Real estate transactions for Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Chenoweth, Colton R. and Breyana, to West, Joseph and Heather, 311 N. Scandia, Alpha; $120,500.
Bradley, William H. and Holly M., to Minarsich, Jennifer Kaye, 1012 10th Ave., Orion; $130,000.
Greene, Lauretta J., to Schnowske, Alexis R., 946 S. Iowa St., Geneseo; $128,000.
Hansen, Holly/Johnson, Holly, to Kunert, David C. and Linda L., Rural route, Orion; $139,500.
Hartwich, Karl and Cielecki, Joyce, to Kunert, David C. and Linda, Rural route, Orion; $279,000.
Messman, John R. and Destiny, to Messman, Jake R., 207 W. Third Ave., Woodhull; $86,000.
Herges, Eugene A. and Patricia L., to Jewett, Chad Harris and Julianna Rena, 209 N. West St.; $137,000.
Remme, Rodney L. and Dorothy, to Mathew, Akshay and Jennifer/Jennifer Lee, 724 S. State St., Geneseo; $133,500.
Carmichael, Shannon Rhae, to Clemmons, Kenneth G. and Deborah E., 849 S. Congress St., Geneseo; $143,000.
Clary, Randal S., to Harmon, Andrew W. and Emma M., 931 Kadel Ct., Geneseo; $266,000.
Dobbels, Carol and Mallum, Diane M. and Johnson, Barbara J., to Munson Township Henry County Exchange, Munson Township, Cambridge; $353,000.
Colwell, Brent E. and Karen S., to Jamison, Patrick, 618 Elliott St., Kewanee; $37,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Whitaker, Emily E., Denver, Colo., to Fox, William C., Rock Island; 1433 40th St., Rock Island; $91,000.
Bayview Loan Servicing, Coral Gables, Fla., to Barrera Lopez, Julio, Moline; 3520 14th Ave., Rock Island; $10,000.
Batey, Janna, Durant, to Bergheger, Kathy, Rock Island; 1015 44th St., Rock Island; $79,900.
Cornmesser, Thomas and Rhonda, Bettendorf, to DePoorter, Barry and Jean, Rock Island; 1412 W. 98th Ct., Rock Island; $218,500.
Baraks II, Ronald W., Bettendorf, to Nordholm, Jeremy, Hampton; 510 14th Ave., Hampton; $127,400.
Hamstra, Marsha L., Moline, to Millhollin, Kyle, East Moline; 2312 5th St., East Moline; $101,500.
Taber, Timothy W., Moline, to Lopez, Aaron and Candy A., Rock Island; 2301 92nd Ave. W., Rock Island; $340,000.
Panicucci, Arno and Vivian M., Moline, to White, Charles E., trust, Moline; 242 Island Ave., East Moline; $46,000.
Chance Living Trust, East Moline, to Gauley, Robert B. and Pamela A., Milan; 15308 28th St. W., Milan; $164,500.
Carpathian Capital Fund, Minneapolis, to Huffman, Robert K. and Brittany N., Moline; 1714 11th Ave., Moline; $77,647.
Future Capital, Davenport, to DeLeon Jr., Francisco, Chicago; 1543 14 1/2 St., Rock Island; $85,000.
Hartman, Ryan G., Rock Island, to Pyle, Todd A., and Kenward, Linnea B., Moline; 1103 26th St., Moline; $57,000.
Strafford, Myrna K., Moline, to Oceanside50five, Moline; 1014 - 1016 15th Ave., East Moline, store/apartment; $25,000.
Trask, Jeff and Shea, Taylor Ridge, to Blanchard, Jay, Moline; 2416 33rd St., Moline; $94,000.
McBride, Daniel J. and Heather A., Moline, to Simaytis, Sean M., Moline; 2028 13th St., Moline; $107,000.
Morelock, Jason M. and Summer L., Milan, to Leal Yeara, Luis, and Leal, Blanca E., Rock Island; 2016 43rd St., Rock Island; $102,000.
Laermans, Cassandra R., Hampton, to Kennedy, Cynthia A., Moline; 2422 28th St., Moline; $133,000.
Rote, Shirley M., Moline, to Trost, John, Rock Island; 927 43rd Ave., Rock Island; $69,000.
Duffee, Jeramy J., Moline, to Boyd, Deirdre, Moline; 3823 10th Ave. Place, Moline; $69,250.
Miller, Steven M., Moline, to Dosseh, Vivian, Moline; 5523 31st Ave. Ct., Moline; $117,750.
Stawicki, Lois M., trust, Silvis, to Fortner, Jared, East Moline; 4405 6th St., East Moline; $149,900.
Queck, Carol Ann, Rock Island, to Trout, Anthony J., Rock Island; 2545 28th St., Rock Island; $128,000.
Saey, Jeffrey P., trustee, Saey, Michael P. and Connie M., Rock Ford, to Possoli, Ashangou, Silvis; $200,000.
Moorhouse, Jeffrey B. and Catherine A., Silvis, to Hussain, Zahida M., Moline; 4209 35th Ave., Moline; $170,000.
Federal National Mortgage, Dallas, Texas, to Williams, Robert, Rock Island; 9101 Highland Ct., Rock Island; $175,000.
Tharp, Heather L., Bettendorf, to Anderson, Billie Jo, Milan; 1206 8th Ave. W., Milan; $75,000.
Warhurst, Harry W., Moline, to Drain, Sarah E., Moline; 3221 Park 16th St., Moline; $121,400.
Richardson, Lee E., Rock Island, to Future Capital, Davenport; 1121 19 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $15,000.
Matthews Enterprises, Rock Island, to Future Capital, Davenport; 4212 6th Ave., Rock Island; $40,000.
Matthews Enterprises, Rock Island, to Future Capital, Davenport; 4210 6th Ave., Rock Island; $50,000.
Wooten, Stephen A., South Daytona, Fla., to Carleton, Brandon and Amanda, Rock Island; 800 41st St., Rock Island; $87,000.
Tuttle, Clay D., Georgetown, Texas, to Youngman III, Kenneth R. and Sylvia R., Rock Island; 4107 45th St. Ct., Rock Island; $141,500.
George, Christopher M. and Rickie, Atlantic City, to Tutakafika, Patricia, and Mulumba, Jean Claude, Moline; 1728 11th St., Moline; $127,000.
Raygoza, Arturo, Moline, to Martinez-Delgado, Alvaro, East Moline; 1537 10th Ave., East Moline; $32,000.
Carpentier, Doris, East Moline, to Baker, John, Rock Island; 4325 22nd Ave., Rock Island; $118,900.
Cleland, Amanda K., Galesburg, to Pavelonis, Chase, East Moline; 4116 9 1/2 St., East Moline; $139,900.
OHP 5, Davenport, to Garibay, Fermin, Moline; 2630 4th Ave., Moline; $39,000.
Bartell, Darlene, Rock Island, to TDL Properties, Bettendorf; 2229 24 1/2 St., Rock Island; $60,000.
Fickling, Christine A., trust, East Moline, to Sisson, Matthew R. and Grace, East Moline; 2411 Whispering Oaks Ct., East Moline; $105,000.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society, Minneapolis, to Roman, Brian, Silvis; 2322 8th St., Silvis; $64,000.
Grue, Lucille, East Moline, to Minton, Angela and Kenneth, Moline; 5102 25th Ave. Ct., Unit 103, Moline; $48,000.
Westmoreland Jr., Jay, and Savannah, Ray City, Ga., to Future Capital, Davenport; 4515 8th Ave., Rock Island; $40,000.
Braet, Adrienne and James W., Silvis, to Sandoval, Celia E., Silvis; 2303 10th St., Silvis; $111,400.
Quiet Capital, Davenport, to Pasion, Arlynne Maneja, Honolulu, Hawaii; 2204 6th Ave., Rock Island; $80,000.
Reinke, Mary Ann, estate, Akron, Iowa, to Future Capital, Davenport; 1229 14 1/2 St., Rock Island; $29,250.
Illinois Housing Development Authority, Chicago, to Calsyn, Zachary M., Milan; 2929 14th Ave., Rock Island; $35,000.
Leone, Mario J., and Patricia A., Davenport, to Alonso, Miguel A. and Joluma Y., Rock Island; $194,000.
Manasco, Lora, Moline, to Russell, Tyler, Moline; 240 39th St., Moline; $62,500.
Sutton, Collenette, Moline, to Burnage, Theresa, Moline; 2033 12th St., Moline; $124,900.
Quinn, Gregory A., Eldridge, to Watchtower Real Estate, Rock Island; 2512 17th St., Rock Island; $44,000.
Reagan, Joseph Francis, Moline, to Palafox, Louis R., Moline; 4115 17th Ave., Moline; $152,000.
Kirkland, Martha B., estate, Muscatine, to Mattingly, Joey Lynn, Taylor Ridge; 13514 137th Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; $80,000.
Ryan, Neal T., and Kristen M., Moline, to Van Dusen, Julie A., Rock Island; 2604 27th St., Rock Island; $192,500.
Tchoryk, Sue M., Houston, Texas, to Livermore, Danielle E., Moline; 1814 53rd St., Moline; $52,000.
Ascentra Credit Union, Bettendorf, to Big River Investments, Silvis; 825 48th Ave., Rock Island; $26,000.
DeCoster, John A. and Mary E., Aurora, Colo., to Erickson, Don, Moline; vacant lot, Moline; $2,000.
Edwards, Robert L., Silvis, to Strickly Southern, East Moline; 815/A 1st Ave., Silvis, apartment building; $20,000.
Prine, Matthew and Morgan, Coal Valley, to Soltow, Aaron J., Rock Island; 1445 98th Ave. Ct. W., Rock Island; $189,900.
Eagle Property Holdings, Moline, to Castillo-Varela, Adan, Moline; 1124 11th Ave., Moline; $65,000.
Johnson, Ryan S. and Nicole L., Davenport, to Armstrong, Virginia, and Servine, Nancy, East Moline; 4106 Morton Dr., East Moline; $127,900.
Depoorter, Barry J. and Jean L., Rock Island, to Davis, Rita, and Zulu, Stanley, Rock Island; 1148 39th St., Rock Island; $144,500.
Southerland, Greg and Yolanda, Moline, to Davis, Jessica, Moline; 1021 19th Ave., Moline; $80,800.
Pearce, David, Rock Island, to Lian, Suan, and Nuam, Hoih, Moline; 1823 47th St. Ct., Moline; $125,000.
Oswalt, Muriel, trust, East Moline, to Shepherd, Debra, and DeVoss, Dean, Coal Valley; 8522 49th St., Coal Valley; $130,000.
Johnson, Judith A., estate, Milan, to Rashid, Rita R., Moline; 920 17th St. #26, Moline; $49,900.
Sherwin, Mararet J., Davenport, to Park, Daniel, and Jones, Havalah D., Moline; 1511 28th Ave., Moline; $106,000.
Friedrichsen, Sandra, Erie, to Bell, Andrew and Miranda, Hillsdale; 28029 122nd Ave. N., Hillsdale; $123,000.
Alvarez, Martina S., Rock Island, to Alvarez, Jaime, Rock Island; 2513 29 1/2 St., Rock Island; $95,000.
Blackburn, William M. and Brandy S., Richmond, Ky., to Shewell, Tracy, Rock Island; 3616 34th Ave., Rock Island; $147,000.
Gray, Jesse and Rose, Greentop, Mo., to Fisher, Thomas and Cynthia, trust, Milan; 10815 50th St., Milan; $170,000.
Moncrief, Allen D. and Kathleen M., Moline, to Fobert, Jeff and Abby, Coal Valley; 1305 E. 7th St., Coal Valley; $260,000.
Webb, Joshua P., Davenport, to Mooney, Andrew, Moline; 4504 21st Ave., Moline; $110,000.
Pike, Louis A., Milan, to Future Capital, Davenport; 1133 35th St., Rock Island; $41,000.
McNichols, Linda S. and Bryon, Sherrard, to Harris, Jeremy M., and Cross-Harris, Laina M., Rock Island; $113,500.
Orange Rock Illinois, Schomberg, Ontario, Canada, to JLJP, Moline; 1917 15th St., Moline; $36,000.
Sisul, Leona E., trust, Milan, to Washington, Carnissa B., East Moline; 1299 48th Ave. #2, East Moline; $59,000.
Clark Family Trust, Sherrard, to Jones, Ronald and Bonita, East Moline; 4028 4th St. A., East Moline; $279,500.
Gauger, Anita, Moline, to Frame, Grafton Lee, Moline; 3202 2nd St., Moline; $140,000.
Graham, John and Lauri J., Colona, to Fritsch, Albert, Milan; 448 5th St. E., Milan; $77,500.
JP2 Properties, Moline, to Molapo, Tsooane, Moline; 3435 52nd St. Ct., Moline; $201,000.
Johnson, Russel E. and Mary Jean, Rock Island, to Mac’s Building, Davenport; 3529 12th Ave., Rock Island; $220,000.
Carpathian Capital, Minneapolis, to Sellers, Ashley, East Moline; 128 16th Ave., East Moline; $65,000.
Head, Jacinda L., Moline, to Foley, Michelle, Moline; 2349 29th St., Moline; $65,500.
Allison, Bradford J., Virginia Beach, Va., to Clark, Joshua, East Moline; 3800 178th St. N., East Moline; $169,000.
Morgan, Douglas, Seminole, Fla., to Schmidt, David, Coal Valley; 1911 1st St., Coal Valley; $166,000.