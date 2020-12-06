Real estate transactions for Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Shaw, Rodney and Jennings, Rhonda, to Heilman, Tyler, 517 S. Congress Street, Geneseo; $130,000.
Entsminger, Monica F./ Drinkall, Monica F., to Green, Robert D. and Valerie L., 403 W. South Street, Annawan; $72,000.
Morgan, Robert A.; Tamara; Michele/ Shafer, Michele, to Sullivan, Zack and Michele, 418 W. Wells Street, Geneseo; $170,000.
Lindberg, Jennifer E./ Wyffels, Jennifer E., to Schultz, Lisa Dayle/ Dayle, Lisa Schultz, 242 Hillcrest Drive, Geneseo; $163,000.
Klimkewicz, Teresa A.; Kelly, Judith; Unterzuber, Ardeth E. Estate, to Pruitt, Christopher C. and Dawn Renee, 724 Henry Street, Kewanee; $40,000.
Rasmussen, Austin, to Gutierrez, Ruben, 1122 Reese Street, Kewanee; $37,000.
Hazelwood Development, to Farber, Mary Beth, Lot 10 of Stoneview Estates, a replat of Lot 1, Townview Estates 2nd addition to the city of Geneseo, located in the southwest quarter of Sect. 20, Township 17N, Range 3E of the 4th Principal Meridian, Henry County, Illinois; $55,000.
WSP, to Henson, Jeffrey J. and Christine D., 109-111 Stonebridge Court, Colona; $21,000.
McCarthy, Patrick B. and Kimberly, to Spindler, Chad and Jennifer, 5 N. Meadowbrook Drive, Geneseo; $245,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Miles, Dustin and Holly, Moline, to O'Meara, Joseph, Moline; 2607 45th St., Moline; $68,000.
Reamy, Larry and Suzanne, Hampton, to McCaulley, Grant, Rock Island; 2706 47th Ave., Rock Island; $65,000.
Ashmore, Charles and Nicole, Coal Valley, to Hanna, Paige and Nicholas, Coal Valley; 310 W. 16th Ave., Coal Valley; $198,500.
Coffield, Patrick G., Bettendorf, to Arya, Rock Island; 2120 Stadium Dr., Rock Island; $27,500.
Allison, Randy L. and Johnna G., Bettendorf, to Gilbert, Severin B., Rock Island; 1420 98th Ave. Ct. W., Rock Island; $405,000.
Hubbs, June D., estate, East Moline, to Bebensee, Ann, East Moline; 2331 8th St., East Moline; $101,500.
Nicke, Zachariah T., Eldridge, to Cochran, Aaron, Moline; 1505 29th Ave., Moline; $86,500.
Turner, Ralph and Linda, Peoria, to Torres, Kerri and Jose, Moline; 2744 11th Ave., Moline; $136,500.
River Valley Turf Partnership, Geneseo, to Brammer, William A., Hillsdale; 24925 1st Ave. N., Hillsdale; $55,000.
Leliever, Aimee, Hillsdale, to Pennier, Keith and Rhonda, Cordova; 505 3rd Ave. S., Cordova; $118,750.
Buck, Thomas, Leesburg, Fla., to Kham, Tial, and Bawi, Nu, Rock Island; 2809 21 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $140,000.
Cheffer, Robert and Taelor, East Moline, to Anderson, Marcus, and Jacks, Savana, Moline; 3444 19th Ave., Moline; $125,000.
Carpathian Capital Fund I, Minneapolis, Minn., to Paxton, Alexander, Rock Island; 810 11th Ave., Rock Island; $53,000.
Begyn, Jesse, Davenport, to Whitehair, Kevin and Cassie, Andalusia; 401 6th Ave. W., Andalusia; $169,000.
Pendelelo, Marthe Yano Waobwela, Appleton, Wis., to Richard, Marie, Rock Island; 619 42nd St., Rock Island; $70,000.
Lopez, Candy and Aaron, Rock Island, to Owen, Jason and Sara, Reynolds; 301 N. Main St., Reynolds; $148,000.
Searl, Delbert D., trustee, Port Byron, to Christopher, James, Port Byron; 23209 80th Ave. N., Port Byron; 612,500.
WP Beverages, Watertown, Wis., to BDT, Inc., Davenport; 520-526 37th Ave., Rock Island, land/lot only; $50,000.
Lakeview Loan Servicing, Getzville, N.Y., to Rodriguez, Elijah, Hillsdale; 456 Jackson, Hillsdale; $135,000.
L.R.C. Real Estate, Rock Island, to A2B Properties, Moline; 4115-4117 24th Ave., Moline, land/lot only; $107,500.
Parochetti, David A., trust, Naples, Iowa, to A2B Properties, Moline; office/retail commercial building, vacant, Moline; $320,000.
Kurtz, Charles Scott, Bettendorf, to DeVrieze, Craig and Sherri, Moline; 2516 31st Ave. Ct., Moline; $182,000.
Lorenz, Adam, Geneseo, to Devor, Tim, and Green-Ortiz, Alexis, Silvis; 701 14th St., Silvis; $155,000.
Eidet, Betty J., Rock Island, to Sar, Mu, Rock Island; 819 42nd Ave., Rock Island; $86,000.
Klingborg, Robert W. and Anne K., Moline, to McLaughlin, John, Bettendorf; 3721 11th Ave., Moline; $77,000.
Newell, Dennis, and Hanson, Christine, Moline, to Gomez Vargas, Mana, Moline; 1850 31st St., Moline; $27,500.
Nowack, Barbara D., Milan, to Nowack, Michael L., Milan; 3208 U.S. Rt. 67, Milan; $162,522.
Gebhardt, Randall G., LeClaire, to Sandoval, Brian M., East Moline; 4212 172nd St. N., East Moline; $320,000.
Marquez, Annamaria, East Moline, to Watson, Bryan L., East Moline; 339 16th Ave., East Moline; $116,500.
QCA Holdings, Davenport, to Erickson, David B., Chicago; 2518 5th Ave., Moline; $95,000.
Hynes, Andrew S., trust, Peoria, to Harris, Adam and Kayla, East Moline; 219 29tj Ave., East Moline; $71,500.
Eldridge, Jaime, Hampton, to Blair, Douglas J. and Victoria L., Orion; 1524 25th St., Rock Island; $93,000.
DeFauw, Mark A. and Robin R., Davenport, to Osborne, Nicholas M., Moline; 1104 36th St. Ct., Moline; $212,000.
Mongar, Cory C., Humble, Texas, to Jacobson, Hans, Rock Island; 1530 39th St., Rock Island; 1530 39th St., Rock Island; $135,000.
McColl, Darrell, Sugarloaf Key, Fla., to Herrera, Maria, Moline; 4606 26th Ave., Moline; $168,500.
Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge, to Gonzalez, Alejandro, Rock Island; 3217 38th Ave., Rock Island; $165,000.
Dare, Steven J., Moline, to Rowell, Eric, Rock Island; 2907 12th Ave., Moline; $86,000.
Unruh, Jessica J., n/k/a Salazar, Jessica J. and Salazar, Alejandro, Erie, to Fonteyne, Sarah, Moline; 1412 28th Ave., Moline; $89,000.
Moss, Jarrod R., East Moline, to Brandt, David Thomas, Moline; 2503 18th St. A., Moline; $114,900.
Ratcliff, Steven T., Rock Island, to Sanchez, Alexandra, Rock Island; 3340 26th St., Rock Island; $115,000.
Gale, Austin, East Moline, to Gale, Austin, East Moline; 540 15th Ave., East Moline; $79,900.
May, Wesley E. and Marilyn J., Columbia, Mo., to Hoyt, Daniel and Terri, Moline; 3101 46th St., Moline; $183,000.
Garcia, Kristine, Rock Island, to Johnston, Tyler, Rock Island; 1516 25th St., Rock Island; $108,000.
Bell, Lawrence, Moline, to Krantz, Dennis, East Moline; 3645 Kennedy Dr., East Moline; $107,000.
Wildermuth, Sara Ann, Moline, to Haase, Michael and Marie, Moline; 3386 37th Ave., Unit 4, Moline; $60,000.
Dowsett Family Real Estate, Moline, to Belser Ventures, Davenport, land/lot only, East Moline; $165,000.
Hunt, Elizabeth A., trust, Rock Island, to Hansen, Jess and Barbara, Rock Island; 1707 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $94,000.
Drish, James and Debra, Milan, to Gilman, Andrea, Milan; 2404 62nd Ave. W., Milan; $74,900.
Rade, Tim and Dalla, Rock Island, to Bollaert, Mark, and Kadriu, Madzit, Rock Island; 4128 14th Ave., Rock Island; $94,000.
Cook, Kaitlyn, Port Byron, to Tripp, James and Nicole, Moline; 810 42nd St., Moline; $156,900.
Kelly, Jacob P., Rock Island, to Martin, Melissa, Rock Island; 1535 35th St., Rock Island; $76,000.
Thompson, Troy A. and Tera R., Hampton, to Nylin, Richard Allen, Blue Grass; 3816 10th Ave. Ct., Moline; $38,500.
Stiner, Cheryl L., Cordova, to Geiger, Carl W.F. and Rebecca, Port Byron; 9320 270th St. N., Port Byron; $150,000.
Petit, John W. and Deena M., Andalusia, to Espinal, Brittany; 2037 15th St. A., Moline; $120,000.
Ramos, David, and Skinner, David, Moline, to Kennelly, Amy, Rock Island; 1501 21st Ave., Rock Island; $108,900.
Secretary of VA, Washington, D.C., to Ellis Renovations, Silvis; 441 40th St., Moline; $55,201.
Riley, Anne C., by guardianship, Orion, to The Pankey Company, Moline; 4101 Morton Drive, East Moline; $90,000.
Herron, Jr., John Edward, Port Charlotte, Fla., to Hull, Jennifer Cutler, and Hull, Barbara Kelly, co-trustees of Hull, Jennifer Cutler, trust, Winnetka, Ill.; 23 Thornwood Ct., Moline; $282,500.
Brown, Randy L. and Laura L., Orion, to Brooks, James N. and Ali, Milan; 1100 149th Ave., Milan; $275,000.
Kuhlman, Kristopher D., Walcott, to Parr, Allen, Taylor Ridge; 9225 Turkey Hollow Rd., Taylor Ridge; $179,900.
Hurd, James R., East Moline, to Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge; 4356 10th St., East Moline; $30,000.
