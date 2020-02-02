Real estate transactions for Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Thompson, Parks and Linda S., to Edge, David Jr., 520 Williams St., Kewanee; $8,000.
Jourdan, Larry G., to Assembly of Christian Churches, 833 S. Grove St., Kewanee; $44,000.
Cooper, Dustin R. and Ashley N. and Harold R. Jr., to Stone, Robert C. and Kiah M., 215 E. Ct. St., Cambridge; $94,500.
Lund, John A. and James L., to Nightingale, Steven R. and Lia M., Rural route, Cambridge, $658,000.
Crownover, Kathy, to Johnson, Karen J., 905 S. Center St., Geneseo; $170,000.
Lynn, Florence V., to LaGrange, Jena, 432 Ridge Drive, Geneseo; $183,000.
DePauw, Martin D. and Jill B., to Lewis, L. Mackenzie and Raley, Scott S., 829 S. State St., Geneseo; $215,000.
Walker, Jeanne A., to Eastman, Robbin R., Walker, Russell E. and Randy J., 308 S. State St., Annawan; $10.00.
Drescher, Lauretta J., to Larson, Brian D. and Lori L., 409 N. West St., Cambridge; $119,000.
Deere Employees Credit Union, to Midwest Palms, 338 Sullivan Drive, Colona; $112,000.
JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition, to Swanson, Terry, 110 South St., Lynn Center; $45,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Schwabe, Jack and Anna Fae, trust, Moline, to Masengarb, Sydney M., Moline; 5321 10th Ave., Moline; $108,000.
Hawkins, Paul D., Rock Island, to Young, Eric and Michelle, Orion; 2005 27th St., Rock Island; $50,230.
Fries, Lester L., Silvis, to Magana Chavez, Eric, Coal Valley; 13119 70th Ave., Coal Valley; $185,000.
Hunt, John R. and Therese A., estate, San Diego, Calif., to Gooch, Matthew J., Silvis; 326 1st Ave., Silvis; $92,700.
Blunk, Debra L., Bernard, Iowa, to Fries, Lester L. and Dee Anna R., Silvis; 2417 10th St., Silvis; $152,000.
Muscovalley, Charles L., Rock Island, to Miller, Jeffrey A. and Kimberlee L., Rock Island; 1846 9th St., Rock Island; $47,000.
Ringsdorf, Robert D. and Susan L., Davenport, to Lawrence, Scott E. and Annette L., Davenport; land/lot only, East Moline; $20,000.
Rock Island Economic Growth Corp., Rock Island, to Mayfield, Jasper, Rock Island; 1419 5th St., land/lot only, Rock Island; $500.
Moran Hayley, Iowa City, Iowa, to JLJP, Moline; 1524 23rd Ave., Moline; $44,000.
Robinson, Aaron E., Glen Ellyn, Ill., to Kolander, Joel, Taylor Ridge; 6009 W. 93rd Ave., Taylor Ridge; $161,000.
Cox, James A., and Kinder, Dena L., Lake City, Fla., to Snyder Jr., Wallace E. and Linda M., East Moline; 546 30th Ave., East Moline; $152,000.
U.S. Bank National, Hopkins, Minn., to Ilene Sideways, Moline; 1833 23rd St., Rock Island; $40,000.
Quiet Capital, Davenport, to Reichow, Collin and Anna, Chula Vista, Calif.; 1806 12th St., Rock Island; $95,000.
Branham, Caroline, Silvis, to Future Capital, Davenport; 1706 16th Ave., Moline; $23,000.
Caras, Peter G., Rock Island, to Cooper, Joseph M. and Gay E., Sun City, Ariz.; 4008 26th Ave., Rock Island; $129,000.
JICTB, Champaign, Ill., to Calderon Lopez, Silvia, Moline; 429 4th Ave., Moline; $26,000.
McManus, Joshua T. and Macy M., Taylor Ridge, to Tomlinson, Carly Jean, Moline; 4308 11th St. A., Moline; $99,000.
Grell Enterprises, Rock Island, to South Rock Island Township, Rock Island; 4330 11th St., Rock Island; $275,000.
Heuchelin, Bruce, trust, Friendswood, Texas, to Walker Jr., Maxie Dee and Joe Dene, Port Byron; 8904 217th St. N. and vacant lot, Port Byron; $240,000.
Welvaert, Christopher P. and Amber D., Eldridge, Iowa, to Armstrong, Nicholas and Nicole, Moline; 3622 73rd St., Moline; $281,200.
Platinum Quality Development, Davenport, to Juergens, Brendelyn A., Coal Valley; 302 W. 6th Ave. Place, Coal Valley; $292,000.
Collins III, George M., Ankeny, Iowa, to Strub, Mary L., Hampton; 323 8th Ave., Hampton; $242,000.
Leonard, Thomas M., Glen Ellyn, Ill., to Wagner, Amber, Rock Island; 8901 W. 20th St., Rock Island; $205,000.
Milan WG, Omaha, Nebr., to Milan Development Group, Green Bay, Wis.; vacant land, Milan, Blackhawk Township; $285,000.
MBC Real Estate, Moline, to 40 LOVE, Moline; 1901 7th St., Moline; $135,000.
Pikuza, Judith Ann, Moline, to Fosbinder, Michael V., Moline; 2515 27th St., Moline; $153,000.
MacDonald, Michael, East Moline, to Johnson, Matthew and Meghan, Rock Island; 2918 44th St., Rock Island; $154,500.
Coe & Associates, East Moline, to No Whammies, East Moline; 804/810 16th Ave., East Moline, office building; $140,000.
Duyvejonck, Kent J. and Kathleen J., Davenport, to Fee, Rick A. and Anne, Rock Island; 1601 35th Ave., Rock Island; $201,500.
Anderson, Roberta, Davenport, to Holdorf, Jolene C., East Moline; 610 33rd Ave., East Moline; $67,500.
Waeyaert Garman, Diana, and Garman, Max W., Moline, to Farber, John W., Belleaire Bluffs, Fla.; 3880 6th Ave., Moline; $155,000.
The McGehee Family Limited Partnership, Silvis, to McGehee, James Alex, East Moline; 1505 1st ave. and 4430 & 4426 11th St., Silvis and Rock Island; Hampton and South Rock Island Township, retail establishment; $800,000.
Bublitz, Jerry, High Point, N.C., to Viking Investments, LeClaire; 216 W. 5th Ave., Milan; $70,300.
Moline Municipal Credit Union, Moline, to Moody, Patrick J. and Melissa J., Andalusia; 403 39th St., Moline; $37,500.
Hanna, Steven W. and Karen C., Moline, to Allen, Martin A. and Rebecca L., East Moline; 3415 Dennhardt Rd., East Moline; $153,000.
Moody, Margaret R., estate, Welch, Dale A., executor, Colona, to Davis, Donald J., East Moline; 2729 4th St. Ct., East Moline; $168,000.
Merrill, Gail E., Foley, Ala., to Anderson, Elizabeth, Moline; 2518 23rd Ave. B., Moline; $117,000.
Schafman, Bradley A. and Andrea L., Milan, to Whitcomb, Corey and Anna E., Milan; 2707 151st Ave. W., Milan; $342,000.
You have free articles remaining.
Vyncke, Nicholas, East Moline, to Kennedy, Faith, Milan; 1031 E. 3rd St., Milan; $68,000.
Davison, Lisa M., Moline, to Future Capital, Davenport; 3521 18th Ave., Rock Island; $25,000.
Pulsifer, Roy, Bettendorf, to JPTP, Moline; 3908 15th St., Moline; $41,000.
On Track Properties, Rock Island, to Future Capital, Davenport; 1007 29th St., Moline; $45,000.
Future Capital, Davenport, to S&P Property Holdings, Granada Hills, Calif.; 2848 5 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $75,000.
Williams, Erin, East Moline, to Jorgensen, Bruce, East Moline; 4104 9th St., East Moline; $62,000.
Scifo, Joseph and Ruth, Crystal Lake, Ill., to Blomquist, Chad Alan, Rock Island; 2052 3rd Ave, Unit B & C, Rock Island; $146,000.
Bahnks, William B., estate, Bettendorf, to Hoppenjan, Thomas, Moline; 3533 49th St., Moline; $150,000.
Sprague, Jordan, Davenport, to Morgensen, Garrett, Moline; 1521 45th St., Moline; $85,000.
Lohman, David J., Hillsdale, to Daugherty, Jarrett E. and Savannah L., East Moline; Timberline Dr. and 214th St. N., Port Byron, land/lot; $22,000.
Rennison, Kevin L. and Kristina, Rock Island, to Rennison, Kristina M., Rock Island; 4207 27th Ave., Rock Island; $136,000.
Carpathian Capital Fund, Minneapolis, Minn., to Big River Investments, Silvis; 1316 15th Ave., East Moline; $30,000.
Whitcomb, Corey and Anna, Milan, to Ostrand, Ryan, Milan; 1107 6th St., Hampton; $185,000.
Brocksieck, Leroy, Moline, to Gibson, Ashley, Milan; 511 32nd Ave. W., Milan; $77,500.
Kline, Joseph, trust, Cordova, to Kline, Charles A. and Tamara L., Hillsdale; 13501 277th St. N., Cordova; $400,000.
Albertson, Leland G. and Viola M., Alpharetta, Ga., to Carr, Terri Michelle, Milan; 1016 W. 7th St., Milan; $105,900.
McNeely, Gerry W. and Donna M., Fairmount, Ind., to McDowell, Deloris and Arrian, East Moline; $138,000.
Carpenter Nation, Bettendorf, to Turner, Arvie G., Silvis; 309 11th Ave. A Ct., Silvis; $9,800.
Masengarb, Ralph L., East Moline, to Voyage Real Estate, Davenport; 610 30th Ave., East Moline; $66,000.
Find N Homes, Bettendorf, to Kennedy, Brandon M. and Nicole, Colona; 2328 24th St., Rock Island; $55,500.
Keegan, Troy A., Geneseo, to Pratt, Tonya, East Moline; 2825 7 1/2 St., East Moline; $106,500.
Rice, Justin, Rock Island, to Guo, Xinbin, Rock Island; 926 18th Ave., Rock Island; $71,500.
Huberts Jr., Theodore L., estate, Silvis, to Hampton Jr., Rodger L., East Moline; 3912 4th Ave. A., East Moline; $35,000.
O'Connor, Gary M. and Palko, Victoria L., Des Moines, to Gustafson, Glenn E. and Dana J., Moline; $13,000.
Dail, Zachary D. and Lisa E., Moline, to Armes, Melvin and Teresa L., Moline; 1605 15th Ave., Moline; $89,900.
Ludwig, Sherry, Geneseo, to Cer, Sui and Thawng Lin, Chan, East Moline; 2829 7 1/2 St., East Moline; $133,800.
McBride, Dennis L., Hampton, to Terry, Joshua, Port Byron; 510 N. Main St., Port Byron; $88,000.
Knaak, Anton N. and Julie E., Davenport, to Tuttle, Terry A., Moline; 1932 35th St., Moline; $80,000.
Henderson, Shane and Doree, Davenport, to Meeker, Tyler, and Neff, Brian J., Port Byron; 4117 208th St. Ct. N., Port Byron; $163,000.
Valenzuela, Jeffrey F., Silvis, to Daugherty Jr., Don W., East Moline; 219 37th Ave., East Moline; $184,000.
Mumma, Nicholas, Davenport, to Parker, Ryan, Moline; 540 17th Ave., Moline; $99,000.
DeJaegher, Michael J., Moline, to Nimrick, Dylan, Moline; 2602 17th Ave., Moline; $125,000.
Hayles, Paul R. and Victoria J., trust, Fort Madison, Iowa, to Abel, Jacob T., East Moline; 336 15th Ave., East Moline; $64,000.
Baumgartner, Thomas, and Neil-Baumgartner, Michelle, Taylor Ridge, to Meyer, Karli and Chad, Rock Island; 2701 32nd Ave. Ct., Rock Island; $222,000.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society, Chicago, to Banker, Chris, Moline; 403 48th St., Moline; $14,000.
Baker, Kenneth L. and Marilyn I., East Moline, to Clayton, Terry W., Moline; 431 & 433 17th Ave., East Moline; $65,000.
Sturm, Dave and Sharen, Coal Valley, to Tertipes, David and Jennifer, Coal Valley; Lot 17 of the Ridge of Coal Valley, land/lot, Coal Valley; $2,000.
Sandoval, Emma, Silvis, to Valenzuela, Jeffrey D., Silvis; 160 3rd St., Silvis; $163,200.
Morehouse, Henry A. and Nancy H., Naples, Fla., to Gisi, Katie, Rock Island; 2415 19th Ave., Rock Island; $145,000.
Talley, Adam and Nicole, Milan, to Lue, Sarah M., Rock Island; 1312 95th Ave. W., Rock Island; $90,500.
El Bahi, Said, Moline, to Ryan, Judy, Moline; 1015 41st St., Moline; $69,900.
Federal National Mortgage, Dallas, Texas, to The Jackson Group, Rock Island; 609 20th Ave., Rock Island; $33,900.
Bush, Dennis R. and Diana S., Rock Island, to Baumgartner, Thomas and Michelle, Taylor Ridge; 9317 108th St. W., Taylor Ridge; $255,000.
Curphy, Diana J., Sherrard, to Agan, Olen and Jonathan, East Moline; 325 7th St., East Moline; $30,000.
Martel, Larry A., Moline, to QC Investment Property Group, Moline; 1143 13th Ave., Moline; $37,000.
Ellis, Jarett and Callista M., Clayton, N.C., to McManus, Chevy and Breanna, Taylor Ridge; 9317 142 St. Ct. W., Taylor Ridge; $180,000.
Carlson, Carol J., estate, Detroit, Mich., to Laud, Kenneth, East Moline; 4820 6th Ave. Dr., Moline; $85,000.
VanLancker, Steven A., Moline, to Model P Inc., Rock Island; 310 15th St., Moline; $190,000.
Schneider, David and Peggy, Silvis, to Purdum, John and Shannon, Silvis; 906 11th Ave. C Ct., Silvis; $255,000.
Fry Jr., Eugene B and Konnie L., Colona, to Krogman, John and Vanessa, Port Byron; 2103 Timber Ridge, Port Byron; $315,000.
Williams, Robert L., Rock Island, to Morelock, Jason, Milan; 12405 48th St. Ct., Milan; $340,000.
Hanna, Steve and Karen, Moline, to Gray, Travis J., Moline; 2365 32nd St., Moline; $91,000.
Carpathian Capital Fund, Minneapolis, to Sherbeyn, Bernard S., Moline; 1636 26th Ave., Moline; $70,875.