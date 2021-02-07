Real estate transactions for Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Grant, Daryl Q., to Corral, Maricela, 349 E. Mill Street, Kewanee; $25,000.
Morey, Ashley and Kruger, Amanda, to Autery, Steven C., 12763 Co. Hwy. 19, Cambridge; $120,000.
McCabe, Janice L., to Sang, Tha Luai, Lot #164 in Green Park subdivision, a subdivision of a part of the west half of the southwest quarter of Section 11, Township 17N, Range 1 East of the 4th Prime Meridian, situated in the County of Henry, in the State of Illinois; $133,500.
Johnson, James B. and Martha T., to Hefner, Joanne and Rodseth, Jillian C., 109 W. Main Street, Bishop Hill; $195,000.
Griffith, Charles and Terry, to Dorian, Tevan K., 616 N.W. 5th Avenue, Galva; $85,000.
Longeville, Blake A., to Herrera, Rubin Gutierrez, 800 West Prospect Street, Kewanee; $23,000.
Irish, Penny M., to Bassford Construction, 3 Mary Lane Court, Geneseo; $145,000.
Kewanee Enterprises, to Country Holdings 5, 1642 Burlington Avenue, Kewanee and 1115 Dewey Avenue, Kewanee; $251,000.
Derry, Timothy E., to Hammons, Patrick M., 104 Front Street, Galva; $31,000.
Duncan, Dolores A., to Lenth, Aaron Joseph and Breanna, 9587 Rock River View, Colona; $152,500.
Hollars, Steven D. and Mary E., to Klouda, Jessica, and Bernauer, Michele, 694 Schroeder Road, Coal Valley; $249,000.
Karstens, Timothy P., to Hileman, Brittani Rae and Joshua Allen, 201 Linden Drive, Colona; $147,500.
Mueller, Stacey and Tonda R., to HW Rumbold Family Limited Partnership, rural route Annawan; $728,000.
Snyder, David M., to Dorman, Rebecca, rural route, Neponset; $396,000.
Reid, Paul R./ Read, Paul R., to Wisdom, Michael W., Lots 13 and 14, Block 10 of Green River Heights, a subdivision of a part of the northeast quarter of Sect. 15, Township 17N, Range 1 East of the 4th Principal Meridian lying north of the center of Green River, now situated in the city of Green Rock (now village of Colona), situated in Henry County, Illinois; $10,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Wright, Craig D. and Wanda A., trust, Coal Valley, to Poling, Kristopher M., Moline; 4602 49th St. Ct., Moline; $100,000.
EBE Investments, Port Byron, to McCoubray, Jason D., Cordova; 207 3rd St. S., Cordova; $125,000.
Martel, Rollande, Muscatine, to VanBarriger, Steve, Milan; 1913 W. 3rd St., Milan; $98,000.
VanTieghem, Dennis J. and Nancy L., Silvis, to Williams, Sheli A., Moline; 1162 49th St., Moline; $105,000.
Morris, Ronald and Jessi, Colorado Springs, Colo., to Vretis, Thomas and Ashley, Rock Island; 1 Timberline Ct., Rock Island; $310,000.
McLaughlin Body Company, Moline, to PTP Properties, Moline; 1400 3rd St., East Moline; $255,000.
Sanchez, Brian M., by Sanchez, Alicia, East Moline, to Maye Properties, Silvis; 1930 3rd St., East Moline; $144,000.
Taylor, Herbert A. and Deborah A., East Moline, to Taylor, Shaun A., and Vroman-Taylor, Tiffany, East Moline; 521 27th Ave. Ct., East Moline; $200,000.
HUD, Atlanta, Ga., to Colley Properties, Rock Island; 2421 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $40,177.
Hurry, Albert L., and Hurry, Allan L., Milan, to Schaubroeck, Patricia A., Rock Island; 3417 31st Ave., Rock Island; $108,000.
Kistler, Gary A. and Evelyn M., Andalusia, to Hodge, Benjamin, Taylor Ridge; 16420 78th Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; $229,000.
Leggett, Jane A., trust, Fort Myers, Fla., to Miner, Jamie, and Redding, Michele, Moline; 2928 28th Ave. A, Moline; $225,000.
Seams, Devin and Sara, Geneseo, to Andrews, Michael and Sue, Silvis; 422 16th St., Silvis; $127,000.
Juarez, Gonzalo Duran, East Moline, to Santillan, Francisco, East Moline; 362 12th St., East Moline; $26,000.
Ackerland, Marvin W. and Eileen M., Bettendorf, to Vandewiele, John and Barbara, Silvis; 1337 33rd Ave. Circle, Silvis; $297,000.
Chein, Gaan Tieng, San Diego, Calif., to Chein, Joshua, Fremont, Calif.; 558 34th Ave., East Moline; $90,000.
Engnell, Kent B. and Carolyn S., Largo, Fla., to Lingle, Caitlin, and Hillier, Dakota, Coal Valley; 2910 W. 3rd St., Coal Valley; $190,000.
Mindock, Robert C., estate, Muscatine, to Stoedter, Rebecca, Illinois City; 10130 207th St. W., Illinois City; $229,000.
Symons, Melinda A., Port Byron, to Mathias Industries, Moline; 1311 39th St., Moline; $66,500.
Bally, Victor J., Moline, to Lopez, Carolina, Moline; 519 27th St., Moline; $96,000.
Mendoza, Valentin, Davenport, to Selby Enterprises, Moline; 2424 5th Ave., Moline; $48,000.
Morga, Miguel, Mukilteo, Wash., to Selby Enterprises, Moline; 2425 12th St., Rock Island; $31,250.
Allemeier, James K., Monona, Wis., to Woller III, Fred, Rock Island; 511 16th Ave., East Moline; $64,000.
Nuno, Daniel M., Moline, to Orellana, Rodrigo, Moline; 839 15th St. A, Moline; $25,000.
Cocr Castle MHP, Cedar Edge, Colo., to Commodore Land Holdings, Rock Island; vacant land, Rock Island; $219,300.
Moran, Blanca, and Rodriquez Vega, Alvaro, Moline, to Cervantes, Paul, East Moline; 451 16th Ave., East Moline; $77,900.
CPLG Properties, Irving, Tex., to Fortitude Hospitality Group, Lives Park, Ill.; 5400 27th St., Moline, commercial building, hotel/motel; $2,600.
Davis, Thomas D., Hardin, Mt., to Fuhr Family Farms, Taylor Ridge; 18613 170th St. W., vacant land, Reynolds; $30,000.
Wright Rental Properties, Orion, to Hudson, Jeremy J., Milan; 249 E. 4h St., Milan; $58,200.
Victoria, Dana M., Clovis, Calif., to Beilke, Cheryl, and Diaz, Maria, Moline; 740 25th St., Moline; $88,000.
Toye, David A., Moline, to Ellis Renovations, Silvis; 1709 13th St., Moline; $70,000.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage, Carrollton, Tex., to Ellis Renovations, Silvis; 4909 50th St., Moline; $52,500.
Carpathian Capital Fund I, Minneapolis, Minn., to Huff, Alex N., Milan; 208 5th St. E., Milan; $66,000.
Hohenadel, Stephanie T., and Justin R., Port Byron, to Ayers, Bonney, and Coffin, Stephen, East Moline; 4133 4th Ave. B., East Moline; $89,000.
Selby Enterprises, Davenport, to Rodriguez, Ramiro J., Rock Island; 1305, 1309, 1312, 1321, 1407, 1416 and 4210 7th Ave., and 1302, 1310, 1320, 1322 6th Ave. and 811 11th St., Rock Island; $112,381.
Gross, John and Dana, Silvis, to Vijayvargiya, Ruchir, Moline; 7100 36th Ave. A Ct., Moline; 314,000.
Gauley, Robert and Pamela, Milan, to Bishop, Mark, and Malloy, Erin, Milan; 3026 118th Ave. W., Milan; $162,000.
Aswege, J. Scott, East Moline, to Skiles, Richard C. and Lynette M., IL HWY 92, vacant land, Milan; $240,000.
Hurst, Nathan H. and Laurie A., Moline, to Lord, Rodrick, and Houston, Sandra, Rock Island; 3225 29th Ave. Ct., Rock Island; $208,000.
Martinez, Anthony, Sandpoint, Ind., to Martinez, Alexandra R., East Moline; 401 20th Ave., East Moline; $75,000.
Tiemeier, Robert W., Silvis, to Rosas, Antonio, Silvis; 1626 13th St., Silvis; $116,000.
Murphy, John J., East Moline, to Cederoth Properties, Coal Valley; 119 E. 4th St., Coal Valley; $75,000.
Chapman, Bernice, Greenfield, Wis., to Brown, Shaun O., and Puebla, Sara A., Moline; 1920 2nd St., Moline; $74,900.
Scott, John W., Champaign, Ill., to Sophie Ventures, Bettendorf; 5300 River Drive, Moline, industrial building; $95,000.
Malloy, Erin R., Milan, to Stevens, Pamela, Moline; 2308 48th St., Moline; $129,100.
Sanderlin, Timothy L. and Janet L., trust, Oshkosh, Wis., to Chaney, Cassandra, Hillsdale; 26226 Route 2 N. Hillsdale; $173,800.
Dietz, Sharon J., trust, Hillsdale, to Gerety, Timothy A. and Jeffrey, Sherrard; 3140 and 3142 5th St., East Moline; $142,000.
May, Tommy, Port Byron, to Perkins, Rodney, Carbon Cliff; 207 Lily Ave., Carbon Cliff; $93,000.
Johnson, Paul and Mary B., Rock Island, to Ladde, Miracle, Rock Island; 2812 47th Ave., Rock Island; $135,000.
Little, Christopher and Jennifer, Sherrard, to Lampkin, Jr., Carl, Rock Island; 4800 13th St., Rock Island; $209,000.
Ross, Kyle D., Davenport, to Raisbeck, Cale, Moline; 2600 13th St., Moline; $110,000.
Koranda, Tracy A., East Moline, to Browning, David L. II, Sherrard; 1029 24th St., Moline; $57,000.
Piff, June E., trust, Rock Island, to Daugherty, Angela, Moline; 2029 15th St., Moline; $105,000.
Frank, Jr., Michael L., and Moore, Joslyne, Sherrard, to Byam, Joshua E., and Skelley, Desiree L., Milan; 11523 15th St. Ct., Milan; $151,000.
Weber Auto Group, Mediapolis, Iowa, to MND, Mediapolis, Iowa; 1502 and 1540 1st Ave., Silvis; $175,000.
Nees, Raymond M., Moline, to Cisneros-Morales, Emigdio, Moline; 727 12th St., Moline; $42,000.
VanBell, Diane M., trust, Naples, Fla., to Laleman, Patrick L. and Deborah K., East Moline; 4823 6th St. Ct., East Moline; $255,000.
Paxton, Michael L. and Blanca, Andalusia, to Clearman, Jill E., trust, Geneseo; 5024 46th Ave. Ct., Moline; $130,000.
Ochsner, Grace, Reynolds, to DeMarlie, Joseph E., Reynolds; vacant land, Reynolds; $15,000.
Schoenhard, James and Debra, Clinton, to Bassford Construction, Moline; 7717 25th St., Milan; $27,000.
Vasquez, Juan and Maura, Rock Island, to Scarpulla Family Estate, Moline; 1701 2nd St., Moline; $60,000.
Alvey, Harold W., East Moline, to Golden, Stephon, Moline; 2370 33rd St., Moline; $41,000.
Miller, Pamela, Moline, to Rozkalns, Davis, Moline; 1705 13th Ave., Moline; $125,500.
Yeargle, Timothy, East Moline, to Marberry, Jeremy and Penelope, East Moline; 219 32nd Ave., East Moline; $98,000.
Shur, Christopher A., Milan, to Noble, Chelsea, Rock Island; 2342 25th St., Rock Island; $91,500.
Friedrichsen, Friedrich W., trust, East Moline, to Thornborough, Kyler, East Moline; 2816 8th St., East Moline; $129,900.
Unity Medical Second, Bettendorf, to AKN Properties 2, Bettendorf; 4360 and 4364 7th St., Moline, office; $725,000.
Wilson, Kyle R., Avondale, Ariz., to Anderson, Maxine, Rock Island; 3213 14th St., Rock Island; $124,900.
Cushman, Shawn, Rock Island, to Gibbs, Megan, Rock Island; 1441 34th Ave., Rock Island; $179,900.
Burke, David A., and Mindy R., Hampton, to Carson, Larry, Moline; 909 39th St. Ct., Moline; $77,450.
Sargent, Dustin and Erin, Davenport, to Teiyido, Matthew, Port Byron; 3522 N. 214th St., Port Byron; $343,000.
Village of Milan, Milan, to P & G Investments Series 8, Rock Island; vacant land, Milan; $25,000.
ABW Properties, Plainfield, Ill., to Marshall, Marshella, Brockton, Mass., land/lot only; 421 7th St., Rock Island; $499.
Andrews, Michael, Hillsdale, to Kelley, Keith, Hillsdale; 105 2nd St., Hillsdale; 149,900.