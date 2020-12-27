Real estate transactions for Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Stage, Ronald A. Jr. and Kerri J., to Goodwin, Cindy S. and Ronald Gary, 520 S. Olive Street, Geneseo; $65,000.
Greim, Ronald L. and Elizabeth E., to Bassford Construction, Lot 9 of Lohman Bros. Addition to the city of Geneseo, Henry County, Illinois; $145,000.
Ricketts, Michael E. and Kimberly L., to Quality Control Restoration, Lot 4 in Berly Woods, part of the northwest quarter, Section 5, Township 17N, Range 3E of the 4th Principal Meridian, Henry County, Illinois; $40,000.
Johnson Mary F., to Price, Blake Lawrence, 1015 11th Avenue, Orion; $156,000.
Tank, John J. and Kathy S., to Perry, Ronald W. Jr., 148 Central Park Avenue, Geneseo; $149,500.
Rohrig, Karen, to Byers, Nathan and Kaitlyn, 419 N.E. 6th Avenue, Galva; $5,000.
Daily, Nancy J., to Wilson, Thomas and Penny, 600 S.W. 4th Street, Galva; $3,500.
Huntley, Larry A. and Martha J., to Marietta, Alex P., Paul D. and Joan M., 6 Hickory Hills, Geneseo; $288,000.
Prevatte, Jane, to Schmidt, Shane and Douglas, 514 S.W. 1st Avenue, Galva; $55,000.
Newberry, Larry W. and Linda L., to Christianson, Tobias, 2732 N. 1700th Avenue, Orion; $557,500.
Baze, Kelli Jo, to Ballard, Nicolas E., 411 N.W. 3rd Avenue, Galva; $89,000.
Sopko, Althea M., to Lavery, Adam D., and Kelsey L., 420 S. Henry Street, Geneseo; $162,000.
Howard, Johnathan and Kiersten, to Kaiser, Michael and Jessica, 611 N.W. 1st Street, Galva; $70,000.
Euchaski, Martha and John, and Kenaga, Jane, to Miller, Sharon Kay, 215 E. Kellogg Avenue, Kewanee; $40,500.
Rule, Kelly J. /Vincent, Kelly J., Vincent, Dustin, to Clementz, Nicholas A., 548 E. Wells Street, Geneseo; $100,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Ferguson, Luanne; Eagle, Elsie; and Eagle, Kathryn, St. Petersburg, Fla., to Ethood Properties, Bettendorf; vacant land, 29.3 acres, Milan; $75,000.
Baldwin, Amelia Ann, trust, Hobe Sound, Fla., to Phelps, Linda, Milan; 8125 Knoxville Rd., Milan; $55,000.
Johnson, Michael and Sandra, Silvis, to Burroughs, Steven, and Buster, Ashley, East Moline; 458 32nd Ave., East Moline; $130,000.
Elliott, Elmer L., Coal Valley, to Future Capital, Davenport; 832 38th Ave., Rock Island; $20,000.
Abbott, Judith A., trust, Davenport, to Miller, Justin L., Colona; Lot Number 15 in Illini Plaza, Silvis; $5,000.
Thomas, Angela M., Colona, to Sloat, Angelina, Coal Valley; 517 E. 21st Ave., Coal Valley; $140,000.
Klauer, Ruth, as Power of Attorney for Klauer, Richard T., Moline, to Chandler, Kimberly, Rock Island; 2514 23 - 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $89,900.
Secretary of HUD, Atlanta, Ga., to Villanueva, Alejandro, Moline; 2911 12th Ave., Moline; $75,000.
Phillips, Evelyn L., trust, Riverdale, Iowa, to Robinson, Jacqueline L., East Moline; 311 20th St., East Moline; $32,000.
Schaab, Harold J., estate, Rock Island, to Fitzsimmons, Steve, Rock Island; 2401 31st St., Rock Island; $130,000.
E & E Estates, Sherrard, to Smiley, Judith K., Moline; 1106 2nd St., Moline; $139,900.
Bynog, Courtney, estate, Colfax, La., to McGory, Sally J., trust, Milan; 688 Hillcrest Road, Milan; $70,000.
Boyer, Joseph M. and Berenice, Carbon Cliff, to Ellison Jr., Martin M. and Karol A., Carbon Cliff; 106 Brakeshoe Ct., Carbon Cliff; $112,000.
Stockdale, Joan E., Rock Island, to BMW Props, Downers Grove, Ill.; 1306 4th Ave., Rock Island; $13,493.
Stockdale, Joan E., Rock Island, to BMW Props, Downers Grove, Ill.; 3905 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $13,493.
Lian, Chun Tei V., Fargo, N.D., to Bian, Van, East Moline; 2626 7th St., East Moline; $96,000.
Neary, Catherine J., trust, Rock Island, to Heiberger, Lauren N., Rock Island; 2005 45th St., Rock Island; $91,500.
Morphew, Barbara A., trust, Silvis, to Cauwels, Raiff,, and Dodds, Taylor, Cordova; 307 10th Ave. S., Cordova; $129,900.
Luckenbill Family Trust, Rock Island, to Kelly, Jacob, Rock Island; 41 Watch Hill Rd., Rock Island; $155,000.
Matherly, Michael R., Rock Island, to Helms, David, Rock Island; 807 21st St., Rock Island; $83,000.
Gauthier, Pam M., and Utting, Robert W., Ruther Glen, Va., to Shouveller, Gregory and Anne, Moline; 820 27th Ave., Moline; $223,000.
Francescon, Daniel A. and Lisa A., Coal Valley, to Etuate, Sosefo L., Moline; 2711 13th St. Ct., Moline; $176,500.
Holt, Brandi L., Moline, to Brinson, Kayla and Micah, Moline; 2019 15th St., Moline; $103,900.
Bull, Vincent S., East Moline, to Smeltzly, Gary, Michael and Daniel, Hillsdale; 12.41 acres vacant land, Port Byron; $118,190.
Shinn, Benjamin, estate, Eldon, Iowa, to Deines, Cole, Hillsdale; 29624 108th St. N., Hillsdale, residence and farm land; $168,000.
Kirk, Douglas E., East Moline, to Future Capital, Davenport; 134 15th Ave., East Moline; $4,500.
Farrell, Michael P., LeClaire, to Cook, Kaitlyn A., Port Byron; 402 Pearsall Drive, Port Byron; $283,000.
Wieck, Michael D. and Sharon K., Moline, to Thompson, Jennifer B., Moline; 3136 14th St., Moline; $129,900.
German, Sharon K., estate, Moline, to Wrath, David W. and Joan M., Moline; 3638 71st St. Ct., Moline; $325,000.
Wilken, Greg and Kayla, East Moline, to DeVolder, Jason and Victoria, Carbon Cliff; 104 6th St., Carbon Cliff; $89,000.
Cervantes, Christine, Moline, to Nordeen, Stewart and Kathryn, Moline; 2366 29th St., Moline; $73,000.
Sacco, Benjamin P., East Moline, to Gustafson, Joseph R. and Lynn, Rock Island; 1542 29th St., Rock Island; $103,000.
Johnson, Anne L., trust, North Venice, Fla., to Rosenmayer, Logan Joseph, Rock Island; 110 19th St., Unit 308, Rock Island; $175,500.
Johnson, Mark L., Sherrard, to Spindler, Daniel D., East Moline; 251 29th Ave., East Moline; $34,500.
Zandoval, Luis E. Felix, Orland, Fla., to Adja-Fiagan, Josiane E. Moline; 3034 7th St., Moline; $128,000.
Parr, Allen P., Taylor Ridge, to Alonzo, Bryceson Michael, Moline; 2358 33rd St., Moline; $79,900.
Hurst, Zachary A. and Brenda, Moline, to Perkins, Jeremy L., Moline; 1429 11th St. A., Moline; $95,000.
Minor, Zachary C., Vacaville, Calif., to Ejjrefi, Khalid, Moline; 1194 23rd St., Moline; $30,000.
Johnson, Chad M. and Sarah L., Moline, to Schafer, Steven, Moline; 3424 45th St., Moline; $215,000.
Gnatovich, Mark, Moline, to Stevens, Michael and Kimberly S., Rock Island; 2617 25th Ave., Rock Island; $205,000.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society, Anaheim, Calif., to Big River Investments, Port Byron; 2128 3rd St., Moline; $33,500.
Naylor, Gwendolyn R., Eau Claire, Wis., to Aquino, Merly, Moline; 1913 23rd St. A., Moline; $89,000.
Reed, Jr., Walter K., Urbandale, Iowa, to Bahi, Said El, Moline; 3715 15th Ave., Moline; $63,000.
Gochee, Jon, Sherrard, to Wedekind, Joseph S. and Lori L., Illinois City; 311th St. W., Illinois City; $345,280.
Maranda, Kenneth S., estate, Moline, to Fredrick, Justin, Moline; 2105 4th St., Moline; $100,000.
Greenwood, Chelsea Anne, Milan, to Hann, Christian, Rock Island; 1508 39th St., Rock Island; $83,000.
Haarman, Edith M., estate, East Moline, to Nodeen, Christopher A., East Moline; 3652 7th St., East Moline; $99,200.
Wheatley, Kendra, Rock Island, to Woller, Fred, Rock Island; 316 14th Ave., Moline; $33,500.
Keresting, Thomas E., and Koupal, Kenneth R., Bettendorf, to Huntley Larry, Rapids City; 15 Eagle Pointe Pass, Rapids City; $465,000.
Lohman, Jonathan, Moline, to Larson, Richard and Katie, Rock Island; 2507 26th Ave. Ct., Unit 8, Rock Island; $62,000.
Perkins, Deborah L., Rock Island, to Westmorland, Edward P., Rock Island; 932 33rd Ave., Rock Island; $71,000.
Macke, Dirk M. and Kathleen, Andalusia, to Strong, Angela, Illinois City; 11503 178th St. Ct. W., Illinois City; $213,000.
Shupp, Brandon C., Colorado Springs, Colo., to Cooney, Chad D., Moline; 820 20th Ave., Moline; $136,000.
Dickinson, Glenn D., estate, Rock Island, to Ramirez, Perry A., Rock Island; 2706 16th Ave., Rock Island; $86,050.
Michel, Larry J., Glen Ellyn, Ill., to Parker, David, Rock Island; 2102 24th St., Rock Island; $165,900.
Kadwe, Prashant S. and Pallavi, Moline, to Johnson, Lucas and Collette, Coal Valley; 1506 E. 5th St., Coal Valley; $225,700.
Welch, Derek, Moline, to Ontiveros, Christopher G., Moline; 3810 49th Ave., Moline; $90,000.
Johnson, Susan E., Rock Island, to Wiggins, Ryan C., and Ringberg, Cierra R., Port Byron; 810 233rd St. N., Port Byron; $150,000.