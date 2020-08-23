Real estate transactions for Sunday, August 30, 2020

BAT, BAT Kew, LLC, to Phelps, Jason and Catherine A., the west 55' of Lot 6 of Block 8 of Blish Place Addition in the village of Wethersfield, now city of Kewanee, situated in the County of Henry, State of Illinois; $3,000.

Stroud, Austin R. and Danielle, to Hampton, Lance A. and Kimberly K., 314 Willard Street, Kewanee; $115,000.

Williams, David J. and Lelia, to Stroud, Austin R. and Danielle, 210 Mosher Avenue, Kewanee; $127,000.

Kelley, Harold Duane, to Siemers, Brent E., and Shofner, Jill M., Lot 4 in Block 2 of Hoffrichter's Addition to the city of Kewanee Henry County, Illinois; $35,000.

DeSplinter, Matthew S./ DeSplinter, Matthew Shane, to Peterson, Zachary D. and Jessica R., 210 E. South Street, Cambridge; $131,000.

Farb, William L. and Kimberly R., to Shannon, Chase S. and Jessica R., 1043 Finch Drive, Geneseo; $255,000.

Frideres, Noel and Katrina, to Lotta, Julia A., and Fletcher, Austin J., 725 Cypress Drive, Colona; $193,500.