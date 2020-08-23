Real estate transactions for Sunday, August 23, 2020

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Ince, Shea, and Stabler, Adam, to Ince, Paul E. and Jaci, 709 Henry Street, Kewanee; $84,000.
Heitzler, Brent J. and Dawn R., to Bowden, Branden D. and Aron R., 504 Baker Street, Annawan; $225,000.
Mathew, Taylor J. and Samantha M., to Tighe, Heather Lynne, 402 E. Palace Row, Geneseo; $124,500.
Hall, Michael S., to Bryner, Brendan and Samantha, 211 N. East Street, Kewanee; $5,500.
VanDeWoestyne, Jerilyn M., to Reiling Investments, 106 N. Church Street, Atkinson; $60,000.
Hirsch, Karen L., to Sloat, Jacob L., 508 N. Prospect Street, Cambridge; $19,000.
Franck, Lori J.; Maertens, Sheri L.; Cowan, Debra L.; Rosemary E. Schieferdecker Estate, to Spangler, Elizabeth S., 220 Evergreen Lane, Cambridge; $120,500.
BAT, BAT Kew, LLC, to Phelps, Jason and Catherine A., the west 55' of Lot 6 of Block 8 of Blish Place Addition in the village of Wethersfield, now city of Kewanee, situated in the County of Henry, State of Illinois; $3,000.
Stroud, Austin R. and Danielle, to Hampton, Lance A. and Kimberly K., 314 Willard Street, Kewanee; $115,000.
Williams, David J. and Lelia, to Stroud, Austin R. and Danielle, 210 Mosher Avenue, Kewanee; $127,000.
Kelley, Harold Duane, to Siemers, Brent E., and Shofner, Jill M., Lot 4 in Block 2 of Hoffrichter's Addition to the city of Kewanee Henry County, Illinois; $35,000.
DeSplinter, Matthew S./ DeSplinter, Matthew Shane, to Peterson, Zachary D. and Jessica R., 210 E. South Street, Cambridge; $131,000.
Farb, William L. and Kimberly R., to Shannon, Chase S. and Jessica R., 1043 Finch Drive, Geneseo; $255,000.
Frideres, Noel and Katrina, to Lotta, Julia A., and Fletcher, Austin J., 725 Cypress Drive, Colona; $193,500.
Miller, Megan A.; Gay, Pharaoh; Miller, Jeffrey A.; Miller, Yvonne L., to Schultz, Dylan, 1203 11th Avenue., Orion; $126,500.
Baum, Theodore M. and Sylvia V., to Oltman, Thomas J., 19 Quail Hollow, Geneseo; $195,500.
Kindelsperger, Keith L., to Johnson, Evan J. and Vanessa A., rural route, Lynn Center; $277,500.
Swearingen, Kathryn A./ Gerard, Kathryn A., to Stegall, Tyler, and Peterson, Chloe, 1116 W. Prospect Street, Kewanee; $61,000.
Chapman, Curtis L. and Terri A., to Chapman, Heather A., 616 Harrison Street, Kewanee; $40,000.
Vandemore Plumbing and Heating, to Hofmann, Tracy A., 350 E. Palace Row, Geneseo; $215,000.
Dzukenskas, Victor J. and Terry L., to Freeman, Jeffrey and Nikila, 1409 Kings Court, Colona; $76,000.
Thompson, Chris A., to Beam, Jasmine M., 507 N. Washington Street, Atkinson; $88,000.
Houser, Valerie M./ Hoffman, Valerie M.; Houser, Nathan, to Hixson, Stephanie N. and Nicholas A., 62 Sunny Hill Drive, Orion; $136,500.
Billingsley, Theodore L. and Brenda L., to Hogue, Nathan D.R., 403 E. Exchange Street, Geneseo; $121,500.
Gochee, Jon R., and Zimmerman, Clinton R., to Terrance, Heather and Blake, Lot 2 in Glenwood Acres; vacant land, Glenwood Road, Coal Valley; $40,000.
Seger, Brent E. and Weddle, Jill E., to Ufheil, Edward P., the east half of Lots 8, 9 and 10 of Block 2 of R.G. Ferguson's Addition to the village of Annawan, situated in the County of Henry in the State of Illinois; $97,000.
Clark, Richard N., to Abilities Plus, Lot 5 of Block 4 of the original town of Annawan, Henry County, Illinois; $9,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Hoyt, Joshua L. and Marissa D., Moline, to Johnson, Tiffany, East Moline; 620 28th Ave., East Moline; $117,600.
CCF 2, Minneapolis, Minn., to Cougill, Stephen Douglas, Milan; 632 E. 6th Ave., Milan; $66,500.
McNeal Nelson, Mary Jane, estate, Ozone Park, N.Y., to Miller Holdings, Silvis; vacant lot, East Moline; $30,000.
Fobert, Thomas J. and Stephanie, Colona, to Sanabria-Ortiz, Luis M., East Moline; 751 20th Ave., East Moline; $137,500.
Bender, Angela M., Hampton, to Maddox, Alyssa, East Moline; 4238 10th St., East Moline; $81,000.
JCS Solution, East Moline, to Wells, Adam, Silvis; 2314 9th St., Silvis; $78,500.
Feehan, James R., and Essex, Marissa A., Port Byron, to Amegan, Kodjo, and Kegloh, Nathalie, Moline; 3211 56th St., Moline; $158,000.
The Bank of New York Mellon, Mount Laurel, N.J., to Kaiser, Gilbert, S.C.; 1936 12th Ave., Moline; $42,500.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Smaha, Kristi, Park City, Utah; 3907-3909 7th Ave., Rock Island; $150,000.
Johnston, Allison C., Dixon, to Krueger, Beverly A. and Amanda W., Moline; 4501 26th Ave., Moline; $102,000.
Happe, Patrick A., DeWitt, to Sovanski, Sare, Milan; 3812 Savanna Circle E., land/lot only, Milan; $2,500.
Congdon, Bradford W.; West, Sarah L., and Congdon, Michael L., Bourbonnais, Ill.; 3113 46th St., Moline; $203,000.
Mattson, Vernon, Moline, to Selby Enterprises, Davenport; 951 33rd Ave., Moline; $51,530.
Motta, Aaron G., Rock Island, to Selby Enterprises, Davenport; 1725 6th St., Rock Island; $4,879.
Lonergan, Michael W., Davenport, to Kay Bee, Rock Island; 3512 12th Ave., Rock Island; $30,000.
Village of Andalusia, Andalusia, to Illinois-American Water Company, Belleville, Ill.; various parcels, water treatment, Andalusia; $824,484.
Osborn, Jake, Geneseo, to McCaulley, Grant, Bettendorf; 4517 11th St. A., Moline; $100,000.
Dunn, Robert and Morgan, Eldridge, to Stirrett, Scott, Milan; 3808 Savanna Circle E., Milan; $267,200.
Stiles, Michael E. and Cathy L., Hot Springs Village, Ariz., to Schefsky, Zachary, Silvis; 641 5th St., Silvis; $179,900.
Baxter, Merle Jean, trust, East Moline, to Ramos, David, and Skinner, David, Moline; 224 32nd Ave., East Moline; $82,000.
Delp, Joel T., Coal Valley, to Wince, Justin, East Moline; 2206 9th St., East Moline; $165,000.
Oak Pointe Development, Moline, to Sweeney, Daniel E. and Kim E., Hampton; 715 10th Ave., vacant land, Hampton; $9,000.
Reyes, David, Carol Stream, Ill., estate, to Debo, Mitchell, Rock Island; 750 30th St., Rock Island; $24,000.
Dubritsky, Ronald J. and Eleanore R., Polk City, Iowa, to Winger, Craig, Cordova; 809 4th St. S., Cordova; $89,900.
Wilson, Madonna J., Moline, to Castro, Laura E., Moline; 2431 2nd St., Moline; $170,000.
Ketelsen, Jenna R., East Moline, to Patino, Sergio Antonio and Viviana Suset, Moline; 1142 52nd St. Ct., Moline; $118,500.
McGovern, William and Alanna, trust, Moline, to Liggis, Bryan J., East Moline; 613 40th Ave., East Moline; $165,500.
Stice, Jacob M. and Jessica, Geneseo, to Slayton, Andrea, Moline; 1622 14th Ave., Moline; $141,000.
Wolf, Gregory, Bettendorf, to Mitchell, Derek, Moline; 1308 49th St., Moline; $102,000.
Grandon, Douglas A. and Lynn E., Denver, Colo., to Gochee, Shirley, trust, Illinois City; 1902 18th St. B., Moline; $195,000.
The J.R. Hofer and W.R. Hofer Revocable Living Farm, trust, Rock Island, to Rock Island County, Rock Island; vacant lot, Illinois City, emergency communications tower; $75,000.
Stewart, Sydney N., Dayton, Tenn., to Heflen, Tamara L., Moline; 2112 11th St., Moline; $138,000.
Brake, Kevin L. and Vickie N., Moline, to Hoyt, Marissa, Moline; 1330 29th St., Moline; $209,900.
Wolfe, Michael C. and Sheri A., Moline, to NBI Plus, Davenport; 630 15th St. and 1515 - 1517 7th Ave., Moline, auto repair shop; $250,000.
The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Atlanta, Ga., to Norris, Steven, Davenport; 1206 22nd St., Rock Island; $43,500.
Geiger, Jamie, Taylor Ridge, to Ertelt, Steven and Julia, Fort Collins, Colo.; 1320 38th St., Rock Island; $75,000.
Mac's Building, Davenport, to Kay Bee, Rock Island; 3529 12th Ave., Rock Island; $200,000.
Sam's Real Estate Business, trust, Bentonville, Ariz., to S.J. Russell, Davenport; 6600 44th Ave., Moline, retail establishment; $3,250,000.
Nonn, Ronnie, Davenport, to Mu, Ku, Rock Island; 2324 9th St., Rock Island; $90,500.
The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Atlanta, Ga., to Pena, Fedenco and Robin, East Moline; 2328 47th St., Moline; $42,000.
Beierlein, Susan, estate, Rock Island, to Genislo, Chelsea, Rock Island; 2101 Stadium Dr., Rock Island; $94,100.
Ulfig, Ralph Bradshaw and Ruth E., Milan, to Griffin, Cory and Rebecca, Milan; 2927 W. 117th Ave., Milan; $149,000.
Ross, Margunte C., trust, Moline, to Ramsey, John and Sherry, East Moline; 728 51st Ave., East Moline; $140,000.
Hansen, Dale F., Cedar Rapids, to Kauzlarich, Frank, East Moline; 518 29th Ave., East Moline; $75,500.
Chatman, Debra A., Cedar Rapids, to Kauzlarich, Frank, East Moline; 518 29th Ave., East Moline; $75,500.
