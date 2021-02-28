Real estate transactions for Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Clark, Henrietta, to Jane Reese Self Declaration of Trust, 211 S. Center Street, Geneseo; $140,000.
Timpe, Aaron L. and Carol, to Wetzell, Ryan and Melissa,, 1018 11th Avenue, Orion; $135,000.
MSC Retail, to ZCF Colona DG, 901 1st Street, Colona; $795,000.
Fairbrother, Patrick R. and Christine M., to Fairbrother LLC, 502 S. 1st Street, Alpha; $125,000.
Hogue, James N. and William D., to Cocquit, Scott and Julie, farmground, Geneseo Township, Geneseo; $381,000.
Janey, Lisa M., to Groll, Albert W. and Catherine M., 322 S. Park Street, Kewanee; $51,000.
Pyle, Steven W. and Kellie J., to Nimrick, Jeffrey, 206 N. Eustis Street, Kewanee; $15,000.
Coombes, Jennifer M., to Anderson, Phyllis L.; Lynes, David C. and Candice S., 608 S. Chestnut Street, Kewanee; $132,000.
VanDeVelde, Markie Jo, to Norway, Pamela L., 419 N.W. 11th Street, Galva; $116,000.
Nornholm, Gerald G., to Robertson, Travis, 215 3rd Street, Colona; $89,000.
Sturtewagen, Gary L., Shane E., Shawn J., to Nicholas J. Sturtewagen Estate, Safe Harbor Exchange, rural route, Atkinson; $1,488,000.
Vandersnick, Larry S., to Marckese, Thomas John III and Emily Kay, 217-219 E. Locust Street, Geneseo; $149,500.
Harned, Derik S. and Williams, Lacey N., to Schultz, Drake A., 106 Scandia, Alpha; $105,000.
PHH Mortgage Corporation, to Big River Investments, 531 Greenway Avenue, Colona; $60,000.
Burwell, Gary A. and Kathy L., to Wrightway Rentals, 312 5th Street, Colona; $128,000.
PBP, to Johnson, Tyrone L., 1000 W. Main Street, Geneseo; $585,000.
Litwiler, Kathleen A., to Hanson, Larry, 131 W. 4th Avenue, Woodhull; $30,000.
Kuykendall, Walter R., to Vela, Charli, 918 Terry Avenue, Kewanee; $125,000.
Creative Images Center and CIC Holdings, to Minnaert, Jerrod and Andrea, 726 and 730 S. Oakwood Avenue, Geneseo; $116,500.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Harrison, Carla A., estate, Lyndon, Ill., to Gardner, Jennie S., Coal Valley; 5010 50th St., Moline; $50,000.
Tate, Tamera L., Nashville, Tenn., to DeLaPorte, Janet L., Moline; 4754 19th Ave., Moline; $130,000.
Dye, Cory W. and Serena R., Geneseo, to Hohenadel, Stephanie T. and Justin R., Port Byron; 23529 101st Ave. N., Port Byron; $275,000.
Ash, Teresa M., Rock Island, to Ash, Nicholas, Rock Island; 2005 32nd St., Rock Island; $48,000.
Koenig, C. David, Johnston, Iowa, to McCabe, Kelvin and Melinda, Moline; 4411 32nd Ave. Ct. and 4410 32nd Ave. Ct., Moline; $220,000.
Casey, Frances Jane, East Moline, to Shafer, Cory, East Moline; 3010 10th St., East Moline; $107,000.
Kolopanas, Diane M., Nashville, Tenn., to Bello, Djima, and Tijani, Idayatu Alhaji, East Moline; 2621 5th St. Ct., East Moline; $146,500.
Dennis, Susan L., Wauconda, Ill., to Vanopdorp, Todd, and Solis, Lauren, East Moline; 3650 8th St., East Moline; $105,000.
Webb, David L. and Vicki M., Port Byron, to Binkley, Mitchell and Paige, Davenport; 22619 57th Ave. N., Port Byron, land/lot only; $82,000.
Turner, James W., Wyoming, Ill., to Williams, Jaime L., Moline; 2029 3rd St., Moline; $130,000.
Olson, Christine, and Davis, Pamela, Moline, to Coari, Brian, East Moline; 2952 Archer Drive #21, East Moline; $86,000.
Dunnett, David G., Reynolds, to Rowe, Christopher, Reynolds; 105 N. Clark St., Reynolds; $15,000.
Dorsey, Kimberly D. and Charles C., Sherrard to Leffel, Torry S. and Jessica A., Sherrard; 17201 36th St. Sherrard; $297,000.
Schipp, Meghan E., Rock Island, to Robinson, Gwenette, Rock Island; 4511 9th Ave., Rock Island; $110,000.
Schipper, Kenneth G., estate, Cordova, to Adams, Jack C. and Patricia J., Cordova; land/lot only, Cordova; $22,000.
Wakefield, Duane and Tammy, Davenport, to Riley, Robert and Gayle, Rock Island; 8819 33rd St. W., Rock Island; $227,500.
Rodriguez, Anthony and Brittnee, Sherrard, to Dean, Heather, Moline; 3232 Park 16th St., Moline; $120,500.
Young, Eric, Orion, to Groves, Emily, Rock Island; 2005 27th St., Rock Island; $95,000.
Turner, Barbara A. and Quinn, West Des Moines, Iowa, to Erickson, Mitchell, and Schillinger, Erin, Rock Island; 3321 24th St., Rock Island; $81,900.
McGovern, Michael J., Moline, to Webster, Mindy, Moline; 922 29th St. and 914 29th St., Moline; $76,000.
Bermes Properties, Silvis, to Ireland, Nancy, Rock Island; 3851 26th Ave., Rock Island; $148,000.
Grandberry-Pugh, Yolanda K., Rock Island, to Miles, James L., Rock Island; 3125 10th St., Rock Island; $79,900.
Sigman, Philip M., Agency, Iowa, to Horsman, Matthew J A and Horsman, Matthew B., Andalusia; 213 7th Ave. E., Andalusia; $83,000.
Irby, Kyle M. and Potter, Jody L., Colona, to Franklin, Heath L. and Kelli, Hampton; 603 11th Ave., Hampton; $147,500.
Johnson, Warren E., trust, Milan, to Johnson, Joy Lynn, Rock Island; 1624 20th Ave., Rock Island; $82,900.
MacCannell, Ian R., estate, Tulsa, Okla., to Richardson, Brian, Moline; 1911 16th St., Moline; $70,000.
Loeks, Devin W., and Highland Loeks, Danielle L., McBain, Mich., to Jepsen, Stephen, Taylor Ridge; 13608 70th St. W., Taylor Ridge; $138,500.
Procore, Bettendorf, to Honeycutt, John and Lois, Moline; 7310 35th Ave. Ct., Moline; $360,000.
Purvis, Robert G. and Dixie L., Clinton, Ariz., to Peterson, Cody, Reynolds; 507 N. Bush St., Reynolds; $170,000.
Sanquist, Justin E., Taylor Ridge, to Welsh, Adam P., Milan; 407 29th Ave. W., Milan; $107,000.
Nelson, Jacob M. and Melissa E., Davenport, to Young, Neil and Katherine, Coal Valley; 3819 E. Savanna Circle, Milan, land/lot only; $7,000.
Gallens, Greta L., trust, Cambridge, to Achenbaugh, Evan and Kathleen, Moline; 2639 38th Ave., Moline; $135,000.
Frick, Charles P. and Sara G., Galesburg, to Roberts, Betty, Rock Island; 3704 12th St., Rock Island; $145,500.
Craver, Barbara, Davenport, to Whitaker, Emily, Rock Island; 2712 32nd Ave. Ct., Rock Island; $165,000.
Hawkins, Linda, Rock Island, to Klein, William and Lisa, Milan; 505 12th Ave. W., Milan; $167,000.
Vesole, Richard I., Bettendorf, to Kuster, Reita A. and Michael R., Taylor Ridge; 10518 96th Ct. W., Taylor Ridge; $198,000.
Peterson, Nelson G., Moline, to Coopman Holdings, Moline; 1176 26th St., Moline; $40,000.
Peschang, Nicholas P., East Moline, to Bass, Andrew J. and Catherine E., Silvis; 604 2nd Ave., Silvis; $237,010.
Fiscus, Valena, Kirksville, Mo., to Saunders, Christopher and Elizabeth, Milan; 8823 28th St. Ct., Milan; $315,000.
Scherbroeck, Renee L., Moline, to Whitehair, Tyler, Moline; 4115 35th Ave., Moline; $187,000.
Braden, Kathy J., Bettendorf, to Robinson, Shyette A., Moline; 2412 Avenue of the Cities, Moline; $80,000.
Fly, Jr., James, Langley, Wash., to Sharma, Vishal, Moline; 3419 76th St., Moline; $283,000.
Performance Realty Home, Moline, to Anderson, Alissa M., Rock Island; 1821 35th St., Rock Island; $130,000.
Wells Fargo Bank, Des Moines, to Global Premier Asset Management NJ, Red Bank, N.J.; 1407 19th St., East Moline; $10,000.
Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Washington, D.C., to Berryman, Brandon, Moline; 2426 18th St., Moline; $79,000.
Helms, Brigitte I., Swansboro, N.C., to Pupillo, Gregory Thomas and Melinda Raitt, Rock Island; 1818 23rd St., Rock Island; $150,000.
Hall, Jeanette Ethel, Andalusia, to Jones, Kayla Marie, Andalusia; 308 5th St. W., Andalusia; $113,000.
Dasso, Andrew and Marquerite, Davenport, to Breedlove, Cal Robert, Rock Island; 3512 38th St., Rock Island; $172,450.
Nelson, Welsey, Port Byron, to Peschang, Nicholas, East Moline; 629 28th Ave., East Moline; $118,000.
Hernandez, Jesus, Moline, to Contreras, Jaime, East Moline; 1354 18th Ave., 1352 18th Ae., East Moline; $35,000.
Shur, Leonard E., trust, Colona, to Motley, Michael Alan and Karen Lynn, Coal Valley; 711 E. 13th Ave. Ct., Coal Valley; $200,000.
Bindewald, Megan, Orion, to Feddersen, Grant, Rock Island; 1524 28th St., Rock Island; $83,500.
Scalf, Donna M., Davenport, to Rock, Shawn and Patricia, Silvis; 1526 13th St., Silvis; $164,000.
Federal National Mortage, Dallas, Texas, to Lynch, Denise, East Moline; 404 23rd Ave., East Moline; $114,500.
Collin, Ryan, Port Byron, to Garms, Craig, Silvis; 2317 10th St., Silvis; $84,000.
Beam, Matthew, Rock Island, to Dickey, Todd, Rock Island; 2509 31st Ave., Rock Island; $95,000.
Fuentes, Christopher D. and Abigail, Moline, to The Pankey Company, Moline; 1414 25th St., Moline; $90,000.
Wade, Lyle D., trust, Bettendorf, to DeMarlie, Michael J. and Tricia D., Rapids City; 1202 11th Ave., Rapids City; $379,000.
Gibson, Mallory L., Port Byron, to Doerr, Frederick W. and Theresa M., Hampton; 31 Villa Drive, Hampton; $210,000.
Lakeview Loan Servicing, Coral Gables, Fla., to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Oklahoma City, Okla.; 1019 16th St., Rock Island; $100.
Elliott IV, George F., Moline, to Thorngren, Daniel L. and Melissa J., Hampton; 130 9th St., Hampton; $340,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to Resolve Investments, Chino, Calif.; 4513 15th Ave., Rock Island; $80,000.
Bishop, Barbara Ann, East Moline, to Escalante, Leobardo Jr., Moline; 1625 25th St., Moline; $116,000.
DeVrieze, Craig J. and Sherri J., Moline, to Johnson, Charolotte, East Moline; 122 24th Ave., East Moline; $122,400.
Jones, Mario E. and Dona C., Moline, to Turner, Gregory N. and Tarece Virginia, Coal Valley; 1104 E. 5th St., Coal Valley; $279,900.
City of Rock Island, Rock Island, to Bragg, Ida, Rock Island; vacant lot, Rock Island; $313.
Miller, Justin, Moline, to Wolfe, Brenda, Rock Island; 2100 26th St., Rock Island; $109,900.
Small Newspaper Group Shared Services, Kankakee, Ill., to LA Nights, Davenport; 1720 5th Ave., Moline, office; $75,000.
Bassford Construction, Moline, to Whitt, Sherry L. and Courtney E., East Moline; 529 15th Ave., East Moline; $66,500.
Verscha, Daniel J., Rock Island, to Angel, Audra, Coal Valley; 143 E. 4th St., Coal Valley; $120,277.
Truist Bank Successor by Merger, to Suntrust Bank, Successor by Merger, to Suntrust Mortgage, Richmond, Va., to Dunbar, Georgina Marie, Stone Mountain, Ga.; 1 Knoll Ct., Rock Island; $50,371.
Phipps, Billy J., Milan, to Carey, Gene, Rock Island; 1539 14 1/2 St., Rock Island; $30,000.
Butter, Keith and Hazel, Moline, to Newberg, Blake, Moline; 4218 28th Ave., Moline; $138,000.