Real estate transactions for Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Byrd, Jeffrey S. and Amber M., to Wilson, Jacob T. and Gina R., 24477 Ridge Road, Colona; $190,000.
Blackhawk Bank and Trust, to POSRM Holdings, 711-713 7th Street, Colona; $184,000.
Costenson, Margaret L,. to VanWassenhove, Robert E., 28066 U.S. Hwy 34, Kewanee; $65,000.
Pillen, Betty A., to Pollock, John A. Jr., 235 Dwight Street, Kewanee; $65,000.
Rose, Betty C., to Silva, Janet, 327 5th Avenue, Kewanee; $32,000.
Estes, Kenneth W. and Alexandria C., to Kappelman, Trevor W., 556 E. 4th Avenue, Woodhull; $116,000.
Kappelman, Trevor W., to Thompson, Hanna M., 419 N. Main Street, Cambridge; $83,500.
Ropp, C. Lantz and Mary E., to Ghassan Aswad Declaration of Trust, 40.26 acres, rural route, Atkinson; $101,000.
Chapman, Martin A. and Ann M., to Chapman, Daniel A., 204 N. State Street, Atkinson; $80,000.
Davis, Basil Keith; Long, Stella; Davis, Tracy; Smith, Tracy, to Lippens, Brian K., 913 Dewey Avenue, Kewanee and 915 Dewey Avenue, Kewanee; $117,000.
White, Ricky Alan and Renee LuAnn, to Wille, Stephanie Marie, 1409 W. 2nd Street, Kewanee; $4,000.
Hilton, Gary D. and Charlotte A., to Hamblen, Pamela, 305 7th Street, Colona; $100,000.
JICTB, to Schnowske, Laverne R. and Theresa L., 216 N. 4th Street, Alpha; $40,000.
McKinley, Rhonda L./ Bennett, Rhonda L., to Bowles, Candice L., 324 W. 4th Avenue, Woodhull; $55,000.
Wyant, John E., to GPAC Properties, 506 1st Avenue, Colona and 510 1st Avenue, Colona; $300,000.
Boelens, Francis, to Anderson, Chad T. and Amber M., 18758 N. 1100 Avenue, Cambridge; $225,000.
Horack, Geoffrey K., to Murray, Richard, 1407 and 1409 W. Prospect Street, Kewanee; $46,500.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Griffith, Doylene F., by Goodnight, Judy, power of attorney, Coal Valley, to Krantz, Brian C. and Mikki, Moline; 903 16th St., Rapids City; $95,000.
Smith, Calvin R., estate, Hillsdale, to Misner, Benjamin, and Kelley, Rachel, Hillsdale; 107 2nd St., Hillsdale; $109,900.
Gustafson, Dale A., Kingsford, Mich., to Atikpo, Enyonam S., and Degboe, Diana A., Silvis; 1202 15th St., Silvis; $140,000.
Ellis, Ryan and Andrea, East Moline, to Mata, Nichole June, and Leon, Jose Mata, Silvis; 1006 28th Ave., Silvis; $239,000.
Leppo, Lanny L. and Cathy A., North Fort Myers, Fla., to Cisne, Chris and Renee, Moline; 20 Thornwood Ct., Moline; $280,000.
Wiklund, Michael D., Hillsdale, to Yoder, Eric and Tara, Port Byron; 5714 254th St. N., Port Byron; $600,000.
Anderson, Kim R. and Diane L., Dacatur, Ala., to Saltsman, James R. and Teresa M., Hampton; 73 Kennelworth Circle, Hampton; $290,000.
Federal Home Loan, Salt Lake City, Utah, to Sanford, Attebery, D., Andalusia; 320 1st St. W., Andalusia; $49,500.
Tindle, Christine D., estate, Moline, to Stone, Lillie J., Moline; 1151 49th St., Moline; $117,000.
Olson, Perry D., and Laxy, Laura L., Moline; 16404 Route 84 N., East Moline; $261,000.
Zmuda, Mark and Stacy, East Moline, to Jones, Nicole L., Sherrard; 8415 120th Ave., Coal Valley; $100,000.
Home America Fund III, Huntington Beach, Calif., to Blackstar Stability Distressed Debt Fund, Washington, D.C.; 1635 14th St., Rock Island; $31,069.
Reed, Sr., George D., Woodhull, to Taylor, Ronald L., Hillsdale; 24314 1st Ave. N., Hillsdale; $125,000.
Fiscella, Donna E., Fort Myers, Fla., to Hurst, Nathan and Laurie, Moline; 12 Velie Drive, Moline; $243,000.
Abernathy, W. Mark and Jane, Morristown, Tenn., to Marquis, Timothy and Kathleen, Milan; 7915 10th St. W., Rock Island; $50,000.
Kopp, Josephine E., Rock Island, to Thompson, Rita L., Rock Island; 1822 30th St., Rock Island; $97,000.
Heeren, Richard, executor of Heeren, Margie, estate, Port Byron, to Newton, Chad, East Moline; 24020 71st Ave. N., Port Byron; $150,000.
Burroughs, Patricia E., Visalia, Calif., to Barker, Bobby Jo and Beth Ann, East Moline; 1320 11th Ave., East Moline; $30,000.
Suhr, Carl A. and Dawn M., Colona, to Suhr, Christopher A., Milan; 3330 W. 6th St. Ct., Milan; $140,000.
Senatra, Gregory F., Moline, to Tomlinson, Mark and Amy, Moline; 3830 N. Shore Dr., Moline; $3,500.
Clarke, Troy E. and Tamara J., Taylor Ridge, to DeBackere, Michael D. and Beverly A., Taylor Ridge; 10808 Turkey Hollow Rd., Taylor Ridge; $218,000.
Heard, Elmer, estate, Moline, to Peruth, Nyiragaju, Moline; 1432 36th Ave., Moline; $143,000.
Papish, Susan M., trust, East Moline, to Papish, Vincent, East Moline; 3003 16th St. Ct., East Moline; $170,000.
Dream Real Estate Investments, Moline, to Diaz, Luis A., Moline; 3654 15th Ave. Ct., Moline; $109,900.
Cunningham, Robert, Troy, Mo., to Daniels, Shelby, Moline; 2955 9th St., Moline; $110,800.
Robinson, Jeffrey and Michelle, Coal Valley, to Kettler, Bruce K., Coal Valley; vacant land, Coal Valley; $4,000.
Griffin, Michael L. and Kelly M., Bettendorf, to Brown, John Patrick, and Haas, Lauren, Moline; 3410 14th St. A., Moline; $208,000.
Helms, Ema, Swansboro N.C., to Fischer, Paul J. and Nancy J., Moline; 409 29th Ave. Dr., Moline; $133,500.
Brown, Beverly J., Milan, to Carroll, Aaron D. and Lisa M., Silvis; 1006 14th St., Silvis; $4,000.
Murrents, Mary I., trust, Carbon Cliff, to Loussaert, David A. and Holly L., Carbon Cliff; 2027 Villa Pines Circle, Carbon Cliff; $208,000.
Baraks, Dale L., trust, Bettendorf, to Swanson, Marilyn M., trust, Coal Valley; 1704 E. 6th St., Coal Valley; $182,500.
Moreno, Victor M., Silvis, to Riojas, Adrian, Silvis; 723 11th Ave. B. Ct., Silvis; $95,000.
Performance Realty Group, Moline, to Soumare, Abdoul, Rock Island; 2733 9th St., Rock Island; $77,500.
Rogiers, Marjorie M., East Moline, to Daniels, Michael J., East Moline; 538 28th St., East Moline; $110,000.
CTI Towers Assets II, Cary, N.C., to Melody Communications Infrastructure, New York, N.Y.; 3900 26th Ave., Moline, cell tower; $511,483.
Minasian REI, Moline, to City of Rock Island; 1337 14 1/2 St., strip of land, Rock Island; $3,500.
Lewis, Matthew, Davenport, to Columbia, Cody A., Moline; 3714 10th Ave. Ct., Moline; $100,000.
Northcutt, Tracy, East Moline, to Browning II, David L., Sherrard; 1533 29th Ave., Moline; $67,000.
Cortez, Jose V. and Maria G., Moline, to Farley, Seth and Keeli, Moline; 424 - 426 30th Ave., Moline; $130,000.
Voley, V A, trust, Taylor Ridge, to Zimmer, Adam P., Andalusia; 14814 78th Ave. W., Andalusia; $195,000.
Neidlinger, Matt, and Heckmann, Kris E., Carmel, Ind., to Kupresin, Brenda S., Port Byron; 416 S. Main St., Port Byron; $101,000.
Shaw, Milton B., Davenport, to Vercautren, Donald, Rock Island; 925 24th Ave., Rock Island; $58,000.
Brien, Timothy A., Rock Island, to First Financial Group, Bettendorf; 4510 7th Ave., Rock Island; $117,500.
Atkisson, Bonnie S., Geneseo, to Polzin, John M., East Moline; 1139 48th Ave., East Moline; $90,000.
Wandrey, JoAnn, trust, Spring Hill, Tenn., to Black, Charles, Silvis; 3408 14th St., Silvis; $300,000.
Hill, Bryce and Nealie K., Aurora, Ill., to Leatherman, Joshua, Rock Island; 1517 9th Ave., Rock Island; $124,900.
Secretary of HUD, Atlanta, Ga., to Calsyn, Zachary, Milan; 1410 36th St., Rock Island; $35,100.
Fite, Justin, and Roman, Stacy, Winchester, Calif, to Dunn, Morgan, Coal Valley; 1814 E. 3rd St., Coal Valley; $156,500.
Westpfahl, John R. and Patricia E., Milan, to Rudsell, Kelly, Milan; vacant land, Milan; $192,250.
Heilwagner, Miriam, estate, Milan, to Hary, Scott, Taylor Ridge; 209 E. 4th St., Milan; $77,500.
Monk, Denise C., executor for Brockert, Karen S., estate, Illinois City, to Eckstein, Randy and Shawna, Illinois City; 22005 154th Ave. W., Illinois City; $200,000.
Stohl, Donna K., administrator for Morns, Carol F., estate, Geneseo, to Jacks, Danny A., Rock Island; 2804 40th Ave., Rock Island; $96,000.
Enriquez, Eulogia P., trust, Las Vegas, N.V., to East Moline 76, Farmington, Mich.; 4000 Archer Dr., East Moline, 76 unit apartment building; $2,475,000.
Reed, Todd M. and Tarrah A., Coal Valley, to DeBlaey, Cole, and DeTaeye, Hanah, Coal Valley; 514 W. 15th Ave., Coal Valley; $260,000.
Reicks, Ross J. and Kacey, Ankeny, Iowa, to Maltby, Skylar, Moline; 1813 3rd St., Moline; $101,000.
Georlett, Margo L., Moline, to Ford, Steven H. and Sharon M., Moline; 3522 26th Ave. B., Moline; $250,000.
Harmening, Laurel Sue, East Moline, to Speckman, Ian, East Moline; 101 Island Ave., East Moline; $30,000.
Speckman, Ian, East Moline, to Scarff, Harry C., and Rohrer, Tracy A., East Moline; 101 Island Ave., East Moline; $15,000.
Hubbert, Jr., Bennie, estate, Rock Island, to Beechum, Deitria, Rock Island; 1514 8th St. Rock Island; $28,000.
Henderson, Paul L., and Ford, Andrea J., East Moline, to Sandoval, Jon, Silvis; 128 15th St., Silvis; $104,500.
Plumb, Bruce J., estate, Hillsdale, to The Gibson Living Trust II, Port Byron; 607 N. High St., Port Byron; $77,000.
Jarvus, Howard M., trust. to Chicago Regional Council of Carpenters, Chicago; 17020 4th Ave., East Moline, farm; $390,000.
Krueger, Martin and Darcy, trust, Taylor Ridge, to Leyendecker, Dustin and Kim, Taylor Ridge; 5.49 acre tract in Andalusia Township and 5.23 acre tract in Andalusia, Taylor Ridge; $65,000.
Stovall, Cheryl, and Harrington, Cheryl, Rock Island, to Selby Enterprises, Davenport; 1209 11th St., Rock Island; $4,419.
Kelley, Michael, Coal Valley, to Anderson, Kiley, Coal Valley; 106 W. 5th St., Coal Valley; $68,900.
Bebber, Henrietta, Rock Island, to Mue, Naw and Nwey, Rock Island; 3313 36th St., Rock Island; $131,000.
Mata, Nichole J., and Mata-Leon, Jose A., Silvis, to Hildreth, Kori, East Moline; 2215 5th St., East Moline; $137,000.
Kongkousonh, Say and Elizabeth, Silvis, to Goetz III, Norman Darren and Kelli, East Moline; 2332 5th St., East Moline; $271,000.
Cake Group, Andalusia, to Hoke, Dale A. and Renee A., Taylor Ridge; 8829 98th St. W., Taylor Ridge; $310,000.
Helling, Fred and Diana, Colona, to Scherbroeck, Renee, Moline; 2360 32nd St., Moline; $138,000.
Crotty, Kathryn Ann, Coal Valley, to Crotty, Jacob L., Moline; 2917 11th Ave. A., Moline; $135,000.
Bean, Evan, Mark, Ill., to Burke, David and Mindy, Hampton; 919 5th St. A., Hampton; $152,000.
Carpathian Capital Fund, Minneapolis, Minn., to 3D VISIONZ, Inc., Davenport; 1037 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $50,000.
Martinez, Armando and Roxann, Silvis, to Favela, Raul, Silvis; 1114 2nd Ave., Silvis; $70,000.