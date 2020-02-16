Real estate transactions for Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Chenoweth, Colton R. and Breyana, to West, Joseph and Heather, 311 N. Scandia, Alpha; $120,500.

Bradley, William H. and Holly M., to Minarsich, Jennifer Kaye, 1012 10th Ave., Orion; $130,000.

Greene, Lauretta J., to Schnowske, Alexis R., 946 S. Iowa St., Geneseo; $128,000.

Hansen, Holly/Johnson, Holly, to Kunert, David C. and Linda L., Rural route, Orion; $139,500.

Hartwich, Karl and Cielecki, Joyce, to Kunert, David C. and Linda, Rural route, Orion; $279,000.

Messman, John R. and Destiny, to Messman, Jake R., 207 W. Third Ave., Woodhull; $86,000.

Herges, Eugene A. and Patricia L., to Jewett, Chad Harris and Julianna Rena, 209 N. West St.; $137,000.