Real estate transactions for Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Clark, Henrietta, to Jane Reese Self Declaration of Trust, 211 S. Center Street, Geneseo; $140,000.

Timpe, Aaron L. and Carol, to Wetzell, Ryan and Melissa,, 1018 11th Avenue, Orion; $135,000.

MSC Retail, to ZCF Colona DG, 901 1st Street, Colona; $795,000.

Fairbrother, Patrick R. and Christine M., to Fairbrother LLC, 502 S. 1st Street, Alpha; $125,000.

Hogue, James N. and William D., to Cocquit, Scott and Julie, farmground, Geneseo Township, Geneseo; $381,000.

Janey, Lisa M., to Groll, Albert W. and Catherine M., 322 S. Park Street, Kewanee; $51,000.

Pyle, Steven W. and Kellie J., to Nimrick, Jeffrey, 206 N. Eustis Street, Kewanee; $15,000.