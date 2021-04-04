 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Real estate transactions for Sunday, April 4, 2021
0 comments
topical

Real estate transactions for Sunday, April 4, 2021

  • 0

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Luciani, Mark D. and Carol A., to Short, Adam M./Adam, 416 Ridge Drive, Geneseo; $194,000.

Gans, Christopher M. and Heather M., to Rusk, Seth M., 716 S. State Street, Geneseo; $140,000.

Stutzman, Donald L., and Dryoel, Michael, to Eastburn, Eric A. and Stacia A., vacant land, Geneseo; $22,000.

Lieving, Ritchie L., to Rommann, Laura Wenger and Andrew, 19931 E. 200th Street, Coal Valley; $418,000.

Ullrick, Charles L.; Doubler, Roberta J.; Ullrick, Jason; Ullrick, Kristi; Dunham, Catherine A.; Bucknell, Jennifer R.; Ullrick, Jennifer R.; Minton, Jerica E.; Ullrick, Jerica; Ullrick, Machala N.; Ullrick, Annette; Ullrick, Alma Maxine Estate, to Dilenbeck, Christopher, 306 W. 2nd Street, Atkinson; $60,000.

Miles, Vincent A., to Ralston, Jebadiah T., and Kelly, Chad, 605 S. Tremont Street, Kewanee; $40,000.

Bennison, George G., to Valdez, Salomon R., 104 S. Walnut Street, Kewanee; $43,000.

Koehler, Andrew; Koehler, Adam Garrett; Garrett, Adam Koehler, to Kewanee Community Unit School District 229, 219 S. Walnut Street, Kewanee; $6,000.

DeKeyser, Gregory R. and Jill A., to Kolata, Patrick, 201 S. Chestnut Street, Kewanee; $170,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Hullon, Jasbir and Kundip, Moline, to Woller, Fred, Rock Island; 815 - 817 20th Ave., Moline; $64,000.

Kaiser, Beverly, McKinney, Texas, to Hills, Madison, Andalusia; 323 2nd St. E., Andalusia; $120,000.

VanHoe, Daniel J., East Moline, to Haddon, Richard and Julia, East Moline; 2214 10th St., East Moline; $154,000.

Foster, James R., and Marie M., East Moline, to Elliff, Joseph H., East Moline; 576 Forest Road, East Moline; $169,000.

Bierman, Timothy, Moline, to 15th Avenue Rock Island LLC, Vancouver, Wash.; 1408 - 1410 15th Ave., Rock Island; $49,000.

Ramsdale, Nicholas P., Hillsdale, to Gluck, Kristina K., Rock Island; 2053 46th St., Rock Island; $78,500.

Lane, Skyler D., Rapids City, to Stover, Kyle C., Silvis; 335 14th St., Silvis; $71,000.

Anderson, Mary Ann, trust, Estero, Fla., to Versluys, Jilliane, East Moline; 2368 5th St., East Moline; $230,000.

Galvin, Trevor G., Moline, to Shoyaka, Rabbi, East Moline; 4209 8 1/2 St., East Moline; $170,000.

Zamudio-Gomez, Carlos, and Gomez, Rosario, Taylor Ridge, to Berhenke, Brittany J., Moline; 1417 28th Ave., Moline; $106,500.

Wise-Heldebrand, Judith A., Davenport, to Johnson, James H., East Moline; 731 51st Ave, Unit 30, East Moline; $100,000.

Church, Peter W. and Denise L., Milan, to Acosta, Nickolas, and Paxton-Acosta, Elizabeth, Milan; 767 US Highway 67, Milan; $300,000.

Zamudio, Veronica, East Moline, to Selby Enterprises, Davenport; 387 22nd St., East Moline; $11,831.

Villafana, Benito and Maria Luz, Moline, to Selby Enterprises, Davenport; 938 19th Ave., Moline; $6,860.

Towery, Amy H., Moline, to Selby Enterprises, Davenport; 1135 12th Ave., Moline; $25,000.

Hillbloom, James S., Moline, to Ontiveros, Chris, Moline; 1519 52nd Ave., Moline, land/log only; $42,000.

Wendt IV, Earl L., Moline, to Garcia, Tyler P., Moline; 1515 19th Ave., Moline; $119,000.

Lawson, Betty Jean, Moline, to Grimes, Jan, Moline; 4112 14th St., Moline; $5,000.

RIA Federal Credit Union, Rock Island, to Bessera, Romeo, Rock Island; 4516 18th Ave., Rock Island; $20,000.

Ford, Steve and Sharon, Moline, to Castaneda, Beatriz, Moline; 3317 14th St. A, Moline; $169,000.

Rigg, Laura M., Coal Valley, to Boggs, Donald, Coal Valley; 140 1st St., Coal Valley; $86,500.

Alderson, Garrett J. and Danielle, Taylor Ridge, to Puentes, Emilio, Rock Island; 2346 38th St., Rock Island; $153,500.

Ristau, Timothy T., Rock Island, to DLM Holdings of Wyoming, Moline; 1925 12th St., Moline; $65,000.

Thomas, Kimberly J., Moline, to Lane, Skyler D., and Jordan, Irvin, Rapids City; 908 16th St., Rapids City; $144,900.

Harris, Lynn A., and Polhill, Sebastian M., East Moline, to Martin, Sarah, Rock Island; 1519 25th St., Rock Island; $73,500.

Lee, Christine, Moline, to Badillo, Presila, East Moline; 539 30th Ave., East Moline; $85,000.

LJ's Rentals, Moline, to Hlah Thun, LLC, East Moline; 1223 14th St., Moline; $91,000.

Pauley, Robert D., Coal Valley, to Pauley, Jaime A., Reynolds; 513 N. Williams St., Reynolds; $56,250.

McHenry, Michael D., San Antonio, Texas, to McHenry, Larry W., Moline; 3900 N. Shore Drive, Moline; $20,000.

Global Premier Asset Management NJ, Red Bank, N.J., to Soriano, Mario Oliva, Moline; 1407 19th St., East Moline; $27,800.

Hansen, Jodi, Haines City, Fla., to Rosas, Antonio, Silvis; 30th Ave. and 55th St., Moline; $16,000.

Davis, Rosalie J., LeClaire, to Sind, William and Amber, Reynolds; 202 N. W. St., Reynolds; $120,000.

Stanton, Kenneth L. and Linda J., Jamestown, Tenn., to Firth, Paula J., Moline; 709 Crosstown Ave., Unit 104, Silvis; $34,333.

Crews, Jeffrey D., estate, Jamestown, Tenn., to Firth, Paula J., Moline; 709 Crosstown Ave., Unit 104, Silvis; $17,167.

Vretis, Thomas A., and Roberts, Ashley M., Rock Island, to Donahue, Krista, Moline; 1300 20th Ave., Moline; $174,900.

Secretary of HUD, Atlanta, Ga., to Henson, Mark, Colona; 3511 Friendship Farm Rd., East Moline; $27,000.

Begyn, Dustin P. and Lindsay J., Taylor Ridge, to Cushman, Christopher, Milan; 2620 W. 117th Ave., Milan; $222,000.

Schultz, Robert D., Moline, to Hancock, Macy, Moline; 2431 14th Ave., Moline; $107,216.

Florence, Lois A., estate, Rock Island, to Hogbin, Ellen A., Moline; 2944 16th Ave., Moline; $175,000.

Stock, Diane, Moline, to Stitkovac, Sanela, Moline; 2119 13th St., Moline; $52,000.

Olson, Janine M., Milan, to Villalpando, Leslie, Rock Island; 8213 8th St. W., Rock Island; $129,900.

Selby Enterprises, Davenport, to Blue House Properties, Aledo; 1020 15th St., Rock Island; $35,000.

Dubrow, Jeffrey N. and Robin L., Cumming, Ga., to Oceanside50five, Moline; 1419 - 1421 19th Ave., Moline; $55,000.

Art Family Limited Partnership, Port Byron, to Johnsen, Ted, and Belser, Barbara, Port Byron; 905 N. River Dr., Port Byron; $224,000.

Scott, Judith Ann, East Moline, to MT Property Investments, Moline; 216 17th Ave., East Moline; $25,000.

DeBout, Frank C., Rock Island, to MT Property Investments, Moline; 1808 7th St., Rock Island; $16,000.

Kolls, Patrick M. and Kalyn R., Milan, to Sparrowgrove, Sara Lynn, East Moline; 554 Oaklawn Ave., East Moline; $96,500.

Johnston, Corey R. and Deborah J., Moline, to Kelley, Ryan M., Moline; 331 16th Ave., Moline; $116,000.

Bukowsky, Michael C. and Rebecca A., Rapids City, to Sloan, Dustin Ryan, Port Byron; 4711 230th St. N., Port Byron; $337,000.

Harris, Robbie, Moline, to Smith, Lyndsay, Moline; 4217 17th Ave., Moline; $164,000.

Pauly, Mark J., trust, Bettendorf, to Morgan, Paul J., East Moline; 630 28th Ave., East Moline; $113,000.

Colgan, John J. and Lisa D., Ellisville, Ill., to Gillespie, Phil, Cordova; 21904 River Rd. N., Cordova; $432,500.

Nonn, Terri L., Moline, to Tippmann, Eric, Moline; 4610 River Drive, Moline; $58,000.

Kissel, Karen S., Milan, to Nino, Richard and Kathryn, Hampton; 233 16th Ave., East Moline; $35,000.

Newell, Martin and Paula, Rock Island, to Pedersen, Reed and Megan, Moline; 4309 27th Ave. Ct., Moline; $235,000.

Larson, Barbara J., Harlan, Iowa, to Mandolini, Anthony, Moline; 5235 26th Ave. A., Court #16, Moline; $68,000.

Dunkin, Jack A., Orion, to Brown, Patrick S., Chicago; 2506 45th St., Rock Island; $132,000.

Kraklow, Donna L., East Moline, to Solinger, Eli J. and Wendi J., East Moline; 22328 Barstow Rd., East Moline; $89,000.

Hansen, Joel D., Geneseo, to Ruiz, Juan De La Cruz, Silvis; 511 8th Ave., Silvis; $8,500.

Cook, Joyce A., estate, Orion, to Brown, Patrick S., Chicago; 2506 45th St., Rock Island; $132,000.

Haller, Melanie M., Ukiah, Calif., to Barkaszi, Dylan and Kaitlyn, Moline; 5107 48th St. A., Moline; $128,000.

Eagle Moline Realty, New York, N.Y., to JRL Lambro Properties C/O L2 Partners, Miami, Fla.; 750 42nd Ave. Dr., Moline, retail establishment; $7,802,000.

Harrison, Kenneth W., East Moline, to Samaneigo, Deborah J., Moline; 2404 28th St., Moline; $143,500.

MYG Holdings, Rock Island, to Summit Land Holdings, Eldridge; 4200 10th St., East Moline; $315,000.

Unley, Thomas F., Rock Island, to Stuckel-Jones, Stephanie, and Gonzalez, Casey, Davenport; 2949 14th Ave., Rock Island; $21,750.

Jordan, Kathleen A., Moline, to ARYA, Rock Island; 1801 3rd St. W., Milan; $20,000.

Johnson, Adrienne Yokas, Moline, to Lewis, Jessica A., Rock Island; 2078 30th St., Rock Island; $79,900.

Sloan, Dustin R. and Summer L., Port Byron, to Morrell, Jenna, Port Byron; 402 Oak Blvd., Port Byron; $211,999.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

How to maximize your credit card rewards

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MARK-TO-MARKET: US money supply soars, but is that good?
Business & Economy

MARK-TO-MARKET: US money supply soars, but is that good?

  • Updated

The term “printing money” is a commonly used axiom to describe our government’s seemingly endless supply of money it uses to fund its policy and spending endeavors. Our mind turns to visions of the U.S. Mint, working long into the night, churning out pallets of freshly-printed cash.

MARK-TO-MARKET: Putting the 2020 economy into perspective
Business & Economy

MARK-TO-MARKET: Putting the 2020 economy into perspective

  • Updated

Mark Grywacheski spent more than 14 years as a professional trader in Chicago, where he served on various committees for multiple global financial exchanges and as an industry Arbitrator for more than a decade. He is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News