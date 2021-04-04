Real estate transactions for Sunday, April 4, 2021

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Luciani, Mark D. and Carol A., to Short, Adam M./Adam, 416 Ridge Drive, Geneseo; $194,000.
Gans, Christopher M. and Heather M., to Rusk, Seth M., 716 S. State Street, Geneseo; $140,000.
Stutzman, Donald L., and Dryoel, Michael, to Eastburn, Eric A. and Stacia A., vacant land, Geneseo; $22,000.
Lieving, Ritchie L., to Rommann, Laura Wenger and Andrew, 19931 E. 200th Street, Coal Valley; $418,000.
Ullrick, Charles L.; Doubler, Roberta J.; Ullrick, Jason; Ullrick, Kristi; Dunham, Catherine A.; Bucknell, Jennifer R.; Ullrick, Jennifer R.; Minton, Jerica E.; Ullrick, Jerica; Ullrick, Machala N.; Ullrick, Annette; Ullrick, Alma Maxine Estate, to Dilenbeck, Christopher, 306 W. 2nd Street, Atkinson; $60,000.
Miles, Vincent A., to Ralston, Jebadiah T., and Kelly, Chad, 605 S. Tremont Street, Kewanee; $40,000.
Bennison, George G., to Valdez, Salomon R., 104 S. Walnut Street, Kewanee; $43,000.
Koehler, Andrew; Koehler, Adam Garrett; Garrett, Adam Koehler, to Kewanee Community Unit School District 229, 219 S. Walnut Street, Kewanee; $6,000.
DeKeyser, Gregory R. and Jill A., to Kolata, Patrick, 201 S. Chestnut Street, Kewanee; $170,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Hullon, Jasbir and Kundip, Moline, to Woller, Fred, Rock Island; 815 - 817 20th Ave., Moline; $64,000.
Kaiser, Beverly, McKinney, Texas, to Hills, Madison, Andalusia; 323 2nd St. E., Andalusia; $120,000.
VanHoe, Daniel J., East Moline, to Haddon, Richard and Julia, East Moline; 2214 10th St., East Moline; $154,000.
Foster, James R., and Marie M., East Moline, to Elliff, Joseph H., East Moline; 576 Forest Road, East Moline; $169,000.
Bierman, Timothy, Moline, to 15th Avenue Rock Island LLC, Vancouver, Wash.; 1408 - 1410 15th Ave., Rock Island; $49,000.
Ramsdale, Nicholas P., Hillsdale, to Gluck, Kristina K., Rock Island; 2053 46th St., Rock Island; $78,500.
Lane, Skyler D., Rapids City, to Stover, Kyle C., Silvis; 335 14th St., Silvis; $71,000.
Anderson, Mary Ann, trust, Estero, Fla., to Versluys, Jilliane, East Moline; 2368 5th St., East Moline; $230,000.
Galvin, Trevor G., Moline, to Shoyaka, Rabbi, East Moline; 4209 8 1/2 St., East Moline; $170,000.
Zamudio-Gomez, Carlos, and Gomez, Rosario, Taylor Ridge, to Berhenke, Brittany J., Moline; 1417 28th Ave., Moline; $106,500.
Wise-Heldebrand, Judith A., Davenport, to Johnson, James H., East Moline; 731 51st Ave, Unit 30, East Moline; $100,000.
Church, Peter W. and Denise L., Milan, to Acosta, Nickolas, and Paxton-Acosta, Elizabeth, Milan; 767 US Highway 67, Milan; $300,000.
Zamudio, Veronica, East Moline, to Selby Enterprises, Davenport; 387 22nd St., East Moline; $11,831.
Villafana, Benito and Maria Luz, Moline, to Selby Enterprises, Davenport; 938 19th Ave., Moline; $6,860.
Towery, Amy H., Moline, to Selby Enterprises, Davenport; 1135 12th Ave., Moline; $25,000.
Hillbloom, James S., Moline, to Ontiveros, Chris, Moline; 1519 52nd Ave., Moline, land/log only; $42,000.
Wendt IV, Earl L., Moline, to Garcia, Tyler P., Moline; 1515 19th Ave., Moline; $119,000.
Lawson, Betty Jean, Moline, to Grimes, Jan, Moline; 4112 14th St., Moline; $5,000.
RIA Federal Credit Union, Rock Island, to Bessera, Romeo, Rock Island; 4516 18th Ave., Rock Island; $20,000.
Ford, Steve and Sharon, Moline, to Castaneda, Beatriz, Moline; 3317 14th St. A, Moline; $169,000.
Rigg, Laura M., Coal Valley, to Boggs, Donald, Coal Valley; 140 1st St., Coal Valley; $86,500.
Alderson, Garrett J. and Danielle, Taylor Ridge, to Puentes, Emilio, Rock Island; 2346 38th St., Rock Island; $153,500.
Ristau, Timothy T., Rock Island, to DLM Holdings of Wyoming, Moline; 1925 12th St., Moline; $65,000.
Thomas, Kimberly J., Moline, to Lane, Skyler D., and Jordan, Irvin, Rapids City; 908 16th St., Rapids City; $144,900.
Harris, Lynn A., and Polhill, Sebastian M., East Moline, to Martin, Sarah, Rock Island; 1519 25th St., Rock Island; $73,500.
Lee, Christine, Moline, to Badillo, Presila, East Moline; 539 30th Ave., East Moline; $85,000.
LJ's Rentals, Moline, to Hlah Thun, LLC, East Moline; 1223 14th St., Moline; $91,000.
Pauley, Robert D., Coal Valley, to Pauley, Jaime A., Reynolds; 513 N. Williams St., Reynolds; $56,250.
McHenry, Michael D., San Antonio, Texas, to McHenry, Larry W., Moline; 3900 N. Shore Drive, Moline; $20,000.
Global Premier Asset Management NJ, Red Bank, N.J., to Soriano, Mario Oliva, Moline; 1407 19th St., East Moline; $27,800.
Hansen, Jodi, Haines City, Fla., to Rosas, Antonio, Silvis; 30th Ave. and 55th St., Moline; $16,000.
Davis, Rosalie J., LeClaire, to Sind, William and Amber, Reynolds; 202 N. W. St., Reynolds; $120,000.
Stanton, Kenneth L. and Linda J., Jamestown, Tenn., to Firth, Paula J., Moline; 709 Crosstown Ave., Unit 104, Silvis; $34,333.
Crews, Jeffrey D., estate, Jamestown, Tenn., to Firth, Paula J., Moline; 709 Crosstown Ave., Unit 104, Silvis; $17,167.
Vretis, Thomas A., and Roberts, Ashley M., Rock Island, to Donahue, Krista, Moline; 1300 20th Ave., Moline; $174,900.
Secretary of HUD, Atlanta, Ga., to Henson, Mark, Colona; 3511 Friendship Farm Rd., East Moline; $27,000.
Begyn, Dustin P. and Lindsay J., Taylor Ridge, to Cushman, Christopher, Milan; 2620 W. 117th Ave., Milan; $222,000.
Schultz, Robert D., Moline, to Hancock, Macy, Moline; 2431 14th Ave., Moline; $107,216.
Florence, Lois A., estate, Rock Island, to Hogbin, Ellen A., Moline; 2944 16th Ave., Moline; $175,000.
Stock, Diane, Moline, to Stitkovac, Sanela, Moline; 2119 13th St., Moline; $52,000.
Olson, Janine M., Milan, to Villalpando, Leslie, Rock Island; 8213 8th St. W., Rock Island; $129,900.
Selby Enterprises, Davenport, to Blue House Properties, Aledo; 1020 15th St., Rock Island; $35,000.
Dubrow, Jeffrey N. and Robin L., Cumming, Ga., to Oceanside50five, Moline; 1419 - 1421 19th Ave., Moline; $55,000.
Art Family Limited Partnership, Port Byron, to Johnsen, Ted, and Belser, Barbara, Port Byron; 905 N. River Dr., Port Byron; $224,000.
Scott, Judith Ann, East Moline, to MT Property Investments, Moline; 216 17th Ave., East Moline; $25,000.
DeBout, Frank C., Rock Island, to MT Property Investments, Moline; 1808 7th St., Rock Island; $16,000.
Kolls, Patrick M. and Kalyn R., Milan, to Sparrowgrove, Sara Lynn, East Moline; 554 Oaklawn Ave., East Moline; $96,500.
Johnston, Corey R. and Deborah J., Moline, to Kelley, Ryan M., Moline; 331 16th Ave., Moline; $116,000.
Bukowsky, Michael C. and Rebecca A., Rapids City, to Sloan, Dustin Ryan, Port Byron; 4711 230th St. N., Port Byron; $337,000.
Harris, Robbie, Moline, to Smith, Lyndsay, Moline; 4217 17th Ave., Moline; $164,000.
Pauly, Mark J., trust, Bettendorf, to Morgan, Paul J., East Moline; 630 28th Ave., East Moline; $113,000.
Colgan, John J. and Lisa D., Ellisville, Ill., to Gillespie, Phil, Cordova; 21904 River Rd. N., Cordova; $432,500.
Nonn, Terri L., Moline, to Tippmann, Eric, Moline; 4610 River Drive, Moline; $58,000.
Kissel, Karen S., Milan, to Nino, Richard and Kathryn, Hampton; 233 16th Ave., East Moline; $35,000.
Newell, Martin and Paula, Rock Island, to Pedersen, Reed and Megan, Moline; 4309 27th Ave. Ct., Moline; $235,000.
Larson, Barbara J., Harlan, Iowa, to Mandolini, Anthony, Moline; 5235 26th Ave. A., Court #16, Moline; $68,000.
Dunkin, Jack A., Orion, to Brown, Patrick S., Chicago; 2506 45th St., Rock Island; $132,000.
Kraklow, Donna L., East Moline, to Solinger, Eli J. and Wendi J., East Moline; 22328 Barstow Rd., East Moline; $89,000.
Hansen, Joel D., Geneseo, to Ruiz, Juan De La Cruz, Silvis; 511 8th Ave., Silvis; $8,500.
Cook, Joyce A., estate, Orion, to Brown, Patrick S., Chicago; 2506 45th St., Rock Island; $132,000.
Haller, Melanie M., Ukiah, Calif., to Barkaszi, Dylan and Kaitlyn, Moline; 5107 48th St. A., Moline; $128,000.
Eagle Moline Realty, New York, N.Y., to JRL Lambro Properties C/O L2 Partners, Miami, Fla.; 750 42nd Ave. Dr., Moline, retail establishment; $7,802,000.
Harrison, Kenneth W., East Moline, to Samaneigo, Deborah J., Moline; 2404 28th St., Moline; $143,500.
MYG Holdings, Rock Island, to Summit Land Holdings, Eldridge; 4200 10th St., East Moline; $315,000.
Unley, Thomas F., Rock Island, to Stuckel-Jones, Stephanie, and Gonzalez, Casey, Davenport; 2949 14th Ave., Rock Island; $21,750.
Jordan, Kathleen A., Moline, to ARYA, Rock Island; 1801 3rd St. W., Milan; $20,000.
Johnson, Adrienne Yokas, Moline, to Lewis, Jessica A., Rock Island; 2078 30th St., Rock Island; $79,900.