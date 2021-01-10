Real estate transactions for Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.
HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Torres, Maria R. and Benitez, Eduardo to Jacobs, Arthur A., 231 E. College Street, Kewanee; $125,000.
Wallgren, Betty Jean to Carlson, Nels C., 337 E. Main Street, Hooppole; $15,000.
Hill, Karl V. to Jenkins, Matthew, 625 Dewey Avenue, Kewanee; $40,000.
Kuster, Mark A. to Hicks, Tara E., 223 S. Burr Blvd., Kewanee; $89,000.
JMG Contracting, to Dana, Steven W., 1506 W. Division Street, Kewanee; $50,000.
VanWynsberg, Steven R. and Ruth E. to VanWynsberg, Virgil G., 522 E. 5th Street, Kewanee; $60,000.
Benson, Deborah, to Crowe, Chester L., 711 Dewey Avenue, Kewanee; $30,000.
Ufheil, Willis D., to Wilson, Jay A., 16353 IL Hwy. 78, Annawan; $50,000.
Lutrell, Barbara J. and Tex R., to Newton, Barry, 136 S. Division Street, Woodhull; $2,500.
Ballard, Nicholas, to Front Street Enterprises, 227 N.E. 5th Street, Galva; 118 N.W. 8th Avenue., Galva; 417 N. Center Avenue, Galva; $130,000.
Heeren, Nancy A., to Whiting, Daniel M. and Trista J., 813 Stone Church Lane, Geneseo; $300,000.
Wyss, John A. and Ann M., to Crabtree, Tyler and Anne, 477 Val Mar Drive, Kewanee; $190,000.
Whiting, Daniel Michael and Trista Johanna/Simpson, Trista Johanna, to Constanza, Marisol, 316 E. Pearl Street, Geneseo; $168,000.
Toliver, Gregg, to Westefer, Gerald Jr. and Angela; 711 W. Division Street, Kewanee and 707 W. Division Street, Kewanee; $26,000.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS
Burns, Robert and Julie, Milan, to Premium Investments, Bettendorf; 227 E. 2nd Ave., Milan; $91,000.
Troche-Villagomez, Moline, to Guzman, Ezquiel, Rock Island; 2619 9th Ave., Rock Island; $10,000.
Blake, Fred J., Moline, to Quiroz, Gabriela, Moline; 2202 44th St., Moline; $129,000.
Davies, Richard L., Rock Island, to Myers, Robert, Coal Valley; 603 E. 3rd St., Coal Valley; $272,000.
Acuff, John T. and Joan D., Hampton, to Garner, Paul and Karen, Hampton; 25 Villa Drive, Hampton; $335,000.
Jahn, Donald C. and Janice K., Taylor Ridge, to Jahn, Steve C., and Jahn, Ann M., and Jahn, Scott D. and Kathy A., Taylor Ridge; 8420 134th Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; $397,500.
Sakas, George, Antioch, Ill., to Ballageer, David, Geneseo; 4207 4th Ave., East Moline; $110,000.
Augsburger, Randy and Kenna, Moline, to Augsburger, Matthew and Sidney, Rock Island; 1504 37th St., Rock Island; $100,000.
Taulbee, Whitney H. and Zachary S., Viola, to Arya, Rock Island; 1225 W. 4th St., Milan; $68,000.
Torres, Andrea, Silvis, to Weber Auto Group, Silvis; 311 1st Ave., Silvis; 95,000.
Hoeg, David P. and Denise A., Peosta, Iowa, to Henniges, Karen, Moline; 3404 7th St., Moline; $258,000.
Moyer, Laura S., Mt. Vernon, Ill., to Jackson Rush, Courtney, Rock Island; 1919 10th Ave., Rock Island; $83,000.
Star Properties, Milan, to Guzman, Lindsey N., Moline; 3431 38th Ave., Moline; $92,000.
Cullett, John K. and Bridget A., Lincoln, Ill., to Vought, Richard, and Putman, Mallory, Rock Island; 902 22nd St., Rock Island; $155,000.
Sheehan, Ronald F., Moline, to McQuitty, Loryn N., Moline; 2410 48th St., Moline; $81,900.
Selby Enterprises, Davenport, to MYTC, Sugar Land, Texas; 808 17th St., Moline; $291,667.
Mbakwe, Uche and Casey D., Davenport, to Whit, Magaret, Rock Island; 1213 12th St., Rock Island; $25,000.
Cochran, Virgil L., trust, to Yuknis, Matthew P., Silvis; 154 16th St., Silvis; $62,500.
Peterson, Jody J. and Amy J., Rock Island, to Metropolitan Airport Authority of Rock Island County, Moline; 4914 69th Ave., Milan; $180,000.
Hilyard, Murray and Beth, East Moline, to Carlson, Trevor, Moline; 3922 10th Ave., Moline; $70,000.
Emmons, Jon and Krista, and Emmons, Michael and Mary, Cambridge, to Frakes, Connor B., Illinois City; 24504 124th Ave. W., Illinois City; $168,000.
Ellis, Aaron P., and Jane L., Milan, to Johnson, Tyquinne and Chelsea, Moline; 3411 43rd St., Moline; $219,000.
Rivera, Roseanna, Moline, to Countryman Hardscape and Landscape, East Moline; 204 49th St., Moline; $19,000.
Maltby, Russell A. and Deanna J., Rock Island, to Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge; 3718 15th St. D, Moline; $50,000.
Cottrell, Jeffrey A., Rock Island, to Ross, Keyawnia, Rock Island; 1712 22nd St., Rock Island; $197,000.
Gaukler, Gwendolyn A., trustee, Bettendorf, to Troutwire, Jennifer S., Milan; 10615 14th St. W., Milan; $168,000.
Hammond, Daniel and Lorena, Friendship, Md., to Cobb, Elliot, and Brown, Sherry, Moline; 14 Wildwood Dr., Moline; $440,000.
Faierson, Eric J. and Saundra L., Bettendorf, to Zamudio, Carlos, and Gomez, Rose, Taylor Ridge; 9521 88th St. W., Taylor Ridge; $234,900.
Morales, Gina C., Silvis, to Lowall Tacey, Austin, Moline; 1852 3rd St., Moline; $82,965.
Petersen Family Trust, Rock Island, to Schoeck, Donna M., trust, Moline; 1017 2nd St. Ct., Moline; $177,000.
White, Christopher and Breann, Bettendorf, to Martin, Heather, Rock Island; 8113 9th St. W., Rock Island; $126,000.
US Bank National Association, Hopkins, Minn., to Premier Rentals, Blue Grass; 2705 25th Ave., Rock Island; $16,500.
Eagle Property Holdings, Moline, to Puente-Tapia, Deisy, and Tapia, Mauricio, Moline; 3900 15th St. C, Moline; $130,000.
Hillier, Caitlin, Andalusia, to Brokaw, Jordan, Moline; 1842 17th Ave., Moline; $90,000.
Cousineau, Jason, and Mann, Jeffrey A., Coal Valley, to Olson, Seth, Milan; 10622 52nd St. Ct., Milan; 295,000.
Kempf, Kenneth, Milan, to Floming, Matthew J., Hillsdale, Ill., 24720 1st Ave. N, Hillsdale; $158,000.
Floming, Matthew and Brandi, Hillsdale, to Hahn, Andrew T., Port Byron; 1405 11th Ave., Rapids City; $155,000.
Waterman, Quintin A. and Tracy A., Milan, to Waterman, Jared D and Deseree N., Milan; 1622 116th Ave., Milan; $75,000.
Anderson, Donald W., Davenport, to Desmet, Candace, Illinois City; 1006 207th St. W., Illinois City; $168,000.
Oney, Shane and Andrea, Silvis, to Krier, Brian and Leno, Rapids City; 1004 13th St., Rapids City; $295,000.
Jensen, Vernette E., by Jensen, Brian, guardian of estate, Dixon, Ill., to Bognon, Kokouvi, Moline; 3171 15th Ave., Moline; $90,900.
Herrick Family trust, Colona, to Lambrecht, Linda, Carbon Cliff; 2040 Villa Pines Circle, Carbon Cliff; $150,000.
Kautz, Beverly A., trust, Moline, to Herbig, Terry and Donna, Moline; 3662 70th St. Ct., Moline; $309,900.
White, Patricia L., Batavia, Ill., to Geim, Larry L. and Sarah B., Orion; farmland, 37.75 acres, Coal Valley; $358,625.
Lane, Robin M., Warsaw, Mo., to Hull, Christopher, and Able, Britany, Moline; 417 54th St., Moline; $89,900.
Crew, Tammy, Davenport, to Foster, Rae Ann, Rock Island; 4456 17th Ave., Rock Island; $85,000.
Wright Rental Properties, Orion, to Schomer, Dan and Kristie, Milan; 427 E. 7th St. Ct., Milan; $72,000.
RoRo, Andalusia, to Laub, Marganda R., Coal Valley; 2.09 acres vacant land, Coal Valley; $80,000.
Bogosian, Paul P., trust, Davenport, to Welch, Christopher and Denise, Geneseo; 1711 and 1715 15th St. Pl., Moline, commercial building; $130,000.
Krier, Brain, Port Byron, to Sweetman, Anthony and Jade, Cordova; 407 3rd St. S. and vacant land, Cordova; $145,000.
Moline Missionary Church, Coal Valley, to Bethel Christian Ministries, Moline, church; 3910 13th St., Moline; $150,000.
Sommers, Karen L., estate, Moline, to Watters, Lucas, Moline; 5220 9th Ave., Moline; $98,000.
Bevans, Robert ad Patricia, Milan, to Gibson, Maurice Lori, Hillsdale; 2417 29th St., Rock Island; $80,000.
Gibson, Lori and Maurice, Hillsdale, to Bates, Nik, Rock Island; 2417 29th St., Rock Island; $72,000.
Swinborn, Thomas G. and Doris E., East Moline, to Birlew, Kara L. and Patricia Diana, East Moline; 3775 1st St., East Moline; $215,000.
Zmuda, Mark and Stacy, Coal Valley, to Liefer, Joseph, and Takemoto, Beth, Coal Valley; 8415 120th Ave., Coal Valley; $510,000.
Witt, Taylor, Portage, Ind., to Dixon, Bobby, Coal Valley; 16 Forest View Drive, Coal Valley, land lot only; $8,500.
Anderson, Wade M., Orion, to Reading, Jayovonte L., Rock Island; 2603 38th St., Rock Island; $296,500.
Dolk, Tiffany M., East Moline, to Resendis, Samuel, East Moline; 3415 9th St., East Moline; $98,000.
Biswas, Priya and Pratibha, trust, Moline, to Sosa, Shawna and Rodrigo, Moline; 2935 28th Ave. A, Moline; $159,550.
Weeks, David and Melissa, Kewanee, to Kirklin, Kelly, Moline; 3810 4th Ave., East Moline; $84,600.
Quad City Bank and Trust, Davenport, to Whetstine, Curt, Rock Island; 2521 22 1/2 Ave., Rock Island; $62,000.
Sawyer, Duane and Jeanne, Milan, to Dumser, Kevin, Milan; 8121 85th St. Ct. W., Milan; $292,500.
Palazzo, Mary and Jean, Mesa, Ariz., to Nino, Richard and Kathryn, Hampton; 616 3rd Ave., Hampton; $60,000.
Ruf, Erika L., Colona, to Zinsou, Ashleigh, Moline; 1104 40th St., Moline; $87,000.
Felix Properties, Ft. Collins, Colo., to Capps, Cathleen, Moline; 1102 37th St. Ct., Moline; $78,960.
Wros, Steffani and Jeffrey, Silvis, to Jefferson, Matt and Tanya, Silvis; 1114 29th Ave., Silvis; $357,500.
Housman, Richard B., estate, Moline, to Nalls, Marcia J. and Schenly G., Moline; 4828 6th Ave. Drive, Moline; $159,000.
Hart, Jamie, East Moline, to Cruz, Fernando, Moline; 1417 18th St., Moline; $20,000.
Ferguson, Delbert and Corena, Milan, to Sherrod, Joshua and Amanda, Moline; Lot 60 Holly Hill Estates, Milan, land/lot only; $22,000.
Blanchard, Tim J., Moline, to The Jackson Group, Rock Island; 1624 5th St., Rock Island; $11,000.
Carter, Tionn Fambro, Moline, to Kyi, Ma Hla, Rock Island; 2807 47th St. Ct., Rock Island; $182,500.
Haskins, Thomas J. and Margaret Mary, Moline, to Kakac, Benjamin R., Coal Valley; 8510 50th St., Rt. 1, Coal Valley; $172,000.
Nixon, David and Desirae, Davenport, to Walker, Jacob, Rock Island; 1511 34th St., Rock Island; $85,000.
Donald R. Bealer Family Limited Partnership, Coal Valley, to Bush, John Coal Valley; 112 E. 6th St., Coal Valley; $190,000.
Hallstrom, James W., Moline, to Cruz, Jose, and Paola L., Moline; 3612 32nd Ave., Moline; $165,000.
Churchill, Craig and Ann, Port Byron, to Berhenke, Branden, East Moline; 541 Oaklawn Ave., East Moline; $142,500.
Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge, to Stilies, Craig, and Malito, Gina, Bettendorf; 2404 18th Ave., Moline; $62,000.
Lohman, Gregory and Suzanne, Erie, to Bishop, Jason, Port Byron; 1711 Parkway Drive, Port Byron; $306,000.