Real estate transactions for Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Kleinau, Richard A. and Diane K., to Miller, Jonah D. and Dakota M., 14791 E. 900 Street, Osco; $159,500.
Larson, Reggie R., to Dilworth, Christopher J., 215 S. Scandia Street, Alpha; $131,000.
Ramirez, Luz A. and Veronica, to Cloe, Karen S. and Gary D., 44 Timberbrook Road, Geneseo; $265,000.
JS & KG, to Wilson, Thomas, 311 S.E. 5th Street, Galva; $125,000.
Wilson, Amy D.; Lackey, Michael D.; Carlson, Mary Ellen and Richard N., to Nelson, Kristen, 124 N. Ward Street, Geneseo; $70,000.
Clark, Jerry L. and Patsy, to Johnson, Dennis A., 629 N. Chicago Street, Geneseo; $138,500.
Morgan, Robert A. and Tamara; Morgan, Michele/ Schafer, Michele, to Sullivan, Zack and Michele, 418 W. Wells Street, Geneseo; $170,000.
Mercer, Kirk D., to McCarthy, Patrick B., 545 N. College Avenue, Geneseo; $140,000.
Price, Joan E., to Witter, John A. and Carla S., 516 E. 9th Street, Kewanee; $15,000.
Tucker, Jeff, to Blanks, Sheree and Mary, 234 E. South Street, Kewanee; $52,000.
Hayes, Ray E. III and Penny M., to Keim, David, and VanCleve, Brianna, 929 N. Vine Street, Kewanee; $64,000.
Orion Land Development, to Patterson, Michael D. and Sallie L., 1000 2nd Street W., Orion; $20,000.
Cackley, Megan A./Small, Megan A., Cackley, Joshua W., to Stephenson, Scott A. and Stephanie J., 14 Oakington Drive, Geneseo; $285,000.
JK Mickley Properties/ JK Mickley Properties Series 1, to DJR Holding and Development, 201 W. 2nd Street, Geneseo; $68,000.
Entsminger, Monica F./ Drinkall, Monica F., to Green, Robert D. and Valerie L., 403 W. South Street, Annawan; $72,000.
Harvey, Craig R. and Dezerae, to Thiessen, Kenneth and Geri, 25054 Sand Road, Geneseo; $160,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Dowsett Family Real Estate, Moline, to Belser Ventures, Davenport, land/lot only, East Moline; $165,000.
Hunt, Elizabeth A., trust, Rock Island, to Hansen, Jess and Barbara, Rock Island; 1707 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $94,000.
Drish, James and Debra, Milan, to Gilman, Andrea, Milan; 2404 62nd Ave. W., Milan; $74,900.
Rade, Tim and Dalla, Rock Island, to Bollaert, Mark, and Kadriu, Madzit, Rock Island; 4128 14th Ave., Rock Island; $94,000.
Cook, Kaitlyn, Port Byron, to Tripp, James and Nicole, Moline; 810 42nd St., Moline; $156,900.
Kelly, Jacob P., Rock Island, to Martin, Melissa, Rock Island; 1535 35th St., Rock Island; $76,000.
Thompson, Troy A. and Tera R., Hampton, to Nylin, Richard Allen, Blue Grass; 3816 10th Ave. Ct., Moline; $38,500.
Stiner, Cheryl L., Cordova, to Geiger, Carl W.F. and Rebecca, Port Byron; 9320 270th St. N., Port Byron; $150,000.
Petit, John W. and Deena M., Andalusia, to Espinal, Brittany; 2037 15th St. A., Moline; $120,000.
Ramos, David, and Skinner, David, Moline, to Kennelly, Amy, Rock Island; 1501 21st Ave., Rock Island; $108,900.
Secretary of VA, Washington, D.C., to Ellis Renovations, Silvis; 441 40th St., Moline; $55,201.
Riley, Anne C., by guardianship, Orion, to The Pankey Company, Moline; 4101 Morton Drive, East Moline; $90,000.
Herron, Jr., John Edward, Port Charlotte, Fla., to Hull, Jennifer Cutler, and Hull, Barbara Kelly, co-trustees of Hull, Jennifer Cutler, trust, Winnetka, Ill.; 23 Thornwood Ct., Moline; $282,500.
Brown, Randy L. and Laura L., Orion, to Brooks, James N. and Ali, Milan; 1100 149th Ave., Milan; $275,000.
Kuhlman, Kristopher D., Walcott, to Parr, Allen, Taylor Ridge; 9225 Turkey Hollow Rd., Taylor Ridge; $179,900.
Hurd, James R., East Moline, to Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge; 4356 10th St., East Moline; $30,000.
Guldenpfennig Living Trust, West Lafayette, Ind., to Enloe, Benjamin and Samantha,, Rapids City, Ill.; 1000 12th St., Rapids City, Ill.; $355,000.
Selby, Blake, Davenport, to Hlah Thun, LLC, East Moline; 1605 - 1607 11th St., Moline; $80,000.
Allison, Phoebe R., Moline, estate, Moline, to Pauwels, Christine L., Moline; 2511 34th St., Moline; $96,900.
Huerta, Marco, Floresville, Texas, to Wingert, Bard W., Hampton; 305 8th Ave., Hampton; $225,000.
Malcolm, Jay and Adele, Milan, to Roberson, Micayla S.P., Milan; 2915 117th Ave. W., Milan; $195,000.
Martinez, Aaron and Sara, Davenport, to Vid, Linda M., and Cord, Daniel W., East Moline; 542 Avenue of the Cities, East Moline; $90,000.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Atlanta, Ga., to Premier Rentals, Blue Grass; 712 46th St., Rock Island; $28,000.
Duytschaever, Peter and Heather, Rock Island, to Woller, Fred, Rock Island; 3917 18th Ave., Rock Island; $50,000.
Barham Trust Agreement, Moline, to Leslie, Brian, Hampton; 112 3rd Ave., Hampton; $151,000.
Williams, Charles L., trust, Port Byron, to Parr Instrument Company, Moline; 222 52nd St., Moline, body shop; $185,000.
Vyncke, David M. and Cheryl L., trust, Moline, to Pender, Sarah, East Moline; 1132 37th Ave., East Moline; $101,000.
R & B Realty, Ewa Beach, Hawaii, to Westbrook, Larry and Janice, Moline; 1719-1721 20th St., Rock Island, six unit apartment building; $275,000.
Rosales, Jesus and Elsa, Moline, to Ortega, Hortencia, Moline; 418 19th Ave., Moline; $43,945.
Singleton, Donald, Davenport, to Ashmore, Charles, Coal Valley; 509 E. 15th Ave. Ct., Coal Valley; $315,000.
Wolfe, Joanne, Pahrump, Nev., to Bussan, Jerome, Moline; 2130 2nd St., Moline; $83,000.
Rodriguez, Ramiro, Rock Island, to Wells, Daryl, Rock Island; 1312 8th Ave., Rock Island; $29,900.
Fannie Mae, Dallas, Texas, to Quad Cities Properties, Port Byron; 1305 25th St., Rock Island; $29,000.
John Day Company, Omaha, Nev., to Just Wide, Warren N.J.; 1000 E. 1st Ave., Milan, industrial building; $672,500.
Underwood, Ruth Y., trust, Moline, to Underwood, Jason and Tanya, Moline; 3219 18th Ave., Moline; $125,500.
Ken Curry Properties, East Moline, to Green, Bobby, East Moline; 4237 Kennedy Dr., East Moline, office; $220,000.
Cobb, Latonya Renee, Colleyville, Texas, to Howard, James A. and Gayla M., Milan; 1618 7th St., Rock Island; $18,900.
Reynolds, Jr., Charles H., East Moline, to Hughes, Jr., Jessica B. and Kenneth W., Stuart, Iowa; 1529 13th Ave., East Moline; $25,000.
Ries, Necia L., trust, Bettendorf, to Polak, Stephanie, Moline; 2911 13th Ave., Moline; $160,500.
CCF 2, Minneapolis, Minn., to Cheesman, Carson Templeton, Rock Island; 23 Blackhawk Hills Drive, Rock Island; $82,500.
Raya, Mauricio A., and Guadalupe, East Moline, to Gnao, Essobou Ouro, and Tcha, Samire Mouhariatou, East Moline; 614 40th Ave., East Moline; $165,000.
Ohlerich, Susan L., estate by, Kutmas, Karolyn F., executor, Colona, to Farber, Claudia, Rock Island; 2522 23 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $115,000.
Cain, Sheila K. and Roger D., Winfield, Ala., to Thang, Chan T., Moline; 3625 14th Ave., Moline; $140,000.
Rock Island Library Board by Watt, Eudell, Rock Island, to American Doll and Toy Museum, not-for-profit corporation, Rock Island; 3059 30th St., Rock Island, museum; $211,000.
Whitney, Linda J., Maynardville, Tenn., to Fulscher, Robert, Silvis; 433 12 St., Silvis; $112,500.
Morrissey, John P., Moline, to Pugh, Yolanda Grandberry, Rock Island; 3921 24th Ave., Rock Island; $185,500.
Ketelsen, Bernard E., trust, Davenport, to Dittmar, Charlotte I., Milan; 11718 9th St., Milan; $80,000.
Severns, Donald, estate, Moline, to Anderson, Jacob, Moline; 1114 33rd St. Ct., Moline; $207,000.
Perryman, Corey J., Davenport, to Hurst, Brenna and Zachary, Silvis; 2419 12th St., Silvis; $160,000.
Dombrock, David and Barbara, Iowa City, to Wolfe, Nicole, Moline; 1312 27th Ave., Moline; $102,500.
Garbes, James W., Hudson, Fla., to Downing, Amy, Rock Island; 1440 41st St., Rock Island; $67,000.
Jeans, Harry D. and Laune M., Rock Island, to Duytschaever, Peter D. and Heather D., Rock Island; 2135 14th St., Rock Island; $115,000.
Bare, Elizabeth J., estate, Matherville, to Schafman, Alina, Rock Island; 1717 88th Ave. W., Rock Island; $163,000.
U.S. Bank National Association, Hopkins, Minn., to Maciolek, Jon and Angela Rose, Orion; 10923 104th St., Coal Valley; $86,002.
Meadors, Timothy, Glen Ellyn, Ill., to Riley, Joshua, East Moline; 3006 Kennedy Drive, East Moline; $126,500.
Carlson, Amanda, Moline, to Cederoth Properties, Coal Valley; 1185 27th St., Moline; $30,000.
Carlson, Jeffrey A., estate, Moline, to Cederoth Properties, Coal Valley; 1185 27th St., Moline; $30,000.
