Real estate transactions for Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Niziolek, Elizabeth, to Campbell, Jessica J. and Terrence M., 29898 N. 2700th Ave., Tampico; $350,000.

Specht, Judith A. and Robert G., to Ebert, Jonathon P. and Ashley L., vacant land, Geneseo; $180,000.

Greenstate Credit Union, to Wright, Justin, 714 6th St., Colona; $120,000.

Gradert, Elizabeth L., to DeBrock, Brian M. and Kari Gradert/ Gradert, Kari DeBrock, 14482 E. 1900 St., Atkinson; $372,000.

DeLoose, Bryan A. and Janee V., to Pratt, Sean and Rylee, 104 Rustic Lake Drive, Colona; $288,000.

Peterson, Douglas A. and Darla J., to Calmer Farms, 82.22 acres Henry County farmland; $1,172,000.

Hancock, Cindy J. and Steven A., to Bulman, Brittany, 331 Valley Drive, Geneseo; $180,000.

Doubek, Jordan C./ Olson, Jordan C., to Brunson, William A., and Welgat, Courtney L., 229 S. Park St., Kewanee; $99,000.

Bryant, Virginia L., to Boggs, Donald E. and Kathy M., 619 2nd St., Colona; $60,000.

Reed, Ivontan Diane, to Lyon, Blake L. and Autymn E., 5760 Poppy Garden Road, Colona; $123,000.

Banister, Keegan, to Fleming, Adam and Heidi, 509 N. State St., Geneseo; $145,000.

Martinez, Tito A. and Meza, Rosa A., to Delgado, Yatzareth Mildret Ibarra and Ibarra, Angel, 412 W. 5th St., Kewanee; $68,000.

Lindberg, Beverly J., to Wright, Thomas, 1494 N. 1800th Ave., Coal Valley; $375,000.

Smith, James C. and Darlene F., to Smith, David W. and Rebekah M./ Boyer, Rebekah M., 706 N. Burr St., Kewanee; $40,000.

Redeed, to Oleson, David, 1301 Cahn St., Hooppole; $24,000.

DeSplinter, Matthew S., to Schaver, Michael L. and Tammy M., 25 Lori Lane Court, Geneseo; $184,000.

Carton, Beth A., to J.F. Edwards Construction, part of Lot 8 of the subdivision of the southwest quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 22, Township 17N, Range 3 East of the 5th Principal Meridian, city of Geneseo; $125,000.

Eagles, Nicholas, to MSO Property Management, Lot 6 in Block 15 of Gould's Addition to the village of Cambridge, excepting there from the east 100 feet; $25,000.

Lakeview Loan Servicing, to Bretado, Miguel A., 633 Manchester Drive, Kewanee; $10,000.

Tannahill, Maylouise K., to Benham, Elizabeth A., 538 Schroeder Road, Coal Valley; $153,000.

Blunt, Joshua D. and Robin, to Johnson, Larry F. and Larry F. Johnson Estate Trust, part of the northeast quarter of Section 12 in Township 17N, Range 1 East of the 4th Principal Meridian, Henry County; $240,000.

Akers, Jodell M., to Akers, Caitlin, and Pauley, Jacob, 203 S. Vail St., Geneseo; $150,000.

DeBlieck, Mark L. and Tara N./ Bittner, Tara N., to Marquez, Mary, 711 Rockwell St., Kewanee; $45,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Transitions, N.F.P., Rock Island, to Stern, Matthew, Rock Island; 412-420 15th St., Rock Island, land/lot only; $15,750.

Richards, Doris A., trust, Tingley, Iowa, to Kelly, Jason and Claudia, Moline; 4204 35th Ave., Moline; $255,000.

Jones, Bruce E., Peoria, to Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge; 3635 14th Ave.; 1326 37th St., Rock Island; $45,000.

Alcindor, Kenroy, Moline, to Ruplinger, Nicholas and Jennifer M., Davenport; 1627 9th Ave., Moline; $81,200.

Hmung, Len, Silvis, to Daeron, LLC, Davenport; 1125 22nd Ave., Silvis; $90,000.

Dickerson, Gordon K. and Julie L., Moline, to Neidetcher, Kelsey L. Silvis; 1103 6th Ave., Silvis; $224,900.

Robbins, Marilyn, Rock Island, to McCandless, Scott, Rock Island; 9000 14th St. W., Rock Island; $275,000.

Ramos, David, and Skinner, David, Moline, to Wall II, Larry E. and Carrie, Moline; 1729 2nd St., Moline; $66,000.

Campana, Lawrence, Naperville, Ill., to Koberg, Stacey, Walcott, Iowa; 2919 4th St., Moline; $128,000.

Rodriguez, Stacy E. and Timothy E., Davenport, to Khor, Saw, Rock Island; 3122 9 1/2 St. St., Rock Island; $102,000.

Averill, Douglas L. and Cynthia T., Richmond Hill, Ga., to Stevens, Brandon Scott and Jason Patrick, Moline; 2921 16th Ave., Moline; $297,500.

Daeron LLC, Milan, to Gunn, Tiffany, Milan; 524 32d Ave. W., Milan; $161,500.

Hartman, Blake, Illinois City, to Delap, James and Crystal, Taylor Ridge; 20104 148th Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; $195,000.

Johnson, Barbara J., estate, Morton, Ill., to Vortex Properties, Davenport; 3243 38th Ave., Rock Island; $113,000.

First Financial Group, Bettendorf, to Lomas, Elizabeth A., Rock Island; 4120 22nd Ave., Rock Island; $80,669.

Ellis, Wanda I. and James Oscar, trust, Moline, to Nino, Ricardo, East Moline; 15419 20th Ave. N., East Moline; $86,000.

Arsenal Properties, Chesterton, Ind., to Fikri, Maryam, Los Angeles, Calif.; 520 33rd Ave. W., Milan; $103,000.

National Railway Equipment, Mount Vernon, Ill., to Silvis One, Naples, Fla.; 300 N. 9th St., Silvis, industrial building; $5,500,000.

Chumbley, Jenna ad Kevin, Coal Valley, to Vinson, Matthew, and Melton, Emily, Moline; 2917 27th Ave. A, Moline; $250,000.

RRCO Rentals, Lafayette, La., to MDC Coastal 20, San Diego, Calif.; 3644 Avenue of The Cities, Moline, medical building; $1,673,250.

Fisher, Joan, Milan, to Sanchez, Brandon, Milan; 1722 116th Ave., Milan; $79,000.

Vollrath, Beverly J., estate, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Kruger, Austin J. and Jessica D., Port Byron; 205 Polk St., land only, Port Byron; $7,500.

Holan, Jacquelyn, and Galica, Rona, Las Cruces, N.M.; 9 Blackhawk Hills Ct., Rock Island; $113,000.

Doering, Robert C., estate, Moline, to Htoo, Sen Na, Rock Island; 2411 10th St., Rock Island; $90,000.

Wagner, Trista E. and Brian, Bettendorf, to Jett, Sean M., Moline; 4833 50th Ave., Moline; $140,000.

Henderson, Phyllis A., estate, Chicago, to DeSchepper, Paul and Dawn, Coal Valley; 802 E. 4th St., Coal Valley; $210,000.

Biven, Audrel, Matherville, to Armstrong, Christopher, Milan; 315 29th Ave. W., Milan; $116,000.

Pasvogel, Brennan J. and Sarah C., Erie, to Guapi, Alexander, Rock Island; 1418 32nd St., Rock Island; $70,000.

Herman Trust, Nashville, Tenn., to Grabow, Jay and Amy, Rock Island; 3201 14th St., Rock Island; $148,000.

Woods, Rosie B., Milan, to Small Hands Big Hearts, Rock Island; 3153 11th St., Rock Island; $47,000.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust, Minneapolis, Minn., to Breit US Winston Holdings, Chicago; 7800 Turkey Hollow Rd., Rock Island, industrial building; $13,321,977.

Parr, Yolanda, Waukee, Iowa, to Dewhurst Properties, East Moline; 620 1st Ave., Silvis; $58,000.

Markle, Jeremy David and Bailey Lynn, Tiffin, Iowa, to Carstensen, Devon, Port Byron; 22213 N. 66th Ave., Port Byron; $205,000.

Sutton, Vere L. and Ruth A., trust, Milan, to Mortonson, Todd S. and Claire, Milan; 1213 3rd St. W. Milan; $160,000.

Lindblad, Paul S., Moline, to Jones, Johnny R., Moline; 3817 12th St., Moline; $72,000.

Lager, Patricia, Moline, to Beasley, Alyssa, Moline; 1703 10th St., Moline; $124,900.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Khoury, Hany and Heather, Eldridge; 530 37th St., Moline; $50,000.

Tebbe, Joyce, Moline, to Woller, Fred, Rock Island; 932 & 936 43rd Ave., Rock Island; $65,000.

Kiel, Cameron and Taylor, Moline, to Trujillo, Jacob, Moline; 4817 47th Ave., Moline; $120,000.

Baraka, Ferdinand, Louisville, Ky., to Eiler, Michelle, East Moline; 706 26th St., East Moline; $114,200.

Mortonson, Todd S. and Claire, Milan, to Andrews, Julia L., Milan; 221 12th Ave. W., Milan; $164,500.

Mahieu, Mark, Moline, to Birch Properties, Tacoma, Wash.; 205-207 18th Ave., Moline; $119,900.

Parkwild Properties, Bettendorf, to MLJ Real Estate Holdings, Bettendorf; 1560 7th Ave., Moline, 6 unit apartment building; $335,000.

Plunkett, Ryan P., Rock Island, to Nelson, Stephanie, Rock Island; 4529 14th Ave., Rock Island; $110,000.

Murphy, Kevin L., Bettendorf, to Gendron, Dennis and Trina, LeClaire; 115 5th Ave. W., Milan; $100,000.

Behrends, Elizabeth J., Rock Island, to Behrends, John R. and Jaye Lynn, Rock Island; 4403 40th Ave. Ct., Rock Island; $225,000.

Leaich, Douglas, Taylor Ridge, to Hartman, Kalee E. and Blake A., Illinois City; 13627 224th St. W., Illinois City; $446,400.

Larson, Sarah, Alpha, to Laud, Skylar C. and McClaine C., Rock Island; 2049 37th St., Rock Island; $105,000.

Brooks, Jack L., Melbourne, Fla., to BLF Holdings, Rock Island; 3725 Blackhawk Road, Rock Island, office; $700,000.

Roberts, Joseph D. and Audree M., Colona, to Tapia, Aaidan, Moline; 218 19th Ave., Moline; $153,000.

Himebaugh, Kenneth and Sheryl, Moline, to Rodriquez, Sasha Lanal, Rock Island; 1525 40th St., Rock Island; $92,000.

Wietting, Wayne, trust, Lakeland, Fla., to Brandt, Michael R., trust, Moline; 521 39th St., Moline; $69,000.

Lytle, Cynthia Jane, Moline, to Gragg, Karen M., trust, Moline; 2221 43rd St., Rock Island; $67,000.

Mathews Enterprises, Rock Island, to Alberts, Nelson and Donna, Rock Island; 2845 8th Ave., Rock Island; $80,000.

Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge, to 3D Visionz, Inc., Davenport; 1548 29th Ave., Moline; $52,000.

Husson, Richard D. and Darla M., Moline, to Dickerson, Julie and Gordon, Moline; 2716 35th St., Moline; $237,000.

Oldfather, Jamie, Davenport, to Newberry, Cameron, Moline; 4419 26th Ave., Moline; $165,000.

Smith, Jennifer L., and Hartleben, Jennifer L., Rock Island, to Moo, Kaw, Rock Island; 2730 34th Ave. Ct., Rock Island; $182,000.

Shryack, Judy, Waukee, Iowa, to Cockerham, Douglas, Moline; 3702 72nd St. Ct., Moline; $385,000.

Deharo-Raygoza, Mayra, and Heraclio, Carlos, Silvis, to Buysee, Reed, Silvis; 629 8th St., Silvis; $108,000.

Gende, Paul and Erin, Coal Valley, to Benevides, Seth and Margaret, Rock Island; 12 Watch Hill Road, Rock Island; $251,000.

Stevens, Brandon and Jason, Moline, to Murray, Linda, Rock Island; 3217 37th Ave., Rock Island; $187,800.

Genung, Patricia A., trust, Erie, to Smeltzly, Gary and Christine, trust, Hillsdale; 24824 157th Ave. N., Cordova, 72.32 acre farm; $433,920.

Soeken, Karen L., trust, Alton, Ill. to Perry, Jill E., Rock Island; 2119 29th St., Rock Island; $146,000.

Brown, Cheryl Ann, trust, Silvis, to Kopel, Robert, Silvis; 1121 16th St. Ct., Silvis; $150,000.

Chaney, Ginger, Hillsdale, to Vargas, Antonio, East Moline; 3611 17th St., East Moline; $113,300.

Scott, Robert and Sandra, trust, Coal Valley, to Padilla, Kara, Rock Island; 2540 22 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $115,000.

Watkins, Larraine, East Moline, to O'Neal, Amy, Milan; 2414 127th Ave., Milan; $189,000.

Moyer, Devin, Norwell, Mass., to Du, Nay Lay, East Moline; 3618 7 1/2 St., East Moline; $174,600.

Catlin, Erling V. and Janet L., trust, Wilton, Iowa, to Bernal, Caleb, Silvis; 411 10th Ave., Silvis; $96,000.

Krumdieck, Mary T., Rock Island, to Murphy, Timothy J., Moline; 926 32nd Ave. Ct., Moline; $225,000.

Weir, Camille, Bettendorf, to K & S Rentals, East Moline; 302-308 30th Ave. Ct., Moline; $330,000.

Condon Properties, Davenport, to Jackson, London M., Moline; 1020 6th Ave., Moline; $151,000.

Cavazos, Laura M., Moline, to Cederoth Properties, Coal Valley; 713 18th Ave., Moline; $53,000.

Housby, Timothy L. and Jessica, Taylor Ridge, to Horn, Corey, Taylor Ridge; 6126 92nd Ave. W. Taylor Ridge; $193,500.

Raney, Steven and Linda, Moline, to A-Lotte Real Estate, Bettendorf; 529 31st St., Rock Island, 12 unit apartment building; $425,000.

Lievens, Virginia M., trust, Des Moines, to Viren, John J., trust, Rock Island; 2425 28th St., Moline; $13,000.

RRCO Rentals, Lafayette, La., to MDC Coastal 20, San Diego, Calif.; 2904 11th St., Rock Island, Plasma Center commercial building; $1,790,360.

Monn, Roseanne, trust, Blaine, Minn., to Ramos, Rudolph and Jacqueline, East Moline; 2850 7 1/2 St., East Moline; $120,000.

Jones, Trena A., East Moline, to Hackett, Brandon L., East Moline; 3446 3rd St. B., East Moline; $103,000.

Lawrence, Thomas M. and Donna M., Moline, to Trost, Aaron H., Moline; 3526 26th Ave. B, Moline; $192,000.

Reilly, Stephen, Coal Valley, to Kelley, Michael J., Rock Island; 3243 37th Ave., Rock Island; $171,000.

