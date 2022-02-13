Real estate transactions for Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Moore, Jerry D. and Teresa M., to Simmons, Tiffany A., 510 Dwight St., Kewanee; $76,000.

Bartelt, Brenton and Claire E., to Vogt, Connie J. and Kevin P., 777 S. Stewart St., Geneseo; $180,000.

Meier, Terrance E. and Mary W., to Moore, Christopher B. and Julie A., 27023 Ebenezer Road, Geneseo; $175,000.

Carlson, Laverne A. and Penelope A., to Woolley, Dustin, 1313 4th St., #2, Orion; $75,000.

Bengtson, Alvin H., to Bengtson, Roger K. and Roger K. Bengtson Living Trust, 24 acres in Geneseo Township; $173,000.

Hype Rentals, to Tavares, Casidy and Blume, Ryan T., 210 W. 5th St., Kewanee; $55,000.

Thompson, Steven M. and Alicia M., to Page, Garrison and Ashly Nicole, 316 S. Ridge St., Cambridge; $215,000.

Hocking, Rose Mary, to Brondyke, Sarah Elizabeth and Adam Douglas, 200 N. 1st Ave., Colona; $157,000.

Carpenter, Orville G. and Jill E., to Robinson, Christopher L. and Lindsay R., 504 W. North Str., Geneseo; $190,000.

HEB, to Yelm, Terry, 115 E. Church St., Kewanee; 314 Tenney Street, Kewanee, 604 S. Main St., Kewanee; $150,000.

VerHeecke, Robert L., to Williams, David B., 305 W. 4th St., Kewanee; $20,000.

Silver Ash Properties, to Midland South, 620 Midland, Kewanee; $575,000.

Rettig, Glenda R. and Lance S., to Patterson, Jeffrey S. and Lyn L., 408 N.W. 4th St., Galva; $105,000.

Root, Marian L., to Teichman, Kathleen Mary, 323 6th St., Colona; $60,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Hoffman, David L., estate, East Moline, to Abarca, Julio and Themis, Moline; 2604 5th Ave., Moline; $58,000.

Hoffman, David L., East Moline, to Trodick, Maria Del Carmen, Moline; 510 26th St., Moline; $40,000.

Bernard, John Harbert, Atlanta, Ga., to Moylan, Patrick, Moline; 2310 1st St. Ct., Moline; $183,500.

Ware, William, Silvis, to Maring, John, Silvis; 118 5th St., Silvis; $62,000.

McNabb-Gadient, Susan, East Moline, to Teemant, Ross and JoAnna, Orion; 4001 6th Ave., East Moline; $95,000.

Green, Jill A., trust, East Moline, to Dunn, R. David, and Kessler, Natalie M., Galesburg; 3912 17th St., East Moline, body shop building; $1,809,645.

P & G Real Estate Investments, Rock Island, to LMJ Capital, Rock Island; 4401 11th St., Rock Island, business units; $180,000.

Skrainka, Sarah L., Clayton, Miss., to Pedroza, Brisa, and Gomez, Mercedes, Rock Island; 1334 22nd Ave., Rock Island; $118,000.

Rogers, David, estate, Cordova, to Thorngren, Angela M., Cordova; 517 3rd Ave. S., Cordova; $76,000.

Bramlett, Jessica, and Raun, William, Moline, to Crampton, John M. and Susan M., Hampton; 14th St. and 15th Ave. Ct., Silvis; $30,500.

CTL Property Management, East Moline, to Vast Properties 801, Moline; 801 Bend Blvd., East Moline, 72 unit apartment building; $8,600,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Mama & Papa, Moline; 3722 14th Ave., Moline; $60,000.

New Life Fellowship Assembly Of God, Moline, to VanDeKerckhove, Moline; 2313 19th St., Moline; $65,000.

Wiklund, Shirley D., Rock Island, to Kehl, Geralyn A., Rock Island; 3930 38th St., Unit C, Rock Island; $148,000.

McCorkle Enterprises, East Moline, to DE Lewis-Bey Properties, Moline; 1411-1413 11th St., Silvis; $115,000.

Wiesemeyer, Tyler R. and Kara K., North Port, Fla., to Chumbley, Kevin P. and Jenna A., Coal Valley; 1517 E. 5th St., Coal Valley; $15,000.

Arsenal Properties, Chesterton, Ind., to Down, Greg and Rebecca, Rock Island; 4725 11th St. A, Moline; $40,900.

Washburn, Gene A., trust, Detroit, Mich., to On Track Properties, Rock Island; 3502 47th Ave. & 3510 46th Ave., Rock Island; $125,000.

Hoke, Emma M., trust, Milan, to Greuel Holdings, East Moline; 155.9 acres farmland, Milan; $951,237.

Sandhaas-Hoke, trust, Milan, to Greuel Holdings, East Moline; 155.9 acres farmland, Milan; $951,237.

Terronez, Alex, Spring, Texas, to Mangels, Taylor Lee, East Moline; 745 25th St., East Moline, land/lot only; $2,500.

Kramer, Karen B., trust, East Moline, to Collins, George and Margaret, East Moline; 4837 6th St. Ct., East Moline; $266,000.

Guadalupe, Carrillo, and Aguilera, Salvador, Moline, to Crone, Michael and Connie, Rock Island; 2724 29th Ave., Rock Island; $215,000.

Laden, Luella M., estate, Geneseo, to Engstrom, Corey J. and Madeleine H., Coal Valley; 9523 Route 150, Coal Valley; $187,000.

Mulford, Paul, Cedar Rapids, to Roth, Christian, East Moline; 1148 37th Ave., East Moline; $143,000.

Osborn, Ernest, Milan, to Bernal, Jose Cedillo, and Cedillo, Veronica, Andalusia; 10027 W. 115th St., Andalusia; $115,500.

Ziegler Family Trust, Milan, to Herman, Kyle and Deanna, East Moline; 1920 4th St. A, East Moline; $117,000.

Kirk, Lynette M., Coal Valley, to Kirk, Zachary T., Rock Island; 2009 23rd St., Rock Island; $110,000.

Helms, Matthew; Helms, Douglas; Depooter, Lori; Longley, Amy, and Longley, Carrie, Port Byron, to village of Coal Valley; 107 1st St., Coal Valley; $95,000.

Pascucci, Michael, and Pascucci, Chanda, Winfield, Ala., to Sanchez, Hugo, East Moline; 2116 3rd St. B, East Moline; $154,500.

Day, Jeannine C., estate, Moline, to Nelson, Kaitlyn A., Moline; 5325 7th Ave., Moline; $85,000.

Grafton, Mary I. Ellis, trust, East Moline, to Kornbrust, Judy M., East Moline; 15215 20th Ave. N., East Moline; $95,000.

Anders, Linda M., Rock Island, to Pease, Michael, Moline; 1310 14th St., Moline; $92,000.

Christian, Chloe E., Wichita, Kan., to Jones, Dale L. and Amy S., Reynolds; 308 Bush St., Reynolds; $110,000.

Deere Employees Credit Union, Moline, to Ellis Renovations, Silvis; 530 Avenue of the Cities, East Moline; $75,000.

Loy, Michael and Alexandra, Birmingham, Iowa, to King, Matthew, Hampton; 505 14th Ave., Hampton; $174,500.

Pearson, Jerald L., Moline, to Arvanitis, Steve J.; Arvanitis, Aimee L.; Baxter, Scott A.; and Baxter, Jennifer T., Wentzville, Mo.; 230 Mississippi Ct., East Moline; $50,000.

Alongi, Matthew K., Rock Island, to DE Grauwe, Ally, Rock Island; 4021 26th Ave., Rock Island; $134,900.

Trulson, Sally E., trust, Rock Island, to Rursch, Darrin K. and Keri K., Reynolds; 12400 140th St. W., 12650 140th St. W., Taylor Ridge, 220.8 acre farm; $2,673,559.

Borth, Allen R. and Nancy A., trust, Port Byron, to Blue Ridge Properties, Albany; 209 10th St. N., Cordova; $126,000.

Escarria, Connie F., East Moline, to Castro, Mariana, East Moline; 1426 15th Ave., East Moline; $20,000.

Housby, Dennis, Rock Island, to Dent, Myron L., Milan; 202 W. 17th Ave., Milan; $160,000.

Frazee, Marjorie, Milan, to Goodwin, Gerald, Hampton; 1202 8th St. Ct., Hampton; $143,500.

Fulkerson, John T. and Jaianne, Coal Valley, to Mainguy, David J. and Larissa D., Moline; 3305 69th Ave., Moline; $154,000.

Ferry, Cora R. and Travis R., Moline, to Rivera, Hugo A., and Pizano, Maria del Carmen, Moline; 1605 20th Ave., Moline; $62,000.

Benevides, Seth and Margaret, Rock Island, to Wieland, Michael James, Rock Island; 1045 23rd St., Rock Island; $195,000.

Davis, Natalie, trust, Davenport, to Weyer, Michael A. and Kayla M., Rock Island; 3468 31st Ave., Rock Island; $139,900.

Douglas, Phillip M., Rock Island, to Douglas, Phillip K., Moline; 2229 11th Ave., Moline; $135,000.

Giesecke, Albert C. and A. Elaine, Rapids City, to Hawkins, Robert W. and Janetta, trust, Rapids City; Lot 2 Maas Subdivision No. 2, land/lot only, Rapids City; $27,000.

Wilson, Drew and Jennifer M., Belleville, Ill., to Riley, Arthur, Moline; 1122 12th Ave., Moline; $127,500.

Henderson, Donald J. and Gail W., Moline, to Saucedo, Elias and Katy, Moline; 3415 77th St. Ct., Moline; $340,000.

Dean, Heather M., Davenport, to Miller, Alison R., Moline; 3232 Park 16th St., Moline; $128,000.

Grafft, Luke and Megan, Moline, to Wisdom, Robert S., Moline; 1011 51st St., Moline; $135,000.

Banaszek, Betty L., trust, East Moline, to Burgin, John and Patricia, East Moline; 719 21st Ave., East Moline; $147,900.

Causevic, Said and Safeta, Moline, to Archibald, Jamie, Moline; 3521 19th Ave., Moline; $200,000.

Turf, Dorothy L, trust, East Moline, to Yador, Amivi, East Moline; 2835 7 1/2 St., East Moline; $132,500.

Vana, John V. and Gloria S., East Moline, to Alcindor, Kenroy J., Moline; 4707 18th Ave. Ct., Moline; $225,000.

Hoyt III, Richard V. and Haleigh A., Coal Valley, to Reinheimer, Patricia A., Moline; 4108 16th Ave., Moline; $169,000.

McNulty, Michael J. and Tia M., trust, Bettendorf, to Hoyt, Richard V. and Haleigh A., Coal Valley; 609 East 6th St., Coal Valley; $300,000.

Longnecker, Tiffany D. and James, East Moline, to Rockwell, Matthew, Moline; 1814 9th St., Moline; $93,000.

Farmer, Juanita M., Carbon Cliff, to Rusk, Janice, Carbon Cliff; 2038 Villa Pines Circle, Carbon Cliff; $179,000.

Jackson, Roger L., estate, Erie, to Youngs, Mark, Hillsdale; 116 Main St., Hillsdale; $7,000.

Dickerson, Frances Darlene, Marion, Iowa, to Neuses, Dave and Dawn, Moline; 903 23rd Ave., Moline; $180,000.

Trongone III, Michael, Greenville, N.C., to Future Capital, Davenport; 1161 22nd St., Moline; $47,500.

Future Capital, Davenport, to Paliwal, Radhika A., San Francisco, Calif.; 1161 22nd St., Moline; $75,500.

Donald R. Bealer Family Limited Partnership, Coal Valley, to Loan, Anita, Coal Valley; 1708 E. 6th St., Coal Valley; $225,000.

Saldana, Cherie, Ankeny, Iowa, to Freyberger, Makenna, Silvis; 613 18th St., Silvis; $210,000.

E & E Estates, Sherrard, to Cameron, Nikki L., Rock Island; 906 80th Ave. W., Rock Island; $124,000.

Quiet Capital, Davenport, to BPO, LLC, Hoffman Estates, Ill.; 608 W. 3rd Ave., Milan; $65,000.

Pinnacle Country Club, Milan, to Zydeco Investments, Cedar Rapids; 525 1st St. E., Milan, commercial building; $1,275,000.

Guerdet, Colette R., Moline, to Villarreal, Kylee, and Roome, Anthony, Moline; 4610 8th Ave., Moline; $169,900.

Lum, Christina T., Rock Island, to Blue, Richard and Stacy, Rock Island; 4310 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $107,000.

Loan, Anita, Coal Valley, to Conway, Cynthia, East Moline; 1125 48th Ave., East Moline; $100,300.

Causevic, Hariz and Ramzija, East Moline, to Garcia, Nicholas W., and Lopez, Joni M., Moline; 1138 52nd St. Ct., Moline; $149,000.

Dark Matter, LLC, Bettendorf, to Guerdet, Colette R., Moline; 5327 34th Ave., Moline; $206,000.

Shamsie, Michael, Moline, to Brown, Toteonna, Moline; 1925 12th St., Moline; $114,000.

Sauceda, Elias and Kathryn, Moline, to Tuggle, Patrick, Moline; 2411 23rd Ave. B, Moline; $242,000.

Jennings, Rick J., trust, Moline, to Manirakiza, Domitila S., East Moline; 3439 3rd St. A, East Moline; $159,900.

Mangano, Island L., Bettendorf, to Goman, Bryan M., Coal Valley; 224 West 13th Ave., Coal Valley; $135,000.

DeGreve, John H. and Janis M., Bettendorf, to Patterson, Richard, Jr., and Edmunds, Alexis, East Moline; 2637 16th St., Moline; $95,000.

Beswick, Jimmie R., Bettendorf, to Ortiz, Corey, Moline; 927 35th Ave., East Moline; $80,000.

Gibbs, Melvin K. and Linda D., Andalusia, to Clarke, Troy E. and Tamara J., Milan; 204th St. W., Illinois City; $289,000.

Rainey, Sarah E., Orion, to Lindeman, Jacqueline, Moline; 4912 50th St., Moline; $130,000.

Custom Homes, Donahue, Iowa, to Mosley, Emily A. and Christopher D., Rock Island; 1216 20th St., Rock Island; $100,000.

RTZ Holdings, Moline, to KNJ Holdings, Moline; 1519 46th Ave., Moline, office; $1,850,000.

Croxton, Walter and Ana, Chesterton, Ind., to Buchanan, Brian S., Moline; 2634 12th Ave., Moline; $169,900.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Colbrese, Adam, Hampton; 3045 4th St. #1, Moline; $41,000.

Adams, Jesse E. and Patricia, Mansfield, Texas, to Farraj, Wedad, Polo, Ill.; 8313 Ridgewood Road, Rock Island; $150,000.

Stevenson Family Trust, Mesa, Ariz., to Jordan, Kristin M., Moline; 3820 10th Ave. Place, Moline; $69,900.

Edmunds, Michael, and McManus, Michelle, trust, Rock Island, to Fitzco Properties, Moline; 2804 24th St., Unit 2, Rock Island; $105,000.

Rodgers, Kelly S., Bettendorf, to O'Day, Barbara J., Rock Island; 2408 28th Ave., Rock Island; $96,900.

Barrera, Pedro, Moline, to NBI Plus, Davenport; 700 15th St., Moline, office; $30,000.

Rasmussen, Genevieve, East Moline, to Grimm, Robin, East Moline; 1115 48th Ave., East Moline; $95,000.

Rice, Keith, Rock Island, to Trujillo, Frank, Jr., Rock Island; 3022 20th Ave., Rock Island; $119,000.

Bush, Sharen M., East Moline, to Rodriguez, Alfredo, Moline; 4135 4th Ave., East Moline; $61,500.

Perez, Cesario, Gainesville, Ga., to Guadalupe Perez-Vasquez, Rock Island; 1520 6th St., Rock Island; $45,000.

Dave Prochaska Construction, Bettendorf, to Nettleton, Lynne, and Merkel, Troy; Port Byron; 810 12th St., Port Bryon; $348,029.

Fulton, Elmer, Moline, to Bluewood Investments, Moline; 4222 15th St., Moline, junk yard; $250,000.

Transitions, N.F.P., Rock Island, to Stern, Matthew, Rock Island; 412-420 15th St., Rock Island, land/lot only; $15,750.

Richards, Doris A., trust, Tingley, Iowa, to Kelly, Jason and Claudia, Moline; 4204 35th Ave., Moline; $255,000.

Jones, Bruce E., Peoria, to Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge; 3635 14th Ave.; 1326 37th St., Rock Island; $45,000.

Alcindor, Kenroy, Moline, to Ruplinger, Nicholas and Jennifer M., Davenport; 1627 9th Ave., Moline; $81,200.

Hmung, Len, Silvis, to Daeron, LLC, Davenport; 1125 22nd Ave., Silvis; $90,000.

Dickerson, Gordon K. and Julie L., Moline, to Neidetcher, Kelsey L. Silvis; 1103 6th Ave., Silvis; $224,900.

Robbins, Marilyn, Rock Island, to McCandless, Scott, Rock Island; 9000 14th St. W., Rock Island; $275,000.

Ramos, David, and Skinner, David, Moline, to Wall II, Larry E. and Carrie, Moline; 1729 2nd St., Moline; $66,000.

