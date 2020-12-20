Real estate transactions for Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Weber, Muriel S., to Weber, Alexis B., 27390 N. Weber Road, Geneseo; $150,000.
Tiemeier, Christopher M. and Vicki S., to Dzekunskas, Victor and Terry, 513 2nd Street, Colona; $130,000.
Osmani, Dzelil, to Reyes, Ronald G., 1112 and 1114 Pine Street, Kewanee, $1,500.
Patterson, Michael D. and Sallie L., to DePorter, Jeffrey David and Stacy Ann, 1505 12th Avenue, Unit B, Orion; $300,000.
Farnsworth, Richard D. and Angelica M., to Mueller, Summer L., 201 and 203 4th Street, Colona; $71,000.
Kewanee Partners, to Stanley, Alicen, 802 and 808 W. 6th Street, Kewanee; $12,000.
Fleming, Kenneth and Trevella, to Wood, Nicole, 904 Rose Street, Kewanee; $38,000.
Windisch, Kimberly S., to Mackey, Tyler J., 266 Hillcrest Drive, Geneseo; $143,000.
Jackson, Julie Ann Survivors Trust, J. Douglas Biegert Living Trust, Julie Ann Jackson Living Trust, to Smith, Jennifer L., 10A N. Meadowbrook Drive, Geneseo; $530,000.
Dickens, Terry K. and Victoria L., to Bros, Robert A., 12 Pleasant View Drive, Annawan; $185,000.
Redman, Karen L., to McIe, Ed, 105 S. Prospect St., Cambridge; $55,000
Cepeda, Leonardo and Maria, to Sanchez, Luis Paredes, 204 S. Vine Street, Kewanee; $38,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Dombrock, David and Barbara, Iowa City, to Wolfe, Nicole, Moline; 1312 27th Ave., Moline; $102,500.
Garbes, James W., Hudson, Fla., to Downing, Amy, Rock Island; 1440 41st St., Rock Island; $67,000.
Jeans, Harry D. and Laune M., Rock Island, to Duytschaever, Peter D. and Heather D., Rock Island; 2135 14th St., Rock Island; $115,000.
Bare, Elizabeth J., estate, Matherville, to Schafman, Alina, Rock Island; 1717 88th Ave. W., Rock Island; $163,000.
U.S. Bank National Association, Hopkins, Minn., to Maciolek, Jon and Angela Rose, Orion; 10923 104th St., Coal Valley; $86,002.
Meadors, Timothy, Glen Ellyn, Ill., to Riley, Joshua, East Moline; 3006 Kennedy Drive, East Moline; $126,500.
Carlson, Amanda, Moline, to Cederoth Properties, Coal Valley; 1185 27th St., Moline; $30,000.
Carlson, Jeffrey A., estate, Moline, to Cederoth Properties, Coal Valley; 1185 27th St., Moline; $30,000.
Reynolds, Terry L.; Reynolds, Gregory A.; Reynolds, Michael K., and Reynolds, Anthony S., Davenport, to Aragon, Christopher R. and Rebecca L., Moline; 3510 19th Ave., Moline; $110,000.
Peel, Linda H., Silvis, to Olson, Leeann A., Hampton; 708 4th Ave., Silvis; $84,000.
Mosher, Julie A., and Forest, Kelly E., Rock Island, to Forest, Kelly E., Rock Island; 516 42nd Ave., Rock Island; $43,754.
Lohman, David J., Hillsdale, to Wynes, James F., Port Byron; vacant lot, Hampton; $10,000.
Blue House Properties, Aledo, to Petit, Deena M., Andalusia; 512 2nd Ave. W., Andalusia; $165,000.
Starns, William S., Davenport, to Brimberg, Austin S., Rock Island; 1400 98th Ave. Ct. W., Rock Island; $209,000.
Tacker, Lauren S., Odessa, Fla., to Macke, Dirk M. and Kathleen A., Andalusia; 520 5th St. W., Andalusia; $200,000.
Glass Perez, Kristen S., Allentown, Pa., to Green, Carol A., Rock Island; 1230 20th St., Rock Island; $100,000.
Nicholas, Terry, East Moline, to Johnson, Vernice, Rock Island; 3417 9th St, Rock Island; $68,000.
Frank's Trust, dated July 17, 2019, Sauswer, Edwin J., successor trustee, Monticello, Iowa, to Morrissey, Jared B., and Williams, Kailey L., Rock Island; 3211 37th St., Rock Island; $129,500.
Peterson, Elizabeth A., Moline, to Odendahl, Carl and Sue, Moline; 2655 35th St., Moline; $170,000.
Ajbeitel, Champaign, Ill., to Harper, Brent, Moline; 2529 31st Ave. Ct., Moline; $195,000.
Secretary of HUD, Atlanta, Ga., to Harmon, Treasa, Milan; 2807 54th Ave. W., Milan; $55,532.
PHH Mortgage, Mt. Laurel, N.J., to Smith, Tenia R., Rock Island; 1416 32nd St., Rock Island; $45,000.
Hayes, Michael V., and Martha R., Branson West, Mo., to Maberry, Andy C., and Miranda, East Moline; 2121 179th St. N., East Moline; $278,400.
Shouse, Gregory A., and McCubbin, Angela M., DeWitt, Iowa, to Green, Beverly, East Moline; 1126 45th Ave., East Moline; $93,500.
Sottos, Stephen, Milan, to Kant, Lee, Rock Island; 2532 29th Ave., Rock Island; $175,000.
Thompson, David, East Moline, to Nelson, Alexander, Moline; 4737 19th Ave., Moline; $123,500.
Peng, Ni, and Doi, Mah, East Moline, to Uk Za, East Moline; 2510 6th St., Ct., East Moline; $107,500.
Springer, Patricia A., Benton, Ariz., to QC Home Renovation, East Moline; 4016 10th St., East Moline; $51,000.
Selby Enterprises, Moline, to White, Mary Ann, trust, Allen, Texas; 21 E. 5th St., Milan; $87,000.
Hubbs, Joel P., estate, Atkinson, to Skolorzynski, Ray W., Cary, Ill.; 82 acres and dwelling, 713 N. 1st Ave., Carbon Cliff; $181,632.
Ramos, David, and Skinner, David, Moline, to Cedeno, Ramiro M., East Moline; 224 32nd Ave., East Moline; $137,000.
Maloney, Michael C., and Johnson, Victoria R., Forest Grove, Ore., to Flynn, Stefan, and Kuykenall, Karrah, Rock Island; 4500 39th Ave., Rock Island; $207,500.
Herbst, Todd W., Moline, to Moon, Billy and Debra, Moline; 1137 53rd St., Moline; $95,000.
Wright, Max D., estate, Rock Island, to Flaugh, Jason P., Coal Valley; 2403 12th St. and 823 42nd St., Rock Island; $103,000.
Quad City Bank & Trust Company, Davenport, to Crafton, Jeremy T., Rock Island; 725 19th St., Rock Island; $30,000.
Big River Investments, Silvis, to Ziegler, Michael, Taylor Ridge; 13524 W. 137th St., Taylor Ridge; $149,900.
Contreras-Williams, Juana, Hampton, to McKinney, Nicholas, East Moline; 2642 6th St., East Moline; $139,900.
Esparza, Kodie J., Bettendorf, to First Financial Group, Bettendorf; 1503 17th St., Moline; $35,000.
Vickers, Shannon, Erie, to Criddle, William F., Milan; 11608 25th St. W., Milan; $160,000.
Hylton, Angela, Moline, to Piper, Leslie A., Silvis; 2004 14th St., Silvis; $86,900.
Rudisill, Helen P., Rock Island, to Flosi, Daniel and Karlee, Rock Island; 1204 22nd Ave., Rock Island; $93,000.
Langenberg, Diane, E., Asbury, Iowa, to JPL Properties, Rock Island; 1711 29th St., Rock Island; $124,500.
Oliver, Stephanie P. and Daniel E., Bettendorf, to Hall, Samuel, Moline; 2731 8th St. Ct., Moline; $326,000.
Selby Enterprises, Davenport, to Burrage, Melissa A., Davenport; 732 24th St., Rock Island; $50,000.
Ruthey, Janet M., Moline, to Schnarel, Deborah, East Moline; 3522 4th St., East Moline; $121,000.
Neels, Mark and Shelley, Lakeland, Fla., to Pryil, Brian and Lindsay, Moline; 3800 N. Shore Drive, Moline; $100,000.
Eagle Family Trust II, Rock Island, to Ethood Properties, Bettendorf; vacant land, 29.3 acres, Milan; $75,000.
Eagle, Frances H., estate, Rock Island, to Ethood Properties, Bettendorf; vacant land, 29.3 acres, Milan; $75,000.
Ferguson, Luanne; Eagle, Elsie; and Eagle, Kathryn, St. Petersburg, Fla., to Ethood Properties, Bettendorf; vacant land, 29.3 acres, Milan; $75,000.
Baldwin, Amelia Ann, trust, Hobe Sound, Fla., to Phelps, Linda, Milan; 8125 Knoxville Rd., Milan; $55,000.
Johnson, Michael and Sandra, Silvis, to Burroughs, Steven, and Buster, Ashley, East Moline; 458 32nd Ave., East Moline; $130,000.
Elliott, Elmer L., Coal Valley, to Future Capital, Davenport; 832 38th Ave., Rock Island; $20,000.
Abbott, Judith A., trust, Davenport, to Miller, Justin L., Colona; Lot Number 15 in Illini Plaza, Silvis; $5,000.
Thomas, Angela M., Colona, to Sloat, Angelina, Coal Valley; 517 E. 21st Ave., Coal Valley; $140,000.
Klauer, Ruth, as Power of Attorney for Klauer, Richard T., Moline, to Chandler, Kimberly, Rock Island; 2514 23 - 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $89,900.
Secretary of HUD, Atlanta, Ga., to Villanueva, Alejandro, Moline; 2911 12th Ave., Moline; $75,000.
Phillips, Evelyn L., trust, Riverdale, Iowa, to Robinson, Jacqueline L., East Moline; 311 20th St., East Moline; $32,000.
Schaab, Harold J., estate, Rock Island, to Fitzsimmons, Steve, Rock Island; 2401 31st St., Rock Island; $130,000.
E & E Estates, Sherrard, to Smiley, Judith K., Moline; 1106 2nd St., Moline; $139,900.
Bynog, Courtney, estate, Colfax, La., to McGory, Sally J., trust, Milan; 688 Hillcrest Road, Milan; $70,000.
Boyer, Joseph M. and Berenice, Carbon Cliff, to Ellison Jr., Martin M. and Karol A., Carbon Cliff; 106 Brakeshoe Ct., Carbon Cliff; $112,000.
