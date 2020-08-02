Real estate transactions for Sunday, August 2, 2020

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Thrasher, Rafe W. and Abigail A./Stover, Abigail A. to Calloway, Heather L./ Calloway, Heather, 288 Briargate Drive, Colona; $133,000.
Hudelson, Lillian G. to Jankowski, Mitchel and Samantha, 16 Kimberly Drive, Coal Valley; $200,000.
RMAC Trust and US Bank to Ellis Renovations, 115 E. High Street, Cleveland; $68,000.
Jungwirth, Jamie S. to Garrow, Thomas, 908 6th Street, Colona; $81,000.
Steinhagen, Craig L. and Heidi M. to Tatge, Kayla, 469 Wilshire Drive, Colona; $148,000.
Vandersnick, Rhonda M. to Swanson, Deanne M., 839 S. State Street, Geneseo; $228,000.
Thompson, Alvin C. and Janice E. to Gerard, Shaun and Kathryn, 1232 E. 10th Street, Kewanee; $149,000.
Holtschult, Marilyn to Neirynck, Ashley and Robert, E. Fifth Street, Kewanee; $1,000.
Tomaso, Robert M. to Baker, Tyrone L. and Paula J., 435 E. McClure Street, Kewanee; $201,000.
L.B. Anderson and Co. to Landwehr, Alvin, rural route, 114.91 acres, Kewanee; $283,500.
Light, Daniel B. and Leah Rae to Landwehr, Alvin, rural route, 114.91 acres, Kewanee; $357,500.
WCKJJ to Fillman, Dale K., 730 Mineral Creek Drive, Colona; $47,500.
Minnaert, Peter P. to Blakley, Amy, 207 S. Stewart Street, Geneseo; $84,500.
Schmidt, Clifford J. to Hawkins, Adam and Sara C., 526 W. Palace Row, Geneseo; $230,000.
QC General to Heffinger, Eric, 509 5th Street, Colona; $128,500.
Duran, Ana I. and Juan to Gutierrez, Luis Manuel and Jimenez, Brenda Cardenas, 723 Franklin Stree
Kuelper, Eugene D.. to Kuelper, Chase and Amanda, 22141 IL Hwy. 78, Annawan; $150,000.
Merrill, Maria L.; Stohl, Jeremy L.; Stohl, Jeremy to Teerling, Anna J., 6 Cottonwood Lane, Colona; $55,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Gesling, Robert D., trust, Blue Grass, to Wahlheim, Daniel J., Rock Island; 1424 9th St., Moline; $45,000.
Coulter, William J. and Judy J., Huntersville, N.C., to Fecht, Dustin and Natalie, Moline; 2521 28th St., Moline; $197,000.
JBB Enterprises, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Quiet Capital, Davenport; 1103 3rd St., Moline; $36,000.
JBB Enterprises, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Quiet Capital, Davenport; 1360 12th Ave., East Moline; $19,435.
JBB Enterprises, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Quiet Capital, Davenport; 2420 15th St., Moline; $20,940.
JBB Enterprises, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Quiet Capital, Davenport; 1802 & 1802 1/2 4th St., Moline; $49,500.
Rodkey, Mary, Moline, to Dekhead Properties, Davenport; 2420 29 1/2 St., Rock Island; $52,000.
Vanklaveren, Bonnie J., Moline, to Gower, Jr., Ricky L., Moline; 216 - 217 48th St., Moline; $65,000.
Rutsaert, James, East Moline, to Reynoso Gutierrez, Alicia, Silvis; 204 17th St., Silvis; $64,900.
Berge, Teresa M., Davenport, to Rodkey, Mary E., Moline; 3721 35th St., Unit 1, Moline; $88,000.
Howard, Nicholas R., Bettendorf, to Ghoprial, Maged, Moline; 3542 56th St., Moline; $145,000.
Emerson, Gwendolyn, Coal Valley, to Villalpando, Julio and Olivia, Silvis; 1014 -1016 10th St., Silvis; $162,500.
Hansen, Mary B., Moline, to Rechkemmer, Alex, Moline; 3300 16th St., Moline; $205,000.
Greenley, Cheryl, East Moline, to Vyncke, Robert, Silvis; 2410 10th St., Silvis; $78,000.
Moran, Rolando and Nicole, Rock Island, to Trimble Mitchell T., Rock Island; 2100 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $121,900.
Black, Cody, Moline, to McCaulley, Grant, Rock Island; 3725 11th Ave., Moline; $78,100.
Alexander, Bryan and Megan, Carrolton, Va., to Belser, Lisa R., and DeClercq, Shari L., Port Byron; 620 Main St., Hillsdale; $20,000.
Schmidt, David, Coal Valley, to Chandler, Sheree, Coal Valley; 1903 E., 6th St., Coal Valley; $134,900.
Cueno, Nancy, Galesburg, to Southwell, Darren R. and Savanna C., Taylor Ridge; 14005 140th Ave. W. Taylor Ridge; $87,500.
Beemblossom, John M. and Sherri L., Moline, to Berryman, Kayelyn N., Moline; 2309 7th St., Moline; $127,500.
Weinert, Vincent C. and Rita M., East Moline, to Johnson, Travis M. and Amanda S., East Moline; 601 28th Ave., East Moline; $130,600.
Bourboulas, Frances, estate, Silvis, to Midwest HomeBuyers, Eldridge; 3217 38th Ave., Rock Island; $73,000.
Nationstar Hecm Acquisition Trust, Coppell, Texas, to CKBP, Moline; 3913 15th St. C., Moline; $55,000.
Freebern, Edward L. and Nancy C., East Moline, to Pustelnik, Peggy, East Moline; 1225 47th Ave. Ct., East Moline; $115,000.
Glispie, Levi C., estate, Plano, Texas, to Robinson, Gloria D., and Fulton Sr., Michael, Wildomar, Calif.; 1809 7th St., Rock Island; $30,000.
Wright, Helen M., Moline, to Steele, Thomas and Linda, East Moline; 878 48th Ave. Ct. #2, East Moline; $167,900.
Schwerdt, William, Glen Ellyn, Ill., to Marchese, Tom, Moline; 4115 7th Ave., Moline; $135,000.
E & E Estates, Sherrard, to Mendoza, Pete and Cathy, Rock Island; 4206 27th Ave., Rock Island; $135,000.
Terronez, Victoria L., Fort Wayne, Ind., to Terronez, Alex and Tracy, Spring, Texas; 745 25th St., East Moline; $51,500.
Burleson, Helen J., Moline, to JPTP, Moline; 4720 26th Ave., Moline; $22,000.
Modler, Julia L., Van, Texas, to Mora, Shaye, Rock Island; 2840 44th St., Rock Island; $162,500.
Carpathian Capital Fund I, Minneapolis, Minn., to Bayfield Capital Partners, Moline; 522 15th Ave., Moline; $55,500.
Hawk, Erica Lynn and Ryan David, Rock Island, to Wagoner, Joseph and Maryann, Rock Island; 2700 32nd Ave. Ct., Rock Island; $169,900.
Diaz, Sr., Jesse J. and Carrol A., Summerfield, Fla., to Ryan, Waylond J. and Precious, Rock Island; 2507 38th Ave., Rock Island; $154,400.
Pfeifer, Kari Ann, Moline, to Cone, Megan, Coal Valley; 1906 1st St., Coal Valley; $139,900.
Heaton, Arlyn E. and Dawn A., Hampton, to West, Eric, Milan; 517 W. 11th Ave., Milan; $93,000.
Gehn, Jonathan, Davenport, to Breckling, Phillip, Rock Island; 4428 42nd Ave., Rock Island; $139,000.
Saki and Sons Properties, East Moline, to Reynolds, Justin, Hillsdale; 601 - 603 8th St., Silvis; $110,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Homeriver Rentals, Long Beach, Calif.; 1302, 1308 & 1314 20th St., Rock Island, 18 unit apartment building; $599,000.
Hartsock, Jerry A. and Jan L., Geneseo, to Minnaert, Jerrod R., Geneseo; 122.30 acres farm ground, Orion; $501,430.
McMillin, Christopher, Fort Bliss, Texas, to Smith, Heath, Cordova; 1310 2nd St. S., Cordova; $291,000.
Carpathian Capital Fund I, Minneapolis, Minn., to Kettering, Thomas and Kimberley; 832 W. 10th St., Milan; $49,653.
Rosales, Julie M.O., Le Claire, to Edwards, Jennifer L., Silvis; 1267 33rd Ave. Circle; $147,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Schick, Ryan, Houston, Texas; 1454 18th St., East Moline; $79,000.
Math, Minnette M., Rock Island, to Gillen, Connor J. and Megan K., Moline; 3138 12th Ave., Moline; $161,000.
Hinzman, Ryan T. and Shayla, Milan, to Farmer, Donald F., Rock Island; 3601 24th St., Rock Island; $127,500.
January, 2008, Moline, to Grage, Keith, Moline; 3804 37th Ave., Moline; $407,000.
Steele, Thomas, Milan, to Leech, Carly J., Milan; 5707 120th Ave. W., Milan; $201,600.
Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, Atlanta, Ga., to Unger, Gail, Rock Island; 1826 17th St., Rock Island; $42,000.
Miller, Shirley A., trust, Eureka, Mo., to Hawk, Ryan and Erica, Rock Island; 4404 37th Ave., Rock Island; $255,000.
