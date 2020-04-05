Real estate transactions for Sunday, April 5, 2020

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Anderson, Lynda, to VanDran, Julie A. Trust, 311 W. West St., Kewanee; $11,000.
LaFountain, Charles E., to Poppe, Judd E. and Linda R., Lot 15 of Level Acres, a subdivision in the northeast quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 13, Township 17N, Range 1 East of the 4th Principal Meridian, situated in the County of Henry in the State of Illinois; $24,000.
Dean, Owen M. II and Brenda S., to Buchholz, Larry W., 1004 Cherry Drive, Geneseo; $205,000.
Mason, Howard W./ Howard Wallace; Mason, Millie S./ Millie Saralee, to Larson, Ann Rae, Lot 3 of Stanek First Addition, being a subdivision of a part of the southwest quarter of Section 6, Township 17N, Range 2 East of the 4th Principal Meridian situated in the County of Henry in the State of Illinois; $16,000.
Finzel, Paul, to Future Capital, 530 Warren St., Colona; $27,500.
Stout, Terry, L., to Vroman, Chad E. and Jesi A., 406 W. Front St., Annawan; $29,000.
JICTB, to Root, Ricky, 915 3rd St., Colona; $20,000.
Haddick, Mark L. and Vickie C., to Frenell, Sarah A., 54 Douglas Drive, Coal Valley; $167,000.
Thrasher, Ryan E. and Dana M., to DeVault, Joey A. and Melissa A., 30 Lake of the Hills, Orion; $260,000.
Etter, Johnnie C. and Lisa A., to Craigmiles, Dawn M., 337 S. Stewart St., Geneseo; $80,000.
Santana, Jose A. and Lydia, to Silva, Juan Pablo, 229 E. Mill St., Kewanee; $6,000.
Performance Realty Homes, to Hawkins, Ian W. and Veronica M., 602 4th St., Colona; $82,500.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Future Capital, Davenport, to Pestana, Sandro, Aliso Viejo, Calif.; 3400 14th Ave., Rock Island; $100,000.
Benton, Beatrice M., C/O Meers, Sharon B., Milan, to Weiner, David M., trust, Rock Island; 104 W. 17th Ave., Milan; $55,000.
Sanchez Jr., Jose M., Temecula, Calif., to Larson, Natasha, Rock Island; 4415 28th Ave., Rock Island; $124,500.
Ferretti, Michele Harold, and Mary Ann, trust, Silvis, to Albritton, Jeremy S., Port Byron; 704 Shepherd St., Port Byron; $159,500.
Kerker, Beverly A., estate, Eldridge, to Ruggles, Bradley B. and Kristine L., Rock Island; 3418 20th St. Ct., Rock Island; $175,500.
Spurgetis, Mary, estate, Rock Island, to First Financial Group, Bettendorf; 2032 21st St., Rock Island; $57,000.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Atlanta, Ga., to Willemarck, Bruce, East Moline; 5504 19th Ave., Moline; $202,000.
Arsenal Properties, Chicago, to Future Capital, Davenport; 1821 27th Ave., East Moline; $20,033.
Arsenal Properties, Chicago, to Future Capital, Davenport; 1817 27th Ave., East Moline; $20,033.
Truitt, Joseph and Bettie, Naples, Fla., to VanOpdorp, Terrie, East Moline; 1800 7th St., Unit 10C, East Moline; $126,000.
Lakeview Loan Servicing, Miami, Fla., to Fry, Bethany Ann, Hampton; 2037 45th St., Rock Island; $58,400.
Prather, William Wayne, and Laurie, Milan, to Metropolitan Airport Authority of Rock Island County, Moline; 7002 53rd St., Milan; $83,000.
Rowe, Thomas L., Bloomington, Ind., to Scott, Lincoln T. and Sophia Yi, Coal Valley; vacant lot, Hampton; $15,000.
Rodgers, Ida M., Davenport, to Schwager, Crystal, Rock Island; 546 22nd Ave., Rock Island; $55,900.
Woodward, Ryan and Kim, Geneseo, to Gaskins, Richard, Rock Island; 1221 25th Ave., Rock Island; $59,000.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Atlanta, Ga., to Smith, Timothy L., Hillsdale; 407 Jackson St., Hillsdale; $27,320.
Devpro Land Development, Bettendorf, to Peschang, Nicholas, Port Byron; 907 14th St., Lot 3 River Bend View, Rapid City; $19,900.
Wainman, Matthew and Melissa, Hillsdale, to LeBlanc, Emilee M., and Close, Riley, Moline; 5025 45th Ave. Ct., Moline; $117,000.
CID LCM9, Springfield, to Harrington, Paul E., East Moline; 423 1st Ave., Silvis; $100,000.
Carpathian Capital Fund I, Minneapolis, Minn., to Baver, Katherine, and Lopez, Ethan, Moline; 535 26th Ave., Moline; $110,500.
Lopez, Gabriel, East Moline, to Lopez, Juan M., East Moline; vacant land, East Moline; $4,500.
Bowling, Jason, Rock Island, to Smith, Jason, Rock Island; 2514 30th St., Rock Island; $112,500.
Livengood, Jason and Sommer, Rock Island, to Tanji, Aziz, Rock Island; 2335 39th St., Rock Island; $130,000.
Aziz, Amal, and Tangi, Aziz, Rock Island, to Bedie, Gabriel Tognedji, East Moline; 1326 Morton Dr., East Moline; $63,000.
Callawy Homes, Moline, to Johnson, William, East Moline; 3317 2nd St. Ct., East Moline; $74,000.
Weiner, David M., trust, Rock Island, to ICC Properties, Rock Island; 102, 104, 106, 108, 110, 112, 114 W. 17th Ave., Milan; $436,500.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Saphan Investment, Santai Ana, Calif.; 1121 19 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $105,000.
Boland, Joseph P. and Gina L., Moline, to Future Capital, Davenport; 1302 20th St., Rock Island, six unit apartment building; $113,333.
Boland, Joseph P. and Gina L., Moline, to Future Capital, Davenport; 1308 20th St., Rock Island, six unit apartment building; $113,333.
Boland, Joseph P. and Gina L., Moline, to Future Capital, Davenport; 1314 20th St., Rock Island, six unit apartment building; $113,333.
Ross, Mark E., estate, Bethoud, Colo., to Wells, Hank, Moline; 1615 172nd St. N., East Moline; $28,000.
First Financial Group, Bettendorf, to Strother, Timothy B. and Melissa A., Rock Island; 5 Woodley Rd., Rock Island; $151,399.
Strother, Timothy and Melissa, Rock Island, to Dewilde, Joel, Rock Island; 5 Woodley Rd., Rock Island; $165,000.
Muhammad, Nassr and Alicia, Moline, to Muhammad, Ferrando, Moline; 129 5th Ave., Moline; $112,000.
Maston, Mark Clinton, Rock Island, to Eagle Property Holdings, Moline; 4526 13th Ave., Rock Island; $22,500.
Sheldon, Debbie C., Hillsdale, to Pettit, Hannah, and Williams, Austin T., Port Byron; 8804 217th St. N., Port Byron; $220,000.
Redmond, Timothy and Elizabeth, Davenport, to Ramsey, Lisa and Andrew, Moline; 2450 16th Ave., Moline; $130,000.
Apex Construction Consultants, Bettendorf, to Cooley, John W., and Fierror, Rodolfo, East Moline; $25,000.
DeWitte, Chad and Stephanie, Milan, to Moo, Has, Rock Island; 3912 12th St., Rock Island; $87,500.
Gonzalez, Consuelo and Bogar, East Moline, to Garcia Romero, Lorena, Moline; 1820 11th St., Moline; $69,000.
Roessler, Jerrod L., Rock Island, to Hougard, Dennis and Mary, Rock Island; 3744 12th St., Rock Island; $104,900.
Holmer, Matthew C., Bettendorf, to Rogers, Dennis, Moline; 2329 33rd St., Moline; $103,200.
Excelsior Crossings, Hopkins, Minn., to Copeland, Nicolas Charles, East Moline; 438 Ridge Rd., East Moline; $16,500.
Sim, Justine E. and Joshua S., East Moline, to Peal, Daniel G. and Nancy R., and Terry, S. Christine, East Moline; 2632 6th St., East Moline; $95,000.
Huber, Martha L., trust, Kalispell, Mont., to Ethridge, James, Moline; 1607 40th St. Ct., Moline; $230,000.
Ferry, Patricia Florence, Moline, to Pordon, Julie A. and John H. III, Colona; 37th Ave. and Archer Dr., East Moline; $39,480.
Ferry, Patricia Florence, estate, Moline, to Ferry, Jr., Robert L., Moline; 3704 Archer Dr., East Moline; $122,200.
Casselman, Tonya S., Davenport, to Schwartz, Allyson, Rock Island; 2247 32nd St., Rock Island; $95,000.
Schmidt, David, Coal Valley, to Escajeda Ruben, Coal Valley; 133 W. 2nd St., Coal Valley; $125,000.
Johnston, Gary A., Glen Ellyn, Ill., to Catterton, Corey, Port Byron; 404 Berry Ct., Port Byron; $270,000.
Huss, Neil R. and Jacklyn L., Superior, Wis., to Hernandez-DeSilva, Aaron, Moline; 4726 19th Ave., Moline; $138,000.
Woodward, Michael B., Moline, to Susmita Dahal Rental Properties, Moline; 1848 32nd St., Moline; $85,000.
Federal National Mortgage, Dallas, Texas, to Cederoth Properties, Moline; 927 13th Ave., Moline; $44,000.
Barnes, Charlotte, Davenport, to Happy Happy Illinois Homes, Bettendorf; 1061 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $53,000.
Foss, Natalie M., Milan, to Tamayo, Jennifer, Rock Island; 3237 38th Ave., Rock Island; $150,500.
First Financial Group, Bettendorf, to Cumberworth, Brian M., Rock Island; 1503 29 1/2 St., Rock Island; $105,949.
Carpathian Capital Fund I, Minneapolis, Minn., to Sedlock, Jason and Carmen, Colona; 1928 23rd St. A., Moline; $64,000.
Turner, Rebecca S., Buffalo, Iowa, to Michaud, Steven, Moline; 2317 23rd St. A., Moline; $84,900.
Montez, Jessie and Sarah, Carbon Cliff, to Robb, Lani, Silvis; 1006 12th St., Silvis; $105,900.
Goss, Joshua d. and Shannon c., Pekin, Ill., to Guerdet, Colette R., Moline; 4610 8th Ave., Moline; $144,500.
Lewis, Jason L. and Carol A., Coal Valley, to Livengood, Jason E. and Sommer L., Rock Island; 3232 29th Ave. Ct., Rock Island; $255,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Smith, Tyler R., Rock Island; 1006 16th St., Rock Island; $65,000.
DeWitte, Mayla M., West Des Moines, to First Financial Group, Bettendorf; 912 34th Ave., Rock Island; $34,000.
Hiner, Anthony, Muscatine, to Timm, Morgan, Rock Island; 3223 24th Ave., Rock Island; $115,900.
Mellgren, Rosalie J., Aledo, to Lian, Ngun He, Moline; 3172 13th Ave. Ct., Moline; $115,000.
Metz, Matthew K., Moline, to Berhenke, Lacy K., Moline; 1823 31st St., Moline; $100,000.
Guerdet, Colette, Moline, to Ray, Dalton and Rebecca, Milan; 11 Suburban Heights, Milan; $92,000.
Herbst, Todd W. and Cassandra L., trust, Moline, to Whitten, Rosetta G., Moline; 2350 33rd St., Moline; $55,000.
Mazzarollo, Lester N. and Brenda G., Rock Island, to Linton, Gloria E., Rock Island; 2513 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $105,000.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage, Carrollton, Texas, to Norvilla, Caleb A., and Jones, Larry R., Colona; 515 14th Ave., Silvis; $39,900.
Lakeview Loan Servicing, Coral Gables, Fla., to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Oklahoma City, Okla.; 925 45th St., Rock Island; $100.
C&H Property Group, Corvallis, Ore., to Angusich, Joshua, East Moline; 497 44th Ave. Ct., East Moline; $65,900.
Maess, George and Sandra, Milan, to Olver, Terry, Rock Island; 8415 10th St. W., Rock Island; $61,000.
McConnell, Malinda A., Rock Island, to Sturms, Donald E., and Stange, Scott W., Rock Island; 533 30th St., Rock Island; $43,000.
Coutts, Victoria Leonard, Moline, to Mazzarollo, Lester and Brenda, Moline; 2301 3rd St., Moline; $142,500.
Reid, John and Diane, Aurora, Ill., to Reyburn, Andrew N. and Patricia A., Moline; 2710 8th St. Ct., Moline; $389,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to G1 Investments, Beaumont, Texas; 1600 14th St., Rock Island; $98,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to G1 Capital, Beaumont, Texas; 1230-32 19th St. & 1715 13th Ave., Rock Island; $183,000.
Houser, Kellie, Muscatine, to Williams, Shawn, Illinois City; 30802 W. 141st Ave., Illinois City; $170,000.
Stewart, Perry D., Estero, Fla., to Senger, Kelli and Ramsey, Moline; 3330 14th St., Moline; $266,500.
Hodge, Michael J., Davenport, to Stickrod, Stefanie, Rock Island; 625 79th Ave. W., Rock Island; $124,700.
Streeter, Galen, Michawaka, Ind., to Bruck, Austin, Port Byron; 5910 230th St. N., Port Byron; $280,000.
Carpathian Capital Fund I, Minneapolis, Minn., to First Financial Group, Bettendorf; 3902 4th Ave., Moline; $37,400.
Carpathian Capital Fund I, Minneapolis, Minn., to First Financial Group, Bettendorf; 2840 7th Ave., Rock Island; $42,000.
Logan, Thomas E., Davenport, to Kjera, Rachel, East Moline; 825 20th Ave., East Moline; $252,200.
Lott, Edward W., Rock Island, to Welch, Kevin, Moline; 1922 3rd St., Moline; $26,000.
Chicoa, Anna Cisneros, Moline, to Ramos, Juan M., Rock Island; 606 8th St., Rock Island; $15,000.
Dickey, Donald M. and Rita F., Colona, to Tarbill, David, Silvis; 120 11th St., Silvis; $75,900.
Allen, Carol S., by Brow, Mary Ann, attorney, guardian, Moline, to Bally, Victor J., Moline; 519 27th St., Moline; $32,000.
Daniels, Barbara, estate, Milan, to Traman II, George E., Milan; 308 14th Ave. E, Milan; $18,000.
Carpathian Capital Fund I., Minneapolis, Minn., to First Financial Group, Bettendorf; 1511 25th St., Rock Island; $42,500.
Essono, Euris S., Rock Island, to Rhoden, Elia, Rock Island; 4316 18th Ave., Rock Island; $46,000.
Sikes, Mark A. and Lauren E., Rock Island, to Lowther, Scott E., Rock Island; 4108 27th Ave., Rock Island; $137,000.
Kupresin, Marilyn R., trust, Bettendorf, to McGovern, Alanna K., Moline; 3645 71st St. Ct., Moline; $351,000.
Hernandez, Efren, Silvis, to Canterbury, Megan, Moline; 434 51st St., Moline; $74,900.
Ekblad, Kathleen, executor, Falconer, Evelyn D., estate, Davenport, to Diehl, Kendra L., Milan; 1725 116th Ave., Milan; $72,500.
Whittington Jr., Richard E., Hillsdale, to Woller, Fred, Rock Island; 1329 17th St., Rock Island; $53,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Pestana, Sandro, Aliso Viejo, Calif.; 4210 6th Ave., Rock Island; $92,500.
Mencarow, Inc., Geneseo, to Ceres Farms Cropland Holdings, South Bend, Ind.; 171st Ave. N., Cordova, 158 acre farm; $680,000.
NYMT Loan Trust, Chicago, to Rosas, Freddy, Moline; 1427 24th Ave., Moline; $15,500.
Wise, Andrea J., Manlius, Ill., to Redmon, Jeffrey K. and Laura J., East Moline; 745 21st Ave., East Moline; $144,000.
Betsworth, James D., Geneseo, to Schneider, Duffy L., East Moline; 913 27th Ave. Ct., East Moline; $170,000.
Cordell, Priscilla E., estate, Metamora, Ill., to ACDC Investments, Moline; 5332 30th Ave., Moline; $73,000.
Newpoint Advisors, Moline, to Big River Investments, Silvis; 403 W. 11th Ave., Milan; $145,123.
Future Capital, Davenport, to G1 Capital, Beaumont, Texas; 1228 11th Ave., Moline; $111,000.
Jones, Michelle L., Bettendorf, to Slininger, Daniel Lamar, Milan; 437 4th St. E., Milan; $78,000.
Carpathian Capital Fund I, Minneapolis, Minn., to DDH Holdings, Port Byron; 149 4th St., Silvis; $28,500.
Czupka, Linda, Moline, to Diallo, Mamadou, East Moline; 466 30th Ave., East Moline; $130,000.
Burlingame, Roy, East Moline, to Enright Enterprises, Port Byron; 2034 2nd Ave., Rapids City; $58,500.
Cheek, Ella Mae, by Cate, Matthew J., attorney, Springfield, to Kui, Hung, Moline; 3701 15th Ave., Moline; $79,900.
Sanzy, Moline, to Hamilton, Tedgie, Moline; 3341 3rd St., Moline; $112,500.
Montsam, Bettendorf, to JS Motorcycle, Moline; 1214 17th Ave., Moline; $65,000.
Eagle Property Holdings, Moline, to Welsh, Justin M., Moline; 418 20th Ave., Moline; $100,900.
Vogel, Colten E., Milan, to Majetic, Derek, Denver, Colo.; 2405 47th St., Moline; $66,750.
Henderson, Daniel L., Milan, to RMO Properties, Sherrard; 602 3rd Ave. W., Milan; $60,000.
Hart, Bob C. and Betty A., trust, Moline, to Fennelly, Michael and Rose, Moline; 2824 32nd Ave. Dr., Moline; $194,000.
Pettit, Sharon K., Rock Island, to Guzman, Ezequiel, Rock Island; 2427 8 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $5,000.
