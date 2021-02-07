Real estate transactions for Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021

Reid, Paul R./ Read, Paul R., to Wisdom, Michael W., Lots 13 and 14, Block 10 of Green River Heights, a subdivision of a part of the northeast quarter of Sect. 15, Township 17N, Range 1 East of the 4th Principal Meridian lying north of the center of Green River, now situated in the city of Green Rock (now village of Colona), situated in Henry County, Illinois; $10,000.