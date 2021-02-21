Real estate transactions for Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021

Sutton, Nancy J., and Whitmer, Douglas A., to Frail, Mike V., Lot #12 in Block #1 of Currier's subdivision of Block #11 of John Fischer's subdivision of the northeast quarter of Section 34, Township 15N, Range 5E of the 4th Principal Meridian situated in the City of Kewanee in the County of Henry in the State of Illinois; $37,500.