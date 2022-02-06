Real estate transactions for Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Wolf, Elizabeth E., to Colgan, Grant D., 208 W. Railroad St., Annawan; $60,000.

BK3J to Nomad Properties, 1045 S. Oakwood Ave., Geneseo; $350,000.

Iowa Jard Corporation, to Swanson, Cheryl L. and Stephen A., a part of the northeast quarter of Sect. 13, Township 14N, Range 1E of the 4th Principal Meridian; $1,344,000.

Raes, Jennifer R./ Genung, Jennifer R., to Johnston, Matthew L. and Amanda, 17064 Osco Road, Osco; $68,000.

VanDeVelde, Paul E., to Jay's Place, 315 E. 3rd St., and lot, Kewanee; $75,000.

Ouart, Gayle A. and Michael D., to Murphy, Frederick G. Jr., 610 Payson St., Kewanee; $40,000.

Juarez, Cruz and Sauer, Shelli, to Moore, Dion and Nicole, 1216 Lake St., Kewanee; $80,000.

Petty, Leta P., to Fernandez, Jesus, 328 Whitney Ave., Kewanee; $50,000.

VanderArk, Marvin L. and Blauw, Richard J. Jr. and Dendulk, Timothy C., to Ehnle, Alan, farmland, Kewanee; $560,500.

VanderArk, Marvin L. and Blauw, Richard J. Jr. and Dendulk, Timothy C., to Ehnle, Alan, farmland, Kewanee; $439,500.

VanderArk, Marvin L. and Blauw, Richard J. Jr. and Dendulk, Timothy C., to Dobbels, Tami L. and William C., farmland, Kewanee; $359,000.

Bigelow, Dustin T. and Marquez, Antionette, to Erlandson, Gary E. and Mirsada, 25175 N. 1200 Ave., Kewanee; $185,000.

Fertile Lands, to Lowe, Bethany and Curtis, the south half of the southwest quarter of Sect. 11, Township 16N, Range 2E of the 4th Principal Meridian; $930,000.

Dennison, Bruce and Patricia, to Dennison, David L. and Lisa M., 826 Sunset Drive, Kewanee; $133,000.

Jordan, Cathy J., to Atchison, Kelly D. and Trudy L., Lot 6 and the north half of Lot 7 in Block 4 of Peterson's Addition of the Village of Alpha; $80,000.

Page, Donna Hudson, to Ray, Nathan R. and Elizabeth R., 11636 IL Hwy. 78, Kewanee; $385,000.

Kerner, Donald E., to Calmer Corn Heads, the south 47 acres of the southwest quarter of Sect. 27, Township 15N, Range 1E of the 4th Principal Meridian; $400,000.

DeReu, Lisa K. and Daniel J., to Brown, Tonya, 108 E. Exchange St., Atkinson; $128,000.

Bush, Diana Jean and Doubet, Stephen Charles, to Thuline, Ana, rural route, Galva; $1,160,000.

Adams, Michael, to Westefer, Gerald E. Sr., and Connie S., 1108 Knox St., Kewanee; $25,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Gilliam, Taft R., estate, Houston, Texas, to Causevic, Said and Safeta Moline; 721 24th Ave. Ct. Moline; $136,500.

Slavish, John R. and Carolyn S., Coal Valley, to Lassuy, Loran L. and Maribel Torres, Coal Valley; 10514 106th Ave., Coal Valley; $235,000.

Chenoweth, John and Karen, Tarpon Springs, Fla., to Pitts, Jill, and Quinn, William, Moline; 1826 27th Ave. Place, Moline; $410,000.

Short, Chad A. and Melissa L., Geneseo, to Wagoner, Joseph and Maryann, Rapids City; 1201 3rd Ave., Rapids City; $199,900.

Corby, David, Davenport, to DeCock, John A. and Karen L., Moline; 3211 4th St., Moline; $58,000.

Sommer, Gregory S., and Horst-Sommer, Sanchia A., East Moline; 1101 36th Ave., East Moline; $220,000.

Brown, Barbara, East Moline, to Banks, Shareese, Rock Island; 4108 9th St., Rock Island; $138,000.

Kavanaugh, Jennifer, Rock Island, to Ratcliff, Steven T., Rock Island; 1309 30th St., Rock Island; $110,000.

Gallagher, Amber J., Cambridge, to Breecher, Cody A., East Moline; 5305 180th St. N., East Moline; $159,000.

Hunley, Jacqueline L., trust, Silvis, to Loudon, Sheila T., East Moline; 2940 Archer Drive, East Moline; $97,600.

Lofgren, Kathleen Joan, East Moline, to Metropolitan Airport Authority of Rock Island County, Moline; 6908 53rd St., Milan; $126,000.

Brooks, Marguerite I., Milan, to Daniels, Thomas, Milan; 16524 13th St., Milan; $220,000.

Otto, June M., Moline, to Bloomberg, trust, Moline; 2602 38th St., Moline; $155,000.

Lerschen-Cassatt, Susan M., and Cassatt, Robert E., Jr., Milan, to 150 15th Ave., East Moline; $82,000.

Hoogheem, Nicholas, Moline, to Luciani, Nickole, Moline; 2532 19th Ave., Moline; $115,000.

Connemara Trust, Sumler, S.C., to Carroll, Steve D., Davenport; 1929 17th St., Rock Island; $107,500.

Parks, Sharon K., Rock Island, to D.E. Lewis Properties, Moline; 1347 10th Ave., East Moline; $36,000.

Wadsager, David and Lindsay, Davenport, to Diaz, Mario, Silvis; 209 13th St., Silvis; $95,000.

Meinders, Ashley and Stephen Michael, Washburn, Ill., to Dasso, Timothy, Milan; 11528 9th St., Milan; $213,500.

Sottos, Debra M., Milan, to Butler, Michael A., Milan; 10818 50th St., Milan; $260,000.

Moussa, Hamid, and Benzide, Hasnaa, Moline, to Gonzales, Paul and Cindy, Coal Valley; 3803 11th Ave., Moline; $108,000.

Maring, Donald and Leah, Moline, to Cooper, Charlene, Moline; 1125 39th St., Moline; $118,500.

WFI Commercial, Milan, to Khan, Nafees, Moline; 4362 7th St., Moline, office; $280,000.

Amos, Colin and Karren A., Harlingen, Texas, to Leech, Robert F. and Wanda, Andalusia; 13907 143rd St. W., Edgington; $105,000.

Downing, Donna M., estate, Rock Island, to Amidon, Jeffry B. and Helen S., Rock Island; 3237 37th Ave., Rock Island; $100,000.

Wreath, William Wayne, estate, Moline, to McRell, Marvin and Ardda Fae, LeClaire; 29315 Rt. 2N, Hillsdale, Ill., farm; $570,000.

Piliponis, Jeffrey A., Sr., Hampton, to McCammon, Mary and David, Galesburg; 2814 8th Ave., Moline; $140,000.

City of Rock Island, Rock Island, to Rock Island Bible Church, Rock Island; 825 5th St., Rock Island, and/lot only; $1,242.

City of Rock Island, Rock Island, to Shelton, Wanda, Rock Island; 418 6th St., Rock Island, land/lot only; $802.

Dekeyser, Eric, Moline, to SKV Holdings, Moline, to 2004 46th St., Rock Island; $67,500.

Wright, David, Rapids City, to Perkins, Angela, Davenport; 352 16th St., Silvis; $30,000.

George, Harriet H., Moline, to Adamson, Jereomy, East Moline; 729 20th Ave., East Moline; $112,500.

Mays, Alexandria, Payton, Colo., to Mellem, Lindsay D., Moline; 915 24th St., Moline; $142,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Hodge, Benjamin and Amanda, Taylor Ridge; 2636 16th St., Moline; $80,000.

Acord, Scott A. and Melanie A., Bettendorf, to Brockway, Matthew, Moline; 2407 29th Ave. Ct., Moline; $222,000.

MidAmerican Energy Company, Des Moines, to Nettles, Major A., Rock Island; 2404 12th Ave., Moline, land/lot only; $1,700.

MidAmerican Energy Company, Des Moines, to Tabernacle Baptist Church, Moline; 1463 26th Ave., Moline, land/lot only; $1,000.

J & T Rental, Moline, to Vanopdorp, Terry, Silvis; 2321 13th St., Silvis; $260,000.

Donald R. Bealer Family Limited Partnership, Coal Valley, to McMillian, Nicholas Carl, Coal Valley; 1704 E. 6th St. A, Coal Valley; $332,000.

Atnip, Mark A. and Lori A., Moline, to Hansen, Sandra, Moline; 2020 13th St., Moline; $129,000.

Cumberworth, Brian M., Matherville, to Quick, Nicole, Rock Island; 1503 29 1/2 St., Rock Island; $90,000.

First Financial Group, Bettendorf, to Galeana, Jorge, Jr., Rock Island; 2026 12th St., Rock Island; $85,850.

Baumbach, Cynthia L., Vista, Calif., to Baumbach, Kenneth J., Moline; 1930 2nd St., Moline; $96,000.

Adams, Cindy L., Moline, to Winfree, Dennis, Rock Island; 4511 30th Ave., Rock Island; $156,000.

Shepherd, Victoria C., Ira, Michigan, to RMO Properties, Sherrard; 1811 40th St., Rock Island; $78,000.

Pritchard, Rosalie W. and William G., trust, Cordova, to Pritchard, Paul W. and Stephanie S., Cordova; 21516 River Road N., Cordova; $314,240.

Mossage, Kirk M., Rock Island, to Behrends, Elizabeth J., Rock Island; 4302 42nd Ave. Ct., Rock Island; $450,000.

Kellogg, Daniel R. and Olivia L., Cement City, Mich., to Brunenn, Colten, Aledo; 6922 92nd Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; $289,900.

Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge, to Akoele Wilson-Bahoun, Joceline A., East Moline; 1347 19th St., East Moline; $48,700.

Payne, Susan C. and John, Moline, to Corbin, Jacqueline M., Moline; 3717 35th St. 4, Moline; $68,400.

Oney, Leslie G. and Sherri L., Dacula, Ga., to Santo, Shannon, Silvis; 1517 18th Ave., Silvis; $272,000.

Properties Plus, La Grange, Ill., to Garcia, Ricardo, Moline; 926 43rd St., Rock Island; $31,500.

Lindblad, Peter and Samantha, Belvidere, Ill., to Weed, Ernest, Milan; 217 3rd Ave. E., Milan; $130,000.

Loding, Lucia A., trust, Brookfield, Wis., to Phillips, Raymond A., Sterling, Ill.; vacant land, East Moline; $5,000.

Rodriquez, Luis and Amanda, Walkertown, N.C., to The village of Coal Valley, Coal Valley; 105 1st St., Coal Valley; $115,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Lopez, Jesus Manuel A., Monmouth, Ill.; 2301 6th Ave. and 826 20th Ave., Moline; $140,000.

Calvert, Justin L., Erie, to Apostolos, Brian S., Cordova; 1109 2nd Ave. S., Cordova; $155,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Fisher, Drake, Rock Island; 4114 6th Ave., Rock Island; $44,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to McGraw, Shawn, Rock Island; 926 22nd St., Rock Island; $86,500.

DDH Holdings, Port Byron, to Yu, Maurice, Rock Island; 2733 6th Ave., Rock Island; $50,000.

Betcher, Cynthia A., Rock Island, to Wilford, Taylor and Cayne, Moline; 3218 40th St., Moline; $188,500.

Spillum, Dean A., Moline, to Bundy, Tammy and William, Moline; 6100 56th Ave., Moline; $215,000.

Ater, Coreye S. and Michael B., Milan, to Broderick, Colby, Moline; 2547 5th St., Moline; $125,000.

Simons, Ethan, Bettendorf, to Belt, Joshua, Rock Island; 1616 31st St., Rock Island; $138,500.

Firth, Michael J., and Hobbs, Brianna L., East Moline, to Chavez-Vargas, Gabriel, Rock Island; 2544 28th Ave., Rock Island; $192,500.

Porter, Gerald L., estate, Coal Valley, to Mahlo, David and Beth, Rock Island; 36 Blackhawk Hills Court, Rock Island; $162,000.

Masson, Stephanie J., Moline, to Miles, Katie and Vincent, Rock Island; 1215 25th St., Rock Island; $122,250.

TMD Living Trust, Illinois City, to QC General, Rock Island; 2600-2604; 2606; 2610;2612 5th Ave., Rock Island, land/lot only; $18,960.

Anderson, Audrey E., Silvis, to Alongi, Matthew K., Rock Island; 2505 26th Ave. Ct. #E, Rock Island; $64,900.

Sandoval, Ricardo, Des Moines, to Thorson, Dylan, and Sandoval, Alicia, East Moline; 751 39th Ave., East Moline; $75,000.

Raasch, Linda M., Decorah, Iowa, to Wojcinski, David and Laurie, East Moline; 512 47th Ave., East Moline; $281,000.

Lundquist, Linda L., Moline, to DeWilde, Christopher J. and Judy C., Coal Valley; 2382 28th St., Moline; $68,000.

Beachier, Rita L., estate, Moline, to Schmidt, David P. and Heather R., Coal Valley; 124 E. 7th St., Coal Valley; $82,500.

Harris II, John H. and Diane B., Naperville, Ill., to VanDerGinst, Dennis, and Furness, Kimberly, Moline; 901 46th St. Drive, Moline; $915,000.

Pinnacle Country Club, Milan, to Mid American Energy Company, Des Moines; rural Sherrard 12.12 acre farm, Sherrard; $900,000.

Boardman, Luann J., trust, Moline, to Wylie, Robert G., and Vogt, Sharon A., Milan; 1212 106th Ave. W., Milan; $879,000.

Bisanz, James R., East Moline, to Kirk, Lynette M., East Moline; 466 33rd Ave., East Moline; $101,000.

Arsenal Properties, Chesterton, Ind., to Gibbs, Andrew, Los Angeles, Calif.; 4717 11th St. A, Moline; $79,500.

Forsberg, Douglas M., trust, Moline, to Roberts, Jeffrey M., Moline; 5312 11th Ave. A, Moline; $115,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Avila, Eric, East Moline; 1510 12th Ave., East Moline; $39,000.

Reisenbigler, Gregory D. and Tracy L., Pace, Fla., to Sheley, Ryan, Rock Island; 1615 29 1/2 St., Rock Island; $115,000.

Mohr, Stanley A., and Johnston-Mohr, Jody K., Riverdale, Iowa, to Metzger, Timothy, Rock Island; 2809 12th Ave., Unit 403, Rock Island; $145,000.

Randall, Megan A., Jacksonville, Fla., to Beck, Corbyn, Rock Island; 2112 35th St., Apt. 3, Rock Island; $110,000.

Vyncke Family, Moline, to Carter, James, East Moline; 726 17th Ave., East Moline; $79,900.

Turner, Elizabeth A., Rock Island, to Mendoza, Lorenzo and Lilia, Rock Island; 1800 8th St., Rock Island; $56,000.

Dye, Terry, Silvis, to Thomson, Laurence, Silvis; 1824 46th St., Moline; $116,000.

Houseman, Tamara, Colona, to Houseman, Warren L., Silvis; 214 15th St., Silvis; $80,000.

Rios, Umberto, East Moline, to Zheng, Chang Hui, and Dong, Hong Xian, Silvis; 805 14th St., Silvis; $190,000.

Rhoden, Byron and Monique, East Moline, to Santanna, Moudachirou, and Anasse, Yawaviaba, East Moline; 483 30th Ave., East Moline; $150,000.

Swales, James A., and Sheperd, James R., Bettendorf, to R&B Realty, Moline; 4910 48th Ave., Moline; $102,000.

Crone, Michael L., Rock Island, to Williams, Anthony D., Jr., Rock Island; 3020 25th Ave., Rock Island; $110,000.

Wilhouse Family Trust, Moline, to Kelsall, Patricia J., Moline; 333 29th Ave., Moline; $130,000.

Solis, Manuel I., Parrish, Fla., to Swain, Kristopher E., Rock Island; 3001 8th St., Rock Island; $52,000.

Holland, Paul G. and Marcia A., Letts, Iowa, to Wurster, Corey C., Rapids City, Ill.; 301 13th St., Rapid City, Ill.; $265,000.

Berg, Magnus I. and Pamela L., Fort Myers, Fla., to PyoPyo, Thelma Thioin, Rock Island; 2106 23rd St., Rock Island; $133,000.

Hoffman, David L., estate, East Moline, to Abarca, Julio and Themis, Moline; 2604 5th Ave., Moline; $58,000.

Hoffman, David L., East Moline, to Trodick, Maria Del Carmen, Moline; 510 26th St., Moline; $40,000.

Bernard, John Harbert, Atlanta, Ga., to Moylan, Patrick, Moline; 2310 1st St. Ct., Moline; $183,500.

Ware, William, Silvis, to Maring, John, Silvis; 118 5th St., Silvis; $62,000.

McNabb-Gadient, Susan, East Moline, to Teemant, Ross and JoAnna, Orion; 4001 6th Ave., East Moline; $95,000.

Green, Jill A., trust, East Moline, to Dunn, R. David, and Kessler, Natalie M., Galesburg; 3912 17th St., East Moline, body shop building; $1,809,645.

P & G Real Estate Investments, Rock Island, to LMJ Capital, Rock Island; 4401 11th St., Rock Island, business units; $180,000.

Skrainka, Sarah L., Clayton, Miss., to Pedroza, Brisa, and Gomez, Mercedes, Rock Island; 1334 22nd Ave., Rock Island; $118,000.

Rogers, David, estate, Cordova, to Thorngren, Angela M., Cordova; 517 3rd Ave. S., Cordova; $76,000.

