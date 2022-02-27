Real estate transactions for Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Gradert, Corey R. and Jennifer L., to Anderson, Morgan Jade, 813 4th St., Colona; $100,000.

Gayer, Sue, to Mueting, David K. and Kimberly J., Lot 36 of Greenwood subdivision unit 1, a subdivision of the village of Colona; $10,000.

Hamilton, John K. and Kathy A. /Nurick, Kathy A., to Damron, Madelyn and Patrick, 314 W. Mill St., Kewanee; $60,000.

Millsaps, Thomas M., to LNBGR, 518 Pine St., Kewanee; $48,500.

Resseguie, Scott R., to Cromien, Steffanie A. and Pierson, Elizabeth M., Swank St., Galva; $4,000.

Glisan, Wayne, to Dunn Property Management, 118 N. Exchange St., Galva; $25,000.

Community State Bank, to Aum, Shanti Tribhuvan, 301 Commercial St., Galva; $400,000.

Bollinger Rentals, to Ouart, Brittany and Nicholas, 828 E. 7th St., Kewanee; $78,000.

Eugene A. Hartman Estate; Hartman, Bruce, and Hartman, Robert, to Nussear, Adrianna B., 302 S. State St., Annawan; $58,000.

Stalzer, Joy C. and William M., to Vandran, Julie, 206 N. East St., Kewanee; $17,000.

Osmani, Dzelil, to Ocampo, Rafael Solano/ Raful Solano and Castaneda, Oscar Zagal, 710 N. Main St., Kewanee; $28,000.

Minnaert, Shawn P. and Christina L., to Higgins, Jennifer Helene, 629 S. Spring St., Geneseo; $83,500.

Downs, Carol L. and Jackie L., to McCarty, Tina L. and James D., 122 Division St., Colona; $172,000.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society and Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust Fund, to Hurtado, Ruben Gutierrez, 726 W. Prospect St., Kewanee; $10,500.

Crider, Ashley, to Armstrong, Austin H., 316 E. Orange St., Geneseo; $93,000.

Engebrecht, Mary Ann, to Fraikes, Gary A. and Kimberly I., 720 Cypress Drive, Colona; $205,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Heiland, Larry and Krista, East Moline, to Bone, Adrienne, East Moline; 2321 Kennedy Drive, East Moline; $174,900.

Moline Ministries 2, Denver, Colo., to Sanders MF II, Atlanta, Ga.; 4201 22nd Ave., Moline, 40 unit apartment building; $2,200,000.

The Village at DeerMeadows, Taylor Ridge, to Gary Hodge, Inc., Moline; 1272 33rd Ave. Cir., Silvis; $30,000.

Gary Hodge, Inc., Moline, to Grouell, Stephen, Silvis; 1272 33rd Ave. Cir., Silvis; $304,837.

Haar, Kelly J., Scarborough, Maine, to Ariza, Jose, Camarillo, Calif.; 169 15th Ave., East Moline; $59,000.

Staab, Michael J., trust, Geneseo, to Houseman, Heather, Silvis; 1014 22nd Ave. and 1116 22nd Ave., Silvis; $110,000.

Hayes, Michael Paul, Bettendorf, to Raya, Antonio, Moline; 735 23rd St., Moline; $38,000.

Johnson, Jordan Michael and Laura, Strum, Wis., to Martinez, Benito and Samantha, Port Byron; 109 Bluff St., Port Byron; $157,000.

DeVolder Properties, Milan, to DeVolder, Benjamin Lund, Moline; 1037-1039 19th Ave., Moline; $85,000.

Vollrath, Beverly J., estate, Cedar Rapids, to Bohnert Jerseys LLC, East Moline; 48.18 acres farmland, Hampton; $230,000.

Bethany Enterprises, Milan, to PMP Holdings, Mediapolis, Iowa; 41 acres, Milan Beltway, Milan, Ill.; $125,000.

Gnatovich, John, trust, Coal Valley, to Doric Lodge #319 AF & AM, Moline; 5020 47th Ave., Moline; $200,000.

Raney, Steve and Linda, Moline, to Williams, Karolyn J., trust, Moline; 1309 9th St., Moline; $165,000.

Harpole, Philip and Carol, Moline, to Devolder Properties, Milan; 2915 16th Ave., Moline; $105,000.

O'Neal, Amy, Milan, to Lieving, Dakota, Rock Island; 2336 24 1/2 St., Rock Island; $94,000.

Stiegel, Eric W., Jacobs, Andrea L., Naperville, Ill., to Gallaugher, James and Haley, East Moline; 2339 5th St., East Moline; $270,000.

Fenton, Neven L. and Wilhelmina, trust, Moline, to Troutwine, Jeffrey Alan and Jennifer Ranae, Milan; 11523 and 11529 9th St., Milan; $149,900.

Henning, Brent W., Cordova, to Riley, Rick and Carrie S. Rapids City, Ill.; 1620 1st Ave., Rapids City, Ill.; $215,000.

Hinzman, Sheila, Milan, to Hinzman, Ryan, Milan; 121 W. 4th Ave., Milan; $44,145.

Gomez, Jeremy M., Rock Island, to PR Jitta NY, Brooklyn, N.Y.; 2149 32nd St., Rock Island; $104,000.

Shelton, Edwin D. and Rose E., Davenport, to Weaver, Dale and Heather, East Moline; 313 34th Ave., East Moline; $144,000.

Johnson, William R., estate, Cambridge, to Gilmore, Lori, East Moline; 3317 2nd St. Ct., East Moline; $82,500.

Arsenal Properties, Chesterton, Ind., to Terrazas, Brandon, Moline; 4716 11th St. A, Moline; $106,500.

Munson, Joann A., Dardenne, Prairie, Mo., to Oetgen, Daniel, Moline; 4703 18th Ave. Ct., Moline; $179,900.

Buche, James L., trust, Huntington Station, N.Y., to Ngen, Sar, East Moline; 3440 3rd St. A., East Moline; $139,900.

Mrosko, Joshua L. and Emily A., LaGrange, Ill., to Smith-Scoggins, Emily, and Scoggins, Dustin, Rock Island; 1723 19th Ave., Rock Island; $109,400.

Ferkel, Bailey J., Snohomish, Wash., to Lomax, Arthur, Moline; 2425-2427 15th Ave., Moline; $154,000.

Gianakouros, Joyce, Chicago, to Cantu, Diane, Rock Island; 1617 13th Ave., Rock Island; $82,900.

Crider, Gary W., trust, Las Vegas, N.V. to Causevic, Hariz and Ramzija, East Moline; 3643 9th St., East Moline; $125,000.

Nino, David F., Moline, to Wadsworth, Logan, Davenport; 1005 12th St., Rock Island; $27,000.

Maugie, LLC, Rock Island, to JCJ Investments, Moline; 2900 41st St., Moline; $625,000.

DeKoekkoek, Tyler and Sarah, Battle Creek, Mich., to Blancke, Heather C., Rock Island; 3249 36 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $214,900.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Lauritzen, Titus J., Moline; 2338 45th St., Rock Island; $65,000.

Ryser, Frederick and Kathleen, Moline, to Mahar, Mary, Moline; 2657 12th St., Moline; $104,000.

Reeder, Cynthia L., estate, Moline, to Glenn, Sherry, Moline; 1915 4th St., Moline; $143,500.

Future Capital, Davenport, to McMahan, LaChelle, San Diego, Calif.; 4618 12th St., Rock Island; $195,000.

Greenwood, James D. and Sandra, Rock Island, to Jackson, Adam C. and Sandra; 2520 136th Ave. Court West, Milan; 247,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Brady, Bic, Trent Woods, N.C.; 5119 28th Ave., Moline; $67,500.

Jackson, Adam C. and Sarah, Milan, to Street, Lucas, Rock Island; 1003 45th St., Rock Island; $108,000.

Stevens, Karen L., Moline, to Beekman, Joshua, Rock Island; 1113 44th St., Rock Island; $88,000.

Steele, David, Grantsville, W.V., to Lannoo, Whitney, and Mix, Amanda, Rock Island; 6415 134th Ave., Coal Valley; $255,000.

Klauer Family Trust, Taylor Ridge, to WFI Commercial, Milan; 1315 30th St., Rock Island; $90,000.

Klauer Family Trust, Taylor Ridge, to WFI Commercial, Milan; 1319 30th St., Rock Island; $60,000.

First Financial Group, Bettendorf, to Popejoy, Cody S., East Moline; 550 21st Ave., East Moline; $90,790.

Spohn, Elsie L., Olympia, Wash, to Alvarez, Manuel, and Collyer, Kim, East Moline; 3905 7th St., East Moline; $210,000.

Bassford Construction, Coal Valley, to Dozier, Latonya, Rock Island; 3231 7th Ave., Rock Island; $139,900.

Vyncke Family, Moline, to Simmons, Tyler, Moline; 3015 11th Ave., Moline; $121,500.

Schwantes, Steven D. and Amy J., Davenport, to Housby, Timothy, Taylor Ridge; 9328 142nd St. Ct. W., Taylor Ridge; $275,000.

Harris II, John H. and Diane B., Naperville, Ill., to VanDerGinst, Dennis, and Furness, Kimberly, Moline; 950 46th St. Dr., Moline; $175,000.

Rursch, David R., Reynolds, to Anderson, Darryl D. and Karen E., trust, Andalusia; 135.13 acre farmland, Buffalo Prairie, Ill.; $945,000.

McKay, Aaron and Aubrey, Milan, to Marshall, Shawn and Amber, Rock Island; 3816 Savanna Circle East and 3821 Savanna Circle West, Milan; $13,000.

Elouadrhiri, Kristin Lynn, Chicago, to Maynard, Andrew James, Milan; 9104 35th St. West, Milan; $120,000.

MAD Productions, Moline, to Slininger, Thomas and Jackie, Moline; 3637 Avenue of the Cities and 2215 37th St., Moline; $260,000.

Martinez, Samantha P., Port Byron, to Williams, Hannah, and Baker II, Adam, Moline; 2325 Avenue of the Cities, Moline; $96,900.

Callen, Brandon, Geneseo, to Russell, Tara Michelle, Moline; 5125 27th Ave., Moline; $185,600.

Coleman, Debra J., Aledo, to Vega, Raul, Moline; 3947 4th Ave. B., East Moline; $7,000.

Sergeant, Myron A., estate, Milan, to Daeron, LLC, Davenport; 2828 56th Ave. W., Milan; $65,000.

Ludin, Janet, Geneseo, to Granell, Cody and Samantha, Rock Island; 1101 94th Ave. W., Milan; $143,000.

Boten, Judy E., trust, Bettendorf, to Schmidt, Adam and Ally, Moline; 704 48th St., Moline; $313,500.

O'Donnell, Shawn, and Slocum, Justin, Moline, to Cameron & Karsyn, LLC., Rock Island; 1835 25th St., Moline; $65,000.

Blender, Andrienne L., East Moline, to Welcome, Erin, Moline; 1620 18th St. B, Moline; $110,000.

Aubrey, Thomas E. and Carol Johnson, Antloch, Ill., to Lamoo, Sweetsley H. and Mondon S., Rock Island; 2307 37th St., Rock Island; $269,900.

Davies, Barbara A., trust, Rock Island, to Latchaw, Graham and Alana, Rock Island; 1506 35th Ave., Rock Island; $265,000.

Bledsoe, David R., Coal Valley, to Trademark Properties, Milan; 108 W. 1st Ave., Coal Valley, retail establishment; $850,000.

Northwest Bank & Trust Company, Davenport, to Rock Island County Housing Finance Corporation, East Moline; 540 11th Ave. A Court, Silvis, 32 unit apartment building; $1,750,000.

Brown, Barbara, East Moline, to Bi, Pah, Rock Island; 4114 9th St., Unit 2, Rock Island; $75,000.

Rodgers, Marquis R., Rock Island, to Shelton, Tanisha L. and Timothy, Rock Island; 3412 14th St., Rock Island; $195,100.

Kessler, Cody A. and Karissa E., Hillsdale, to Toppert, Hunter, and Penn, Hannah, Rapids City; 215 12th St., Rapids City; $140,000.

MJJA Properties, Rock Island, to Larsen Properties, Moline; 315 1st St. E., Milan; $127,500.

Vermeulen, Richard R., and Donna M., Port Byron, to Vermeulen, Daniel L. and Shelley L., Port Byron; 7125 221st St. N., Port Byron; $162,000.

Linville, Brian C., Silvis, to Morales Cardenaz, Leodan, East Moline; 379 39th Ave., East Moline; $132,500.

Dodd, Curtis D. and Leilani, Milan, to Kerezsi, Paula L., Milan; 4802 115th Ave., Milan; $258,500.

Rodts, Elsie, East Moline, to Rodts, Robert J., Moline; 516 16th Ave., Moline; $85,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Birch Properties, Tacoma, Wash.; 932 42nd Ave., Rock Island; $52,900.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Birch Properties, Tacoma, Wash.; 119 10th St., Silvis; $57,300.

Hodgerson, Michael H. and Kris A., trust, Carbon Cliff, to Dippel, Diane, and Mott, John M., Moline; 2132 12th St., Moline; $170,000.

Voss, Tina L., Hillsdale, to DeBoever, William, East Moline; 3452 3rd St. C, East Moline; $119,900.

Stevens, Mark and Nancy, Milan, to Solis, Isiah, and Raya, Guillermina, Moline; 1321 24th Ave., Moline; $163,900.

Senne Property Investments, Davenport, to First Quad Properties, Davenport; 1301-1305 2nd Ave., Rock Island, 12 unit apartment building; $370,000.

White, Linda Kay, estate, Bettendorf, to Catapult Investments, Davenport; 1634 24th Ave., Moline; $84,900.

Carlson, Oscar W., Jr., trust, Moline, to VandeWalle, Steven, Silvis; 1202 29th Ave., Silvis; $150,000.

Schmid, Margaret E., trust, Moline, to VandeWalle, Steven, Silvis; 1202 29th Ave., Silvis; $150,000.

Bohannon, Samantha, Colona, to Beighle, Justin H L, Jr., and Gannon, Cassandra, Carbon Cliff; 208 Sinclair Boulevard, Carbon Cliff; $110,000.

Stevens, Maximus, Glen Ellyn, Ill., to Cutsinger, David Michael, Moline; 3107 12th Ave., Moline; $179,500.

Newton, Mary, estate, Orion, Ill., to Jahn, Kathe, Phillip and Kyle, Prophetstown, Ill.; 11315 120th Ave., Coal Valley, 75.75 acre farm; $1,022,625.

Wold, Bree and David, Ten Mile, Tenn., to Cason, Christopher S., Port Byron; 19404 52nd Ave. N., Port Byron; $306,000.

Kruse, Dale R. and Betty J., trust, Moline, to Orr, Aaron David, Moline; 1622 11th St., Moline; $145,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Husseini, Issa East Moline; 1217 Glenhurst Ct., Rock Island; $18,000.

Krack, Frederick E., Macomb, Ill., to Stahler, Crystal J., East Moline; 3936 Kennedy Drive, East Moline; $134,900.

Slover, John A., Jr., Moline, to S N K Properties, Moline; 1872-1974 20th Ave. & 2001, 2003, 2007 & 2009 18th St. C, Moline; $324,400.

Gromoll, Judith K., estate, Moline, to Masterson, John M., Rock Island; 1109 29th Ave., Rock Island; $89,900.

Dillard, Gordan J., Rock Island, to Gaywah, Tha, and Htoo, Paw, Rock Island; 962 24th Ave., Rock Island; $70,000.

Mayorga, Alejandro and Sonia, Coal Valley, to Kaukaskie, Kristina, Moline; 2719 16th St., Moline; $180,000.

Mbile, Freddy, Kalamazoo, Mich., to ROI Capital, Davenport; 726 23rd St., East Moline; $2,500.

Nimrick, Branden, Viola, to Pate, Andrew and Chelsey, Illinois City; 12211 235th St., Illinois City; $32,000.

Hantz, Daniel L., trust, Port Byron, to Parsons, Matthew Robert, Silvis; 201 14th St., Silvis; $115,000.

Poquet, Spencer L., Davenport, to ICC Properties, Rock Island; 4813 52nd Ave., Moline; $110,500.

Granet Real Estate, Rock Island, to Bethany Enterprises, Milan; vacant land, Milan; $125,000.

Ross, Amy M., Rock Island, to Bord, Sarah, Moline; 2413 S. Shore Drive, Moline; $106,000.

Grizzle, Robert D. and Karen J., Bettendorf, to Goetsch, Michael, Hampton; 315 8th Ave., Hampton; $210,000.

Robinson, Sharon E., trust, Springfield, Ill., to Twing, Phyllis, Moline; 1303 29th St., Moline; $180,000.

