Real estate transactions for Sunday, April 5, 2020

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Anderson, Lynda, to VanDran, Julie A. Trust, 311 W. West St., Kewanee; $11,000.

LaFountain, Charles E., to Poppe, Judd E. and Linda R., Lot 15 of Level Acres, a subdivision in the northeast quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 13, Township 17N, Range 1 East of the 4th Principal Meridian, situated in the County of Henry in the State of Illinois; $24,000.

Dean, Owen M. II and Brenda S., to Buchholz, Larry W., 1004 Cherry Drive, Geneseo; $205,000.

Mason, Howard W./ Howard Wallace; Mason, Millie S./ Millie Saralee, to Larson, Ann Rae, Lot 3 of Stanek First Addition, being a subdivision of a part of the southwest quarter of Section 6, Township 17N, Range 2 East of the 4th Principal Meridian situated in the County of Henry in the State of Illinois; $16,000.

Finzel, Paul, to Future Capital, 530 Warren St., Colona; $27,500.