Ave. Ct., Rock Island; $147,000.
Harker, Dennis G. and Alicia, trust, Rock Island, to Keefe, Gerard L. and Deborah J., 2115 9th Ave., Rock Island; $45,000.
Pore, Vincent, administrator of Duke, Edan, estate, Davenport, to Future Capital, Davenport; 710 24th St., East Moline; $30,000.
Masengarb, Nickolas A., Silvis, to Solis-Luna, Candelario, Moline; 1615 34th St., Moline; $114,000.
Rosson, Cleo, estate, Rock Island, to Lyon, Judith and Michael R., Coal Valley; 1304 1st St., Coal Valley; $88,500.
Breitenbach, Hildegard, estate, Des Moines, to Verduzco-Lopez, Juan C., and Mendoza-Blanco, Elva L., Silvis; 628 12th St., Silvis; $142,000.
Suchy, Jerry J., estate, Geneseo, to Ling, Lian, East Moline; 606 28th Ave., East Moline; $86,000.
Johnson, Tom L., Moline, to QC RES, Davenport; 1411 29th Ave., Moline; $71,500.
Trujillo, Balentin, Rock Island, to Paw, Hser, Rock Island; 404 19th Ave., Rock Island; $72,500.
Woodburn, Colleen A., Redington Shores, Fla., to Curry, Constance, Port Byron; vacant land, 40 acres, Port Byron; $180,000.
Curry, Constance, Port Byron, to Woodburn, Colleen, Redington Shores, Fla.; farm, 74.892 acres, 25802 94th Ave. N., Port Byron; $180,000.
Curry, Constance, Port Byron, to Woodburn, Colleen, Redington Shores, Fla.; farm, 74.892 acres, 25802 94th Ave. N., Port Byron; $146,250.
Woodburn, Colleen, and Curry, Connie, Port Byron; farm, 41.155 acres, 25802 94th Ave. N., Port Byron; $564,559.
Wright, Candy B., executor, Belanger, Shirley, estate Gurnee, Ill., to Sullivan, Brian and Tammy, East Moline; 2210 3rd St. B., East Moline; $105,000.
Graham, Jeffery R., Muscatine, to Graham, Gregor G., Illinois City; 13523 345th St., Illinois City; $180,000.
Coons, Daniel A., Muscatine, to Wildermuth, Danah R., Taylor Ridge; 5808 93rd Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; $158,000.
Cole, Anne, Rock Island, to Flores, Miguel, Rock Island; 615 43rd St., Rock Island; $87,900.
Carpathian Capital, Minneapolis, Minn., to Koehler, Robyn, East Moline; 351 17th Ave., East Moline; $65,000.
Enloe, Blake A., Rapids City, to Burlingame, Dan, East Moline; 17723 Rte 84N., East Moline; $265,000.
Newlon Young, Beth M., Spring Branch, Texas, to Orendorff, Wayne and Ann, Moline; 1853 33rd St., Moline; $75,000.
Mahan, Terry, estate, Moline, to Hernandez Moncada, Ivan, East Moline; 722 27th Ave. Ct., East Moline; $106,400.
Dwyer, Richard D., Port Byron, to Barber, Benjamin and Brianne M., Port Byron; 204 Agnes St., Port Byron; $179,500.
First Financial Group, Bettendorf, to Finley, Austin A., East Moline; 705 Oaklawn Ave., East Moline; $90,799.
Cox, Arion L. Milan, to Teager, Paige, Milan; 307 W. 29th Ave., Milan; $70,000.
Moritz, Dorothy, Milan, to Becker, Nathaniel T., Moline; 3819 13th St., Moline; $55,000.
Ricketts, Dennis R. and Frances B., Davenport, to Gronski, Timothy A., Rock Island; $90,000.
Nonnenmann, Michael J., Rock Island, to O'Melia, James and Annika, Rock Island; 2513 24th St., Rock Island; $80,000.
Odean, Katherine R., estate, Epworth, Iowa, to Albrecht, Christine, Moline; 1616 33rd St., Moline; $97,000.
Voyage Real Estate Investors, Davenport, to John, Tunza. East Moline; 610 30th Ave., East Moline; $129, 700.
Leone, Salvatrice, Rock Island, to Scott, Diane, and Kirkwood, Janice B., Moline; 2527 6th Ave, Rock Island; $32,000.
Simmons, Leo W. Rock Island, to Platt, Tim, Rock Island; 4005 4th St., Rock Island; $35,000.
Patrick, Theresa A. Moline, to Duyvejonck, Reed B., Moline; 2622 12th St., Moline; $143,500.
Sorenson, Julane A. Silvis, to Carlson, Jeffrey W.,, Silvis; 1243 33rd Ave., $144,000.
Gosney Nova L., Estill Springs, Tenn., to Gosney, Steven W., Milan; 609 W. 10th Ave., Milan; $82,000.
Brock, Donald and Connie, Andalusia, to Slayden Enterprises, Andalusia; 200 1st St. W., Andalusia, store; $25,000.
Rickey, Mary Kay, estate, Moline, to Patrick, Theresa A., Moline; 2636 12th St., Moline; $180,000.
Big River Investments, Silvis to Nissen, Nicholas, East Moline; 1110 37th Ave., East Moline; $120,500.
Peterson, Douglas L., Port Byron, to DeCastecker, Davids Port Byron; 3 Netties Hollow Dr., Rapids City; $325,000.
Spencer Rollin L., estate, Blue Grass, to Kramer, Ethan M., Rock Island; 1320 44th Ave., Rock Island; $65,000.
Barton, Steven C. Box Elder, S.D., to Hartley, Heather Lynn, Rock Island; 1021 22nd St., Rock Island; $76,000.
Davenport, Jeanne, Rock Island, to Green, Stephen James and Cristina J., Silvis; 1005 17th Ave., Silvis; $135,000.
Eagle Property Holdings, Moline, to Ojeda, Armando, and Garcia, Julia; 1121 11th Ave., Moline; $117,800.
Selby Enterprises, Moline, to River City Investment Group Eldridge; 1417 18th Ave., East Moline; $20,000.
Ash, Ryan D., Colona, to Reuther, Brittany, East Moline; 310 29th Ave., East Moline; $48,000.
Isaacson, Julie L., Highland Park, Ill., to Kargl, Tyler and Rodi, Andalusia; Parcel AN-933, vacant land, Andalusia; $25,000.
Mizeur, Michael A. and Sandra Joan, Moline, to Quarter Till, LeClaire; 4101-4103 14th Ave., Rock Island, tavern; $232,000.
Agan Olen and Jonathan, East Moline, to Mayers, Martin and Rose; 325 7th St., East Moline; $72,000.
England, Drew Joseph and Kristin, Viola, to Black, Andrew P., Rock Island; 2824 36th St., Rock Island; $139,900.
McGaughy, John R., Moline, to Stephens, Gregory A., Rock Island; 1921 16th St., Rock Island; $127,900.
Rock Island County Council on Addiction, East Moline, to Grant, Raymond, and Sims, Kimberly Sue, Coal Valley; 3755 41st St., Moilne, office; $122,000.
McClellan, Stanley S. and Kim T., Rock Island, to Poindexter, Trent A. and Lee A., Rock Island; 3725 31st Ave., Unit 20, Rock Island; $129,900.
J & K Housing, Moline, to Nicholson, Todd C. and Susanne, Silvis; 2318 13th St., Silvis; $203,900.
Staples, Barrion, Lehigh Acres, Fla., to Hutto, Ian J., Rock Island; 1222 20th St., Rock Island; $106,500.
Curtis, John Charles and John C., Davenport, to Stoner, Tinette, Rock Island; 913-915 22nd St., Rock Island; $85,000.
Cone, Tim and Regan, Le Claire, to Gunneman, Jordan, and Gunneman-Hernandez, Maribel, Silvis; 611 9th Ave., Silvis; $170,000.
Anderson, Karen M., Moline, to Salisman, Eric, Rock Island; 2803 25th Ave., Rock Island; $93,500.
Terrance, Heather, Colona, to Marrs, Brooke, East Moline; 2343 6th St. Ct., East Moline; $93,500.
HUD, Atlanta, Ga., to Davila, Jose, Moline; 2225 41st St., Rock Island; $31,065.
Schwenneker, William F., trust, Port Byron, to Wainwright, trust, Hillsdale; 30323 52nd Ave. N., Hillsdale; 375,250.
